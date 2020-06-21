Before the rally and after the rally pic.twitter.com/GkN45452aR — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) June 21, 2020

It would be nice to see this confirmed via official sources, but I expect the attendance records to be classified Top Secret by sunrise. — The Burned Man (@Akula_KorAh) June 21, 2020

^^^ Toldja – Close enough – Receipt: Timestamp 02:16am – Forbes. “Turnout At Trump’s Tulsa Rally Was Just Under 6,200–A Fraction Of The Venue’s 19,200 Capacity”https://t.co/l6hn0dJH4Y pic.twitter.com/MtHSistWP2 — JΞSŦΞR ✪ ΔCŦUΔL³³°¹ (@th3j35t3r) June 21, 2020

… Big Number: 59%. A Fox News poll released Friday found that 59% of Americans said crowded campaign events are a bad idea, given the risks posed by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The poll also found that Republicans sharply diverge with Trump on the issue of mask wearing, with 70% saying they have a favorable view of them despite Trump consistently eschewing masks at public appearances…

you know, given that it's looking like tulsa ended up giving trump the worst rally attendance numbers of his entire political career, the fucking trailer park jokes are sounding a little tone deaf right now. — golikehellmachine (@golikehellmachi) June 21, 2020

Sick staff and empty seats: How Trump’s triumphant return to the campaign trail went from bad to worse https://t.co/ohFPGJdw2R — Shimon Prokupecz (@ShimonPro) June 21, 2020



… Scanning cable news coverage earlier in the day, Trump was disappointed to see pictures not of massive lines forming outside the Bank of Oklahoma Center in Tulsa but of Geoffrey Berman, the federal prosecutor Trump’s attorney general had attempted unsuccessfully to dismiss the night before, a person familiar with his response said. Hours later, the President was informed six campaign staffers in Tulsa had tested positive for coronavirus ahead of his scheduled arrival — an unfortunate reminder of an ongoing pandemic Trump’s critics say he is ignoring. After initially dismissing the revelation, a source familiar with his reaction said Trump erupted when it was subsequently reported in the media — overtaking coverage of the rally itself. Still, a determined Trump was intent on breathing new life into his staggering campaign. He took off for Tulsa, convinced large swaths of his supporters would be waiting for him there… When the President landed in Tulsa at 5:51 p.m. local time, the crowds his aides had promised him had failed to materialize. Air Force One flew over the arena, where Trump had been told thousands of supporters would be waiting to hear from him before he went inside, but saw nothing resembling the sea of people he’d been expecting. While he was in the air, the campaign had canceled the outside appearance given the apparent lack of enthusiasm. Once viewed inside the White House and Trump’s campaign as a reset button for a presidency beset by crises and self-inflicted wounds, Saturday evening’s campaign rally in Tulsa instead became plagued with pitfalls, a disappointing microcosm of the blindspots, denial and wishful thinking that have come to guide the President as he enters one of the most precarious moments of his first term… After a nearly two-hour speech notable mainly for its discursiveness, Trump left Tulsa on Saturday night having spent around three hours in the city. The six advance staffers who had tested positive for coronavirus remained in their chain hotel rooms, quarantined for the foreseeable future…

For the past week, the rally has consumed Trump’s attention, according to people familiar with the matter. The President invited Oklahoma’s governor to the White House on Thursday for a roundtable that was also a venue for Trump to hype his event. “We’re going to be in Oklahoma. And it’s a crowd like, I guess, nobody’s seen before. We have tremendous, tremendous requests for tickets like, I think, probably has never happened politically before,” Trump said. Later, during the same event, Trump appeared to be idly scrolling through his phone while two women business owners detailed their experience during the pandemic…



Ultimately, aides said Tulsa was about something far more important than mere politicking; after a dreary stretch, the event was meant to provide Trump the adulation he craves and to re-energize him after weeks spent wallowing in sagging poll numbers and critical media coverage. Trump told staff he wanted all of his surrogates on-hand when he landed in Tulsa on Saturday night, so aides invited dozens and chartered a private plane to transport them all. Photos from the flight show none wearing masks. “I guarantee you after Saturday, if everything goes well, he’s going to be in a much better mood,” a Trump political adviser said. “He believes that he needs to be out there fighting and he feeds off the energy of the crowds.” After Trump finished speaking, a person familiar told CNN that two Secret Service agents had also tested positive for coronavirus.

From a Trump campaign staffer: @JoeBiden should have to report our costs to the FEC as a contribution to his campaign. — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) June 21, 2020

And press, many of whom didn’t expect this to happen https://t.co/AUpo1SUdLr — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) June 21, 2020

No loyalty from the NYTimes courtiers, of course — “Trump Rally Fizzles as Attendance Falls Short of Campaign’s Expectations”:

… The weakness of Mr. Trump’s drawing power and political skills, in a state that voted for him overwhelmingly and in a format that he favors, raised new questions about his electoral prospects for a second term at a time when his poll numbers were already falling. And rather than speak to the wide cross-section of Americans who say they are concerned about police violence and systemic racism, he continued to use racist language, describing the coronavirus as “Kung Flu.”… Mr. Trump was furious about the unused outdoor stage and the comparatively thin crowd in the stadium, according to two people familiar with his reaction. News broadcasts carried video of the partially empty stadium, and even the Drudge Report, a reliably conservative website, carried an all-caps headline that said “MAGA LESS MEGA” with a picture of rows and rows of empty blue seats….

This is 100% correct, because for too much of the political press it’s more about dramatic stories & theater criticism than it is about getting things right https://t.co/Z1yZdUK65L — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) June 21, 2020

Compilation of people bragging about a million people signing up for the rally pic.twitter.com/X9EHPSvv8Z — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) June 21, 2020

In Oklahoma’s defense, it’s hard to draw a crowd there for anything that isn’t either college football or a race pogrom. — Slava Malamud (@SlavaMalamud) June 20, 2020

What did the president’s team think of the speech? One person called it a “disaster.” “Our country is on fire, people are out of work and scared and he’s talking about ramps and water!!!!” https://t.co/gEcqklP1w6 — Chris Megerian (@ChrisMegerian) June 21, 2020

… Trump had no message of sympathy for those who lost friends and family to the virus, complaining instead that extensive testing was making the pandemic look worse. “I said to my people, ‘Slow the testing down, please,’” he said, in what appeared to be a striking admission that he’s prioritized politics over accurately tracking the spread of the virus. A White House official said later the president “was clearly speaking in jest.” Despite the protests against racism and police brutality that have swept the nation in recent weeks, the president made scant reference to the issues raised by demonstrators. Trump did, however, lace his speech with racist comments, at one point calling the coronavirus, which originated in China, the “kung flu.”… The anemic turnout in the deep-red state of Oklahoma may be a red flag for Trump’s reelection campaign, which is trailing by nearly double digits to Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee… Ed Rollins, a veteran Republican strategist who leads a super PAC that backs Trump’s reelection, said it was a bad idea for the campaign to stage a rally with the coronavirus still spreading unchecked. The campaign’s failure to meet its own crowd expectations was a worrisome sign about its competence, he added. “Any time you put on a show and you get bad press out of it, that’s not a good strategy,” Rollins said. “The bottom line is you’ve got to know your audience, and the reality is it certainly doesn’t convince me they’re counting well.”…

He literally always Republicans are going to win. We didn't heed his warnings on Romney either. https://t.co/9vS8NbbwGn — Tentin Quarantino (@agraybee) June 21, 2020

