Trumpery / Triumph of the Shrill

Triumph of the Shrill

by | 73 Comments

This post is in: ,

I know I shouldn’t be surprised by the fact that not only is Trump holding an indoor rally during a pandemic AND that people are lining up to attend, but at some level I still am. It’s like a weird mélange of the Mask of the Red Death with the Nuremberg rally, but with less rhythm and shoddier costumes. Nevertheless, they insisted.

What makes it even more amazing is that there really is no point to this rally other than to stroke der Fuhrer’s peen. Politically, it is pointless. He’s going to win Oklahoma no matter what, so it’s not like he needs to shore up support there. It’s not close enough to the election that anything that happens here is going to have any positive impact on voter turnout. There literally is no strategic or tactical upside. There is, however, a significant downside, in that in a few weeks we will be inundated with reports of half of Tulsa in an ICU with corona. Basically, this is the equivalent of going all in on a 2-7 offsuit with two aces on the flop in the first round of a poker tournament, which may explain how Trump is the only casino owner in history to continuously have his establishments go bankrupt.

I suppose that now that NASCAR has banned confederate flags, the venue does provide an outlet for the deplorable to peddle their wares. So there is that.

Fucking morons. I’m torn between whether or not the media should broadcast it. Part of me says quit giving that guy oxygen. The other half of me wants everyone to watch it and his supporters, so we can squelch out the Stein/manic progressive whinges about Biden being just as bad as Trump, which you know are fucking inevitable.

Whatever. Did I say fucking morons yet?

  Aleta
  bjacques
  Brachiator
  Calouste
  Cameron
  CaseyL
  catclub
  Central Planning
  David Evans
  debbie
  different-church-lady
  Dorothy A. Winsor
  Duane
  Elie
  Eljai
  FelonyGovt
  Frankensteinbeck
  HumboldtBlue
  Hunter Gathers
  I'll be Frank
  Jinchi
  JMG
  Joe
  JPL
  Just Chuck
  Ken
  Leto
  Litlebritdifrnt
  low-tech cyclist
  LuciaMia
  Mary G
  MattF
  Mike in NC
  MisterForkbeard
  NotMax
  Omnes Omnibus
  Redshift
  RepubAnon
  rikyrah
  Roger Moore
  Ruckus
  scav
  The Moar You Know
  Tokyokie
  Tractarian
  WaterGirl
  wvng

    73 Comments

    1. 1.

      Frankensteinbeck

      there really is no point to this rally other than to stroke der Fuhrer’s peen.

      From the Administration’s viewpoint, there is no goal more important.  From the attendees’ viewpoint, they get their hate on, which is a huge thrill.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Just Chuck

      how Trump is the only casino owner in history to continuously have his establishments go bankrupt.

      Hard to launder money when you show a profit.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Mary G

      I have no interest in watching it, but hope the deplorables behave themselves.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      The Moar You Know

      The media should not broadcast it and nobody should go protest it.  He is desperate to have a street war outside his mini-Nuremberg.  Cut off his fucking oxygen, and he, his campaign, and his deranged supporters will all vanish.  This isn’t hard.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Litlebritdifrnt

      Just saw a clip where a reporter asked a MAGAT what it would take for her not to support Trump. “Comit adultery against our great classy First Lady” Reporter: “But he already did that with Stormy Daniels” MAGAT: Oh but that was before he was President. You can’t with these people they are a cult now.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      MattF

      Trump will be ‘energized’. Which translates to multiple instances of cruelty, dominance, and projectile defecation.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      David Evans

      “half of Tulsa in an ICU with corona.”

      How many of these people are from Tulsa? My fear is that many of them will be back in their home states spreading destruction and the connection with today may not be obvious to the media.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      catclub

      @David Evans: and the connection with today may not be obvious to the media.

