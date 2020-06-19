Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

My Name Is, Apparently, Karen, SO PUT YOUR FUCKING MASK ON RIGHT!!!!!!

My Name Is, Apparently, Karen, SO PUT YOUR FUCKING MASK ON RIGHT!!!!!!

My Name Is, Apparently, Karen, SO PUT YOUR FUCKING MASK ON RIGHT!!!!!!

I undertook my every two to three week stress creation exercise known as grocery shopping this morning. As many of you are tracking from my comments, I’m shopping for my mom and myself. She’s 77, had a triple bypass back in 1998, but is in otherwise excellent help for a 77 year old. She exercises several times a week using my TRX and she comes with me every night when I walk the dogs after dark, which is a 2 to 2 and 1/2 mile walk depending on the route we take. But my one goal, MY ONE FUCKING GOAL, is getting her through this safely until she is either vaccinated or Dr. Fauci knocks on the front door and says it is safe to come out!

So I went to do my every two to three weeks shopping this morning for us. First bad sign: several of the bag boys collecting and wiping the carts down either not wearing their masks at all or not wearing them correctly – as in over the mouth, but under the nose. Inside the store the vast majority of the people in the store were wearing masks and trying to maintain distances, as is always the case, there were a bunch of white guys, most older, one or two younger, looking like they hadn’t bathed in several days, not wearing masks, not trying to maintain distances, and just generally being oblivious. I managed to work around them. And, of course, one white woman with chemical blonde hair who clearly was coming to the store from whatever event required pearls to be worn at 11 AM on a Friday in June in Florida.

And then I got to the checkout… Neither the woman running the checkout, nor the bag boy were wearing their masks correctly. Over the mouth, but under the nose. I asked them, politely, “would you please put your masks on right?” She said sure and did. He did, I then asked for paper double bagged, and looked at him and he’s glaring at me. And that was the point where I decided to audition for social media! I said to the woman checking me out to please give me back the stuff she’d scanned – two items – and I’d go find another lane. She replied with: “I fixed my mask”. I said: “Ma’am, you’re fine, but I don’t need to be eyeballed by a 15 year old idiot for asking him to do the right thing. Please give me back my stuff, I’m going to find another lane.” They both looked at me like I was nuts. And that’s when my volume went up and the FUCKS were deployed. I got my stuff back in my cart, the manager who watched this whole thing go down approached me and asked if she could check me out in the next lane over and I replied with: “Thank you, as long as he stays 20 feet away from my stuff”. I then looked at him one last time and said: “I wasn’t afraid of ISIS when I was in Iraq, I’m not afraid of you so just stop glaring at and eyeballing me”.

I then took my groceries to the other lane, thanked the manager, explained I wanted paper double bagged, and reinforced that the woman checking me out was fine. That I know the store can’t do anything about the idiots that won’t wear masks, follow the aisle directions, and maintain distance, and that I appreciate what the folks at the store are doing, but I shouldn’t have to FUCKING ask the checkout boy to put his mask on right and when he does I shouldn’t have to be FUCKING glared at when he does. And that this is clearly an individual personnel problem. They checked me out, I paid, left the store, put my bags in the car, brought my car back up to just outside where they clean them for the customers, went back to my car, wiped my self down with a disinfecting towel, got into my car, started it, took my ball cap off, my eye protection off and wiped it down, used a wipe to take my mask off, wiped my face down, and drove home. Where I cloroxed wiped and cool soapy watered my groceries down, put them away, stripped and put my clothes in the washer, and showered like I’d just come from CBRN contaminated site.

So if you see a large guy on social media saying FUCK!!!! a lot, at a high volume, in a Publix in Florida on social media: ITS FUCKING ME!!!!!

And before anyone says anything, I got away with doing this because I’m a white guy who is the 5’11 scale version of the guys who do strongman competitions. I am well aware of why no one called the cops or tried to shoot me, though given it’s Florida, I’m frankly a bit amazed at that last bit.

My final thoughts from today’s excitement. Americans have four jobs right now as Americans: 1) stay home as much as is practically possible; 2) wear a mask, and do so properly, when out in public with the exception, of course, of being on your own property, working or exercising in your yard or driveway, and/or walking/walking the dog, running, cycling late at night/early in the morning when no one else is around; 3) socially distance 6 feet or as close to 6 feet as possible when in public and especially when in indoor spaces; 4) wash your hands often! That’s it. We put people in jail during World War I for violating meatless Mondays, for not buying war bonds, and for making fun of President Wilson and/or his mother. We don’t talk about it, we tend to pretend none of that happened. But if we can tolerate presidentially created and endorsed authoritarianism so that Wilson could make the world safe from future wars, we can wear masks properly and maintain appropriate distances while outside.

