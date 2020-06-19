Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Mission Accomplished!

Almost as fun as hiking the Appalachian Trail.

Our job is not to persuade Republicans but to defeat them.

Gastritis Broke My Calculator

A snarling mass of vitriolic vicious jackals

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

I thought we were promised Infrastructure Week

This blog is Obama’s Katrina.

Women: They Get Shit Done

Lighten up, Francis.

We can agree to disagree, but I’m right.

I personally stopped the public option…

No one could have predicted…

Word salad with all caps

This is how realignments happen…

We are aware of all internet traditions.

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

Nevertheless, she persisted

Peak wingnut was a lie.

Yes we did.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

Han shot first.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity.

Reality always wins in the end.

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / COVID-19 Coronavirus Update: Thursday/Friday, June 18-19

COVID-19 Coronavirus Update: Thursday/Friday, June 18-19

by | 5 Comments

This post is in: ,


Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Amir Khalid
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • rikyrah
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • terben

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    5Comments

    1. 1.

      Amir Khalid

      Malaysia’s daily numbers. Six new cases: four from local infection, all Malaysians; two imported infections, one Malaysian and one permanent resident. Total 8,535 cases.

      70 more patients recovered and were discharged, total 8,070 recovered or 94.6% of all cases. There are 344 active and contagious cases left, of whom three are in ICU and no one is on a ventilator. No deaths for a fifth consecutive day, total is still 121 deaths. Infection fatality rate is 1.42%, case fatality rate is 1.22%.

      DG of Health Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said at today’s media conference that Malaysia is in discussion with six countries for a mutual opening of borders: Singapore, Brunei, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, and Japan. Malaysia will need to reach a reciprocal agreement with each of these countries on Covid-19 containment protocols so that people can travel between Malaysia and the other country.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      terben

      From the Australian Dept of Health:

       

      ‘As at 3:00pm on 19 June 2020, a total of 7,409 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Australia, including 102 deaths and 6,880 have been reported as recovered from COVID-19.

      • Over the past week, there has been an average of 17 new cases reported each day. Of the newly reported cases, the majority have been from Victoria.
      • Of cases with a reported place of acquisition, 62% have recent international travel history, including over 1,300 cases associated with cruise ships.
      • To date, over 1,970,000 tests have been conducted nationally. Of those tests conducted 0.4% have been positive.’

      18 new cases today in 2 states. Community transmission in Victoria only. 15 cases in hospital in 3 states, 2 in ICU and both ventilated in Victoria.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      OzarkHillbilly

      The “No Contact Communion Host Dispenser” reminds me of the conversation I had with my neighbor early on in the pandemic about attending mass and receiving communion.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.