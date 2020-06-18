Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / Well, Sir, I guess there's just a meanness in this world

Well, Sir, I guess there’s just a meanness in this world

by | 30 Comments

This afternoon’s death eater is Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts:

LINCOLN — At his regular coronavirus press conferences, Gov. Pete Ricketts makes a point of urging Nebraskans to wear a mask when they go to a store.

But when it comes to the state’s 93 courthouses and other local government offices, he doesn’t want local officials to require masks. In fact, he’s told local governments that they won’t receive any of the $100 million in federal COVID-19 money if their “customers” are required to wear masks.

I did a quick back-of-the-envelope about this morning’s death eater in Arizona, and, per capita, they’re doing a little over half of the testing that New York State does in a day. So, in addition to not masking, they sat around with their thumbs up their collective asses instead of getting their testing regimen organized.

    1. 1.

      Amir Khalid

      I once met a woman from Lincoln who told me that her mother knew Charlie Starkweather.

      Ricketts is all too typical of the incoherent and often complacent American official response to Covid-19.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      JaneE

      California’s Governor Newsom just made masks mandatory in public places throughout the state. I think he is trying to take the heat off local government/agencies who are getting a lot of flack from the freedumb brigades around the state. With any luck, in a couple of weeks we will see our numbers start coming down again.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      dmsilev

      @JaneE: Worth noting that the flak the local officials have been getting has included death threats and protests outside their homes. And for added shittiness, the anti-mask people have a strong overlap with the antivax asses:

      Vaccine foes, anti-mask activists target public health officials — at their homes

      People protesting mask orders aimed at stemming the COVID-19 pandemic recently arrived outside the home of Contra Costa County’s public health officer. On the sidewalk, they drew an arrow pointed at his residence.

      “Your neighbor thinks he has the power,” a protester wrote in chalk, referring to health officer Chris Farnitano.

      “Tyranny is not the answer,” wrote another.

      “My body, my choice,” was scribbled in yellow chalk — a battle cry of the abortion rights movement that more recently was adopted by those against another California public health measure — a law strengthening school vaccination requirements.

      For months, anti-vaccine activists have joined protests against coronavirus restrictions aimed at preventing the spread of infection. Now this unusual alliance is taking direct aim at the county officials issuing these orders.

      On Sunday and then Tuesday, they livestreamed protests against Farnitano, which came days after Orange County’s chief health officer resigned amid intense pushback against her countywide mask order and threats against her that prompted a security detail.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Soprano2

      I doubt masks will ever be mandatory anywhere in MO. Maybe in St. Louis and/or K.C. as long as the governor doesn’t stop it, but definitely never here in Springfield. They’ve got FREEDUMB, after all, even though right now we’re the U.S. capital for proof that masks work to prevent the spread of COVID.  I am having fun on FB commenting on all the threads my Trump-loving friends post about “look at those undisciplined kids who grew up to be immature adults” that they mean to be about the protesters that of course those are the people who are now throwing a fit about being asked to wear a mask, and they certainly could have benefited from some discipline as children. LOL

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Brachiator

      Anti-mask people really should wear wrist bands noting that they have agreed to have treatment withheld if they become infected by the virus.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      PsiFighter37

      Even in NYC, where most people are wearing masks, there are still plenty of folks either not wearing a mask on the sidewalks at all, or not covering their noses when doing so. I don’t get it.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Arclite

      @PsiFighter37:  “Even in NYC, where most people are wearing masks, there are still plenty of folks either not wearing a mask on the sidewalks at all, or not covering their noses when doing so. I don’t get it.”

      COVID 19 is a Dem plot to get Trump to lose the election, that’s why.

      (Do I need /s?)

      Reply
    13. 13.

      dmsilev

      @PsiFighter37: I see a fair number of people wearing masks pulled all the way down to the chin, exposing both mouth and nose. I guess the idea is you pull it up when near other people?

      Reply
    14. 14.

      patrick II

      Republicans tend to overgeneralize. Being exceptional doesn’t mean Americans have an exceptional immune response to new viruses.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      PsiFighter37

      @dmsilev: Probably. I do that at times, but I only do it if I see an empty stretch of sidewalk ahead of me. If there’s someone nearby, the mask comes back up.

      A lot of people are really lazy about this kind of stuff, which is very frustrating.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Martin

      @JaneE: Yeah, what happened here in OC is really shameful.

      Consider the hypothetical where CA was also a stand-your-ground state where we could simply shoot anyone not wearing a mask, claiming they were a threat. We could solve soooo many problems.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Martin

      @PsiFighter37: In my area, people are really good about wearing masks in shopping centers, etc. Virtually 100% compliance with only a few people not wearing them properly.

      However, everyone is out walking and biking, and none of them are wearing masks, which would probably be okay if the walking areas weren’t just jam packed with people with lots of them stopping to chat and let their dogs visit and all that.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      West of the Rockies

      These Republican morons (but I repeat myself)… They need to appeal to their base of Morlocks but know in their little bit of functional gray matter that the science is not on their side.  “Freedumb demands I piss on the masks!  But you really should wear a mask, cuz otherwise you might die.”

      Republicans are basically dehydrating to death at sea.  They know they shouldn’t drink the surrounding salt water but really have no choice.

      They threw in with the Morlocks 50 years ago, and those Morlockian chickens have now come home to roost.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Baud

      @dmsilev:

      “My body, my choice,” was scribbled in yellow chalk — a battle cry of the abortion rights movement that more recently was adopted by those against another California public health measure — a law strengthening school vaccination requirements.

      Man, they’re going to be pissed when the see what the Supreme Court does to abortion rights.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Brachiator:

      Anti-mask people really should wear wrist bands noting that they have agreed to have treatment withheld if they become infected by the virus. 

      Anti-vax idiots should have the same sewn into their 400-dollar yoga pants.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Just Chuck

      In fact, he’s told local governments that they won’t receive any of the $100 million in federal COVID-19 money if their “customers” are required to wear masks.

       

      A novel connotation of “Your money or your life.”  And utterly depraved.  We need bigger penalties for this kind of thing than just losing re-election.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Kay (not the front-pager)

      @PsiFighter37: or not covering their noses when doing so.

      I see this all the time and really don’t get it. It’s like fastening your seatbelt but then putting the part that goes across your chest behind your back. It just makes mo sense.

      It occurred to me a couple of days ago that we rarely see influencers on TV or online wearing masks. Even folks like Dr Fauci will be talking about wearing a mask, but he won’t actually model wearing a mask. We talk about how suddenly gay marriage was accepted, after generations of hate and discrimination. One of the reasons was the public visibility of gay people on popular media and in public. Shows like Will & Grace, Ellen DeGeneres made people comfortable with gay people as just… people. Those of us in areas where mask wearing is ubiquitous already are comfortable seeing others in masks, but folks where the wave is just starting to break need to see and get used to masks. It would be so helpful if newspeople, personalities would wear masks. They could unhook one side to talk, but just appearing with the mask visible would send a powerful signal.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Baud

      Maybe it hasn’t penetrated my bubble, but is there information about the effect of the BLM protests on COVID spread?  The stories I’ve seen about new hot spots don’t seem to be related to the protests.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      raven

      @mrmoshpotato:

      Larry Klayman, founder of the right-wing watchdog group Judicial Watch and, later, Freedom Watch, was suspended from the practice of law for 90 days by the District of Columbia Court of Appeals.

      Reply