Open FUCKING!!!! Thread!

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    112Comments

    3. 3.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      I went to the salon in my building today. It just opened this week. The stylist wore a mask and a plastic face shield and they allowed one customer at a time. So the stylist told me that she was surprised the building didn’t require residents to wear a mask. I was surprised at that too. The building very much DOES require everyone to wear a mask outside their own unit. But customers have come in without masks, telling her they’re optional. The salon then gives them a mask and puts it on their bill. This is an over-55 community. By definition, everyone here is higher risk. These people are idiots.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      West of the Cascades

      Thank you for being a voice of reason in these difficult times!

      Reply
    5. 5.

      David Anderson

      Adam just for greetings sake — FUCK YOU TOO

      The current asshole self-identification system here in North Carolina is for individuals to claim that they have an unstatable medical condition that mask wearing excerbates and they can not disclose due to HIPPA.  Last night when I was getting take-out, 9 out of 10 people either in the restaurant or waiting patiently playing Angry Birds in the parking lot had a mask on.  The single person that did not had IIIer, Tea Party and 26.2 miler stickers on their vehicle.  Again, asshole self-identification service

      Just a a note for graduates of the University of Facebook Law Speaking School — HIPAA does not apply to take-out restaurants, gyms or other retail establishments.  They are not covered entities.  If you’re going to bullshit your way to self-identify as an asshole, the plausible law to flout about is the ADA.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      West of the Cascades

      @David Anderson: This will make rounding them up next year and putting them in reeducation camps easier.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Citizen Alan

      I just got the news that the woman who handles the mail at the courthouse where I work tested positive. I’ve been telecommuting and have only been in the courthouse once in the last 3 weeks, so I’m fine. But now, no one is allowed into the building until it’s been cleaned. So I’m looking forward to hearing how we’re going to hold 2 days of telephonic hearings next week.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Adam L Silverman

      @David Anderson: I’ve seen reports of that. I only leave the house to go shopping every two to three weeks. With the exception of walking the dogs every night around 9:30 PM when there is no one else out. And working out in my driveway. That’s it. I don’t get takeout. I don’t get delivery of pizza or other meals. I’ve been doing this since mid-February and I’m not changing what I’m doing or how I’m doing it until I’m vaccinated or Fauci personally tells me it is safe to come out. The risks are simply not worth it. It is not that I don’t want to support the restaurants that I was a regular at, but I have no idea what is going on in the kitchen with the people preparing the food. So it is just not worth the risk. I can cook for myself. And I do.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Nicole

      What’s really infuriating is that the mask wearing apparently really is the majority of what’s necessary to keep the virus from spreading- it’s important to wash hands, etc., but from what I’ve read, the latest data is that this is spread via respiratory, and while it’s theoretically possible to get it from a surface, it’s unlikely one will pick up and transfer enough virus to get sick that way.

      I get it, masks are uncomfortable. But I was thinking about how, until I was 18, I never wore a bicycle helmet, and riding bicycle without a helmet is great. It feels great, the wind going through your hair. Helmets are hot and my hair is all sweaty and matted when I take the helmet off. Bicycling is not as pleasurable wearing a helmet. But I prefer my brains inside my head, and so, even though I never got a serious head injury while riding a bike as a child, I now wear a helmet EVERY time I go out on my inline skates or my bicycle.

      No, daily life is not as pleasurable behind a mask, but big fucking deal; it’s the safe thing to do and so I do it. I just don’t get why this is so hard for people. I swear, I feel like I’m seeing who, really, when you come down to it, has never had anything truly bad happen in their lives.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Citizen Alan:

      So I’m looking forward to hearing how we’re going to hold 2 days of telephonic hearings next week.

      I’m going to guess that telephones will be involved.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      dmsilev

      @David Anderson:

      The current asshole self-identification system here in North Carolina is for individuals to claim that they have an unstatable medical condition that mask wearing excerbates and they can not disclose due to HIPPA

      The other part of that is claiming that the ADA requires letting them into the store.

