Be sure to click the image for the last two lines:

this poem is 1,000 years old pic.twitter.com/hYROuLtngA — brigid (@br1gid) June 19, 2020

.

Anyone want to talk about music?

Look at the “streaming requirements” also. This ain’t gonna work, folks. I’ll put on my own damn festivals I’ve done it before. https://t.co/YtHZbm9TmF — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) June 18, 2020



.

Okay… movies?

I think it’s also driven by eating and drinking being how they make all their money and you can’t do that with a mask on — Adam Ozimek (@ModeledBehavior) June 19, 2020

A sequel that's better than the original. Thanks @AMCTheatres for doing right by your customers. And science.@AbraarKaran @ashishkjha https://t.co/SA1mrFSMc9 — Rajeev Venkayya MD (@rvenkayya) June 19, 2020