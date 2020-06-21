Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Reality always wins in the end.

The Math Demands It!

Shock troops for the Unitarian Jihad.

Also, too.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

Yes we did.

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

Dinky Hocker Shoots Smack!

Women: They Get Shit Done

Technically true, but collectively nonsense.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

Almost as fun as hiking the Appalachian Trail.

Our job is not to persuade Republicans but to defeat them.

Nevertheless, she persisted

We have all the best words.

Militantly superior in their own minds…

This Blog Goes to 11…

Gastritis Broke My Calculator

What fresh hell is this?

Lighten up, Francis.

Not all heroes wear capes.

Mission Accomplished!

Just a few bad apples.

Today in our ongoing national embarrassment…

You are here: Home / Garden Chats / Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Zen Out

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Zen Out

by | 3 Comments

This post is in: 

Zen Out

From beloved gardening & photograpy master Ozark Hillbilly:

On my first expedition I had the pleasure of spending 6 days underground with Chuck, a Rastafarian smoke jumper from northern NM who was one of the most even tempered people I’ve ever caved with. On our last day his fractious headlamp that had been incessantly arguing with him the entire time just stopped working. Chuck, who had never uttered so much as “darn” or a “dagnabbit” began cursing like a sailor and beating his headlamp in the hopes of improved morale and then, just as suddenly stopped.

“Oh wow man, I need to Zen out. Here in this most beautiful place, I really need to Zen out.”

That’s where I’m at with the murder of George Floyd and all the white people who think protesting for haircuts with AR-15s is the height of resonableness, also thinking they get to lecture black people angrily protesting for their lives on how they are doing it all wrong.

So I am Zenning out…

ZenOut [top photo] shows the all but finished original Zen garden. There are a few more details to be added to the divider such as the “stained glass” my wife is going to do for the windows.

The pics are just the step by step construction of the Zen addition.

Photo Bomb Percy (damn dog tries to get in every damn pic I take)

Spiderwort is added just because this needs a pretty flower picture. They are growing up thru a broken cast iron pot I found while mushroom hunting, no doubt thrown away by a frustrated 1870s iron prospector for whom it was the last straw. That area is pocked with prospect pits including at least one 40′ deep shaft going straight down.

***********

What’s going on in your garden(s), this week?

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • MagdaInBlack
  • raven

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    3Comments

    2. 2.

      raven

      How are the seats mounted in the john boat? I had a 3/4 marine ply floor in my 14′ semi-v alumacraft and I bolted them to that.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      MagdaInBlack

      This is absolutely lovely. Thank you ☺

      Raven, I just love that you glommed onto the fishin boat 💖😊

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.