      You probably have heard this already, but that particular set of nonsense originated from the “sovereign citizen” loons and then it metastasized from there.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      dnfree

      At the Meijer where I buy groceries in the northwest suburbs of Chicago, there’s a (bored-looking) employee in the entrance checking that every customer coming in is wearing a mask. But in the store itself some customers and even a few employees have their masks down. I don’t say anything to them and neither do any employees. Probably afraid to wind up on social media.

      The aisles are marked on the floor as to the direction to go, and I think that’s being less observed than it was.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Bill Arnold

      @David Anderson:

      The current asshole self-identification system here in North Carolina is for individuals to claim that they have an unstatable medical condition that mask wearing excerbates and they can not disclose due to HIPPA.

      So far, I’ve walked out of one store (hardware) in NY State due to poor mask discipline. (We have had a mandatory indoors face coverings order since April 17; very very low levels of Governor’s-order-breakers.) My comment was a very loud “No masks, no customer”. This, FWIW, was in Florida, New York. (I will not be visiting that town again until there is a vaccine + at least 2 years to be sure.)
      Adam did good. Assholes is a polite word for people who believe they have the right to randomly kill people. (Does that HIPPA argument have any force of reality?)

      Reply
    18. 18.

      MisterForkbeard

      @Adam L Silverman: THIS IS A GREAT FUCKING THREAD!

      More seriously – I’m in a similar situation and have gotten the side-eye when I asked people to put their mask over their noses. It’s incredibly irritating and one person I asked to do it literally ‘Baaa’d (get it, because I’m a ‘sheep’?) at me. So I guess he’s a tool. If he was working at that store I would have gotten him fired.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Nicole: Yep. Proper mask wearing combined with wearing eye protection, which doesn’t get mentioned very much, and hand washing would make a huge difference.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Adam L Silverman

      @dnfree: The same idiots in the store not wearing masks also completely ignore the directional markers at the entrance to each aisle and within the aisles.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Joe Falco

      I’m one of the few people at my government office that still wears a mask while at work. I’ve also cited to my supervisor some underlying health conditions that puts me in a higher risk category so I was placed on phone duty to avoid me having any physical interactions with the public. There has been only one reported instance of a co-worker (in another department) that tested positive since the pandemic started, but I still wear my mask as much as possible. Thankfully, I haven’t received any grief for it.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      low-tech cyclist

      Pro tip: do your shopping early in the morning, preferably on Sunday.  In my part of southern Maryland, the groceries mostly open at 6am, and I’m there when they open on Sunday morning.  Not only are the insouciant assholes still sleeping in, but so is most everyone else.  There might be one or two people on the same aisle as me, but it’s even more likely that, whatever aisle I’m on, I’ll have the aisle to myself.

      Also, if a store has self-checkout open at that hour, I’ll use it.  One less person to be in close contact with.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      TaMara (HFG)

      At the store the other day, the only ones without masks were a trio of teenage girls, who I couldn’t be angry at because I remember being 14, and a couple that were most likely Trump’s people.

      I’m happy to be living in Colorado. I lived through and survived its red-phase and am now enjoying this purple to blue era.  Democratic Governor who has managed to not only convince the population to stay home, wear masks and stay 6 feet apart, but has managed to slowly open up the state in a responsible way.

      (Should I mention he’s a gay father of two, because no one here ever does, which to me is validation that things really can change for the better)

      Reply
    28. 28.

      sdhays

      I’m confused. Do we call you Karen Silverman now? “Not that there’s anything wrong with that.” //

      It’s pretty pathetic how poorly mask wearing is enforced at some of the grocery stores here too. I’ve been going late at night so at least there aren’t many people in the store.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Citizen Alan

      @Adam L Silverman: Yes, but 30 people on a conference call is bad enough when me, the clerk, and the judge are all in the same room that everyone has to call in to, with the IT guys standing by if anything goes wrong. If no one can enter the building at all, I don’t know how they’re going to set up the call in the first place. Not my problem, tbh, but I expect it to be a frustrating mess.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      NotMax

      Dunno about other locales but currently here if you bring your own reusable bags (as close to 100% do as so many stores don’t offer any type of bag) store personnel will not pack your groceries, it must be done by the customer. Which is but a minuscule, barely worth noting inconvenience.

      What I don’t quite understand is the thinking behind what Safeway (chain supermarket) is doing here (other markets are not doing this). You must wait to unpack your cart onto the conveyor belt until the cashier gives a go signal, after the previous customer’s items have all been removed from the belt and all of them have been bagged. They’ve even removed the separation thingies which used to be available to mark the boundaries of each person’s goods.

