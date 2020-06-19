Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Respite Thread, Ordained by H.R.H. Tikka

I got some grief a while back for failing to post enough Tikka pictures…and it’s time for  new thread. I’ve got a couple of things I’m trying to find mental space to post, but just to give us a bit of a change-up for the afternoon, feast on a few Tikka moments.

First, here he is channeling his inner Isadora Duncan:

This is him, giving Donald Trump the appropriate wordless response:

And here’s Pandemic Cat, telling y’all stay home or mask the fuck up:

The other two books in that pile, btw, are Charles Rosenberg’s The Cholera Years, and Margaret Humphrey’s Marrow of Tragedy. He’s dressed in black for a reason…

Finally,  Tikka wants every jackal to know that he loves them and wishes them well…

…as long as one approaches at one’s own risk.

ETA: Bonus respite pics.

1: a young buck on the beach at Loblolly Cove in Rockport, MA:

Respite Thread, Ordained by H.R.H. Tikka 4

 

And last: the heron I met a couple of days ago on Leverett Pond (the first of a chain of ponds in Boston’s Emerald Necklace heading south from the Fens.)

Respite Thread, Ordained by H.R.H. Tikka 5

The thread…Tikka graciously opens.

    3. 3.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Are you reading those books for fun, Tom, or is your next book going to be something pandemicky and you’re in the research phase?

    8. 8.

      karen marie

      Tikka is a very handsome fellow.

      I see pictures of cats and want one.  And then I remember that I live in a 700-square-foot apartment in Arizona that is effectively sealed to exclude all outside air until at least mid October.   I’ve had a cat most of my 63 years, up till 18 months ago when I had to have our Gracie euthanized because she was old and her health was rapidly failing.  I miss her very much, as does her dog Lucy, but I do not miss the smell of cat piss.  (I emptied the pan every time she used it, so it wasn’t accumulated cat piss – just the smell of fresh piss hitting the litter).

      I wish they made pissless cats.

    9. 9.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @SWMBO:

      I second the recommendation. A couple of years ago Fathom Events had it in cinemas. I saw it once and was so moved that I returned a few days later for the encore screening. Am very tempted to watch it yet again while it’s available.

    13. 13.

      Mike in NC

      Yesterday’s mail brought the hospital bill for the minor prostate surgery I had to have in March. It was for $29,129.55!!! My head started spinning and I envisioned having to sell my car, our three cats, and possibility a kidney just as a down payment. Then I called the number on the statement listed for “questions or concerns” and spoke to some nice woman who, after a few minutes of reviewing my account, told me to disregard it.

    17. 17.

      Skepticat

      @karen marie:  I have three cats and even less space but suffered from the same issue, plus litter’s extremely expensive and difficult to get on a desert island in the Bahamas. However, a friend got a Tidy Cats Breeze litter box, and at her suggestion, I tried one. It’s made a huge positive difference for me, and I’ve just ordered a second. You might want to check it out.

    18. 18.

      West of the Rockies

      In honor of Tikka, I am having a beer, the first in over a year (it gives me heartburn).  It’s 100° F here though, I’m dog sitting a just-spayed dog girl, and something in Tikka’s face says, “Have a beer.”  Always obey cats.

    20. 20.

      Ken

      @Mike in NC: Is this somehow your first hospital stay? In my experience that’s always what happens. The hospital sends a bill for six times your expected lifetime income and you faint.  Then weeks later the insurance company sends a statement saying “the negotiated rate for that is (much lower figure), you already made your copayment, and we paid the rest”.

