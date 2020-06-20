Oklahoma reported 450 new cases on Thursday, a surge from the record 259 daily cases reported Wednesday. Black Lives Matter events are on hold, but @realDonaldTrump's rally will continue as scheduled.

https://t.co/eAQ9JhnEGC — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) June 20, 2020

WATCH: Thousands of people gather in downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma ahead of Trump's first rally since #Covid19 lockdowns began in March pic.twitter.com/9ZHsLuWtGP — Bloomberg QuickTake (@QuickTake) June 20, 2020

Forget masks, I want every attendee to wear a PROUD TULSA RALLY ATTENDEE cap for the next six weeks, as a public warning for the rest of us:

Trump rallygoer sans mask: “We had a friend who died from Covid, and his son was on a ventilator, he almost died. So we know it’s real, but then at the same time you don’t know what the facts are, you feel like maybe one side plays it one way and the other side plays it another.” pic.twitter.com/WGoKD1ihaW — John Aravosis 🇺🇸🇬🇷🏳️‍🌈 (@aravosis) June 20, 2020

I've spent a lot of my life studying cults. I was born in one, we escaped when I was very young. We witnessed mass denial, magical thinking, abuse, violence. And I just want to say for the record there is a cult gathering happening in Tulsa today. — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) June 20, 2020

I just want to say something very clearly: Many people at the Trump rally today will die. Even more of their vulnerable family members will die. Those are the cold hard facts of this disease. They DO NOT DESERVE to die. They have been LIED TO. This is a disaster for everyone. — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) June 20, 2020

"This event flunks Trump's own guidelines… so why is he doing it? This isn't even about politics, it's about ego, it's about assembling Trump's followers to rise up with chance of praise for their leader" – @RonaldKlain w/ @NicolleDWallace pic.twitter.com/wGnkNWf2s2 — Deadline White House (@DeadlineWH) June 19, 2020

Only been at the Trump rally since 9, but something I’ve noticed: No anti-Biden merch. This shirt is for sale, but the anti-Dem stuff has been anti-Hillary or generically about liberals being losers. pic.twitter.com/dWASK8DLDe — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) June 20, 2020

