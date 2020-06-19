Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Open Thread: Programming Notes for the Weekend

Open Thread: Programming Notes for the Weekend

And since at least a couple commentors will be interested — Perry Mason:

From avid armchair detectives to Supreme Court justices, everyone loves Perry Mason, right? But what did we ever really know about the guy, other than he almost always won his cases? Gardner, who died in 1970, wasn’t inclined to give Perry much of a backstory — believing, perhaps, that too much personality interfered with the formula. Perry was forever right, and could always dig up the evidence to prove his case at the last minute. He’s a classic character, with the all the dimension of cardboard.

That’s why Rolin Jones and Ron Fitzgerald’s superb new “Perry Mason,” an eight-episode miniseries premiering Sunday on HBO, is the perfect lesson in how to update an icon, honoring the character by giving him the emotional depth and complexity that he previously never had.

Don’t get the wrong idea. The Perry Mason we meet in this version isn’t a pushover. As played by Matthew Rhys (“The Americans”), this Perry is a day-drinking (and night-drinking) underemployed private investigator who gets into plenty of unseemly scrapes. He makes his living, barely, by surreptitiously taking pictures of movie stars in flagrante delicto, in violation of moral clauses in their contracts; the studios then pay Perry to make the photos go away.

Perry’s wife (Gretchen Mol) left him and took their young son with her. He clings to what’s left of his deceased parents’ defunct dairy farm on the outskirts of a rapidly expanding — and always corrupt — Los Angeles. He’s also suppressing some pretty intense trauma from his time on the French battlefields in World War I…

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    77Comments

    1. 1.

      zhena gogolia

      The Perry Mason thing really bugs me. It’s like the opposite of Endeavour, where care was taken to make the young Morse consistent with the older Morse. There is no way that this Perry Mason evolves into the Raymond Burr character or the Erle Stanley Gardner character. Why bother calling him Perry Mason?

      And I have no interest in revisionism about Della Street! Della Street is perfect!

    4. 4.

      SiubhanDuinne

      The Metropolitan Opera is featuring two Philip Glass operas this weekend:

      Saturday 6/20 Akhnaten. It’s about the Pharaoh who tried to make Egypt a monotheistic society. This was one of the last Live in HD offerings before lockdown, and it is a total thrill. Just mesmerising and beyond gorgeous to watch. Access it between 6:00 pm Saturday – 6:00 pm Sunday.

      Sunday 6/21 Satyagraha, based on episodes from the life of Gandhi. I’ve heard it on the radio, but have never seen it, and I can’t wait! Again, it’s available for a 24-hour period, 6:00 pm Sunday – 6:00 pm Monday.

      Free opera!

      Just go to MetOpera.org and click.

    6. 6.

      Mike in NC

      My wife is addicted to everything Perry Mason (and Bob Hope and Frank Sinatra). She can’t wait to see the HBO reboot on Sunday.

    8. 8.

      Baud

      Van Jones is a weird dude.

      Van Jones revisits three Trump voters as nation grapples with unrest

    10. 10.

      hells littlest angel

      So there are enough baby boomers still alive to support a “new” Perry Mason? I can’t imagine anyone else being interested. The TV show is pretty dumb (although for its time it was probably great). The books are a hoot, but also dumb.

      I understand Gardner was a lawyer, but practicing law bored him, so he started writing these weird lawyer fantasies instead. This was undoubtedly good for anyone who might have become one of his clients.

    11. 11.

      Mike in NC

      I liked the HBO version of Watchmen and will see it again, even though it had absolutely nothing in common with the movie or graphic novel.

    13. 13.

      LeftCoastYankee

      I couldn’t make it through the Watchmen, and it was part of the reason I signed up for HBO during the early pandemic.

      The storylines around Tulsa and the characters from there were awesome and compelling.  It was the jamming it into the (pretty fucking stupid) Watchmen universe which was painful.

      I am decidedly not a comic book fan, and find the whole superhero (or even super-anti-hero) to be tired and unhelpful in our current land of make-believe.  YMMV if you have more patience for that genre, and it could be less uneven for you.

      It’s definitely worth watching the first episode, so maybe you’ll stay hooked.

    15. 15.

      Wyatt Salamanca

      If anyone is looking for a memorable way to ring in the Summer Solstice, click on this link https://www.solsticeconcert.com to watch a livestream of Paul Winter’s 25th Annual Summer Solstice concert.  Normally, the concert is held at the Cathedral of St John the Divine https://www.stjohndivine.org but because nothing is normal right now it will be performed in Paul’s Connecticut barn.

