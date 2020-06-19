This is one of the most complete and excellent series of television ever, and it is also one of the most honest about race and America. This, while also having a character hiding out on a moon of Jupiter. Win/win. https://t.co/dXJgp0M27T

And since at least a couple commentors will be interested — Perry Mason:

… From avid armchair detectives to Supreme Court justices, everyone loves Perry Mason, right? But what did we ever really know about the guy, other than he almost always won his cases? Gardner, who died in 1970, wasn’t inclined to give Perry much of a backstory — believing, perhaps, that too much personality interfered with the formula. Perry was forever right, and could always dig up the evidence to prove his case at the last minute. He’s a classic character, with the all the dimension of cardboard.

That’s why Rolin Jones and Ron Fitzgerald’s superb new “Perry Mason,” an eight-episode miniseries premiering Sunday on HBO, is the perfect lesson in how to update an icon, honoring the character by giving him the emotional depth and complexity that he previously never had.

Don’t get the wrong idea. The Perry Mason we meet in this version isn’t a pushover. As played by Matthew Rhys (“The Americans”), this Perry is a day-drinking (and night-drinking) underemployed private investigator who gets into plenty of unseemly scrapes. He makes his living, barely, by surreptitiously taking pictures of movie stars in flagrante delicto, in violation of moral clauses in their contracts; the studios then pay Perry to make the photos go away.

Perry’s wife (Gretchen Mol) left him and took their young son with her. He clings to what’s left of his deceased parents’ defunct dairy farm on the outskirts of a rapidly expanding — and always corrupt — Los Angeles. He’s also suppressing some pretty intense trauma from his time on the French battlefields in World War I…