We’ve become accustomed to Friday night massacres, although Trump’s have been more incremental than Nixon’s.

This one started out with the story that the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Geoffrey Berman, had resigned. Perhaps he had been offered jobs in other parts of the Department of Justice and turned them down. Much speculation ensued as to the cause of what looked like a firing. The Southern District of New York has investigated many Trump and Rudy Giuliani crimes and had more on their plate. John Bolton mentioned them in his book when Trump offered Turkey’s Erdogan to fire Berman so that there would be no investigation into Halkbank.

But then Berman issued a statement

NEW: Geoff Berman statement:



“I learned in a press release from the Attorney General tonight that I was ‘stepping down’ as United States Attorney. I have not resigned, and have no intention of resigning, my position" pic.twitter.com/L6PQCF9bdU — erica orden (@eorden) June 20, 2020

