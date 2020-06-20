Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Election Year / Repub Stupidity Open Thread: Official Tulsa Stunt-Rally / Coronavirus Party Starts At 7pmEDT

Repub Stupidity Open Thread: Official Tulsa Stunt-Rally / Coronavirus Party Starts At 7pmEDT

by | 64 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Forget masks, I want every attendee to wear a PROUD TULSA RALLY ATTENDEE cap for the next six weeks, as a public warning for the rest of us:

Interesting question:

    1. 1.

      JoyceH

      Latest news – Trump is enraged that the six staffers testing positive and the Berman firing are taking headlines from his Triumphant Rally. Meanwhile, the news is noting that the arena isn’t full and there’s no overflow crowd. “Overpromises and underdelivers” is a feature with Trump, a reporter says.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      cope

      This is gonna be great…Caronapalooza*. However will they write this history in the future (assuming a future)?

      *h/t: the internet

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Martin

      I need Cheryl to help me back-of-napkin figure out what size meteor would confer LD50 at the baby gate if it hit dead center. Wishing for SMOD is a bit of a fools’ errand when you get get acceptable results with much, much smaller (and therefore statistically more likely) one.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Just clicked on MSNBC in time to see trump hug the 80-something James Inhofe, now chatting with Langford and (I assume) Mrs Langford and greet a handful of others. Haven’t seen a mask on the tarmac

      Rick Wilson @TheRickWilson 2M
      Told that there’s a been a mass text to Tulsa ticket holders begging people to come to the arena. “There’s still room!”

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Kent

      I hope to god those cell-phone data folks who gave us the geographic spread of Fort Lauderdale spring breakers back in March do the same thing for this rally.

      Pin all 20,000 or so cell-phones that show up at this rally then track their geographic diaspora over the next week.

      It would be very educational on several levels.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      jl

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: ‘ Told that there’s a been a mass text to Tulsa ticket holders begging people to come to the arena. “There’s still room!” ‘

      Enjoy the elbow room here and now at the rally, won’t have it at the hospital.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      half-listening to MSNBC, trump and his campaign are putting out the word that they had to cancel the overflow event because of “intimidation” by protestors. And “the media”. Alex Jones is rolling around Tulsa in some kind of armored vehicle?

      Reply
    20. 20.

      hotshoe

      @David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch:

      Thank the small gods for that.

      I am mean, and bitter, and wish ill upon every person deplorable enough to attend. And at the same time, I wish even more that the Dumpster-in-Chief looks out upon empty seating, and gets so furious with lack of dummies that he gives himself a stroke out of sheer pissedoffness.

      He deserves it more than anything.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Amir Khalid

      @JoyceH:

      From the timing of the Berman firing, right before the Tulsa rally, it does occur to me that Barr could have been acting without an order from Trump, and it simply didn’t enter Barr’s mind that the firing could be a distraction.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Gravenstone

      The dude in that Aravosis tweet is a special kind of willfully stupid. To know two people directly affected by covid, but to still try and play it off as some sort of partisan issue is beyond insane.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Kent

      @Amir Khalid: From the timing of the Berman firing, right before the Tulsa rally, it does occur to me that Barr could have been acting without an order from Trump, and it simply didn’t enter Barr’s mind that the firing could be a distraction.

      Oh, he is no doubt doing Trumps bidding.  That is the entire point of appointing Barr.  But his day-to-day actions may not actually be micromanaged by the White House.  That is true.  But that is likely because they have one left working in the White House who has any level of strategic competence (or any other sort of competence).  Barr is supposed to be doing Trump’s bidding without having to be told.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Immanentize

      So if i were in charge of creating Trump electoral sympathy for his law and order schtick (which I am not and would not) I would create a fake assassination attempt in which Pence is the target before Trump comes on stage — see?

      Maximum theatre danger, but none for Trump.  He could never manage the full Bolsonaro.

      But my novel awaits….

      Reply
    36. 36.

      jl

      @Gravenstone: Some people are so mean, and not-nice, they’ll die or wreck their kidneys and ruin their lungs, just to embarrass Trump. Everyone knows that. Many people have told me.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @satby: Why would you interpret my comment as saying that?  No, the Trumpies who didn’t show up because of fear of protesters.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Honus

      Too bad Sheila Buck wasn’t wearing camo and carrying an AR-15. Then they would have respected her rights.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Elizabelle

      This is gonna be a fun thread to check in on later.  I will leave you, to witnessing Trump in all his COVID … splendor.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Mary G

      A few people in the upper deck now. A very few.

      A fuller view of stadium as program begins pic.twitter.com/xGdqTpwi1L— Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) June 20, 2020

      I feel like I have the little angel on one shoulder saying I’m glad BLM cancelled and Trump’s playing to a half-empty house, so not as many people will get sick and die and there won’t be violence. The little devil on my other shoulder is pissed off. They boarded up windows for a mile around and nobody is even there.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Haydnseek

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: It’s going to be like some failing game show. They’re going to start dragging random people in off the street, shoving a 5 dollar bill into their pocket, then frog marching them into the virus hot zone just because they need bodies in the seats for the campaign propaganda ads.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Another Scott

      Crowd’s been moved behind the fence as the machinery comes to break down the overflow speech stage. The rally programming is on a break before Trump et al arrive. pic.twitter.com/QBdV8EHhuO

      — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) June 20, 2020

      [ world’s tiniest violin plays ]

      (via nycsouthpaw)

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      PPCLI

      @jl: How delicious.

      No doubt Brad Parscale is, at this very moment, desperately chasing the car with Sheila Buck to see if he can get her to return to her chair! All is forgiven!!!!

      Reply

