Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Nevertheless, she persisted

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

Shock troops for the Unitarian Jihad.

Lighten up, Francis.

A snarling mass of vitriolic vicious jackals

Yes we did.

This blog is Obama’s Katrina.

Mission Accomplished!

Verified, but limited!

Dinky Hocker Shoots Smack!

All your base are belong to Tunch.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

Our job is not to persuade Republicans but to defeat them.

Women: They Get Shit Done

Wetsuit optional.

This is a big f—–g deal.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity.

Screw the Judean People’s Front. Splitters.

We have all the best words.

What fresh hell is this?

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

Too inconsequential to be sued

You are here: Home / Election Year / Let. Us. SAVOR Open Thread: #TrumpTulsaFAIL

Let. Us. SAVOR Open Thread: #TrumpTulsaFAIL

by | 41 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Big Number: 59%. A Fox News poll released Friday found that 59% of Americans said crowded campaign events are a bad idea, given the risks posed by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The poll also found that Republicans sharply diverge with Trump on the issue of mask wearing, with 70% saying they have a favorable view of them despite Trump consistently eschewing masks at public appearances…


A lovingly detailed saga of every massive #FAIL:

Scanning cable news coverage earlier in the day, Trump was disappointed to see pictures not of massive lines forming outside the Bank of Oklahoma Center in Tulsa but of Geoffrey Berman, the federal prosecutor Trump’s attorney general had attempted unsuccessfully to dismiss the night before, a person familiar with his response said.

Hours later, the President was informed six campaign staffers in Tulsa had tested positive for coronavirus ahead of his scheduled arrival — an unfortunate reminder of an ongoing pandemic Trump’s critics say he is ignoring. After initially dismissing the revelation, a source familiar with his reaction said Trump erupted when it was subsequently reported in the media — overtaking coverage of the rally itself.

Still, a determined Trump was intent on breathing new life into his staggering campaign. He took off for Tulsa, convinced large swaths of his supporters would be waiting for him there…

When the President landed in Tulsa at 5:51 p.m. local time, the crowds his aides had promised him had failed to materialize. Air Force One flew over the arena, where Trump had been told thousands of supporters would be waiting to hear from him before he went inside, but saw nothing resembling the sea of people he’d been expecting.

While he was in the air, the campaign had canceled the outside appearance given the apparent lack of enthusiasm.

Once viewed inside the White House and Trump’s campaign as a reset button for a presidency beset by crises and self-inflicted wounds, Saturday evening’s campaign rally in Tulsa instead became plagued with pitfalls, a disappointing microcosm of the blindspots, denial and wishful thinking that have come to guide the President as he enters one of the most precarious moments of his first term…

After a nearly two-hour speech notable mainly for its discursiveness, Trump left Tulsa on Saturday night having spent around three hours in the city. The six advance staffers who had tested positive for coronavirus remained in their chain hotel rooms, quarantined for the foreseeable future…

For the past week, the rally has consumed Trump’s attention, according to people familiar with the matter. The President invited Oklahoma’s governor to the White House on Thursday for a roundtable that was also a venue for Trump to hype his event.

“We’re going to be in Oklahoma. And it’s a crowd like, I guess, nobody’s seen before. We have tremendous, tremendous requests for tickets like, I think, probably has never happened politically before,” Trump said. Later, during the same event, Trump appeared to be idly scrolling through his phone while two women business owners detailed their experience during the pandemic…

Ultimately, aides said Tulsa was about something far more important than mere politicking; after a dreary stretch, the event was meant to provide Trump the adulation he craves and to re-energize him after weeks spent wallowing in sagging poll numbers and critical media coverage.

Trump told staff he wanted all of his surrogates on-hand when he landed in Tulsa on Saturday night, so aides invited dozens and chartered a private plane to transport them all. Photos from the flight show none wearing masks.

“I guarantee you after Saturday, if everything goes well, he’s going to be in a much better mood,” a Trump political adviser said. “He believes that he needs to be out there fighting and he feeds off the energy of the crowds.”

After Trump finished speaking, a person familiar told CNN that two Secret Service agents had also tested positive for coronavirus.

No loyalty from the NYTimes courtiers, of course — “Trump Rally Fizzles as Attendance Falls Short of Campaign’s Expectations”:

The weakness of Mr. Trump’s drawing power and political skills, in a state that voted for him overwhelmingly and in a format that he favors, raised new questions about his electoral prospects for a second term at a time when his poll numbers were already falling. And rather than speak to the wide cross-section of Americans who say they are concerned about police violence and systemic racism, he continued to use racist language, describing the coronavirus as “Kung Flu.”…

Mr. Trump was furious about the unused outdoor stage and the comparatively thin crowd in the stadium, according to two people familiar with his reaction. News broadcasts carried video of the partially empty stadium, and even the Drudge Report, a reliably conservative website, carried an all-caps headline that said “MAGA LESS MEGA” with a picture of rows and rows of empty blue seats….