      Still astonished when I go to NY and see stores still using plastic bags as they’ve been verboten here for so long.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      CaseyL

      @Nicole: Bicycle helmets, seat belts, looking both ways before crossing the street… the litany of what people adapt to once they realize it’s a life/death issue is a long one, depending on how far back you want to go.

      That about half the US can’t be arsed to do something as simple as wear a mask… that the Ignorant masses are intent on killing as many people as they can…that the GOP Industrial Grifting Complex is aiding and abetting…

      I really can’t get over how much we’ve failed as a country.  All the duplicitous ignorant shit that’s been shoveled out and eaten up over the past 40-odd years has come to a head, exactly like an infected zit.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Barbara

      In Northern Virginia, grocery stores and most retail establishments will not let you in the door without a mask.  Just wearing a mask makes people more conscious of other distancing protocols.  I know it’s been said, but this is the party that thinks it’s okay to force women to undergo ultrasounds and if they got their way, to force them to give birth, but IT’S NOT OKAY TO FORCE ME TO WEAR A MASK!

      At the same time one of our state legislators was gunning for forced ultrasound she was appearing on right wing radio shows screaming about the overreach of the federal government to force people to go through body scans and pat downs at airports.

      I hate these people.  I used to just tune them out, but now, I actively hope that they come to harm.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Adam L Silverman

      @MisterForkbeard: The same stupidity happened in 1918. Everyone did great for about three months. Then the usually wealthy ideological suspects bankrolled the formation of the American Anti-Mask League, with the original chapter in California (LA if I’m recalling correctly), and then pushed it nationwide. Because masks were unAmerican threats to freedom. Not Wilson’s propaganda minister who was also in charge of enforcing meatless Mondays and forced donation to the war effort at work and not disparaging Wilson or the war effort – all of which could get you arrested. The real threat to freedom was having to wear masks in public.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Oklahomo

      I was pleasantly surprised when early on in this mess a store manager banned 4 young morons who were going up and down the aisles coughing behind masked people and then giggling like idiots.  I was actually pleased to hear she banned them for life.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Bill Arnold

      @sdhays:

      It’s pretty pathetic how poorly mask wearing is enforced at some of the grocery stores here too. I’ve been going late at night so at least there aren’t many people in the store.

      In general, to everyone, please give the state code when using the word “here”. (E.g. mask discipline here in southern NY is high enough that i can afford to tell the manager “unmasked people, no customer!”, since there are other stores and Amazon etc.)

      Reply
    41. 41.

      sdhays

      @Barbara: That’s not been my experience. H-Mart is very good about that and were ahead of the curve (not surprising since it seems to be a Korean company), but the others only made half-hearted attempts in May. They definitely aren’t enforcing masks on customers in Fairfax in June.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Gravenstone

      And before anyone says anything, I got away with doing this because I’m a white guy who is the 5’11 scale version of the guys who do strongman competitions.

      Maybe my own privilege showing, but I don’t see that you did anything wrong. You requested proper adherence to safety guidance, escalated when you didn’t receive appropriate compliance, reinforced those who did respond appropriately, and left.

      Also, you remind my of my college roommate, the farm boy turned power lifter. He’d have tossed the kid halfway across the aisle. So your self restraint is admirable.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      West of the Rockies

      So… Anger Management class not going well?//

      I hear you, Adam.  So sick of the lazy, privileged, science-ignoring Morlocks of this nation.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Roger Moore

      @Bill Arnold:

      Does that HIPPA argument have any force of reality?

      No.  HIPPA applies to medical providers, not to patients.  There is no rule saying you can’t share your own information with anyone you like.  And there’s no rule saying the business can’t keep you physically outside if you aren’t wearing a mask.  I think ADA would require the store to make a reasonable accommodation, but that could be handled by shopping for them rather than allowing them into the store.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Adam L Silverman

      @NotMax: I stopped using my reusable bags because of that. I ask for doubled paper and make them heavy. Come home, wipe everything down in the garage and then bring it in and put it away. Leave the bags in the garage where anything on them will get killed from several days of heat. Then I fold them up and put them in the recycle bin.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Barbara

      @sdhays: I should specify Arlington then.  They will make you stay outside if you don’t have one.  They stock a supply for the day and will give you one until they run out, but once the masks are gone, they don’t let you come in. You can use a t-shirt or a scarf as well.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Sure Lurkalot

      @low-tech cyclist: I agree with the crack of dawn approach. I went to a Kroger affiliate at 6:15 and it was mostly stockers. Everyone I saw was masked and I violated the direction on one aisle and my apology was accepted. However there were no checkers so the self checkout area was the only pay option. I had a big basket and it took a long time to checkout with all the produce….I actually would have preferred to be checked out…somewhat close to one person for 5 minutes vs many people for 10.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      catclub

      @dmsilev: Apparently AMC has reversed themselves and will be requiring masks.

