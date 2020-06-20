You know, I had figured that normal life could resume sometime this fall. But the magnitude of the US failure — and the retreat into denial, which will just extend the crisis — just boggles the mind pic.twitter.com/Q9le7H0uia — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) June 19, 2020

Today in coronavirus:

• A staggering 54,000 new cases in Brazil

• 81 countries seeing daily totals on the rise

• Some U.S. businesses are re-closing

• U.S. deaths approach 120,000

• W.H.O. says "a new and dangerous phase" is upon ushttps://t.co/Iri2CmsacY pic.twitter.com/UZgmupnHDk — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) June 20, 2020

Not to be Debbie Downer here but 30 states now have coronavirus reproduction rates (R values) >1 & rising. Only NY & NJ are at their lows. The tragedy of this lovely visualization is that all states were well below 1, it was working. Wear a mask…https://t.co/3pxpEksyzl pic.twitter.com/VamYSxypLP — Julia Coronado, Ph.D. (@jc_econ) June 19, 2020

Factbox: Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus https://t.co/BsImTHca4a pic.twitter.com/LQsOexxHE9 — Reuters (@Reuters) June 20, 2020

States that have not peaked:

AZ, AR, CA, FL, NV, NC, OK, OR, SC, TN, TX, UT

States w higher test positive:

AL, AZ, FL, HI, OK, SC, SD, WY

States w largest hospitalization growth:

AZ, GA, SC,TX, UT (many states don't report) — Andy Slavitt @ 🏡 (@ASlavitt) June 19, 2020

We want to think of #Covid19 as one thing, and we want to think of that one thing as over. We are wrong.@DrTomFrieden is parsing @CDCgov's data weekly. If you aren't following him for his Friday updates, you're doing this wrong.

Read. 👇 https://t.co/kPcrEkw37e — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) June 20, 2020

The dichotomy of increasing cases and decreasing deaths in the US, June 19th

The increase in testing to ~500,000/day explains part of the new cases, but not the recent spike, and not the increasing positive test % or hospitalizations in many states.

Deaths now down to <800/day. pic.twitter.com/CiUShPCQrS — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) June 19, 2020

New deaths from Covid continue to fall, both nationally and excluding hard hit New York area; among other things a reflection of improvements in medical care, and more diagnosed cases occurring in milder disease and younger patients as older individuals protect themselves better. pic.twitter.com/thmn1cnmEp — Scott Gottlieb, MD (@ScottGottliebMD) June 19, 2020

4/ Since the beginning of June, hospitalizations have increased almost every day in Texas. There's almost twice as many people hospitalized because of the coronavirus than there was on Memorial Day.https://t.co/dERbzpQoG5 — Texas Tribune (@TexasTribune) June 18, 2020

I'm an ER doctor that just dealt w/ the pandemic in NYC, now on the frontlines in #Arizona. We had a record setting 3,246 new cases of COVID and 41 deaths today. ICUs are at or nearing capacity statewide. Rather than mandate masks statewide, @dougducey punted it to the mayors. — 🎤😷Cleavon Gilman, MD🌵 (@Cleavon_MD) June 19, 2020

This is over 7,000 new cases Reported in two days!: Florida reports another 3,822 cases of COVID-19, new one-day recordhttps://t.co/PTh6O29aCu — Larry Lynam (@scopedbylarry) June 19, 2020

It's apparently blame-the-victim time in #Florida.