Trump had no message of sympathy for those who lost friends and family to the virus, complaining instead that extensive testing was making the pandemic look worse.

“I said to my people, ‘Slow the testing down, please,’” he said, in what appeared to be a striking admission that he’s prioritized politics over accurately tracking the spread of the virus. A White House official said later the president “was clearly speaking in jest.”

Despite the protests against racism and police brutality that have swept the nation in recent weeks, the president made scant reference to the issues raised by demonstrators. Trump did, however, lace his speech with racist comments, at one point calling the coronavirus, which originated in China, the “kung flu.”…

The anemic turnout in the deep-red state of Oklahoma may be a red flag for Trump’s reelection campaign, which is trailing by nearly double digits to Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee…

Ed Rollins, a veteran Republican strategist who leads a super PAC that backs Trump’s reelection, said it was a bad idea for the campaign to stage a rally with the coronavirus still spreading unchecked. The campaign’s failure to meet its own crowd expectations was a worrisome sign about its competence, he added.

“Any time you put on a show and you get bad press out of it, that’s not a good strategy,” Rollins said. “The bottom line is you’ve got to know your audience, and the reality is it certainly doesn’t convince me they’re counting well.”…

Yet Trump managed to impress his fans among the “Leftists”, for… reasons…

But remember!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • bbleh
  • CaseyL
  • cope
  • debbie
  • dexwood
  • dmsilev
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • Greenergood
  • J R in WV
  • JCJ
  • JMG
  • JPL
  • Juju
  • Ken
  • Ladyraxterinok
  • laura
  • Martin
  • Mary G
  • MattF
  • Mike G
  • Mike in NC
  • Miss Bianca
  • rikyrah
  • RSA
  • SFAW
  • UncleEbeneezer
  • West of the Rockies
  • Wyatt Salamanca
  • Yutsano

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    41Comments

    1. 1.

      rikyrah

      Want folks to realize how much of a zero last night was for Dolt45.

      He got punked by a bunch of social media savvy teenagers.

      The speech sucked.

      The arena was only a third full.

      And, the race riot he wanted didn’t happen. The BLM protesters wound up in the Black Wall Street neighborhood and had a dance party, leaving the Dolt45 acolytes in the dust.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Miss Bianca

      Still savoring. And Michael Moore can just go fuck off. Seems like he’s just so damn mad that whichever of his precious white working class voters who aren’t the Trumpenproletariat went for Biden over Bernie, he’s almost *rooting* for MAGA-tism.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      cope

      HIs Tuesday trip to Arizona should be quite a treat for us schadenfreude fans as well, although I wonder if they will pack any group meetings with paid attendees just to make up for last night.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Mike G

      … Trump had no message of sympathy for those who lost friends and family to the virus

      “I never imagined Trump would fuck MY feelings!”

      Leopards eating faces, etc.
      At least now Trump’s campaign team has a million-strong mailing list of names like Hugh Jass and Holden McGroin.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      JPL

      For trump to lose his base, it would take a covid infected boy dead in his bed. Those folks are rabid, although I do think they don’t want to hang out with a loser.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      rikyrah

      Hopefully, the disaster last night will shut up the MSM.

      Some of them were like, “shouldn’t Joe Biden be out doing big events?”

      And, I was like, “um, no. He actually cares about his voters.”

       

      BUt, if Biden did it, then there is their BOTH SIDES😠😠😠

       

      instead of them pointing out how ridiculous and selfish and DANGEROUS that shyt was.

      just unequivocally a wrong and bad decision wrapped up in narcissism.

       

      But, they continue to try and normalize Dolt45😠

      Reply
    10. 10.

      dmsilev

      I’m surprised that we’re not yet drowning under a wave of Trump Tweets proclaiming his complete triumph yesterday and that anyone who says otherwise is a tool of the Fake State and is spreading Deep News. I guess his handlers have managed to hide his phone and turn off the tv.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      J R in WV

       

      The six advance staffers who had tested positive for coronavirus remained in their chain hotel rooms, quarantined for the foreseeable future…

      So… Does anyone think the Trump campaign will actually pay for their stay? Medical costs? Flight home?

      ‘Cause I sure don’t!

      Trump will screw them coming and going!!

      (And wasn’t it Mittster who cancelled everyone’s campaign credit card the very evening of the election?  So trustworthy an employer!!)

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Martin

      @Miss Bianca: Nah, he’s just trying to scare you into voting.