       

      Good. they should have stated their policy is dependent on local testing positive rates. Give a number and a number of days.

      If too high, the mask is required.  Simple rule.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      This is why I think the masks people are wearing should be those molded cone-shaped masks. There’s no way for the nose to be exposed, because they won’t slip down. Too many people, if they’re wearing actual surgical ear-loop masks, forget to bend the metal wire over the bridge of their nose

      Reply
    55. 55.

      JoyceH

      And now Trump is making it even more certain that his base won’t be wearing masks, by saying that people are only wearing the masks to show disapproval of him. Does he genuinely WANT his base to die? Well, I know he actually despises them, but does he want them to die before they can vote?

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Regine Touchon

      Adam, I Karened this morning also.  I too go to Publix and they are pretty responsible except for the people who stock shelves from individual companies who usually are maskless.  Today there was a young maskless guy stocking shelves and was almost blocking the aisle with his boxes.  He politely asked if I wanted to get by and I said yes but wanted him to move further away and that lit a spark.  I ended up saying he should be wearing a FUCKING MASK  and he lost it.  The manager showed up as I quickly hightailed away.  I was so shook up and full of fucking rage that when I arrived at the most important aisle in the store, beer and wine, and saw 5 chunky middle aged maskless white men, I continued on with the wrath of God controlling my tongue lambasting them for not wearing masks.  A couple of weeks ago I talked to the manager about this situation.  I guess she warrants a call once again.  Here in Alabama, It’s the wild west and living in Auburn, a university town,  proves to be interesting since the majority of young adults don’t wear masks nor socially distance.

      Bottom line:  WE ARE FUCKING SCREWED!

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Gravenstone: I raised my voice, not to a full scream, but to what was clearly angry and threatening levels, deployed FUCK repeatedly, and when I get worked up I basically look like the scene at the end of the Avengers when Banner turns to Captain America and says “my secret is I’m always angry”. I’m a large guy. I’m almost all muscle. And when I get angry or get worked up, I’ve been told by people who know me well that I look massive compared to normal and really scary.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      catclub

      @Adam L Silverman: Then I fold them up and put them in the recycle bin.

       

      You could take them back the next time! and not let the bag boy touch them! Usually isn’t it Jewish mothers that will do anything for their sons?

      What a good son.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Barbara

      @Roger Moore: It’s HIPAA: Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (of 1996).

      It applies to health care providers. health plans and insurers and health information clearinghouses.

      Just drives me a little crazy to see it cited incorrectly so often.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      sdhays

      @Barbara: I was in Clarendon a couple weekends ago, and wow – people were all crowded around, lining up to get into restaurants or talking close together at outdoor tables. It was like any other summer day in Clarendon. Maybe one or two masks here and there. My jaw literally dropped. I really didn’t expect that level of disregard so quickly.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      catclub

      @Roger Moore: And there’s no rule saying the business can’t keep you physically outside if you aren’t wearing a mask

       

      No shirt no shoes no service

      also no mask no service

      Reply
    65. 65.

      RPorrofatto

      I live in NYC where pretty much everyone is cool with wearing masks, with the exception of a few twenty-somethings who hang out at the sidewalk bars that have cropped up. I will never understand people for whom wearing a mask is too hard, or worse, the ones who think it’s a tyrannical assault on their freedom, especially considering this: NYC has a population of 8.4 million and 24,661 deaths from COVID-19. Hong Kong, even more dense than NYC, has a population of 7.5 million and their number of deaths from the virus is (this is not a typo): 4. Yes, 4. And the total has remained at 4 since March 13.

      Epidemiologists say one of the biggest reasons for this is that the residents of Hong Kong, having been through many of these scenarios, started voluntarily wearing masks the minute the virus became known. They didn’t need to be told, asked, or convinced.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Adam L Silverman

      @West of the Rockies: I usually start with the checkout folks with: “Paper double bagged please. How are you all holding up? Everything good?”

