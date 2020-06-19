Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Known unknowns

Known unknowns

by | 5 Comments

This post is in: ,

Insurers are preparing their 2021 rate filings right now. The dominant response in the ACA individual market filings that I have reviewed at this time is that COVID has minimal impact on rates at this time. Most insurers that are making this statement follow it up immediately with another statement that they are collecting as much data as possible and will change their mind on rate impact when the data changes. This is reasonable as there is a tremendous amount that we don’t know about a novel and new disease.

One of the things that we don’t know is what is the long term consequences of asymptomatic infection? We are fairly confident that asymptomatic infection is the most common disease experience trajectory. But is it a minor annoyance or is it a silent damage causing event?

A new study in NATURE suggests that it might be the later:

What type of medical care is needed due to either direct damage caused by an asymptomatic COVID disease course or excerbations of previously controlled medical conditions?

We don’t know that yet!

Insurers are still trying to price their 2021 products with massive systemic acturial, socio-political and clinical uncertainty.

The ACA markets that I follow have a market design that strongly shifts marketshare towards the most optimistic insurers. Optimistic insurers might be right. They could be horrendously wrong.

I think that a one way risk corridor where the federal government takes on some of the risk of insurers being really really wrong makes sense. The risk corridor could have the federal government pay 80% of the incremental claims if the medical loss ratio for 2021 is over 105%. A company running a 105% MLR for a year is in serious trouble. Its executive team will likely be replaced for that size of money losing wrong guesses. However, it is a survivable one-off event. From a federal perspective, an unlikely to be triggered back-stop potentially saves federal dollars as the premium tax credits may be smaller.

We are not even six months into COVID in the United States. There is a tremendous amount that we still don’t know even as we have to make projections, predictions and pricing offers for the future.

    5Comments

    2. 2.

      WaterGirl

      I’ll see your “uh-oh” and raise you “oh shit”.  Better make that “oh fuck”.

      I have been wondering about repercussions in asymptomatic patients.  This is so not good.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      JR

      Just a note, those are “ground glass opacities” in the CT scan. They indicate lung damage, but aren’t especially prognostic, since they can heal. Of course they might not, either. Without long term studies we will not know. We are living in an experiment.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      low-tech cyclist

      We are not even six months into COVID in the United States.

      It just seems like it’s been a decade or so.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Amir Khalid

      The Malaysian Health Ministry’s policy has always been that those who test positive for coronavirus are all hospitalised for isolation and treatment, whether asymptomatic or not. The Ministry says that this is not practised elsewhere. I wonder why not.

      Reply