      Two things to note:

      First, the concert begins at 4:30 am EDT.  That’s the normal start time for this annual concert, so you can either set your alarm clock for very early Saturday morning or just stay up all-night.

      Second, the concert is performed in the dark.  This makes for a wonderful spectacle inside the Cathedral as the blackness above your head gradually transforms into those amazing stained glass windows as the rays of sunlight grow stronger.  While the transition from night to day obviously won’t be as breathtaking inside a barn, you still have the great music to soak in.

      Let the Solstice countdown begin.

      Happy Summer!

      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dNLbRdoB9Z8

      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UYlIHI35oak

      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xUXX3Yp-LlY

    18. 18.

      hells littlest angel

      @LeftCoastYankee: I agree. The whole “superhuman who struggles with moral and existential dilemmas before inevitably whaling the shit out of the bad guy” genre ran out of variations on the theme a long time ago.

    20. 20.

      Gin & Tonic

      Boy, you guys are just asking for Adam to come up here from downstairs and give you what for about superhero universes and stuff.

    22. 22.

      Mousebumples

      @Baud: I think so. We’re just starting (mid ep 2 as I type this) and hoping to finish it off. I’m generally unfamiliar with the plot but it’s been good so far.

    29. 29.

      TaMara (HFG)

      @hells littlest angel: From all the reviews I’ve read, this has more relation to Sam Spade, Humphrey Bogart and Noir than any version of Perry Mason.

      I have no memory of the original television show – maybe an occasional late-night episode -, but it started as a soapy radio show (which became Edge of Night on television) with little relation to its iteration with Raymond Burr.

      And besides Matthew Rhys…

      So being a purist means you only know one version.

    34. 34.

      Wyatt Salamanca

      @SiubhanDuinne:

      That’s great information!

      According to a Village Voice article I once read, during a performance of one Glass composition at the Brooklyn Academy of Music, a heckler ran down an aisle shouting “Stop, I confess!”

      I once saw an interview with Glass in which he said if you attend Einstein on the Beach expecting something akin to Oklahoma, you’ll be disappointed.

      Last summer, while walking through Washington Square Park, I saw a guy playing Mad Rush on a grand piano.

      Thanks for bringing back those memories.

    35. 35.

      Nicole

      @Mike in NC
      I thought it paid great attention to the graphic novel, although it was crafted well enough that you didn’t need to have read the novel to follow what was happening in the series. It was absolutely the world in which The Watchmen was set, just 30 years later.

      I thought it was just about a perfect season of TV. The most perfect single season of something I’d seen since the first season of Friday Night Lights.

      And I’m not really into sports or superheroes, so go figure.

    36. 36.

      eddie blake

      @LeftCoastYankee:

      you should mebbe not look at it through the lens of the now.

      try jumping back into time to 1986. it was like nothing that had come before.

      watchmen WAS and IS a MASTERWORK.

      ..and the hbo series has much more to do with alan moore’s original piece than you apparently noticed.

      (though i might be a bit BIASED.)

    39. 39.

      Jerry

      Huh. I did not know that the character Perry Mason was actually a Soviet spy. I wonder what Philip Jennings’ mission was with this Mason identity.

    42. 42.

      Gin & Tonic

      @raven: Yes, if you can find someone who has stock. Companies like Specialized, Trek, Giant are all good, but they make their stuff in Taiwan, mostly, and the supply chain is really stretched. $450-550 is about the bottom of their food chain, but decent. If you haven’t ridden in a long time and aren’t 100% sure, I wouldn’t spend a lot more. Maybe up to $600-650 max. Then if you put in some miles and want to trade up, you’ll have some resale value.

      Important, as was said earlier, is find a bike shop that you can feel good about. In a college town there’s probably a few. Make sure you can bring the bike back in a few months, because cables can stretch, things may need to be adjusted.

    43. 43.

      raven

      @Gin & Tonic: Yea, biking is really big here and there are a couple of shops with really good reps. I had dinner with a buddy who is a similar size and he’s going to let me try his out. My fear was getting something and finding I can’t hack it. thx

    45. 45.

