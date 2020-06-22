In case you missed it…

John’s birthday post this morning:

It’s Somebody’s Birthday Today!

By request, a much-loved photo that was missing from the photo array in that post:

…..

Oh, and this is classic Cole, don’t you think?

It’s from one of the posts below, but I’m not gonna tell you which one.

…

Subaru Diane wrote this masterpiece in honor of the blog master’s birthday:

I am the very model of a semi-centenarian,

My visage is curmudgeonly, my politics contrarian;

I mop my bathroom naked, and I shave my cat’s posterior

(He’s going to kill me in my sleep, for he is my superior). I rescued Lily, Rosie, and — oh, what’s his name? — that other dog;

I lost the mustard, broke my shoulder, made a top ten-thousand blog;

Because you jackals are a bunch of idiots and stupid fools,

I wish you all would email me in CAPITALS AND MAJUSCULES. (Chorus: He wishes we would email him in CAPITALS AND MAJUSCULES,

He wishes we would email him in CAPITALS AND MAJUSCULES,

He wishes we would email him in CAPITALS AND MAJUS- MAJUSCULES) I write a righteous rant, but I have made my home a place of Zen,

I chill out in my house, front porch, back yard, or living room and den;

And for the next half-century I’ll just keep calm and carry on,

For I’m the very model of a semi-centenarian! ~

And for anyone who wants to take a trip down memory lane, here is a collection of birthday posts (and more) from over the years:

It is my 32nd birthday (2002)

Blog Break (2003)

Birthday (2004)

Happy Birthday to Me (2005)

Happy Birthday to Me (2007)

An Open Thread Dedicated to the Greatness of Devon Cole (2007)

Another Open Thread (2008)

Peak Wingnut (2008)

It’s the Thought That Counts (2009)

Open Thread (2009)

How Jack Russell Terrier Puppies Dry Themselves (2009)

Open Thread: Happy Birthday, John Cole (2010)

Still the King (2010)

Mid-Day Open Thread (2010)

Tuna On a Dinner Plate (2010)

Open Thread (2010)

Happy Birthday To Me (2011)

Open Thread (2012)

Godson Meets Dog (2012)

For Our Very Special Angry Lady (2013)

I Am Such A Dick (2013)

Another Teeny Tiny Request (2013)

Tuesday Sorta Late Night Open Thread (2013)

Happy Birthday, West Virginia (2013)

Happy Father’s Day Everyone! (2014)

True Blood Open Thread (2014)

Mothering is Hard work (2015)

Happy Mother’s Day (2015)

Long Day (2016)

Healthcare, Birthday, and other Bullshit (2017)

Saturday Open Thread (2018)

Friday Night Open Thread (Shut Up I Know There is Already One) 2018

Birthday Party (2018)

Happy 50th Anniversary to the Old People (2018)

Good Birthday (2019)

Happy Father’s Day (2019)

Pets Open Thread (2019)

Another Fun Day at the Beach (2019)