      I don’t think that’s a good way of going about it, but that’s kind of his schtick. Bernie wasn’t his first choice – Michelle Obama was. He was pretty clear that if you want to guarantee a Trump loss, nominate her. I agree with that.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      debbie

      @rikyrah:

      Oh, fingers are sooo crossed that this is a portent of the future.

      Wonder if he has any doubts now about shooting someone on Fifth Avenue and no one doing anything about it?

      Reply
    17. 17.

      RSA

      “I said to my people, ‘Slow the testing down, please,’” he said, in what appeared to be a striking admission that he’s prioritized politics over accurately tracking the spread of the virus. A White House official said later the president “was clearly speaking in jest.”

      120,000 dead Americans is great comedy material.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      CaseyL

      @dmsilev: I hear he’s playing golf.

      I like the idea that T* may start smelling of Loser Stank.  That’ll peel off a few voters who just want to go with the winners.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      West of the Rockies

      @Juju:

      Brutal.

      It would appear that Trump is genuinely approaching that notorious 27% mark.  The BOK was at about 33% capacity, with only the most hardcore, low-information Morlocks in attendance.  Things won’t get better for him.  Loser Stench is his new cologne.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Mike in NC

      Dear Speaker Pelosi: My birthday is coming up this week. Can you please impeach Fat Bastard again just as a favor for me? TIA…

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Ken

      an unfortunate reminder of an ongoing pandemic Trump’s critics say he is ignoring

      No, CNN. Trump says he’s ignoring it. Actually “ignoring” would be several steps better than what he said, since at least then he wouldn’t be interfering with testing programs.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Ladyraxterinok

      Such a relief none of the fears came to pass.

      From what I heard locally, protestors and especially the blacks here and their leaders wanted —and achieved—a very peaceful Juneternth celebration and audience for Rev Al!!

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Greenergood

      However badly and incoherently  Drump spoke and behaved on Saturday, we still must GOTV totally. No quarter for complacency – Biden knows that and we all need to heed it. Drump and his minions will use EVERY. Trick in the book.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      debbie

      @RSA:

      I don’t know why people are surprised at his statement. He said the very same thing back in January or February when he didn’t want that cruise ship filled with sick passengers to dock. “I like my numbers low. I want to keep them low.”

      Reply
    29. 29.

      dexwood

      BOK one-third of capacity. Not quite 27 per cent, but getting there. Mockery and ridicule, pour it on.

      west of the rockies got there before me. Hat tip.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Ken

      @West of the Rockies: I’ve seen no confirmation, but earlier today there was a post that broke down the attendance. Many of the people in the 6600 count were venue staff, security, campaign staff, news crews, etc. so it was closer to 27% of capacity.

      There was also a claim that a large fraction of the attendees were paid actors. I don’t know if I believe that, but if those numbers are accepted it was more like 20%.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Wyatt Salamanca

      @Mike G:

      I’d bet any amount of money that Trump has not spent a nanosecond grieving over the deaths of 120,000 Americans.  His monstrous indifference to the pain and suffering of his fellow citizens is beyond despicable. He’s a flat out psychopath and i can’t wait to see his totalitarian ass removed from the White House.

       

      @rikyrah:

      The speech sucked.

      At every rally, Trump reveals himself to be an emotional basket case with the thinnest skin and the most fragile ego.  His speeches are nothing more than verbal diarrhea.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Yutsano

      My God. Watching him walk off Marine One. That was the most dejected I had ever seen him. Let’s repeat that on November 3rd eh?

      Reply
    35. 35.

      SFAW

      @Martin
      Martin –
      Norton tells me that site/page launched a malicious attack. You might want to kill the link. [Yeah, I realized the edit window has probably expired.]

      Reply
    37. 37.

      laura

      I hope he is still so consumed with rage that he can barely see for the high blood pressure. I hope the entire trump “family” and campaign paid escorts/remoras are all enjoying a Father’s Day get together and are getting the reaming that only a narcissist in complete melt down and blame-casting can deliver. I hope that the press revealing just how pwned he got from our nation’s youth and the celebrating of an ego crushing that can be seen from outer space is playing on an endless loop in his sad interior dialog. Everyone knows he’s a loser and he knows everyone knows – even gym jordan the jacketless nuisance and soon to be unemployed Martha McSally saw what we all saw – a loser in the full flower of his quick skid into the dumpster.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      SFAW

      @Ken:

      There was also a claim that a large fraction of the attendees were paid actors. I don’t know if I believe that, but if those numbers are accepted it was more like 20%.

      I saw that tweet (or whatever it was). I think someone was making a joke. [Of course, if that person had used “crisis actors” instead of “gig actors,” that would have made it more obvious.]

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.