But Gov DeSantis told Floridians that they could hit the beaches for Memorial Day & added, "We’ve had so much hospital space this whole time, there’s never any danger of being overwhelmed since we went into Phase 1." https://t.co/vtSzzDG30q — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) June 19, 2020

it's been 150(!) days since the first U.S. COVID-19 case. A lot has happened since, and fortunately @theEbrockway made this lovely timeline mapping out the evolution of a clusterfuck –https://t.co/imkAODbg4J? — Sarah Rogers (@sarahnrogers) June 19, 2020





Beijing tests food, parcel couriers for coronavirus as city checks widen https://t.co/R6g6KBtA3E pic.twitter.com/AAbT5wkWxU — Reuters (@Reuters) June 20, 2020

China releases genome of the #coronavirus from Beijing cluster as cases near 200. China's experts say the virus shares similarities to European strains as massive testing protocols go into action throughout the capital https://t.co/zxpRsCshDw via @medical_xpress — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) June 19, 2020

South Korea’s contact tracing has speeded up considerable since the start of the outbreak. In Feb-March, it took 3-4 days to track down 1000 people but now teams can find 1000 people in one day. — Laura Bicker (@BBCLBicker) June 19, 2020

Official coronavirus figures for Yemen seem to be at odds with the reporting that we’ve seen coming out of the country.

Our latest analysis breaks down the information we’ve been able to find.https://t.co/VsNy15TWrt — BBC Monitoring (@BBCMonitoring) June 19, 2020

At 12am on Sunday June 21, the whole of Spain will enter what the government has classed the “new normality,” as the state of alarm implemented to combat the spread of the coronavirus comes to an end. Here's what will change from tomorrow https://t.co/LUy9XlasJv — El País English Edition (@elpaisinenglish) June 20, 2020

Britain has lowered its coronavirus threat level by one notch and become the latest country to claim it’s getting a national outbreak under control. https://t.co/3oRO8h64dz — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) June 19, 2020

BREAKING: Brazil’s government confirms the country has risen above 1 million confirmed coronavirus cases, second only to the United States. https://t.co/PKFAkWQUME — The Associated Press (@AP) June 19, 2020

Coronavirus: Brazil becomes second country to hit one million cases https://t.co/S3X04W3zH6 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) June 19, 2020

The oldest African-American owned and operated nursing home in the state has had no infections from coronavirus among its residents and employees, @DanRodricks writes, because its director took immediate action. https://t.co/8SeMehrgNm — The Baltimore Sun (@baltimoresun) June 19, 2020

Wow. A nursing home in Baltimore, oldest African-American one, did not lose *a single person* to COVID because as soon as they heard Trump say cases would soon go to zero, they realized it was going to be a catastrophe, stopped visits and masked up. https://t.co/OeCAyqeMlH pic.twitter.com/toL1XYEN1Y — zeynep tufekci (@zeynep) June 20, 2020

Environmental and individual #COVID19 testing in several Colorado nursing homes finds clear correlation between high staff infection rates & lack of PPE and training of employees.https://t.co/fyl4Lv3nIp — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) June 19, 2020

New op-ed compares U.S. response to other countries: "Our delay in action was devastating.'' How many needless #COVID19 deaths were caused by delays in responding? Most of them.https://t.co/YSfhhYmNbu via @statnews — Rick Berke (@rickberke) June 19, 2020

Bloomberg: Apple is closing retail stores in FL, AZ, NC, SC due to Covid-19 spikes. — Joshua Green (@JoshuaGreen) June 19, 2020

So Apple stores are the new Waffle House Index now?https://t.co/0qdf9qLVnx — StandUpResist! – Nov 2020 triple: WH+Senate+House! (@StandUpResist) June 19, 2020

There are many things that are being done state by state. And @USofCare is getting it spread around in this manual. But it is no substitute. 15/ https://t.co/uxXzN2TEa2 — Andy Slavitt @ 🏡 (@ASlavitt) June 20, 2020

The Trump Administration Paid Millions for Test Tubes — and Got Unusable Mini Soda Bottles https://t.co/X6Ces5QWpd pic.twitter.com/RiBuXv70ZS — Talking Points Memo (@TPM) June 18, 2020

come on, we have to be better about not just injecting these ideas into the media ecosystem without the context that they are completely fabricated and politically self serving, right? https://t.co/wVIL8jBPAt — Gerry Doyle (@mgerrydoyle) June 19, 2020