      I used to have a terrible temper and didn’t manage it well. Of all the martial arts I did, nothing really helped until I started doing aikido. Since then, I’m rarely out of control. I mean very rarely. But I’ve found that having to go to the grocery store stresses me out. So I try to force myself to be polite. This morning I did not do a good job of that.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      NotMax

      Wanna lob some choice epithets someone’s way? The guy’s absolutely a candidate. Am not generally a vindictive sort but I hope they throw the book several books at him.

      A 38-year-old man has been charged with poisoning eight homeless people in Huntington Beach and videotaping their reactions to the laced food, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office announced…. Source

      Reply
    69. 69.

      catclub

      How about a pink triangle T-shirt to wear, while also wearing all the protective gear, that says

       

      “Careful!, I might be infected”

      Reply
    71. 71.

      low-tech cyclist

      @sdhays: Interesting to hear how things are going on the south side of the Potomac.  I’ve got family in Alexandria and Falls Church, so usually I’m in and out of there pretty often, since I’m maybe 35-40 minutes from the Wilson Bridge on the MD side.  But I haven’t even been near the Beltway, let alone Virginia, since things started shutting down.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      Bill Arnold

      @Regine Touchon:

      Here in Alabama, It’s the wild west and living in Auburn, a university town, proves to be interesting since the majority of young adults don’t wear masks nor socially distance.

      Keep pushing on mask discipline if possible. Try to get a mask order in place in your jurisdiction, or failing that, in stores that you need to use. Making it mandatory is the only way to get a high enough level of face coverings wearing.

      E.g. California! face coverings order, yes! The actual order[1] is fairly complicated, with a bunch of factors meriting exemption that will be gamed by the California right, but overall, if my NY experience is any indication, mask discipline will improve a lot.

      NEW: Californians are now REQUIRED to wear face coverings in public spaces.

      Together — we can slow the spread.

      Do your part. Wear a mask.

      LEARN MORE: https://t.co/xtXFwVeWc2
      — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 18, 2020

      [1] GUIDANCE FOR THE USE OF FACE COVERINGS (PDF, June 18, 2020)

      Reply
    73. 73.

      Barbara

      @sdhays: There are a lot of people who feel invulnerable and adapt their practices to what they think will keep them safe.  They don’t really care what happens to anyone else.  Bars and restaurants are supposed to be at no more than half capacity.  We went out for the first time last weekend, but in another part of the state, and they were definitely observing that rule, as well as wearing masks.  Maybe I have a knack for only going to places that seem to be maintaining compliance.  In general, I feel like Clarendon has turned into a wasteland, with a few places excepted.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      He did, I then asked for paper double bagged, and looked at him and he’s glaring at me. And that was the point where I decided to audition for social media!

      I don’t blame you for getting mad, Adam

      @Gravenstone:

      Imagine being so lazy, you can’t even be bothered enough to properly wear a mask to protect yourself and others from a dangerous virus. I mean, all you need to do is fold over the metal wire, people! I see so many who wear their masks like this and it’s infuriating

      Reply
    75. 75.

      Mallard Filmore

      @JoyceH:

       

      Does [Trump] genuinely WANT his base to die?

      Maybe in future years Juneteenth will be a 2 day holiday. The first day stays as it is, the second day celebrates the Tulsa event where the Klan off themselves at Trump’s rally. The final page of our Civil War.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Dr. Omed: A good chunk of this is that I am not doing anything that could cause my mom to get infected. Not that I want to get COVID-19. As much as I’d kill for a variety of cuisines, most I can cook for myself, and the rest I can survive without until it is all clear.

      Reply
    77. 77.

      Adam L Silverman

      @catclub: Always amazes me that the people in the US who think corporations and business should be allowed to whatever they want suddenly think it is somehow unconstitutional for private companies and businesses to do whatever they want.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      “I wasn’t afraid of ISIS when I was in Iraq, I’m not afraid of you so just stop glaring at and eyeballing me”.

      A quote to remember. Still, suppose if as long as their is white privilege it should be put to some good use. These twatwaffles work on rest of the whites being to polite to shame them for their behavior.

      Reply
    80. 80.

      dmsilev

      @NotMax:

      Dunno about other locales but currently here if you bring your own reusable bags (as close to 100% do as so many stores don’t offer any type of bag) store personnel will not pack your groceries, it must be done by the customer. Which is but a minuscule, barely worth noting inconvenience.

      Locally, stores either require that you self-bag reusables or flat-out don’t let you use them. They do provide single-use bags though, without the normal California bag charge.

