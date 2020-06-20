I know I shouldn’t be surprised by the fact that not only is Trump holding an indoor rally during a pandemic AND that people are lining up to attend, but at some level I still am. It’s like a weird mélange of the Mask of the Red Death with the Nuremberg rally, but with less rhythm and shoddier costumes. Nevertheless, they insisted.

What makes it even more amazing is that there really is no point to this rally other than to stroke der Fuhrer’s peen. Politically, it is pointless. He’s going to win Oklahoma no matter what, so it’s not like he needs to shore up support there. It’s not close enough to the election that anything that happens here is going to have any positive impact on voter turnout. There literally is no strategic or tactical upside. There is, however, a significant downside, in that in a few weeks we will be inundated with reports of half of Tulsa in an ICU with corona. Basically, this is the equivalent of going all in on a 2-7 offsuit with two aces on the flop in the first round of a poker tournament, which may explain how Trump is the only casino owner in history to continuously have his establishments go bankrupt.

I suppose that now that NASCAR has banned confederate flags, the venue does provide an outlet for the deplorable to peddle their wares. So there is that.

Fucking morons. I’m torn between whether or not the media should broadcast it. Part of me says quit giving that guy oxygen. The other half of me wants everyone to watch it and his supporters, so we can squelch out the Stein/manic progressive whinges about Biden being just as bad as Trump, which you know are fucking inevitable.

Whatever. Did I say fucking morons yet?