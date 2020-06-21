Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

C.R.E.A.M. / Sunday Evening Open Thread: Not Looking Good for Professional Sports

Sunday Evening Open Thread: Not Looking Good for Professional Sports

48 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Not gloating, I swear. But perhaps it is really not the best time?

Maybe not this fall, either?

Professional sports writer chimes in:

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    48Comments

    1. 1.

      catclub

      why in god’s name were they practicing in florida are there any adults left

       

      Yeah, SPRING training is in Florida because it is warmish in february. Now it is summer. Idiot creatures of habit. Going out and giving 110% every day.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Kilgore Trout

      I can’t believe they are even thinking about professional sports this year.

      We had no high school baseball games this season. Got an email late last week from my baseball umpire association assignor that there is going to be a truncated summer league season starting July 1st. I thought about it for about 2 minutes and emailed him back “not this year for me”. The last thing I need is to be hovering two feet away from a couple of 16 year old catchers for two hours a few times/week. I mean, I really miss it, but seriously?

      My son called Friday to see if I wanted meet him at the park with his family and play some catch with my 5 year old grandson. They’ll come out and watch me call games sometimes, and when I got there my grandson was disappointed I wasn’t wearing my umpire gear…lol. I told him “maybe next year”.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      mrmoshpotato

      I cannot stress this enough: There is always next year.

      Said by Cubs fans from 1909 through 2015.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      jl

      I think they should just can the seasons for the next year, and maybe do whatever semi-regular exhibition games with healthy players, community service stuff in the mean time.

      Sure several other countries have been able to start pro sports safely. Maybe coincidence, who knows? But they were also countries that showed basic competence and good faith in controlling the epidemic.

      And, look, now they can do all sorts of ordinary stuff that we just plain can’t do in the US. Unfair to Trump, certainly. Doing it just to spite him, probably.

      Sometimes totally effing everything up has consequences that cannot be escaped. The majority of the billionaire owners who run pro sports teams have forgotten that, or never learned it, because of our longstanding mind boggling political and social corruption and decay.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      FelonyGovt

      I miss baseball terribly. It doesn’t feel like summer without it. However, I think it and the other professional sports should all just shut down and forget about these half-assed attempts to salvage some TV advertising dollars.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      rikyrah

      Someone on another blog said something about professional leagues:

       

      All it takes is one groupie

       

       

      I thought about that 😲😲😷😷🤢🤢

      Reply
    10. 10.

      HumboldtBlue

      I cannot stress this enough: There is always next year.

      But for many teams and even leagues, that’s no longer the case and the impact of COVID on sports is only just beginning to be felt.

      The Germans, Italians, Spanish, English and other European leagues have resumed playing professional football and doing so under strict practices and policies and that’s only in an attempt to fulfill contracts related to broadcasting and the attendant revenue.

      The idea that Anfield, home of the current European, International and English Premier League club champions will once again be filled with 57,000 singing Reds is a long way off.

      I miss baseball very much and yet the idea of sitting in the seats for a summer night Humboldt Crabs game is anathema, despite the longing and desire to be in that atmosphere, drinking a beer, razzing the opposing players while the Crab Grass Band fills to July air with music.

      European football may have a current plan to actually play the games contracts depend on but the future is very much in doubt and the further you go down the food chain in the football league ladder the direr the future prospects look.

      Now apply that to minor league baseball, college athletics, the G-League, we’re going to see an extraordinary upheaval in the sporting universe.

      As with all industries dependent upon us filling their spaces with human bodies, the future of live sports and how the supporters actually participate is very much a new universe to explore.

      Sports is wholly dependent on the human experience and without crowds, it suffers tremendously in appeal and drama.

      Don’t underestimate how big monied interests are driving to at least get players on a competitive field, there are billions and billions of dollars at stake and a world-wide sporting industry faces a rather daunting and massive restructure due to the social and economic disruption caused by the virus.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      NotMax

      From what I’ve heard the cable channel that covers local sports in the state is filling time with reruns of high school volleyball matches.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      jl

      @FelonyGovt:  I’m a baseball fan, and that sport had half a chance to do something. But the corruption and incompetence of the owners is mind boggling, the longstanding bad management-player relations fatal to them doing anything.

      I’m also a basketball fan, but I just don’t see how their ‘bubble’ plan can work. Steve Kerr said recently that psychologically and physically, it will be unbearable meat grinder, and he wondered what teams could pull it off. Assuming they don’t all get sick half way through.

