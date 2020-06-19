On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. On the Road will continue, but it will be forever Alain’s. Submit Your Photos

Today we have the second of two castles from ottar! After today, for the next two weeks I hope to have entries from First Timers. We have 4 so far, that leaves 6 more to go. Come on, First Timers, I know you’re out there, with some great photos. I hope you’ll share them with us. ~WaterGirl

The following weekend, we also hiked in a park east of Vienna.

This time is was the “Wüste” in Mannersdorf. The name Leithagebirge (“Mountains of the Leitha river”) is a slight exaggeration, this string of hills wouldn’t be call mountains by anyone used to the Alps.

Anyway, there are a view archeological marvels in there.