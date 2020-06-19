"They were dancing in the streets. They were saying 'Hallelujah, we're free!' And they made a decision, at that time, to never forget that day." What to know about Juneteenth, the annual holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S. https://t.co/Jl5P7C28s3 pic.twitter.com/3VyPhtVwGd — ABC News (@ABC) June 19, 2020

Reclaiming and properly honoring Juneteenth as a national holiday to celebrate the freedom of all Black Americans in the United States is a win for all of America. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) June 19, 2020

“Yes, I want the world to recognize our suffering. But I do not want pity from a single soul. Sin and shame are found in neither my body nor my identity. Blackness is an immense and defiant joy.” Read @imaniperry, Princeton prof & author of BREATHEhttps://t.co/3UTSCesbeO — Ed Yong (@edyong209) June 15, 2020

On the eve of Juneteenth, a 112-year-old Confederate monument that had become a flashpoint for protests in recent weeks was removed from a town square in Decatur, Georgia, an Atlanta suburb. https://t.co/eYHSc8kFMz — The Associated Press (@AP) June 19, 2020

#Juneteenth is recognized in 47 states and the District of Columbia. It is not yet a federal holiday, but more workers than perhaps ever will have the day off. That includes workers at Nike, the NFL, Twitter and New York state government. https://t.co/xL7oTAr6To — The Associated Press (@AP) June 18, 2020

Aretha Franklin's vocals soar on a never-before-heard solo version of “Never Gonna Break My Faith,” which has been released on #Juneteenth. The song originally created for the film "Bobby" won Franklin her 18th and final Grammy Award in 2008.https://t.co/vgbnIdoyOD pic.twitter.com/ZLEUhzYljy — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) June 19, 2020

Juneteenth: 25 books experts recommend to learn about slavery https://t.co/vmd7LRElpQ — Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) June 19, 2020

I really think that if one has the time, one should prioritize reading history over what are essentially self-help books about how not to do racism. — shrill kingdom come (@theshrillest) June 18, 2020

Last week, I had an amazing two-hour talk with one of the most dedicated cinephiles I've ever met, a knowledgable, passionate man who's curated a 1,700-title Letterboxd list of movies about Black lives. Here's his essentials list for us, one per genre: https://t.co/AA5S0YQJZ2 — Tasha Robinson (@TashaRobinson) June 18, 2020

Every time this man says “nobody had ever heard” of something, it simply means that he hadn’t. It’s always a confession of his own ignorance. https://t.co/mre3jLy2ng — Charles M. Blow (@CharlesMBlow) June 18, 2020