      Reply
    82. 82.

      henrythefifth

      @Adam L Silverman: I’m going to be in Sarasota in a couple weeks and you just described exactly what I envisioned in my mind for visiting Publix down there.  Where I live in VA people are wearing masks.  It’s gonna suck to go to FLA where masks, I’m assuming, are stigmatized.  I kept thinking maybe I should just buy a Make America Great Again hat and wear it with my mask, so I’ll just be left alone.  But I just can’t bring myself to do that.  Anyone find that smaller/family run/boutique grocery stores are more mask-friendly down south?  I know it’d be anecdotal, but just curious.

      Reply
    83. 83.

      Mingobat (f/k/a Karen in GA)

      They reopened my office this week despite the fact that we can do our jobs from home.  We have to be in Tuesdays and Thursdays, and one other day of our choice.  I chose Friday because I knew nobody else would, and I’d be alone in the office.

      Today a guy comes in to fix the printer.  No mask.  I’m at the front desk and he’s standing over me like COVID never happened.  I look for the box of masks my employers so kindly provided, which were on my desk yesterday, and the box is gone.  I try maintaining some kind of space between myself and printer guy, but space is tight and he’s not keeping a distance.

      He goes to work on the printer.  I search everywhere and finally find some masks in an executive’s office.  I put one on, and give one to printer guy who says very nicely, “I’m sorry, I didn’t know I was supposed to wear one in here.”

      I email the executive and explain what happened, and ask if visitors are supposed to wear masks when they come in and hey, should I put a sign on the front door?  He responds with a no — visitors are only supposed to wear masks if they can’t maintain social distancing.

      Oh, did I mention that this executive and several of my coworkers were saying a couple of days ago that we’ll just have to get used to this, like we’re used to the flu, and hey, it’s not killing that big a percentage of the population?

      I fucking hate my job.

      Reply
    84. 84.

      Adam L Silverman

      @WereBear: Yep. You don’t need impact resistant glasses for this. You just need something to keep droplets out of your eyes. I use either the clear or the yellow tinted glasses I was issued for my Iraq deployment. We couldn’t actually wear the yellow tinted ones in Iraq, because you can’t see copper wire with them on, which means that even though they cut the glare from bright lights at night, they make you less safe because you could miss an IED. I’ve got several pairs. These were Army issued, so they are impact resistant. But any eyeglasses will work. I leave my normal sunglasses in the car, put the ones for the store on before leaving the car, then wipe them down and take them off when I get back in the car after shopping.

      Reply
    85. 85.

      NotMax

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      Although I do have the regular kind, my preference has become repurposed yarmulkes (super easy to do; purchased a pack of 5 cheaply on Amazon a while ago) to get what is essentially a conical mask made of two layers of fabric. One that for all intents and purposes cannot be worn beneath the nose without also exposing the mouth.

      Used a paper hole puncher to make one hole on each of two sides, then looped one of the elastics for tying hair into a ponytail through each hole. Voila.

      Someone also waiting to check out at Costco wearing a regular mask went out of his way to compliment me (genuinely, not sarcastically) on it.

      Reply
    86. 86.

      Adam L Silverman

      @henrythefifth: I’ve never had anyone give me grief or look funny at me for wearing a mask. But… 1) I go out once every two to three weeks to the grocery, get my stuff, pay for it, and get gone and 2) I’m not really someone who looks like you’d want to give a hard time.

      Reply
    87. 87.

      cckids

      @Nicole:I swear, I feel like I’m seeing who, really, when you come down to it, has never had anything truly bad happen in their lives.

      Say it again!! Working as a cashier in a grocery store (we have to wear masks, but the customers aren’t required to), I’m daily exposed to varying levels of stupidity and/or malice from the non-masked minority. The number of people who half-ass a mask through the store, then pull it down at the register to speak to me is just staggering.

      My wise daughter, at the age of TEN, to a friend who was complaining that her parents wouldn’t buy her a new phone, said, quote: “You need some ACTUAL problems in your life”. I’m tempted to quote that every day to the people who complain that masks are hot & stuffy.

      Reply
    89. 89.

      L85NJGT

      “Anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that ‘my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.’”   ― Isaac Asimov

      Reply
    90. 90.

      Sab

      @Adam L Silverman: When you pull the mask down below your nose aren’t you just inhaling through your nose all the stuff from the outer side of the mask, the very stuff you are wearing the mask to protect yourself from?

      When I am willing to speak to a maskless person (I prefer shunning) I ask them if they know anyone who has had Covid19? Invariably they don’t. I tell them that the handful of people I know that had mild cases are still not all better two months later. This disease lingers on and on.

