Thursday Morning Open Thread: Someday, Things'll Get Brighter

Thursday Morning Open Thread: Someday, Things’ll Get Brighter

48 Comments

Meanwhile, on the campaign trail…

I hereby propose this little dude as a replacement for Chuck Todd:


Much better visuals, and quite as good a grasp on American politics!

    48Comments

    4. 4.

      Barbara

      Trump isn’t the only one who is incapable of rising to meet the moment.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Baud

      For some reason, WaPo labels this a “technology” article.

      As Trump warns of leftist violence, a dangerous threat emerges from the right-wing boogaloo movement

      Reply
    12. 12.

      mrmoshpotato

      Anyone else read the thread title like this?

      Thursday Morning Open Thread: Someday, Things’ll Get Brighter (When The Sweet Meteor of Death Hits Us)

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Baud

      Grain of salt and all that, but if true, I’m not sure the reporters thought this through.

      The Unhappy Liberals Inside Trump’s Favorite Network

       

      One America News employees say a majority of the reporters at its San Diego headquarters are liberals—and they’re chafing at their own network’s coverage of national protests and the coronavirus.

      …….

      But according to four current OAN employees, including three anchors, and two former OAN producers, most of the journalists they know at the network’s headquarters consider themselves liberal. For some, taking a job at the national network was a way to leapfrog small regional broadcast jobs—a Faustian bargain they say leads to high turnover in the newsroom.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      mrmoshpotato

      So Joe Biden gives a powerful speech, and Chuck Todd gives us his thoughts about TELEPROMPTERS. No, really.

      Why is Chuck Todd?  Can anyone tell me?

      (Yes, that is the full question.)

      Reply
    22. 22.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Hard to read something like this,

      The Oregon Health Authority said 236 cases associated with the Lighthouse United Pentecostal Church in Island City represented the state’s largest single outbreak. (Five people have been hospitalized.)

      The church has held at least two services in the past two months with more than 100 people present, The Observer of La Grande reported after watching Facebook videos of the church’s services. “Participants were close enough to rub shoulders and no one was wearing face coverings,” The Observer reported.

      and conclude anything other than “God hates America.” Unless of course, it’s only Pentecostals he hates.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Baud: 🎶Gimme fuel, gimme fossils, wreck the planet, so colossal 🎶

      Why does His Holiness want us to stop investing in our arms?  A well-rounded fitness regimen is good for body, mind and soul!

      Reply
    26. 26.

      🐾BillinGlendaleCA

      I’m getting all my devices charged up for tonight’s adventure with Madame to Joshua Tree.  I got a remote triggering thingie from Amazon that’s description said that it can shoot lightning with it’s internal sensors, it’s the older model without the internal sensors, it’s going back.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Betty Cracker

      Todd’s nitpicking about the teleprompter aside, he’s right about the Biden team’s focus on competence in swing states, and I think it’s a perfect message for this moment. People are sick and tired of the clown show. They’re ready to change the channel.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      TS (the original)

      @mrmoshpotato:

      Why is Chuck Todd?

      Because in Australia Chuck is what you do after a drunken night out and Todd is a river in Alice Springs that is dry 99% of the time.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Kay

      @Betty Cracker:

      He’s also right about Biden speaking to the room rather than the camera but it makes me like Biden. They’re sitting in front of him so he looks at them and speaks to them. It’s respectful of the people who came out to see him. It’s what all speakers should do.

      Put him outside! Hold the events outside, mask everyone, and then Biden can get out from behind the podium – which he so wants to do :)

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Gin & Tonic

      Irony is dead and buried.

      All citizens in a democracy deserve to be treated equally and fairly under the law. The justice system should not be used for the purpose of settling political scores.— U.S. Embassy Kyiv (@USEmbassyKyiv) June 18, 2020

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Baud

      Likely decision day in DACA.  I’m not counting in another surprise. Hopefully, political forces are such that the Republicans will be forced to cave.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      PsiFighter37

      @Baud: I wouldn’t be surprised if Roberts figures out a way to skirt the issue, remand it without anything happening, and prays that it all goes away when Biden wins.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Sab

      OT: We are getting my Honda back from the shop three week after its accident. (I was not the driver.)  Others in my family apparently drive badly. 4th Honda to be in an accident with us,  and every one was repairable. Those cars are little tanks. My late mother even hit a train with my Civic, and it was fixable.

      And my husband wonders why I backseat drive.

      Reply