       

      I think they will do a pretty good job in identifying those cases all over the country as being caused by attendance at Trump rally.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Ruckus

      @The Moar You Know:

      I agree. shitforbrains entire point is the racism and how great he is. Any protestors should stay far away, and let anyone not already convinced see that his shit stinks so much that no one actually cares. If protestors show up, shitforbrains will use that to show that he’s right. He needs the protestors far more than we all hate him. Protest anywhere else, everywhere else but let the COVID factory hum at full strength by itself.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      scav

      @Litlebritdifrnt: hmmm. So was that a good Xian wife blithely unconcerned about her husband’s adultery as he’ll surely give it up when he’s elected to high office or a righteous conservative male absolving himself, confident that he’ll never be forced into a situation where continence is required of him?

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Joe

      as an Oklahoma progressive I’m fascinated by the media thinking this is only affecting Oklahoma. probably one-third to one-half of the people in that arena will be from out of state,   taking the virus and their racism back to their hometowns.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Tractarian

      There literally is no strategic or tactical upside.

      You mean, there is no electoral college upside.  But, from the Trump campaign’s perspective, if you wanted to send a signal of defiance to the nationwide BLM movement to your white supremacist fellow travelers, holding a rally at the site of the single worst incident of racial violence in American history might be a winning strategy.

      That may sound a little extreme, but it’s impossible to be cynical about these people.

      As for airing the rally, if they do, the news networks absolutely must superimpose live fact-checks. It shouldn’t be that hard – he lies about the same things all the time…

      Reply
    17. 17.

      bjacques

      They should broadcast it, and pan across the crowd a lot. That’s the way to identify the super shedders depopulating their respective workplaces afterward.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      MattF

      Lindsey Fucking Graham isn’t cooperating (via WaPo):

      Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.), whose panel oversees U.S. attorney nominations, said he would honor the so-called blue-slip rule for the Southern District of New York seat, which means the nomination would not advance without approval of both home-state senators, who are Democrats already deeply skeptical of Barr’s management of the Justice Department.

      As to processing U.S. Attorney nominations, it has always been the policy of the Judiciary Committee to receive blue slips from the home state senators before proceeding to the nomination,” Graham said. “As chairman, I have honored that policy and will continue to do so.”

      Reply
    19. 19.

      JPL

      @MattF: I also read that it’s unclear whether he has to go through the entire process, since he was previously confirmed…    Lindsay will do whatever the president tells him to.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Omnes Omnibus

      Masque, damn it.  Unless you were going for a COVID related play on words – in which case, cool.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      JPL

      Pence is going to be the opening act.   Maybe it’s his audition.    It’d be a shame if they both came down with the Virus.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      MisterForkbeard

      @MattF: This is just ass covering. Graham has been completely fine with ditching the blue-slip process for judicial nominations, and this has minimal impact: If the guy got through, Biden can fire him instantly. But Trump will probably push it through somehow without Graham’s help, so he’s not making any kind of stand here.

      This is just Graham pretending he has any sort of credibility.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Ken

      @JPL: Have there been any pictures of the venue yet? There was speculation the speakers would be in a giant plexiglass cube, like supermarket cashiers.

      Someone also suggested they might be in a different room (or state) entirely, and only visible on the jumbotron. I doubt that, if only because Trump insists on having a crowd visible behind him. Though I guess with a zoom background…

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Redshift

      @catclub:

      I think they will do a pretty good job in identifying those cases all over the country as being caused by attendance at Trump rally. 

      Umm, how? We have a little information about the street protests, and that’s only because Seattle asked protesters to get tested and a lot of them did (and had testing available.) Much as I’d like to see that kind of tracking done with MAGA plague carriers, it’s doesn’t seem too likely.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      CaseyL

      @catclub:  Maybe now they will, but I’m not sure.

      Remember when T* abruptly, and with no preparation at all, told all Americans in Europe to come home? No provisions were made for an increased influx at the airports. Thousands of people stood in close-packed lines for hours. There was no follow-up; we have no idea how many cases came from that, or where.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      low-tech cyclist

      @JPL: Pence is going to be the opening act.

      The opening act should be a Death Cab for Cutie tribute band named Death Arena for MAGAts.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Jinchi

      @MisterForkbeard: If the guy got through, Biden can fire him instantly.

      Not until January. I’m pretty sure Barr moved now to clear out all the cases against Trump before he loses all control over the situation.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      low-tech cyclist

      There is, however, a significant downside, in that in a few weeks we will be inundated with reports of half of Tulsa in an ICU with corona.

