GOP Death Cult Open Thread: COVID-19 Colosseum Rally Is GO!

GOP Death Cult Open Thread: COVID-19 Colosseum Rally Is GO!

6 Comments

GOP Death Cult Open Thread: COVID-19 Colosseum Rally Is GO!

(Matt Davies via GoComics.com)

Per the Washington Post:

The Oklahoma Supreme Court Friday rejected an appeal of a lawsuit attempting to block President Trump from holding an indoor campaign rally Saturday in Tulsa that many feared could worsen the spread of coronavirus, paving the way for the event to go off as planned.

A lawsuit filed on behalf of local residents, business owners and a community center in the historically black neighborhood of Greenwood earlier this week had demanded that the arena adhere to social distancing guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or that the event be canceled. The Trump campaign has said it will take temperatures of supporters entering the 19,000-seat BOK Center and hand out masks, but face coverings are not required…

The ruling came as thousands of Trump fans and protesters poured into this city in advance of President Trump’s first campaign rally in months. Authorities had imposed a curfew Thursday night over fears of potential violence that was to last through the rally, but on Friday afternoon, Trump tweeted that the curfew would not be in place.

“I just spoke to the highly respected Mayor of Tulsa, G.T. Bynum, who informed me there will be no curfew tonight or tomorrow for our many supporters attending the #MAGA Rally,” Trump said. “Enjoy yourselves – thank you to Mayor Bynum!”…

The president’s decision to hold his first campaign-style rally since the pandemic began in Tulsa on Juneteenth weekend has angered many across the country and in Tulsa, the site of one of the country’s worst race massacres, and it comes as the country is in the midst of a historic reckoning on race after the death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis May 25…

Fortunately, THEY HAVE FOUND THE REQUISITE PATSY:


Brad Parscale, the Trump campaign manager, needed to find a host city for the president’s triumphant return to the campaign trail, and he didn’t have much time.

Reviewing a list of potential locations over the past few weeks, Mr. Parscale quickly settled on Tulsa, Okla., people familiar with the planning said in interviews, mostly because it seemed easy. A deep red state President Trump carried by 36 percentage points four years ago, Oklahoma wasn’t in play for the November election. But it was the furthest along of any state in the country in terms of reopening, and it had seen fewer than 400 Covid-19 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

A city with a supportive Republican mayor, where the coronavirus was no longer having a deep impact on daily life, seemed like the most effortless way to pack an arena and deliver Mr. Trump the adulatory validation he craved.

But instead of offering Mr. Trump a glide path back into the campaign season, where he could sell a message about a country overcoming daunting challenges, Mr. Trump’s Tulsa rally has become yet another flash point for a candidate who has repeatedly displayed insensitivity about race in America and ignited controversies and divided people with his use of racist language…

    6Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      I’ve said from the outset of this election that we are in a battle for the soul of this nation. Who we are. What we believe. And maybe most important — who we want to be. It’s all at stake.That's the case we're making in our first TV ad of the general election: pic.twitter.com/gGeSmBIIxA— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 19, 2020

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Jeffro

      All right, I’ll just say it: these people deserve everything that’s coming to them.  Including, but not limited to, catching Covid-19.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      MattF

      It’s not complicated. Give Trump an opportunity for cruelty, and he’ll be happy. He’d prefer to be cruel to his enemies, but he’ll settle for being cruel to his supporters. Cruelty is the point.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Cermet

      If only the orange cloud of foul gas, pence and this crowd were to all get COVID and die, the world would not just be a better place but untold thousands that are doomed to die thanks to these morrons will live. A very nice trade. If only.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Immanentize

      Let me add a little critical context to the Brad Parscale knowledge fail?

      That grifting fuck lived in Austin.  May be a native Texan! (Don’t hate enough to check).  Texas is where, y’no, Juneteenth happened.

      Reply

