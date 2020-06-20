Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

We have all the best words.

What fresh hell is this?

Yes we did.

Consistently wrong since 2002

Usually wrong but never in doubt.

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

This blog is Obama’s Katrina.

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot

Verified, but limited!

Han shot first.

Reality always wins in the end.

Wetsuit optional.

I personally stopped the public option…

An almost top 10,000 blog!

Mission Accomplished!

We Survived Breitbartpocalypse!

Gastritis Broke My Calculator

The Math Demands It!

Technically true, but collectively nonsense.

Just a few bad apples.

This is how realignments happen…

This Blog Goes to 11…

Militantly superior in their own minds…

You are here: Home / Election Year / Biden For President / Saturday Morning Open Thread: Summer Solstice

Saturday Morning Open Thread: Summer Solstice

by | 27 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • germy
  • Jeffro
  • JoyceH
  • Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes
  • NotMax
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • rikyrah
  • sanjeevs
  • TS (the original)
  • WereBear
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    27Comments

    1. 1.

      JoyceH

      Hey, does anyone else think the Trump campaign and Trump himself have been going overboard in their hyping of the rally? A while ago I heard a reporter say uncritically the “tens, maybe hundreds of thousands” would be converging in Tulsa. With that kind of advance claim, even a full arena and a modest overflow crowd will look like a huge disappointment and failure, because it won’t live up to the hype.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Baud

      I still see stories in the news where people opine about all the things Biden is doing wrong and needs to fix.

      65+ when 52-45 in favor of Trump in 2016. That’s quite a turnaround.

      Glad to see the young are strong, despite what you see in the media and social media. The question will be their turnout.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      rikyrah

      Fox polling is the only legitimate thing of that entire organization.

       

      You would think that Fox polling would be like Rasmussen. But, it’s not. It’s actually legit.

       

      Providing cover for the rest of Fox.😠😠

       

      Veneer of credibility 😒

      Reply
    7. 7.

      germy

      I’m not trying to be cynical. But is it possible that Trump isn’t a businessman who occasionally veers into criminality, but a true criminal with his tentacles occasionally in some legitimate business? Did we elect an actual gangster?

      — Bryan Behar (@bryanbehar) June 20, 2020

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Baud

      @JoyceH

      Hard to know. It’ll be presented as a Million MAGA March to his supporters regardless of how it looks to the rest of it. That may be all he cares about, aside from hoping that “antifa” does something he can play up.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Tennessee Republicans approve six-week abortion ban in surprise vote

      Republicans in Tennessee have voted to ban abortion as early as six weeks after conception, in a surprise midnight vote held in the middle of a pandemic, without members of the public present.

      The ban beginning at six weeks, which is before most women know they are pregnant, is blatantly unconstitutional and will almost certainly be blocked in the courts before it goes into force. Reproductive rights advocates were swift to promise a challenge.

      The bill was not listed on the state legislature’s calendar and the vote took place in Nashville in a state capitol closed to the public because of the coronavirus pandemic.

      The rate of new coronavirus cases in some Tennessee counties has risen, although the state’s weekly trend has plateaued.

      Alexis McGill Johnson, acting president and chief executive of the Planned Parenthood Federation of America, said: “It is a disgrace that in the face of a true public health crisis, Tennessee politicians wasted their time with this last-minute move to attack abortion access before closing up shop this session.”

      According to a local reporter, the only protesters present during debate were three women in masks who “snuck” into the public gallery. Placed in handcuffs by all-male capitol police, they yelled “Banning abortion in Tennessee does not save lives!” and “Pro-life is a lie, we don’t care if women die!”

      ProLife my ass.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      NotMax

      Running out of things to look at on Netflix? You could do worse then the Brit mini-series Bodyguard although with caveats, so mark it as a suggestion for lean times rather than a recommendation.

      Looked at from a straight entertainment vehicle angle, as a thriller it keeps the tension taut and crackling. When it comes to story it progressively slips, piling implausibility upon implausibility on a landscape pocked with plot holes until they threaten to topple over and smother the whole shebang. All together, the TV equivalent of a beach read.

      Oh, and if ever inclined to get rapidly snockered, a drinking game pegged to any time the word “ma’am” is uttered will do the trick.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      Louisville March Yesterday (I was there)

      Vid was done by the Kentucky Teacher of the Year who got arrested a few weeks ago. He taught all three of my kids – my middle daughter makes a brief appearance from behind and you hear me briefly talking to him at one point.

      The route passes my boarded up office.

      For this dastardly protest, we got treated to MRAPs, riot gear robocops and buzzing police helos at the end (this video doesn’t run that long.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      zhena gogolia

      @NotMax:

      Question for you. Do you know of any tongue-twisters that are also puns? Something that might be given as a difficult dictation to a school kid or someone learning English?

      I’m translating a story with a lot of puns, but Russian tongue twisters also tend to be puns. English ones tend not to be puns.

      Oh, and bonus points if it has anything to do with difficulty, sadness, melancholy, or depression.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      germy

      @zhena gogolia
      He does seem somewhat naive:

      Even during the most egregious governmental abuses of power in my lifetime, I always had faith the Attorney General & DOJ were on the side of the rule of law. Until now. Barr has nakedly aided & abetted Trump’s lawlessness from the moment he arrived. He’s the true disappointment.— Bryan Behar (@bryanbehar) June 20, 2020

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      @Baud:

      Nah. There’s a level of spontaneity and it is essentially leaderless. Panthers show up to encourage order and some measure of discipline (they were great – middle aged, serious and respected). There was one early march where somebody started shouting about blocking the interstate entrance because we could use the kids in the group to advantage, but he got run off pretty quickly.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      TS (the original)

      @OzarkHillbilly:

      Republicans in Tennessee have voted to ban abortion as early as six weeks after conception,

      But wearing a mask to save lives is against their constitutional rights. They have to be hurting someone, anyone to make themselves feel good. As they are losing the racism fight  just turn back to hurting women.

      Women vote for these people? Associate with them? Live with them?

      Reply
    22. 22.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Baud: Ah, my bad, I thought it was in quotes because in my mind antifa isn’t a “thing”, just a bunch of people who happen to think fascism is bad.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Jeffro

      So Barr tried to pull a fast one and Berman’s staying put, eh?  Good for him (and us).  Whenever you’re ready to impeach the AG, Dems (sigh) he’s certainly giving you a mountain of reasons to do it.

      That Krugman tweet from the thread below is where I’m at today.  Every senior stuck at home indefinitely, every restaurant owner and worker, every K-12 parent who’ll be half-homeschooling (at best) this year, every college and pro athlete who can’t play this year (and their fans with nothing to watch), every band that can’t play shows and their fans…they should remember which party allowed all this time to be wasted doing NOTHING (well, except turning masks into a political issue!  THAT, they certainly got right to work on).

      We could have been almost out of this thing by now.  REMEMBER.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      sanjeevs

      I wonder if Berman or Milley would be standing up to Trump if he was 10 points up in the polls instead of 10 points down.

       

      Glad they have to make that assessment though.

       

      And the longer Biden retains that lead the more Trump officials have to make similar choices

      Reply
    27. 27.

      WereBear

      @TS (the original):

      Women vote for these people? Associate with them? Live with them?

       
      They are hostages. Because they really don’t know the lives outside their religious/cultural/Fox bubble. Everyone they know tells them they are the lucky ones, being protected by their strong manly men.

      Our actual lives have as much reality to them as a sitcom. Look at how they see NYC as an actual Sodom and Gomorrah, right out of Bosch.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.