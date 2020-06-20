Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Repub Venality Open Thread: Tulsa Corona-Palooza, Part II

Repub Venality Open Thread: Tulsa Corona-Palooza, Part II

by | 76 Comments

Per commentor Another Scott, Wonkette has a liveblog:

Rather than have a bunch of stuff about the rally gunk up the open thread, we figured we’d put up ANOTHER open thread, but this time just for talking about his dumb rally and how terrible it is. So that’s what this is. We’re not gonna go so far as to put up a live stream, but we will put up a bunch of videos of Trumpists saying very stupid things, for your entertainment…

Prezdint BabyGates is sulking in his bunker:

Checkpoint Charlyhorse…

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    76Comments

    2. 2.

      Steeplejack

      Low-energy Trump so far. Rolling out the old clichés, interspersed with vitriol about recent events. Ranting about CNN now.

      And now Seattle: “They took over a big chunk of Seattle.” “The mayor, who’s radical left.”

    4. 4.

      Chief Oshkosh

      Any more word on the claim that teens across the nation “bought” those 800,000 tickets? That and the half-empty BOK are adding up to the sweetest Saturday night in a long time.

    6. 6.

      pattonbt

      Can’t they just do what the bundesliga is doing and put cardboard cutouts in the seats and pipe in crowd noise (in this case braying cows)?

    8. 8.

      Oclday

      Where is Spicey when you need him?

    13. 13.

      Renie

      Is it too mean to say how much I am enjoying this ‘low energy’ rally?!?  Bravo to all those people who got tickets knowing they were not going to show up.  Seems a lot of them were from the younger generation.  Knowing this I guess there is hope for the future.

    14. 14.

      Raoul

      I haven’t watched any of it, but I gather Eric was fully wound up about how Daddy is going to mop the floor of the debates with Joe’s deflated carcass.

      So, in a couple months when Donald makes some utterly transparent b.s. excuse about the moderators of the debate not being 100% OAN robots, and he’s boycotting, folx are gonna clip that Eric screed, yes?

      Please, yes.

    16. 16.

      Martin

      Next time the media suggest that Trump’s has some kind of campaigning genius or something, remember that he got trolled hard by a bunch of tik-tok k-pop stans that blindsided the campaign who couldn’t even be bothered to check how valid the signups might be by checking hotel availability in the area.

      You can book a room at any hotel in Tulsa for tonight. Everyone has vacancy. They got the locals, a handful of people driving in and that was it, despite the fact that most of their tickets went to people well outside of driving distance.

    22. 22.

      MisterForkbeard

      @Martin: It’s the Trump admin here. They don’t do “math” or “prepare” or “think”. They just fuck up and then blame the innocent.

    24. 24.

      p.a.

      Smiling thinking about later tonight & behind scenes preznit ‘strawberries’ style eruption over missing crowd.  #antifaboughtthetix!

    25. 25.

      Ken

      @Raoul: I think it’s more likely Trump will miss the debates because he’s raged himself into a myocardial infarction – possibly tonight.

    26. 26.

      Achrachno

      @pattonbt:

      “pipe in crowd noise (in this case braying cows)?”

      Cows moo or bellow.   Jackasses bray — so that’s the sound you’d need for 100% authenticity with this bunch.

    28. 28.

      Steeplejack

      Yes! He has been telling a long-ass story about his long, grueling day at West Point, baking in the sun, listening to speeches, giving a speech, saluting individual pairs of cadets—600 times!

      “Leather-bottom shoes!” That’s the culprit. “It was like an ice-skating rink!” And he keeps going on and on about it. Keep digging, Mr. President.

    30. 30.

      CaseyL

      OMG.  There was a semi-organized campaign – by K-pop, of whom I have never heard before – to get the tickets and not show up.  On Twitter are many folks claiming to have done that with their friends, family, and fanclubs.

      Enough to make a difference?  Who knows?

    32. 32.

      Steeplejack

      @Steeplejack:

      He’s acting it out! And then: “When I was 10 feet short [. . .] I ran down the rest.” But the fake news cut it out. “It ends just before I ran.”

    34. 34.

      FelonyGovt

      @CaseyL: K-Pop is Korean pop music in general, and they have legions of social media-savvy, progressive minded fans who apparently indeed ordered lots and lots of tickets to this sorry event.

    35. 35.

      Steeplejack

      Oh, God, now he’s going to do the two-handed water drinking! “I just saluted 600 times!”

      I think I may pass out.

    39. 39.

      Cheryl Rofer

      Anecdotal evidence, but –

      i have three teenagers. two of them have a pair of tix each to @realDonaldTrump’s rally in tulsa; they registered to spoof POTUS & his campaign. one of them is sitting at dinner now, laughing and saying teens around the united states fooled the man. https://t.co/akLU9o8u3f

      — C.J. Chivers (@cjchivers) June 21, 2020

      Yep, my 4 teens and their friends have hundreds of unused tickets. Bozeman, Montana with the win. 😂

      — Marty (@martylivs) June 20, 2020

    40. 40.

