Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Shocking, but not surprising.

The house always wins.

Dinky Hocker Shoots Smack!

The revolution will be supervised.

This blog will pay for itself.

Word salad with all caps

Good luck with your asparagus.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot

Consistently wrong since 2002

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

Also, too.

Yes we did.

What fresh hell is this?

An army of rabid, anonymous commenters

Almost as fun as hiking the Appalachian Trail.

Our job is not to persuade Republicans but to defeat them.

Lighten up, Francis.

This is how realignments happen…

How has Obama failed you today?

Nevertheless, she persisted

Peak wingnut was a lie.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

You are here: Home / Politics / Domestic Politics / BabyGate II: Tulsa

BabyGate II: Tulsa

by | 54 Comments

This post is in: , , , ,

Baby gates are deployed in Oklahoma in anticipation of the arrival of a giant orange crybaby.

BabyGate II: Tulsa

The mayor of Tulsa, a Republican, posted a Facebook message (reprinted in the linked article) that sounds sort of like he’s prepping a war-weary people for a siege. In a sense, he is:

Tulsa will be the first city in the country to host a major event on Saturday. We do this as our positive COVID-19 cases are rising, but while our hospital capacity remains strong. Some think it is great, some think it is reckless. Regardless of where each of us falls on that spectrum, we will go through it as a community.

As you go through this weekend, please keep in mind what every person you encounter has been through over the last few months. They may think the shut down was a conspiracy or that it ended too soon. But they went through it too. We all have that in common. We each have our own stories from it to share, with a stranger this weekend or with our grandkids years from now.

Just what a divided community needs: the chance to play host to the most divisive figure in the country. It has to happen because Trump desperately craves adulation from people dumb enough to camp out on a sidewalk in June in Tulsa, Oklahoma — in the middle of a pandemic — for the opportunity to scream and spray droplets all over each other in an enclosed space, all for the glorification of Trump.

Trump seems to expect trouble:

Americans have a constitutional right to peacefully assemble. But between the curfews and baby gates, maybe Trump will be able to create a MAGA bubble. If not, perhaps the Secret Service will have a travel-size bunker in the venue to which he can retreat. Open thread!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Anonymous At Work
  • Another Scott
  • Betty Cracker
  • Calouste
  • Cheryl from Maryland
  • dexwood
  • dmsilev
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • Elizabelle
  • feebog
  • FelonyGovt
  • Galahad Threepwood
  • gene108
  • hells littlest angel
  • HumboldtBlue
  • Immanentize
  • JCJ
  • Jeffro
  • Jinchi
  • JoyceH
  • Leto
  • MagdaInBlack
  • MattF
  • Mike G
  • MisterForkbeard
  • oatler.
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • patrick II
  • Punchy
  • raven
  • ryk
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • WaterGirl
  • WereBear
  • West of the Cascades
  • West of the Rockies
  • Yutsano

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    54Comments

    4. 4.

      raven

      Someone posted a great name for the Tulsa Maga Band, Klan Halen!!!

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Jeffro

      I wish Democratic leaders would get out there and tell people (our people): “just stay away from this.  If you’re going to protest, stay well away from these physically & mentally diseased trumpublicans and have a masked, socially distant rally in some pleasant park far away.”

      Maybe they already have, I dunno.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Another Scott

      Recently a Donnie-endorsed congressman in VA05 lost his nomination in a drive-thru convention.

      BlueVirginia.US

      So…how about the Republican VA05 nominee (Bob Good) being forced to run a write-in campaign, while the incumbent Republican Congressman (Denver Riggleman) runs as a third-party, independent conservative candidate? If that happens, one would have to think that this Trump district, which has already moved from “Likely Republican” to “Leans Republican” in many political analysts’ ratings, would then move towards “Toss-up” or even “Leans Democratic.” And with, essentially, two Republicans running against one of these fine Democrats, things could get verrrry interesting on November 3rd! Stay tuned…

      Clowns.

      We need to fight for every seat. These clowns are not invincible, even in “red” districts.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      FelonyGovt

      Seriously, how does this man think he’s going to win reelection when he has divided the country so badly that people think taking health precautions is controversial?  When so many people hate him?

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      Oh holy shit. I’m in today’s Chicago Tribune. It’s just a small piece in the monthly section they run on senior living, but it’s there. It’s for THE WYSMAN, obviously, or really because they think it’s cute that someone my age wrote a book. I hate cute.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      dmsilev

      Relatedly,

      In countries keeping the coronavirus at bay, experts watch U.S. case numbers with alarm

      As coronavirus cases surge in states across the South and West of the United States, health experts in countries with falling case numbers are watching with a growing sense of alarm and disbelief, with many wondering why virus-stricken U.S. states continue to reopen and why the advice of scientists is often ignored.

