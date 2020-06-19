I got some grief a while back for failing to post enough Tikka pictures…and it’s time for new thread. I’ve got a couple of things I’m trying to find mental space to post, but just to give us a bit of a change-up for the afternoon, feast on a few Tikka moments.

First, here he is channeling his inner Isadora Duncan:

This is him, giving Donald Trump the appropriate wordless response:

And here’s Pandemic Cat, telling y’all stay home or mask the fuck up:

The other two books in that pile, btw, are Charles Rosenberg’s The Cholera Years, and Margaret Humphrey’s Marrow of Tragedy. He’s dressed in black for a reason…

Finally, Tikka wants every jackal to know that he loves them and wishes them well…

…as long as one approaches at one’s own risk.

ETA: Bonus respite pics.

1: a young buck on the beach at Loblolly Cove in Rockport, MA:

And last: the heron I met a couple of days ago on Leverett Pond (the first of a chain of ponds in Boston’s Emerald Necklace heading south from the Fens.)

The thread…Tikka graciously opens.