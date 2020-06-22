Next Tuesday, June 30, at 10 am ET, the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions will hear testimony from

Anthony Fauci, MD – Director, National Institute Of Allergy And Infectious Diseases, National Institutes of Health

Robert Redfield, MD – Director, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Stephen Hahn, MD – Commissioner Of Food And Drugs, Food and Drug Administration

Admiral Brett Giroir, MD – Assistant Secretary For Health, Department of Health and Human Services

Do you have questions for any of them? You can contribute those questions here, and they may be used.

And here’s a Sarah Cooper bonus for you!