Instant Karma. Just Add Virus And Serve

by

This post is in: , ,

Memo to MAGAts:

‘Rona don’t care if your boss thinks masks are unmanly:

This is my shocked face:

I really hope some enterprising epidemiological lab has set up a test and trace study on the Trump plague rat experiment now underway in Tulsa.

As for the afflicted staffers? I’d like to be a better person than I am, but I’m not. I have no sympathy for the six (so far) who have fallen ill in the service of their pandemically murderous boss.  What did they expect?

I do regret that everyone they’ve come into contact with (beyond the campaign) may have been infected, and that should any of them require treatment, they’ll be putting at risk much braver folks than they or their coward chief have ever been.

But them? The karma. It is instant.

Open thread.  Grim humor particularly appreciated.

Image: Franz Hals, Young Man holding a Skull (Vanitas)c. 1626

 

    1. 1.

      Ken

      I suppose there’s no chance they’ll postpone the event long enough to deep-clean the arena and anywhere else those six (and their contacts) have been.

      The other question is whether they’ll warn any of the people waiting outside. No, actually the question would be whether they have a legal duty to warn them. (I originally wrote “moral obligation” but remembered who we’re talking about.)

    3. 3.

      FelonyGovt

      I’m quite shocked at myself, how much grim satisfaction I’m getting out of this. I would have hoped to be a better person than that.  I have to keep reminding myself about all the innocent non-MAGATS who will be infected by these morons.

    4. 4.

      Formerly disgruntled in Oregon

      Thousand more vulnerable Americans will die. Ha Ha Ha

      Am I doing this grim humor thing right?

    5. 5.

      Ken

      @FelonyGovt: I know what you mean. I think the phrase used to be “harshing my karma” – meaning “you’re making me think of things that make me a bad person”.

