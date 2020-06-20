actually if they leave it up like in this photo it’s perfect https://t.co/N1tgE6272i
— kilgore trout, a ramp with no steps (@KT_So_It_Goes) June 19, 2020
.@USNatArchives has discovered what appears to be the original "Juneteenth" military order that announced to the people of Texas in 1865 that "all slaves are free." #EverythingHasAHistoryhttps://t.co/Sm3n1WWzjK
— AHA (@AHAhistorians) June 19, 2020
“Juneteenth is a celebratory event but we’re not celebrating the country. We’re celebrating our own freedom and our own ability to be liberated and the resiliency of black people.”
— The Associated Press (@AP) June 18, 2020
Juneteenth has never been a celebration of victory, or an acceptance of the way things are. It's a celebration of progress. It's an affirmation that despite the most painful parts of our history, change is possible––and there is still so much work to do.https://t.co/5XCRdnk3iR
— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 19, 2020
