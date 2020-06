The person who creates their ads needs a raise. Makes me smile every time it pops up on my newsfeed.

Fencing Academy of Denver We have masks…we have gloves…we stab anyone coming within 6 feet of us! Fencing is still proving to be one of the safest sports. We are offering small group beginner classes (kids and adult) starting in June.

Looks like we need an open thread, so here you go.