Tonight’s Friday Night Massacre

We’ve become accustomed to Friday night massacres, although Trump’s have been more incremental than Nixon’s.

This one started out with the story that the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Geoffrey Berman, had resigned. Perhaps he had been offered jobs in other parts of the Department of Justice and turned them down. Much speculation ensued as to the cause of what looked like a firing. The Southern District of New York has investigated many Trump and Rudy Giuliani crimes and had more on their plate. John Bolton mentioned them in his book when Trump offered Turkey’s Erdogan to fire Berman so that there would be no investigation into Halkbank.

But then Berman issued a statement

That’s hot off Twitter.

Open Thread!

    26Comments

    3. 3.

      TaMara (HFG)

      Part 2 is delicious.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      lamh36

      @steve_vladeck
      Berman is the Acting U.S. Attorney by dint of a *judicial* appointment.

      There’s a pretty good argument that, per the plain language of 28 U.S.C. § 546(d), he gets to keep serving in that post until the *vacancy* is filled (through Senate confirmation of a permanent successor).

      https://twitter.com/steve_vladeck/status/1274179863604277248

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Spaniel

      Other than the Turkey problem, is there something else the office is currently investigating that could be causing Trump and Barr to be worried about?

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Cheryl Rofer

      The legal eagles, as per lamh36’s comment at #4, seem to think that Trump/Barr can’t fire Berman.

      Speculation has moved to who is currently in charge of Berman’s physical office.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      danielx

      @bluehill:

      Wonder how many minutes into tomorrow’s hate fest it will be when this “mutinous guy named Berman” comes up. And I hope his security is good, because deliberate defiance of the One is anathema to the armed faithful.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Kay

      So, among other things, this means Barr told yet another blatant lie. That much we know.

      The attorney general of the United States lies to the public constantly- he usually gets caught almost immediately, too. Then the next day he does it again.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Cheryl Rofer

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Feathers

      Her mother died of COVID-19 yesterday and her feed is filled with rage.

      Laurie Kilmartin @anylaurie16

      In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you throw hot coffee on the face of anyone not wearing a mask.

      Probably belonged in Adam’s thread, but here it is.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      danielx

      @Kay:

      Makes me feel those medieval insults. You know, like ‘ill mannered dishonorable swine’ or the like.

      Which does disrespect that noble creature the pig, I admit.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      cmorenc

      Hopefully when (not if) Biden becomes the apparent POTUS-elect in the Nov election – to what extent are Trump, Barr, et. al. likely to try to destroy evidence of illegal (particularly criminally illegal) conduct by Trump, Barr and other key officials, and to what extent are there secure backups of such records, inaccessible to their reach?

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Kay

      @Cheryl Rofer:

      You have to admire Berman though, for not taking Barr’s bribe.

      They can’t even massacre anyone properly. They botched their Friday night massacre. He refused to go along.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Steeplejack

      @Spaniel:

      Washington Post:

      Berman’s office has been conducting a criminal investigation of President Trump’s lawyer, Rudolph W. Giuliani, in a campaign finance case that has already led to charges against two of Giuliani’s associates.

      [. . .]

      Berman’s office has a long tradition of charting its own course on high-profile cases. The office has filed campaign finance charges against two Giuliani associates, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, accusing them of conspiracy and making false statements to the Federal Election Commission.

      People familiar with the case have said investigators are scrutinizing Giuliani’s consulting business and eyeing donations made to America First Action, the main pro-Trump super PAC set up by his advisers and allies after his election, as well as a nonprofit affiliated with the super PAC.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Kay

      @danielx:

      Barr isn’t even a competent assassin. Your victim isn’t supposed to remain standing and tell you to fuck off.

      The Nixon comparisons give these people way too much credit.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Cheryl Rofer

      More here:

      Barr announced the personnel change in a statement, saying the president plans to nominate the current chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, Jay Clayton, for the job.

      Berman’s office has been conducting a criminal investigation of President Trump’s lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani in a campaign finance case that has already led to charges against two of Giuliani’s associates.

      and

      Barr said in his statement that while the Senate considers Clayton’s nomination, the job will be filled by Craig Carpenito, who is the U.S. attorney in New Jersey. Carpenito will take over the job on July 3, Barr said.

      “Geoff has done an excellent job leading one of our nation’s most significant U.S. Attorney’s Offices, achieving many successes on consequential civil and criminal matters,” Barr said.

      Reply