      I’ve got cousins that live in Tulsa, dammit.  I can only hope and pray that none of this shit falls on them.  I think they all have enough common sense to stay as safe as possible.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      FelonyGovt

      The whole point of this is for Trump’s minders to get him to stop banging around the White House morose and angry and shooting himself in the foot even more. Reminds me of the guy on Twitter who says he’ll believe Trump doesn’t have the mind of a toddler when people stop treating him like one.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      JPL

      Maybe this guy is auditioning for HHS secretary  Andrew Kimmel

      I don’t support him [Trump]… not exposing [Bill] Gates financing it with Soros. The money going to Wuhan Lab. Fauci, as the leader of the NIH, sending the money to the Wuhan Lab as a biological weapons scientist who has the patent to HIV & that HIV was in the COVID-19.”

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Redshift

      @Ken:

      Though I guess with a zoom background… 

      Nah, his campaign may only care about the visual, but Trump needs the adoring crowd in front of him. If he could be satisfied with any kind of video crowd, this whole shit show wouldn’t be happening.

      (Heh, Android tried to correct “whole shit show” to “white shit show” and I can’t disagree.)

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Brachiator

      It’s like a weird mélange of the Mask of the Red Death with the Nuremberg rally, but with less rhythm and shoddier costumes.

      A wonderfully apt description.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Mike in NC

      It would be a real shame if his Nuremberg rally was suddenly disrupted by one of those twisters that Oklahoma is infamous for.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      wvng

      A white woman was arrested in Tulsa a short while ago. She had a rally ticket, is a 20+ year Tulsa resident, and was wearing an “I can’t breathe” tee shirt… which was the reason for her arrest.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      low-tech cyclist

      @The Moar You Know@Ruckus: Agree strongly that protesters should skip this one.  Give the police no excuse to fulfill the Orange Dumbshit’s fantasies of protesters being clubbed and gassed.

      And if no protesters show up, maybe the police will get confused and beat up some of the more hippieish-looking MAGAts.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      rikyrah

      Thread

      Thread: here's where I think we are. It's pretty exquisite. Berman is court appointed and under 28 USC §546 his appointment lasts until there is a presidentially appointed and confirmed US Attorney.— Harry Litman (@harrylitman) June 20, 2020

      Reply
    45. 45.

      debbie

      Tulsa police just arrested Sheila Buck (?) on national television for the 'crime' of wearing a shirt that says, "I can't breathe" and refusing to leave an event that she had a ticket to attend.Why are they playing bouncer for a hate rally?— Annie Gabston-Howell- (@AnnieGabstonH) June 20, 2020

      Reply
    46. 46.

      I'll be Frank

      I’m not sure where I first read the “Trump rule” but to the best way to anticipate what he will do next is to image the stupidest thing he could do given the situation.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      debbie

      Pro tip for Tulsa police officers: the Trump campaign is going to urge you to do a number of illegal things to peaceful protesters today. If you go along with it, some of you will likely end up fired or prosecuted in the end. Don't do it. It's not worth it.— Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) June 20, 2020

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Redshift

      @CaseyL: There was some research later that showed that the explosion of cases in New York (which is the source of much of the current outbreak) was significantly exacerbated by the insane travel ban announcement. Can’t find the source right now, though.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      low-tech cyclist

      @wvng: That’s what happens under authoritarian regimes: you can be busted for making Dear Leader unhappy with your opinions.

      We’re getting into that territory.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      debbie

      @Joe:

      It’s already started.

      Shiela Buck of Tulsa OK bought a ticket to the trump rally, dressed in a black I Can’t Breathe T-shirt & headscarf was harassed by a trump rally security guard, the Tulsa PD then called their supervisor and were told to remove her from the rally, and arrest her. MAGA assholes!
      — Shawn B. Riley (@SBRiley23) June 20, 2020

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Brachiator

      Fucking morons. I’m torn between whether or not the media should broadcast it.