      Mary G

      I am so much not a comic book or anime fan, but HBO’s Watchmen is some of the best TV I’ve ever seen. Regina King is stunning, and the opening episode of the Tulsa Massacre is hard to watch but worth it.

    46. 46.

      joel hanes

      @hells littlest angel:

      The Perry Mason TV show opening theme was outstandingly  dramatic.   The show itself was IMHO anodyne — white professionals in suits, talking to each other in offices.   Even as a kid, I thought that the theme completely misrepresented the show.

    47. 47.

      Redshift

      I thought Watchmen was excellent. I’d watch it again, but I have to be “at” the virtual state convention tomorrow.

      And it wouldn’t be Balloon Juice if there weren’t people responding to a topic in popular culture by telling us how they don’t like it and can’t understand what anyone sees in it…

    53. 53.

      Benw

      I know that heavy metal is not exactly a BJ fav, but I got hipped to Deftone’s White Pony (released 2000) and I’m totally hooked

    62. 62.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Breaking: Trump/Barr just fired the US Attorney at SDNY. On a Friday night.

      Per Rachel. Wow.

      Ali Velshi’s up now and says he’ll continue to follow the story.

    63. 63.

      Feathers

      I rotate through streaming services. I picked up HBO to catch the second season of Big Little Lies. Made it through the first half hour. Had no interest in Watchmen. Thought the comic and the movie were eye-roll worthy male melodrama. Was completely mesmerized by the TV series. Hooked from beginning to end. That rarely happens. Paid for the extra two months of HBO to finish it.

      Was thinking about picking up HBO again for Perry Mason, but the people with screeners on my twitter feed were giving it a thumbs down. Even if you don’t care about faithfulness, apparently it fails as a noir.

      There just seems to be something about the current generation of writers that they have real trouble writing noir. There was so much good stuff in the Reagan era, you would think there would be now, but not really. Hardboiled isn’t pure cynicism. It’s hope that knows there really isn’t a chance of things going right, but tries anyways.  Also, they don’t read Cornell Woolrich. I remember watching a noir-flavored TV episode that went off the rails. I found myself yelling at the TV, “If you had read your Woolrich, this would have been a piece of cake to plot!” Urgh. Probably will catch Perry Mason next time I swing through HBO, though.

      Now to go back to Criterion Channel and finish up on their Columbia Noir series, which is leaving at the end of June. Rewatch of Dark Reckoning on deck.

    64. 64.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      This article came up on my dash today on my phone browser, from some website called “Refinery 29” by an Elly Belle:

      Amy Klobuchar Only Stepped Out Of The VP Race To Save Herself

      After a tumultuous primary season that seems like a distant memory now, candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden is the Democratic National Committee’s (DNC) frontrunner, and he’s looking for a running mate.

      As soon as I read this bit, I knew for sure this was a hit piece and not particularly going to be friendly to the Democratic Party as a whole.  Honestly, saying Biden is the DNC’s candidate (horror of horrors!) pissed me off to no end.

      “This is a moment to put a woman of color on that ticket, and there are so many incredible qualified women,” she said in an interview. “If you want to heal this nation right now – my party, yes, but our nation – this is sure a hell of a way to do it.” While it could be true that Klobuchar feels it’s best for the position to go to someone who isn’t a white woman,it is likely that Klobuchar’s record precluded her from being VP. The VP vetting process is a rigorous one, and there are parts of Klobuchar’s record that have been under the microscope.

       The Minnesota Senator is coming off of months of scrutiny over her prosecutorial record and her statements regarding the killing of George Floyd and other unarmed Black Americans. Her decision to step aside is not really a decision at all — and in this moment of uprisings demanding justice for Black people, Klobuchar’s alleged space for a WOC running-mate reads more opportunistic than anything.

      Several months ago, Klobuchar’s record came under fire for the way she handled Myon Burrell’s case, which detailed the potential wrongful conviction of a 16-year-old serving a life sentence. She was the District Attorney in Burrell’s case, and was forced to face a detailed investigation revealed that he may not have even been at the crime scene. As a result of the new reports, the senator had to cancel one of the final campaign rallies in her home state when protestors demanded justice for Burrell. The case gained traction again after Biden claimed that Black voters “‘ain’t Black” if they don’t vote for him in a radio interview, which happened to be the same day that news reports circulated stating Klobuchar was in the vetting process to be his running mate.

