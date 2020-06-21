Based on most recent testing numbers, today way more Americans were diagnosed with #COVID19 than attended Trump’s campaign rally. Would’ve still been true if the arena was completely full… And the spillover area too… And the Cox Business Convention Center in Tulsa as well. — Craig Spencer MD MPH (@Craig_A_Spencer) June 21, 2020

Speed up the testing. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 21, 2020

Our daily update is published. We’ve now tracked 26.5 million tests, up a whopping 584k from yesterday, an all-time high. And for the first time, the 7-day average has crossed the 500k minimum daily tests recommended by @HarvardGH. Really good news at the national level. pic.twitter.com/bc0uzRTCiG — The COVID Tracking Project (@COVID19Tracking) June 20, 2020

Since last Sunday, 20% of the reported tests in Arizona have come back positive. Right next door in New Mexico, only 2.5% of tests are coming back positive. pic.twitter.com/CnAuYgvpUD — The COVID Tracking Project (@COVID19Tracking) June 20, 2020

Florida surpasses 4,000 new coronavirus cases, over 19,000 in a week https://t.co/4TntR2uxTK — Newsweek (@Newsweek) June 21, 2020

We're reopening before we have our contact tracing system ready to stop cases from becoming clusters and clusters from becoming outbreaks. This is not good—we must urgently act to ramp up capacity and box in the virus. https://t.co/mxEFLGUtFk — Dr. Tom Frieden (@DrTomFrieden) June 20, 2020

New op-ed compares U.S. response to other countries: "Our delay in action was devastating.'' How many needless #COVID19 deaths were caused by delays in responding? Most of them.https://t.co/YSfhhYmNbu via @statnews — Rick Berke (@rickberke) June 19, 2020

The #COVID19 pandemic is accelerating. Over 150K new cases were reported to @WHO yesterday – the most in a single day so far. The virus is still spreading fast & deadly. Most people are still susceptible. We call on all countries & all people to exercise extreme vigilance. pic.twitter.com/i6GKobhPWn — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) June 20, 2020

Is it possible to fight the #COVID19 pandemic through massive, coordinated testing? https://t.co/kJqRTkgLbY via @medical_xpress — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) June 21, 2020

.@chrislhayes: "You can see how the European Union, like us, peaked around 30k new cases per day, right around the same time we did. Now, the whole EU is averaging around 4k cases per day. The US hasn't broken below 20k new cases."https://t.co/PNtTLti6TG — MSNBC (@MSNBC) June 21, 2020

@ the media: just wondering when you are planning to release your reports outlining that there have been 0 known community transmissions of COVID-19 thus far related to any of the BLM rallies that were held all across Australia over 2 weeks ago? Can you tag me when you do? kthnx — Celeste Liddle (@Utopiana) June 21, 2020

China's capital reports 22 new cases of the coronavirus after a mass testing effort that has collected more than two million samples in a race to contain a new outbreak https://t.co/MMo3f12TZH pic.twitter.com/t6lE4VQbqr — AFP news agency (@AFP) June 21, 2020





In April, China lifted lockdown in Wuhan, the city where the coronavirus pandemic began Two months on, 11 million people are still trying to restart their lives How has Wuhan changed?https://t.co/gypSz9uTvg pic.twitter.com/z7D8fMxIiH — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) June 20, 2020

New Zealand beat back the coronavirus, but families were left divided and migrant workers stranded in the process https://t.co/rc4bM7G1xn — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) June 21, 2020

Five-day Covid-19 quarantine measure reversed in Delhi, India, hours after it was announced, despite record infection spike https://t.co/GvT4yOJCXT pic.twitter.com/ZaLWAQzw6L — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) June 20, 2020

Saudi Arabia to lift coronavirus curfew https://t.co/gGtjJtsVHZ — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) June 20, 2020

#Greece extended its #COVID19 lockdown on its teeming migrant camps,hours after protesters rallied in central Athens to mark World #RefugeeDay and denounce the government’s treatment of #migrants https://t.co/CAVc8oIM7u pic.twitter.com/irXGogST5G — AFP news agency (@AFP) June 20, 2020

Coronavirus cases at German meat plant rise above 1,000https://t.co/oJ2PwtTznz pic.twitter.com/A8QbAe9tDT — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) June 20, 2020

Coronavirus: Spain welcomes tourists back as emergency ends https://t.co/4fsgudfZNF — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) June 21, 2020

VIDEO: Artists in Kinshasa are painting frescoes across hundreds of metres to raise awareness against the COVID-19 pandemic pic.twitter.com/p4G1lRPZow — AFP news agency (@AFP) June 21, 2020

Novel #coronavirus cases and deaths rose in several Latin American countries, with particularly alarming figures reported from Chile, where the death toll nearly doubled to more than 7,000 under a revised tallying method, and passed 20,000 in Mexico https://t.co/lqyWNjxBSl pic.twitter.com/zbiFzy17Le — AFP news agency (@AFP) June 20, 2020

Chile has 5-6 thousand new patients daily. System can't handle it. We will soon be in the Italian scenario. https://t.co/xED9k2ZUFE — Crawford Kilian (@Crof) June 21, 2020

Mexico reports 4,717 new coronavirus infections, 387 deaths: health ministry https://t.co/W0rXBKyn0J pic.twitter.com/7qLYKSksUo — Reuters (@Reuters) June 21, 2020

Clearly, #SARSCoV2 has become a nosocomial infection in nursing homes because their residents represent more than 1 in 4 #COVID19 deaths: https://t.co/7NrtS1dOEe via @AOL — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) June 21, 2020

From Oxford to an Italian lab, one race for coronavirus vaccine is gaining backers https://t.co/VNlf2I74zs — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) June 21, 2020

“It would be wise to take advantage of the summertime to “crush this virus as close to out-of-existence as possible,” says Jeffrey Shaman… “That way when it comes into the wintertime and it’s more transmissible you’re starting for a lower setpoint.”” https://t.co/1oCuIYxzYH — Dr Kathleen Bachynski (@bachyns) June 18, 2020

Would you wear a mobile, plastic shield like this?https://t.co/YVPbGY8jB9 pic.twitter.com/rj6oZZuCep — BBC Business (@BBCBusiness) June 20, 2020

Volunteer sleuths are tracking down people who break Hawaii's mandatory two-week quarantine order on arriving travelers. The state continues to get hundreds of new visitors every day. https://t.co/NEo1HvCg3f — The Associated Press (@AP) June 20, 2020