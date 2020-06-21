Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Repubs in Disarray Open Thread: Tulsa's Virus Swap Meet

Late Night Repubs in Disarray Open Thread: Tulsa’s Virus Swap Meet

by | 31 Comments

BREAKING: The NYTimes courtiers seem to be turning on His Small-Fisted Majesty…

    1. 1.

      CaseyL

      I wonder how this will affect planning for the other big rallies on the calendar.

      I also think I’m OD’ing on schadenfreude.

      Kropacetic

      When talking to oneself, I find it best to speak to a mirror, it comes across less anti-social than, say, speaking to an empty room.

      Raoul

      On my sunset walk this evening (with a bounce in my step, despite the turning of the wheel of the year towards shorter days), one of the things I wondered was, what the campaign will do to manage expectations, and (also, maybe?) drive more people into the next few already announced Covid carnivals?

      I also enjoyed imagining Trump just raging full tilt at his staff all the way back to DC in that big, fancy, lonely airplane. Yeah, he’ll have people around him, but no friends.

      His disappointing kids I suppose were on board? Ah, well, one mustn’t feel sorry for him. I mean, because he’s using up the world’s supply of feeling sorry for himself tonight!

      Craigie

      A liberal friend said tonight this is so bad, she actually feels sorry for Trump. I may be a liberal, but no way do I have enough empathy for that.

      piratedan

      whole lotta thoughts here…

      positives – kids and teens trolled the President by reserving tickets to drive up the numbers, which the President’s team crowed about only to have that particular worm turn with the less than awesome attendance in a location that should be in his proverbial wheelhouse. It made them look inept, unprepared and clueless (which they are, strangely enough)

      he gave a speech that totally ignores the headlines that have ruled the last three weeks, nary a word for those who have passed, not a peep regarding BLM and the protests against police violence. He’s unprepared to talk about those subjects, so he simply doesn’t and a nation watches those particular sins of omission.

      the rally was about him, not about his supporters, it was about him. Showing that’s he fit, showing that the press is against him, showing that he’s treated unfairly; before he cleverly equated the slights against him as slights against them, but he’s dropped that now, its full on narcissism.

      hard to say how I feel about those cultists that follow him other than I hope that they don’t infect too many others.

      Amir Khalid

      @CaseyL:

      Trump will not allow his campaign to start booking his rallies into smaller venues. For him, that would mean loss of face.

      What, if anything, will his campaign come up with to avoid another humiliation inflicted by Operation K-pop?

      hitchhiker

      It’s such a relief to see him flailing. I think I’m not going to know how scared I was until the day Biden actually takes the oath.

      scav

      Trump is just going to be so hydrated going forward.  And, no doubt, expecting cheers and applause every time he takes a sip.  The White House waiters are going to be exhausted.  Do they need a raise for all the overtime they’re going to be putting in?

      Chetan Murthy

      @Eric U.:

      I think I saw that they are converting live events to virtual events.

      Well, except Don Bedsore doesn’t get his emotional charge from virtual events: he needs the crowd to feed off of, right?  So I can’t see him being happy with that.  And since he’s the number-one audience ….

      Kropacetic

      @scav: Trump is just going to be so hydrated going forward.  And, no doubt, expecting cheers and applause every time he takes a sip.

      Good, looks like he stand to keep those walking muscles in shape, even if it’s going to and from the bathroom.

      TS (the original)

      1. I have no idea why these cities don’t demand advance payment from the trump campaign. Has any other campaign just refused to pay?
      2. MAGA is interesting – 4 years in and they are still trying to make America great again – trump seems to have failed on that one.
      CaseyL

      @Amir Khalid:

      There’s a company called “Living Dolls” that manufactures life-like sex dolls, including a few male models. They’re expensive as hell, but Parscale has tons of Campaign Cash to spend. So… a few thousand of those, maybe? With mirrors set behind them so it looks like more?

      An audience of sex dolls would be a damnear perfect metaphor for all things Trump.

      Aleta

      Maybe they’ll wave around a study to say the empty blue seats are a proven way to socially distance or reverse the air flow in a stadium.

      He’s a loser.

      Amir Khalid

      @Roger Moore:

      Trump couldn’t fill more than half of BOK Center with free tickets. So I don’t know if his campaign would be keen to start charging a buck for rally attendance.

      hitchhiker

      The thing about the water is that from now on, he’s going to be called out every single time he uses two hands. That graduation event wasn’t the first time he’s done that, but it hadn’t been a thing until then.

      If he’d ignored the Lincoln Project mocking him over it, he might have been able to keep ignoring it … but he didn’t. He’s made his water-drinking style a campaign issue.

      This is what the whole summer is going to be like now. trump doing something absurd and stupid, getting mocked for it, pushing back, over and over … while the covid crisis and the economic crisis and the civil rights crisis continue to unfold all around us.

      Hope we make it into 2021.

      patrick II

      I have thought that Trump playing “you can’t always get what you want” was trolling his audience.  Although that seems too clever by half for him.

      Tonight he could have trolled them with “you can’t always not get what you don”t want”.  But you won’t know because we won’t test you.