      Steeplejack

      @Steeplejack:

      He was cradling the glass so he didn’t spill water on his tie.

      And now he drank one-handed out of a glass in Tulsa. Literally getting a standing ovation from some in the crowd.

    42. 42.

      Damned at Random

      He couldn’t lift the water glass because he saluted 600 times in the hot sun and didn’t want to spill on his expensive tie. Oh, and I’m guessing Melania called him lame, but he left that part out

    45. 45.

      Krope, the Formerly Dope

      @Steeplejack: I was an old-school newspaper reporter a long time ago. I have sat through some dreadful speeches.

      @schrodingers_cat: Worse than this one?

      I gotta say, the man knows his audience.  My sister and brother-in-law are watching the rally across the wall from me and you wouldn’t believe how entertained they are.  They think he’s funny.  Can you believe that?

    50. 50.

      Ken

      @Steeplejack: With Trump, every day is Festivus and the Airing of Grievances. The best part is, most of the people in this crowd would never have remembered West Point if he hadn’t brought it up. Dare I hope that at least a few are now thinking of the ramp and thinking, “Run? Fast shuffle, maybe…”

    52. 52.

      Krope, the Formerly Dope

      I’m not going to live tweet all the pre show stuff but Pierson pointed to the gigantic line and asked “where are the protesters”? The security perimeter, which actually expanded this morning, keeps them very far away -Dave Weigel

      Such is the infinite power of our protesters that we were able to decimate the attendance of Trump’s rally with a mere none of us. FEAR US, we brought cookies.

    57. 57.

      Ken

      @Cheryl Rofer: w/ that, Trump reinserts questions of his health into national debate

      Except now it’s not just his physical health…

      Still, it’s good to know the Lincoln Project is getting their money’s worth.  “I’ve lived with the ramp and the water since I left West Point….”

    58. 58.

      Steeplejack

      Crowd just cheered at Trump talking about how well the stock market is doing. This crowd probably has fabulous portfolios. 🙄

      On to Joe Biden: “helpless tool of the radical left.”

    61. 61.

      Mary G

      Not watching it, but left CNN on in a tab and Sanjay Gupta is going ballistic because apparently Twitler said “I told them not to test so much, because it turns up so many more cases.” Daniel Dale debunks all the greatest hits – he signed the VA bill when it was Obama in 2014.

    63. 63.

      Barbara

      @Cheryl Rofer: No fucking way.  JFC, how can anyone stand to be in his presence let alone showing him adulation?  What is wrong with people?  Yes, I might have had a few glasses of wine.

    65. 65.

      Krope, the Formerly Dope

      @khead: I wondered who the people are that think this is funny.

      Whenever I’ve listened to the man, I’ve never registered something I would describe as a joke (aside from the speaker himself).  Cruelty and insults, yes.  So I just assume every time I hear a laugh that Trump slaughtered a puppy on stage

      @Ken:As always, the crucial question is, laughing at or laughing with?

      Oh, laughing with.  Somehow.

    67. 67.

      Jeffro

      @Steeplejack:

      Oh, God, now he’s going to do the two-handed water drinking! “I just saluted 600 times!”

       

      How’s that saying go, again: “If you’re explaining, you’re losing”?

      LO-SER

    69. 69.

      Amir Khalid

      @CaseyL:

      Probably American fans of K-pop (South Korean pop music, which is currently enjoying a worldwide vogue). K-pop itself doesn’t really concern itself with American politics.

    70. 70.

      debbie

      From The Guardian:

      3m ago
      01:55
      He turns to “leftist radicals” statues of Thomas Jefferson and Christopher Columbus being torn down. He says that anyone burning the American flag “should go to jail for a year”. He says he believes in freedom of speech but not “desecration”. Respect of the flag is something Trump has turned to recently, even turning on NFL quarterbacks about the subject.

      Seriously, “desecration”? You mean like what it is you do when you hug the American flag with that smarmy grin of yours?

    73. 73.

      Steeplejack

      This speech is like a late-night phone call with a drunk friend where you can’t get a word in edgewise. But you don’t hang up because you’re waiting to hear if you need to come make bail or something.

    74. 74.

      Oclday

      @Steeplejack: From his own mouth he tells us he doesn’t have the stamina to make it through inspecting 2 buildings, walking three blocks, giving a speech, raising his fat arm 600 times and walk down a ramp.

    75. 75.

      Krope, the Formerly Dope

      @debbie: Seriously, “desecration”? You mean like what it is you do when you hug the American flag with that smarmy grin of yours?

      I don’t know if you were deliberately being delicate, but what he does is grope the flag.