      Reply
    91. 91.

      raven

      I’ve taken to wearing one of my Vietnam Vet hats when I go to the store with my mask on just hoping some motherfucker says something to me.

      Reply
    92. 92.

      Anonymous At Work

      Publix is bad, Costco is worse.

      BUT, I keep my keyring out and in hand so I can jingle it at the Karens hogging aisles, the dude-bros neglecting the aisle direction signs, the Beckys who park their carts in spots that prevent anyone from going around, etc.  “Narcissism alert”, I call it.

      Finally, yes, many Floridians have given up the idea of living.

      Reply
    96. 96.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Adam L Silverman:

      Anarcho-capitalists (AnCaps) are the weirdest bunch when it comes to this. I actually saw an NPC meme on Tumblr shared by one that mocked “leftists” for parroting the “Private companies have a right to regulate their own platforms” as well as just general anti-corporate sentiment.

      Memorably, this same individual also excoriated the anti-war movement active during the GWB years that dissipated after Obama was elected. Oh and also believes in the “deep state” and that Trump is the democratically elected president that is a victim of theirs

      Reply
    97. 97.

      Adam L Silverman

      @cckids:

      Working as a cashier in a grocery store (we have to wear masks, but the customers aren’t required to), I’m daily exposed to varying levels of stupidity and/or malice from the non-masked minority. The number of people who half-ass a mask through the store, then pull it down at the register to speak to me is just staggering.

      Thank you for what you’re doing for your community! And I’m sorry the morons where you’re at are putting you and your coworkers at risk.

      Reply
    99. 99.

      Roger Moore

      @low-tech cyclist:

      I’m also enjoying going to my local farmer’s market.  They don’t have everything I need, but it’s a good place to get fresh produce.  Mine even has a good variety of baked goods and a place that sells meat.  The best part is that it’s all outdoors, which makes it inherently lower risk.

      Reply
    101. 101.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Sab: My uncle has it, though supposedly he’s recovered from it, but is back in the hospital. Not ICU or anything. But when they had to hospitalize him it through him off his schedule, for lack of a better term, at the residential care facility he’s at, something got out of whack after he was discharged back to them, and so now he’s back at the hospital.

      Reply
    103. 103.

      Brachiator

      I work from home here in Southern California, and still don’t have to go out very much. When I do, I see that so far, the vast majority of people wear masks. Shopping has not been a problem, with either customers or employees.

      I mentioned that last week I walked to a local coffee shop for take out, and was able to dine in for the first time in weeks. More people arrived after I sat down, all wearing masks, and all wanting to dine in.

      I admit I felt a little uneasy as I realized that everyone around me, even at a safe distance, took their masks off to eat. I mean, you can’t get around this part, but i still felt uneasy. Even though I saw a couple who put their masks back on as they continued to sit and talk for a while.

      Later I emailed a friend about this experience and his reply included this comment:

      I haven’t eaten inside a restaurant or food place yet. My wife is too afraid to do so.

      I can totally understand her apprehension. We all have, to varying degrees, some underlying conditions which increase our risk. So, the new normal for us includes people who give enough of a fuck to do the right thing.

      Maybe I should get a t-shirt that reads ‘Your mask helps keep me safe.”

      Reply
    104. 104.

      cckids

      @NotMax: store personnel will not pack your groceries, it must be done by the customer. Which is but a minuscule, barely worth noting inconvenience.

      And yet, people bitch unendingly about it. “My bags are CLEAN!” The majority, honestly, grouchily opt for plastic instead of bagging their own groceries. While also complaining about wasting all that plastic.

      I may need an entire thread to complain about the behavior of people in grocery stores, and to enlighten anyone who is doing it wrong :). I have come to firmly believe that any sociology student should work retail grocery for at least six months. Talk about seeing who a person truly is. . .

      Reply
    106. 106.

      Gravenstone

      @henrythefifth

      I kept thinking maybe I should just buy a Make America Great Again hat and wear it with my mask, so I’ll just be left alone.

      People would just point at you and hiss, like Donald Sutherland and the end of Invasion of the Body Snatchers. MAGAts can tell when one is not of their tribe.

      Reply
    112. 112.

      SFBayAreaGal

      @Anonymous At Work: Here in San Mateo County, CA, Costco and Trader Joe’s and other grocery stores had mask required before entering. This order was in place long before Newsom issued his state order.

      Reply