      “It really does feel like the U.S. has given up,” said Siouxsie Wiles, an infectious-diseases specialist at the University of Auckland in New Zealand — a country that has confirmed only three new cases over the last three weeks and where citizens have now largely returned to their pre-coronavirus routines.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Calouste

      The shitgibbon doesn’t expect trouble, he wants trouble. What do you think yesterday’s campaign ads with Nazi symbols were except a reach out to white “supremacists” that he is on their side and they should fight for him?

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Elizabelle

      John has a great tweet on the sidebar:

      This country doesn’t have an antifa problem, it has a fascist problem. Deal with the fascists and antifa members will go back to making artisanal ice cubes, roller derby, pta meetings, and trading sourdough cultures.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Anonymous At Work

      Not a “MAGA bubble” but a “MAGA safe-space without triggerings”. If you could add snowflakes to that sentence somehow, even better.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      MisterForkbeard

      As you go through this weekend, please keep in mind what every person you encounter has been through over the last few months. They may think the shut down was a conspiracy or that it ended too soon. But they went through it too. We all have that in common.

      What the utter honk is this? It’s a crazy town non-sequitur: “Look, you may be an murderous cult member or just a grandma, but we’ve all been to Arby’s and we have that in common.”

      Reply
    26. 26.

      feebog

      @MattF:

      Agree. There’s always the possibility that Trump will do or say something exceptionally stupid, because… Sigh.

      You misspelled certainty.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      West of the Cascades

      @Jeffro: the John Hope Franklin Reconciliation Park (honoring the victims of the 1921 race massacre) is about 12 blocks away from the BOK Center where the rally will be — more than enough to keep people protesting peacefully away from the MAGAnuts.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      MisterForkbeard

      @Jeffro: I think that’s probably a good idea. A statement along the lines of:

      “We think protest is valuable, and the protests over the last few weeks have been historical, breathtaking and effective.

      Please stay away from this viral swap meet: It’s mismanaged horribly in a national disease hotspot with little to no safety precautions besides making sure Trump will have a bunker to retreat to. And Trump is already threatening peaceful protesters over Twitter.

      We believe that there is a significant chance you will get hurt if you attend, and all protesters and attendees should keep this in mind before going.”

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Cheryl from Maryland

      I think walling off the MAGAts so sensible people can stay away and the MAGAts can infect each other is excellent.  I’m just sorry for the convention center workers.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Leto

      @Elizabelle: the finest hand crafted ice cubes, using only locally sourced ice cube trays, and employing master cube craftsmen. Just $79.99, or you can sign up for our monthly delivery service of six exquisitely crafted cubes, for just $39.99 a month. Operators standing by! (Operators, for that “old timey” feel)

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Galahad Threepwood

      Ugh.  This is all so avoidable and unnecessary. And the macho posturing again.  He can’t stop hoping for someone else to bust heads on his behalf.

      Really seems like the only way Trump can win re-election at this point is through cheating, voter suppression, or both.  He’s such a toxic figure already and his recent actions have all been geared toward ramping up the toxicity.  You don’t win people to your cause that way.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      ryk

      Just returned from a trip to Costco. There was exactly one person in the store not wearing a mask. But he had on a Hawaiian shirt and a red MAGA hat. He made eye contact with me and grinned like a possum. I did not punch him, but I reeeeeally wanted to…

      Reply
    48. 48.

      JCJ

      Wow.  I just listened to a patient go off on some nonsense about how the media hates Trump, how awful the governor is because of the safer at home order, how awful the Democrats are, etc.  I considered shouting “Bingo!” as he filled the entire MAGAt bingo card.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      MisterForkbeard

      @HumboldtBlue: I personally think it’s great that she showed up to celebrate Juneteenth with all of her black friends.

      @JCJ: Are you allowed to hand them a cup of disinfectant and whisper “You know what to do”?

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Punchy

      @dmsilev: I’m waiting for the (likely, soon) day that the EU, UK, and A/P just straight-up ban US citizens from visiting.   Maybe there’ll be a carve-out for business travel, but right now the world looks at us as a bunch of dumb fucking disease vectors….

      Reply
    53. 53.

      JoyceH

      Health officials are reporting that the recent protests are having very little impact on coronavirus spread. Just watch. If the Tulsa hatefest turns out to be a superspreader event, it’s going to turn into a conspiracy theory. It won’t be because the idiots packed themselves indoors and didn’t wear masks in a locality experiencing an outbreak. It will be because the Democrats genetically engineered the virus to attack them.  (George Soros will have something to do with it.)

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Jinchi

      @ryk: There was exactly one person in the store not wearing a mask.

      Most of the stores around here just refuse entry to anyone not wearing a mask. I suppose management is lucky to have the law to point to. The employees can just shrug and say ‘Sorry man, you’ll have to take it up with the Governor.’

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.