      The Burrell case is only one of the points against Klobuchar. Earlier on in the primary process, Klobuchar received public scrutiny for harassment of her staffers, with BuzzFeed News reporting that behind closed doors, the candidate ran a workplace that was “controlled by fear, anger, and shame,” with staffers saying she frequently demeaned and berated them almost daily. It’s an “open secret” in Washington, D.C., that Klobuchar often loses her temper with staffers.

      To the extent that the VP pick matters, Biden needs a pick who is going to boost his credibility with young people and progressive voters. Rebecca Kavanagh, a civil rights attorney, echoed the fact that Klobuchar’s bow out wasn’t about justice for women of color. “Klobuchar is so calculating. She knew she wasn’t going to be picked, so she took herself out of contention to avoid the humiliation and thought she’d gain points by pretending she was doing it for some greater purpose to do with supporting Black women,” Kavanagh tweeted after Klobuchar’s announcement on Thursday.

      Ashlee Marie Preston, an advocate and a Black trans woman, also tweeted after her announcement, saying, “Amy Klobuchar need’s to stop virtue signaling. She’s only saying the VP should be a woman of color because she doesn’t have a chance in hell after it was made known that as a prosecutor she let police officers get away with cold blooded murder.”

      Both Preston and Kavanagh are, of course, referring to Klobuchar’s a record as the top prosecutor for the Minnesota county that includes Minneapolis, where George Floyd died. Even as her state is in unrest and the uprising that started with Floyd’s death isn’t going anywhere at any point soon, Klobuchar released a statement with passive language about Floyd’s death and pro-police sentiments.

      Klobuchar is clearly using the current political moment to dip out of the scene early and save herself more public scrutiny. It remains to be seen how her record will be examined and how she will work to heal her community in Minnesota.

      Virtue signalling! I thought only right-wingers said that shit, but I guess not!

    65. 65.

      joel hanes

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka):

      Almost no outdoors.  No car chases.   None of Perry, Paul, or Della are ever in danger of any kind, nor do they face moral quandaries.

      When I used to teach reading, I would tell the kids I was tutoring

      “What makes a book worth reading?  In the books we really care about, we care about the characters — and we care about them because the things that happen in the book change them, change who they are.   That matters.  That’s why we care about the Harry Potter books, but not about Nancy Drew or The Hardy Boys”

      No one in Perry Mason ever learns or grows, except the villain of each episode, who gets exposed and (we assume) punished.     The villains are the only people on the show who give us any reason to care about them.

    67. 67.

      Ascap_scab

      Thanks for the blurb on Perry Mason. I will NOT be watching. Why would anyone want to screw with the original? It’s iconic for a reason.

    68. 68.

      Feathers

      @raven@SFBayAreaGal: Is there a best season of Bosch? Loved the books, but haven’t read the recent ones. Don’t know why I never got started on the series. My Prime ends in July, no more student discount, don’t think I’m going to renew.

    71. 71.

      Origuy

      @joel hanes: I clicked the link; the page has the standard “Was this page helpful?” I clicked the No option, chose Other for the reason, and entered “The Director of the USCIS should be held in contempt of the Supreme Court.” in the text box.

    73. 73.

      randy khan

      @joel hanes

      So that’s not what it says.

      It criticizes the decision (incorrectly) but doesn’t say it will be ignored. The part about merely delaying the President’s action is pretty much a statement of what the decision does: It says that the Administration has to start over and come up with a real justification this time. My guess is that these folks won’t be able to do that in a few months because they’re not at all competent, but that’s all the decision requires of them.

    77. 77.

      Fair Economist

      @Wyatt Salamanca:

      According to a Village Voice article I once read, during a performance of one Glass composition at the Brooklyn Academy of Music, a heckler ran down an aisle shouting “Stop, I confess!”

      I think I’ve told this anecdote before, but I’ll rerun it.

      Some years ago, my son was always complaining about my music (I have pretty eclectic tastes.) At one point he had a fit about some world-music inflected electronic music I was playing in the car (Aral, a pretty tame album) and just kept complaining and whining about how “weird” it was. So I said “I’ll show you weird music” and put on Einstein on the Beach. I played it through twice over the next week as we were driving around for various reasons. (For those not familiar with Philip Glass, it’s the least “accessible” of his operas, and quite long at 4 hours.)

      He’s never complained about me playing weird music since. Other than that I have always tried to accommodate him and avoid more experimental stuff when he has to listen to it.

