Baby gates are deployed in Oklahoma in anticipation of the arrival of a giant orange crybaby.

The mayor of Tulsa, a Republican, posted a Facebook message (reprinted in the linked article) that sounds sort of like he’s prepping a war-weary people for a siege. In a sense, he is:

Tulsa will be the first city in the country to host a major event on Saturday. We do this as our positive COVID-19 cases are rising, but while our hospital capacity remains strong. Some think it is great, some think it is reckless. Regardless of where each of us falls on that spectrum, we will go through it as a community. As you go through this weekend, please keep in mind what every person you encounter has been through over the last few months. They may think the shut down was a conspiracy or that it ended too soon. But they went through it too. We all have that in common. We each have our own stories from it to share, with a stranger this weekend or with our grandkids years from now.

Just what a divided community needs: the chance to play host to the most divisive figure in the country. It has to happen because Trump desperately craves adulation from people dumb enough to camp out on a sidewalk in June in Tulsa, Oklahoma — in the middle of a pandemic — for the opportunity to scream and spray droplets all over each other in an enclosed space, all for the glorification of Trump.

Trump seems to expect trouble:

Any protesters, anarchists, agitators, looters or lowlifes who are going to Oklahoma please understand, you will not be treated like you have been in New York, Seattle, or Minneapolis. It will be a much different scene! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 19, 2020

Americans have a constitutional right to peacefully assemble. But between the curfews and baby gates, maybe Trump will be able to create a MAGA bubble. If not, perhaps the Secret Service will have a travel-size bunker in the venue to which he can retreat. Open thread!