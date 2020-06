I am so sick and tired of hearing people trying to turn these people into boogeymen:

This country doesn’t have an antifa problem, it has a fascist problem. Deal with the fascists and antifa members will go back to making artisanal ice cubes, roller derby, pta meetings, and trading sourdough cultures — John Cole (@Johngcole) June 19, 2020

The antifa body count is STILL ZERO.