      Just can the damn seasons and do other things in the meantime. I think baseball and basketball could find a way to play some exhibition games safely, and various contests and tournaments, like a hoops swish shooting contest (that could be done very socially distanced, no audience, or not much, needed), but that would be too much fun and not enough money for the owners. If anyone in this world can take the hit, it’s US pro sports owners (most of them, at least)

      Edit: and there is a lot of community service stuff the players could be doing, locally, regionally and nationally, that would keep the sports profiles up and shining. But I repeat myself. The owners are thinking about nothing but keeping the cash rolling, even if they produce a very high risk of a disgusting disaster that flops.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Punchy

      The NFL is magnitudes more arrogant and cocksure than everyone else. They’re GOING TO HAVE a season, they say. Going to start in Sept, they say. Americans gunna be infected by the 3+ mill by then, certainly. Let’s just see how Trumpain the NFL becomes amidst such stark disaster.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      catclub

      @jl: Sure several other countries have been able to start pro sports safely. Maybe coincidence, who knows? But they were also countries that showed basic competence and good faith in controlling the epidemic.

       

      Another thing Biden could harp on. The reason there are no sports is that Trump mismanaged the response.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      catclub

      @jl: The owners are thinking about nothing but keeping the cash rolling, even if they produce a very high risk of a disgusting disaster that flops.

       

      I wonder what is happening with player salaries this year. They cannot be paying them, since salaries are a large fraction of (normal) total revenue.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Bruuuuce

      @catclub:

      I wonder what is happening with player salaries this year.

      Some bonuses were paid in the spring, before the shutdown. Actual major league salaries are not being paid. Most or all minor leaguers are receiving their $400/week stipends, because teams were shamed into it. That said, a far larger number of fringe and minor league players than usual were released this year, and only a very few have successfully found work in Korea or Japan.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Nicole

      Horse racing suddenly looking really smart for depending on gambling dollars all these years rather than in-person attendance for revenue.

      (Not that that was intentional. But, as they say in racing, better lucky than good.)

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Punchy

      @catclub: yes, why no training in NowheresVille, MT?  Dead Nobody, ND?  Instead….Tampa and Clearwater, hotspots par excellence.

      Dumbass shitheads, bar none.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Gravenstone

      @catclub: It’s less creatures of habit than that is where the facilities are. They could in theory use their home ballparks, but they’re not really meant for training 40-60 guys (to start). Plus any games between teams would involve substantial travel, rather than just driving from city to city.

      I said the other day that when the news broke about the Phillies and Jays players getting sick, that we really don’t need a 2020 MLB/MiLB season. Looks like the virus is going to prove me right – eventually. But not until we try all the wrong answers first.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Martin

      @Bruuuuce: Only way NFL plays is if they choose to ignore players testing positive, meaning they better pass an expansion to the roster RTF now.

      And this also assumes that localities where games are played go along. I’m not sure any of CAs teams would be allowed to play home games at the moment. I have an NFL training camp at my work and they are currently in a holding pattern, as we can’t allow them to train just yet, and I don’t see those conditions improving in the next few months.

      This, btw, is why everyone is training in Florida. Florida won’t stop them as they’ve deemed them an essential business. It’s why WWE went to Florida as well.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      jl

      Could play 1890s style women’s basketball. It would look like a cross between volley ball and grade school basketball.

      Oldest Women’s Basketball Film Footage 1904

      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zy6zRKIGQ3Y

      OTOH, now that I watch it again, too much close contact action. In the US, we’ll have to tone it down a notch or all the players will get sick before even a shortened season ends.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      C Stars

      I enjoy a baseball game once every other year or so for atmosphere, the blanket on your lap as the sun sets over the stadium, the beer and sausage, but other than that I am not a team sports person at all. But for the first time in my life I’ve really been enjoying the SF Chronicle’s Sunday sports section during the pandemic. The articles are sentimental, punchy, political; profiles of famous local sports figures or happenings and quirky local teams. And far more coverage of hiking and camping than ever before. A very small silver lining, I guess.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      rikyrah

      Police all over America are resigning because they can’t murder unarmed Black people with reckless abandon and not be held accountable.Let. That. Sink. In.— Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) June 20, 2020

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Redshift

      I know the Capitals started practicing in “groups of no more than six.” The NHL is having everyone tested, and eleven players have tested positive so far. I’m not optimistic.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      C Stars

      @rikyrah: Truly, police departments all over the country have been comporting themselves in a way that seems designed to not only prove the protestors’ points, but demonstrate that the entire profession is in fact much, much, much worse than we could have imagined. It’s like they’re saying, “Yeah, so we’re all immoral assholes, what’s the problem with that?”

