WE AT COVID COLLISEUM RESPECT YOUR COURAGE https://t.co/ylpPbu441U — kilgore trout, a ramp with no steps (@KT_So_It_Goes) June 19, 2020

Look at how this consumes Trump. Being worshipped for a couple hours, preferably as police brutalize his critics outside, is all that matters to him right now. Everybody else's health, safety, rights and priorities be damned. His Super Sweet Juneteenth. — Zeddy (@Zeddary) June 19, 2020

Per the Washington Post:

The Oklahoma Supreme Court Friday rejected an appeal of a lawsuit attempting to block President Trump from holding an indoor campaign rally Saturday in Tulsa that many feared could worsen the spread of coronavirus, paving the way for the event to go off as planned. A lawsuit filed on behalf of local residents, business owners and a community center in the historically black neighborhood of Greenwood earlier this week had demanded that the arena adhere to social distancing guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or that the event be canceled. The Trump campaign has said it will take temperatures of supporters entering the 19,000-seat BOK Center and hand out masks, but face coverings are not required… The ruling came as thousands of Trump fans and protesters poured into this city in advance of President Trump’s first campaign rally in months. Authorities had imposed a curfew Thursday night over fears of potential violence that was to last through the rally, but on Friday afternoon, Trump tweeted that the curfew would not be in place. “I just spoke to the highly respected Mayor of Tulsa, G.T. Bynum, who informed me there will be no curfew tonight or tomorrow for our many supporters attending the #MAGA Rally,” Trump said. “Enjoy yourselves – thank you to Mayor Bynum!”… The president’s decision to hold his first campaign-style rally since the pandemic began in Tulsa on Juneteenth weekend has angered many across the country and in Tulsa, the site of one of the country’s worst race massacres, and it comes as the country is in the midst of a historic reckoning on race after the death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis May 25…

I’ll believe that Trump is growing into the presidency when his staff stops talking about him like a toddler. https://t.co/oDqxY4scjr [ This is the 1482nd tweet in the #ToddlerinChief thread.] pic.twitter.com/NdFN6BtU6s — Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) June 19, 2020

Fortunately, THEY HAVE FOUND THE REQUISITE PATSY:

Parscale had never heard of Juneteenth. When it was raised to him, he didnt see significance, thinking the campaign had held rallies on holidays before. How a Tulsa rally that was supposed to be abt reopening became another story about Trump and race. https://t.co/5JpWnp52EE — Annie Karni (@anniekarni) June 18, 2020





Brad Parscale, the Trump campaign manager, needed to find a host city for the president’s triumphant return to the campaign trail, and he didn’t have much time. Reviewing a list of potential locations over the past few weeks, Mr. Parscale quickly settled on Tulsa, Okla., people familiar with the planning said in interviews, mostly because it seemed easy. A deep red state President Trump carried by 36 percentage points four years ago, Oklahoma wasn’t in play for the November election. But it was the furthest along of any state in the country in terms of reopening, and it had seen fewer than 400 Covid-19 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. A city with a supportive Republican mayor, where the coronavirus was no longer having a deep impact on daily life, seemed like the most effortless way to pack an arena and deliver Mr. Trump the adulatory validation he craved. But instead of offering Mr. Trump a glide path back into the campaign season, where he could sell a message about a country overcoming daunting challenges, Mr. Trump’s Tulsa rally has become yet another flash point for a candidate who has repeatedly displayed insensitivity about race in America and ignited controversies and divided people with his use of racist language…

The thing about the MAGAbomber is that severely isolated, perpetually aggrieved Facebook addicts who've made attending Trump rallies in a decked out Memecamper their entire personality are incredibly common. https://t.co/jiH5iNklqS — Zeddy (@Zeddary) June 19, 2020

Is Cherry Kool-Aid the official drink of the Tulsa rally? pic.twitter.com/E5B8Rf1FA1 — Kevin (@mcnamee_kevin) June 17, 2020

The president has a Juneteenth message for all those folks who might turn up in Oklahoma but it's obvious they are from "New York, Seattle and Minneapolis", if they know what he means. https://t.co/8wTMTOPiuS — Slava Malamud (@SlavaMalamud) June 19, 2020