      I have no interest in the rally itself. It’s just Trump needing his fix of adulation. But a documentary might include a segment on the people as they waited in line. I would also like to see a scan of faces in the audience as they listened to him. You could turn down his actual words and overlay music. But I wonder if the look on the faces of these true believers resembles the worshipful looks old Adolf also got.

      Part of me says quit giving that guy oxygen. The other half of me wants everyone to watch it and his supporters, so we can squelch out the Stein/manic progressive whinges about Biden being just as bad as Trump, which you know are fucking inevitable.

      These supposed progressives live in an alternate universe in which anyone standing in the way of their political Nirvana is by definition the enemy.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Duane

      Trumpov is a plague. Now he’s taking it on the road. Trouble and grief are sure to follow, in ways we don’t even know. Its incredible, in the bad way, to watch it happen. This shit need a slogan. How about, ” 2020- You Bet Your Life!”

      Reply
    60. 60.

      RepubAnon

      @bjacques: No, but they should tape it so they can replay the worst bits…. OK, they’ll all be worst bits, but some will be particularly useful for the Lincoln Project’s next few ads.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      JMG

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: My son did advance work for Obama in 2007. Most advance people, as he was, are low-level roadies. But that means those six were all over that arena. Unless it was deep cleaned this morning, Trump brought the damn virus with him.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      different-church-lady

      He’s gonna do at least eighteen racisms at a time when three-quarters of the country thinks racisims suck. So yeah, broadcast that mofo.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      Elie

      @Dorothy A. Winsor:

      Yep.  The advance team so I imagine that they have already done their work in spreading it locally and among their team.  Those folks may not yet test positive. Not everyone who is positive will be hospitalized, but there is a subset who will get very sick and predicting who that will be is highly uncertain. There is going to be a lot of yelling and screaming and limited mask wearing —  Like someone said upstring — many of the Trumpites are coming from other states and will return to those states carrying the virus.  This is just beyond — has to be one of the most tragic and shameful periods of US history .

      Reply
    69. 69.

      Ken

      @different-church-lady:  BTW, over at Slate: “Trump is Losing His Grip on White America” (and yes, they could have stopped three words earlier). The article links to a lot of polls showing anywhere from 50 to 80 percent support among whites for policies opposite those of the racist-in-chief.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      Tokyokie

       

      Because the police are a white supremacist gang? I thought that answer was pretty clear by now.

       

      Tulsa PD has a long-standing reputation as such. (That was supposed to be a reply to Calouste at #63.)

      Reply
    72. 72.

      Eljai

      The other half of me wants everyone to watch it and his supporters, so we can squelch out the Stein/manic progressive whinges about Biden being just as bad as Trump, which you know are fucking inevitable.

      I am hoping that something will shut them up. Just yesterday, on my local Indivisible group’s Facebook page they posted a Biden video.  The very first comment was some white guy bitching about how Biden won’t do anything, neoliberal, blahbitty blah.  Then he added that he was faced with going on food stamps.  I am sorry he’s going through a tough time, but for crissakes we have to defeat the fascists first or we’re not gonna have any safety net.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      Aleta

      There literally is no strategic or tactical upside.

      . Basically, this is the equivalent of going all in on a 2-7 offsuit with two aces on the flop

      Free network coverage of every rally’s new outrageousness  was a 2016 strategy;   they’re not original thinkers and it’s still the plan.  If  violence or infection breaks out and  buries coverage of Biden and their crimes,  well you just gotta keep that momentum going til November.

      Feb. 2016

      “It may not be good for America, but it’s damn good for CBS,” Moonves said at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in San Francisco, perfectly distilling what media critics have long suspected was motivating the round-the-clock coverage of Trump’s presidential bid.

      “Most of the ads are not about issues. They’re sort of like the debates,” Moonves said, noting, “[t]here’s a lot of money in the marketplace.”  The 2016 campaign is a “circus,” he remarked, but “Donald’s place in this election is a good thing.”

      “Man, who would have expected the ride we’re all having right now? … The money’s rolling in and this is fun,” Moonves went on. “I’ve never seen anything like this, and this going to be a very good year for us. Sorry. It’s a terrible thing to say. But, bring it on, Donald. Keep going.”

      Reply