      Reply
    31. 31.

      jl

      @C Stars: It will make reformation of US policing much easier if the the people with the irredeemably bad attitudes just decide to up and quit, and at the first sign that something, anything, has to change. That is too much for them? Fine, go away then.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      HumboldtBlue

      @C Stars:

      The articles are sentimental, punchy, political; profiles of famous local sports figures or happenings and quirky local teams. And far more coverage of hiking and camping than ever before. A very small silver lining, I guess.

      The best part of sportswriting is knowing that you’re going to write a story today and most times that story will be one that is focused on fun.

      Certainly, the sporting world is as humanly serious as the non, but the core block of covering sports is the chance to tell a tale about a game.

      It also helps that you know who the players are where they will be playing and at what time and place and you also have a thorough understanding of the rules of the game.

      That can be disconcerting to one who leaves sports to cover stories about crime and courts.

      Also, Slava Malamud is a must-follow.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Mousebumples

      I’m mostly sad that the basketball season is in jeopardy because my Bucks were doing really well, and I wanted to see them hopefully reach the NBA Finals (and win!). I say if they cancel the season for real (which is completely understandable, frankly), as the #1 overall seed, we should get to claim the years championship. 🏆

      Reply
    36. 36.

      danielx

      Fantasy leagues gonna be big.

      Seriously, given the amount of brain space major league sports take up in a lot of people’s heads, I’ve been wondering about the mental state of various acquaintances. I keep thinking maybe they’ll realize they have been obsessing about watching grownups playing children’s games and there are a lot more important things to worry about, but…..nah. Never happen.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      jl

      @Redshift: To keep a serious infectious disease, with no treatment or vaccine, from messing up a lot of ordinary life, you just have to get, and keep, the prevalence very low.

      The US is just too much of a failed state to pull that off, even though more and more countries can do it.

      There are no substitutes for some things in life. You want to build a submarine or go to the moon, and all you have is hand chopped wood and twine made out of reeds, maybe some pottery from a home kiln, welp, not much you can do to get those plans off the ground.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Martin

      @jl: eSports is continuing without too much pause.  The big events  in arenas are of course cancelled but they’re continuing as online tournaments. Even the 24 hours of Le Mans was held, as scheduled, as a virtual race. 

      Madden NFL is still playing. Rocket League. DoTA.

      We’ve invented tons of new sports. They’re all just sitting there waiting for people to tune in. And these are not small productions. The DoTA grand tournament winning team took home $15.5M. It’s quite a spectacle, and it lasts over a week so there’s tons to watch.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      different-church-lady

      I get the two leagues nearing the playoffs wanting to complete what they started. But why bother even starting the MLB season? And football is too far away to tell.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      C Stars

      @HumboldtBlue:

       

      It also helps that you know who the players are where they will be playing and at what time and place and you also have a thorough understanding of the rules of the game.

       

      As a reader, this was the part I always got stuck on. Because I’d much rather read a fun take on a player’s style than a litany of scheduling and staffing details. (Although I realize that this is not the case with most sports fans.) Anyway, lately it feels like the Chron’s sportswriters are having fun finding ways to write about the culture of sports, rather than having to write on deadline about all the specifics.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Miss Bianca

      I wonder if the same thing is going to happen with other sports, like rodeo. My Saddle Club is still intent on putting on the rodeo in our town this summer. Every other major summer outdoor event has been cancelled. Got to review the Governor’s plan to see how it is that suddenly the ban on outdoor gatherings of more than ten has been lifted two weeks before the old public health order was due to expire.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Ken

      @danielx: Fantasy leagues gonna be big.

      Don’t they need real teams to generate the baseline stats?  I guess they could use Korean baseball teams, but in that case why not just watch the Korean games?

      And suddenly I wonder if one or more US networks are in negotiations with the Korean leagues…

      Reply
    47. 47.

      HumboldtBlue

      @danielx:

      I played Three Blind Mice on a tin-pot xylophone as a four-year-old simply for fun, we even put on a concert, my sisters and I who formed the “Three Little Ones”, and for the next 24 years I played a horn or raised my voice in one endeavor after another focused on nothing more than the sweet feeling you get, one learned as a child, of playing and singing together.

      Sports is music in flesh and it’s as powerful and as demanding as any opera, symphony or Missy Elliot track and that feeble attempt to brush it aside ss as silly as a Trump rally.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Peale

      Having them play live on playstation would be a hoot for awhile.  I mean, come on. For Gen Zoom, spending hours watching gamers live is huge.  Heck, they don’t even have to play the game they’re known for. Christian Yellich vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo in Elder Scrolls to see who is really the MVP in Wisconsin. I’d watch.

      Reply

