Holy crap does @jabinbotsford have the shot of the night pic.twitter.com/FgyLeU13ir — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) June 21, 2020

So far:

-Outdoor Trump campaign event where Pres Trump & VP Pence were to speak has been cancelled

-Overflow crowd has been moved into indoor arena

-Crowd inside arena is not full w/ empty upper levels

-Trump campaign sent out texts to supporters saying “There's still space!" — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) June 20, 2020

pivot! https://t.co/DXq2oPoTKH — kilgore trout, a ramp with no steps (@KT_So_It_Goes) June 20, 2020

I feel so sorry for @sarahcpr right now. It’s so much. — Bill Burton (@billburton) June 21, 2020

This was what some advisers feared/dreaded about an event they’re counting on to get the president more focused on a race they say his heart hasn’t been in for awhile. https://t.co/bQGA6VdDbc — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) June 20, 2020

White House officials often describe the president flipping out and making outlandish demands after reading critical headlines. I cannot imagine what he will do upon seeing the top of this piece by @shearm, @maggieNYT, and @AsteadWesley. https://t.co/zhokZgTicN pic.twitter.com/qw0ccPOQFT — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) June 21, 2020

The news/commentator split at Fox in one clip https://t.co/pWFF4xqT0E — Blake News (@blakehounshell) June 21, 2020

the silent majority is also apparently invisible — kilgore trout, a ramp with no steps (@KT_So_It_Goes) June 21, 2020

The rally experience might be safer for Trump’s supporters if they were encouraged to socially distance inside the arena and spread out in the sections of empty seats. — Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) June 20, 2020

Where is VP Pence as President Trump begins speaking? Pence has left the arena to head back to DC, per @jdawsey1. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) June 21, 2020

Trump has been speaking for 90 minutes. No mention of George Floyd. No mention of the 121,000 Americans who died from the coronavirus. — Colby Itkowitz (@ColbyItkowitz) June 21, 2020





There are so, so many levels of crazy here. If Brezhnev ever descended into this state, he'd be euthanized. https://t.co/lfB7BmVkO4 — Slava Malamud (@SlavaMalamud) June 21, 2020

The president's speech tonight was heavy on racist tropes, including multiple broad-brush references to rapist immigrants and a mention of the "kung-flu." These remarks go far beyond the rhetorical bounds of immigration policy disagreements in Washington. 1/ — Jose A. Del Real (@jdelreal) June 21, 2020

The president* just said his vigilantes are better than yours are. — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) June 21, 2020

Trump just demonstrated that he could drink out of a water glass without any problem. The crowd erupted in cheers of "Four More Years." — Annie Karni (@anniekarni) June 21, 2020

Trump has spent a not insignificant portion of the rally so far talking about how good he is at walking down ramps and taking sips of water with one hand. — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) June 21, 2020

I didn’t see a single person being blocked from entering the rally and was outside for about 5 hours. https://t.co/O9Tc5qkMpN — Oliver Laughland (@oliverlaughland) June 20, 2020

Dude, there’s video of nobody outside your rally. — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) June 21, 2020

If only we had advanced technology that would allow us to see in real time what might be happening on the ground that could contradict all of this. https://t.co/bO8eGWZz12 — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) June 20, 2020

Steve Bannon is hyping Donald Trump’s upcoming rally on Fox News right now next to live footage of the spotty crowd at the arena in Tulsa. — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) June 21, 2020

Governor Stitt, who has done such a great job with COVID that the state’s curve is headed to Pluto, gets a shout-out. The energy is draining. — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) June 21, 2020

An election that Yeltsin won with foreign (American) interference! https://t.co/yfM90en6xE — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) June 21, 2020

This one feels NOTHING like that. This is pantomime. The audience is not invested. They're there to see the show. They are not emotionally raw and pouring emotion into the atmosphere. It has no emotional charge. It's a county fair crowd watching Lynyrd Skynyrd play "Freebird". — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) June 21, 2020

Trump wraps up at a rally that badly missed crowd projections. The play-off music: “You Can’t Always Get What You Want.” — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) June 21, 2020

BREAKING: The NYTimes courtiers seem to be turning on His Small-Fisted Majesty…

PRESCIENT QUESTION from @anniekarni @AsteadWesley @katieglueck earlier today: "Has the 3-month break from the rally circuit created a pent-up demand among TRUMP's supporters, & breathed life back into [his] campaign, or has the MAGA rally lost its luster?" https://t.co/HDWEnsbqx8 — Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) June 21, 2020

If Parscale isn’t on a flight to Rio with huge sacks of unmarked bills, I’ll be amazed. — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) June 20, 2020

The Trump campaign did not respond to the substance of the question: how much did the stage area, unused by the president—for whom it was specifically erected—cost? — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) June 21, 2020

Updating the number after sending additional photos…a campaign event planning director tells me the outdoor setup (minus USSS and policing costs) would be $550-$600k for staging, audio, video, LED walls, and cost of labor. (Deleted my previous tweet) https://t.co/9qCMj2XKpo — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) June 20, 2020

Trump’s campaign will leave Tulsa tonight owing — in the opinions of 14 municipal government — more than $1.8 million in unpaid police and public safety costs stemming from MAGA rallies. https://t.co/nAOOSflyno — Dave Levinthal (@davelevinthal) June 21, 2020