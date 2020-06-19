somebody in 2100 is going to specialize in collecting these https://t.co/nMyJAf9lYq — James Palmer (@BeijingPalmer) June 18, 2020

If you imagine we didn’t have one country, but 4, it would explain why people have been reacting differently. Disbelief when on the way up/fragility when on the way down. Per ?@COVID19Tracking? pic.twitter.com/0wbtY3DdRD — Andy Slavitt @ ?? (@ASlavitt) June 17, 2020

Here are 5 states we looked at closely today. Cases and hospitalizations are tracking closely in TX, AZ, and the Carolinas, but not in California. California's positive rate also has not gone up. pic.twitter.com/xqOUjRWpbo — The COVID Tracking Project (@COVID19Tracking) June 18, 2020

Another article this time out of Seattle about the low #COVID19 test positivity among protesters. “Fewer than 1% of Seattle protesters test positive for coronavirus” https://t.co/vGyh5RLGpz — Dr. Oni #YouBrokeTheContract Blackstock (@DrOniBee) June 18, 2020

Early coronavirus testing data from a handful of U.S. cities and states suggest that recent protests against racial injustices haven't yet led to a marked uptick in new cases https://t.co/fYIkkuyAwU — Dustin Volz (@dnvolz) June 18, 2020

So much to be done on communication re potential COVID19 vaccines New poll: most Americans expect a vaccine in 2021 but only 49% plan to get vaccinated. 31% unsure Black Americans, disproportionately vulnerable to #COVID19, most likely to say will forgohttps://t.co/OgA79libll pic.twitter.com/DLMrIFe4jk — Tom Bollyky (@TomBollyky) June 18, 2020

so weird, it's almost like there was a swift and well-organized government response in 2009 https://t.co/Qo25NwhfUv — Gerry Doyle (@mgerrydoyle) June 18, 2020

H1N1 killed about 12,500 Americans. Coronavirus has killed 119,000 Americans and counting in a much shorter span of time. https://t.co/df5L7FRZsS — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 18, 2020

Nearly 500 Russian medical workers are suspected to have died after contracting the virus, more than 4 times the number announced previously. If true, Russia’s overall death rate may also be considerably higher than reported. https://t.co/EMawAZWhX8 — The New York Times (@nytimes) June 19, 2020

The way forward? Beijing's renewed restrictions in the face of a cluster of #Covid19 cases may be showing us what the near future may look like. https://t.co/QGJvgMvcKt — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) June 18, 2020

From The Lancet: Study from Chinese city of Guangzhou provides key insights on how #COVID19 spreads in households https://t.co/In6NsU4uzo via @medical_xpress — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) June 18, 2020





Japan lifts coronavirus travel curbs to help economy bounce back https://t.co/1pIJhixMJS pic.twitter.com/UzMsNjaSS3 — Reuters (@Reuters) June 19, 2020

Coronavirus: India's Chennai re-enters lockdown as cases spike https://t.co/gEKnTgHCTm — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) June 19, 2020

New Zealand reports fresh coronavirus case as more quarantine breaches emerge https://t.co/5gYJMzDTFG — Guardian Australia (@GuardianAus) June 18, 2020

Restrictions ease in South Africa despite rise in coronavirus cases https://t.co/3jLqpf4S6r — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) June 18, 2020

Brazil nears 50,000 coronavirus deaths and 1 million cases https://t.co/DCJbcN95aQ pic.twitter.com/eOVgHJ2lvm — Reuters (@Reuters) June 19, 2020

Clinicians identify pink eye as possible #COVID19 primary symptom. Canadian Journal of Ophthalmology reports conjunctivitis ranks as a key symptom along w/ cough/shortness of breath. Cells in the eyes have ACE2 receptors the virus uses to infect cells https://t.co/m0Q9Crh8zG pic.twitter.com/KSOLEHhi9R — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) June 19, 2020

As global race for a coronavirus vaccine intensifies, rich countries are rushing to place advance orders for initial supplies – leaving significant questions about what access to vaccine supplies developing countries will get. By Maria Cheng & me: https://t.co/jRmkIiNeSb — Christina Larson 可心 (@larsonchristina) June 18, 2020

The hunt for #COVID19 treatments & vaccines now involves dozens of candidate drugs and more than 100 vax candidates https://t.co/kMBuwaXgJI via @medical_xpress — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) June 19, 2020

This graphic is stunning. Here is the wider story. https://t.co/V5wCXSodxL pic.twitter.com/CyTk86dEvQ — Josh Busby (@busbyj2) June 18, 2020

Oklahoma, soon to be site of Trump's Tulsa rally, actually had testing go down, even as cases are rising. pic.twitter.com/xD7zYrcq1X — Josh Busby (@busbyj2) June 18, 2020

Wishing won't make it so: Experts are concerned that the White House's counterfactual messaging about #Covid19 will prolong the country's pain. https://t.co/PvPR8Ysipf — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) June 18, 2020

The sheriff in the hat announced he has #COVID19 one day after breathing on Trump and lots of other high-risk anti-maskers https://t.co/b2ynojEYEv pic.twitter.com/fxaREdQSwD — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) June 18, 2020

come on, we have to be better about not just injecting these ideas into the media ecosystem without the context that they are completely fabricated and politically self serving, right? https://t.co/wVIL8jBPAt — Gerry Doyle (@mgerrydoyle) June 19, 2020

He's not even trying to pretend at this point https://t.co/KGWIjyzAeF — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 19, 2020

Just a reminder that Trump and the people around him are still tested constantly to keep him safe while he repeats this utter bullshit to the public. https://t.co/yXFHhkVeRI — Ben Dowsett (@Ben_Dowsett) June 19, 2020

Like many states, Texas has a big "Click it or Ticket" campaign to get people to buckle up. The site claims the initiative "has saved 5,856 lives, prevented more than 100,000 serious injuries and saved Texas more than $21.7 billion in related economic costs." — Mig Greengard (@chessninja) June 17, 2020