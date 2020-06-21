Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

‘What the kids did do, was absolutely wreck the Trump campaigns voter tracking and ID system’

by | 19 Comments

This post is in: 

This take made me happy! Seems like a smart take, spelled out very clearly.

Justin M. Boudreau  (@JustinMBoudreau)
h/t Shakti in an earlier thread
sign that says go home you ignorant orange oaf

Justin M. Boudreau  (@JustinMBoudreau)

Ok let me break this down for you.

The k-pop kids didn’t cause the rally to be poorly attended. Having an indoor rally in the middle of a pandemic did that.

What the kids did do, was absolutely wreck the Trump campaigns voter tracking and id system. Let me explain

X/1

At their most basic level campaigns are about 2 things.

1) figuring out who’s going to vote for you and
2) getting them out to vote.

There’s some persuasion in there but for this purpose we will shelve it.

/2

Campaigns will score voters on their likelihood of support and their intention to vote.

A person who attends rallies, gives money and votes in every election would be an A1 voter.

A person who votes only in presidential years but still signs up for an email list is a B3.

/3

High support high voting people are gold, identifing them is vital to a winning campaign.

Here’s is why the TikToc army did was so bad for the campaigns so called Death Star.

They claimed 1 mllion signups. That’s 1 million highly engaged potential voters.

/4

1 million people willing to go to a rally is the motherload of campaign data. You can milk that list for fundraising, future events, even a 1% return rate on a direct mail would be huge.

The down ballot campaigns will give you whatever you want for that list.

/5

But for the Trump campaign that data is clearly garbage. It’s sugar in the gas tank. There’s no way to parse the trash data out from the real stuff.

Going after those cardboard cutout supporters is a massive waste of campaign resources.

The entire data op is shot.

/6

The only thing Brad and the boys can do is cut their losses and throw the entire last 10 days off data collection in the trash. Roll the clocks back and start over.

This assumes they have backups.

This is the kind of data SNAFU that gets managers fired. /Fin.

 

 

  • Baud
  • Calouste
  • dmsilev
  • Eric U.
  • feebog
  • germy
  • hells littlest angel
  • Ken
  • Kirk Spencer
  • Litlebritdifrnt
  • Martin
  • PaulWartenberg
  • Rob
  • RSA
  • Sebastian

    19Comments

    2. 2.

      Eric U.

      I was thinking this. Very few people didn’t go to the rally because it was going to be crowded, but cleaning up this data would be expensive

      Reply
    3. 3.

      RSA

      This assumes they have backups.

      <caveman voice> Back… ups?

      But that would have required competence and paying out money, two things the Trump campaign is seriously allergic to.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Calouste

      They only got a 0.6% response rate for the Tulsa failure. Less than direct mail.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Sebastian

      Repost from dead post below:

       

      Fellow jackals, I have a favor to ask of you regarding something I saw on Twitter thanks to Betty Cracker:

      It looks like there is a movement starting where teenagers are asked to block Fox on their parent’s TVs.

      I honestly believe this is the moment we’ve been waiting for and we should amplify it as much as we can.

      If you are on Twitter or Facebook spread it to the groups you know are aligned with us. The Beyhive, BTSARMY, the Swifties, and all others you can think of.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      feebog

      I am in awe of the Teens who organically put this together.  The macarena touch was the icing on the cake.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Ken

      @Baud: They can, if the Biden campaign is as badly run as the Trump campaign. Logically it must be even worse, since Trump hires only the very best people.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Martin

      @Eric U.: I think more than you might expect. If  you go to one of these things, you want to be in the arena. Once those tickets were presumed gone, the interest in standing in a barricaded parking lot in Oklahoma looking at a TV is decidedly less enticing. Much of their goal is also to show that Trump is popular, and Parscale’s tweeting already signaled mission accomplished on that. With hundreds of thousands attending, their presence wouldn’t add much.

      All campaigns involve those dynamics. That’s a big part of Obama’s huge outdoor rallies – it was us signaling that he had a lot of support – especially among white voters. It’s why it’s important for white supporters to show up to BLM events.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      dmsilev

      The only thing Brad and the boys can do is cut their losses and throw the entire last 10 days off data collection in the trash. Roll the clocks back and start over.

      This assumes they have backups.

      Assuming that the contact lists are time-stamped, going through and tagging the last ten days as “garbage; do not use” should be trivial for any competent database jockey.

      That’s probably assuming more competence than they actually have.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      hells littlest angel

      So in other words, the Trump campaign will be selling that mailing list, for a limited time only, for 10% off. Act now! Act now!

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Litlebritdifrnt

      As someone on twitter said “if Brad Parscale isn’t heading to Rio with sacks full of unmarked notes right now I will be very surprised”

      Reply
    14. 14.

      RSA

      @Calouste:

      They only got a 0.6% response rate for the Tulsa failure.

      Crazy bad results. It’s like announcing a party where 1,000 people have said they’ll come, and then only 6 show up.

      “But I even hired a band!”

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Kirk Spencer

      @dmsilev: that’s a thing. I keep remembering that the GOP has, or had a decade ago, those competent people. But Trump doesn’t.

       

      I have all kinds of theories about that, but no evidence.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      germy

      Radical protestors, fueled by a week of apocalyptic media coverage, interfered with @realDonaldTrump supporters at the rally.

      They even blocked access to the metal detectors, preventing people from entering.

      Thanks to the 1,000s who made it anyway!https://t.co/eM2nohMEy6

      — Brad Parscale (@parscale) June 20, 2020

      Actually you just got ROCKED by teens on TikTok who flooded the Trump campaign w/ fake ticket reservations & tricked you into believing a million people wanted your white supremacist open mic enough to pack an arena during COVID

      Shout out to Zoomers. Y’all make me so proud. ☺️ https://t.co/jGrp5bSZ9T

      — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 21, 2020

      Reply

