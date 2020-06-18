Apparently this beautiful sport is RHYTHMIC gymnastics, not RIBBON gymnastics. Either way, I crushed it. 8p on CBS TONIGHT – we've got @DavidOrtiz in the house! pic.twitter.com/e6ZdDvhFS4
— Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) June 17, 2020
I have no idea what the hell this game show is supposed to be, but give Gronk credit: The man commits to every bit, down to his last sequin.
(The tweet showed up on one of the political threads I follow, I swear.)
Tonight on #GameOn, @JKCorden joins @RobGronkowski, @Venuseswilliams, @LakerGirls and @IanKarmel to give basketball fans — and the world — a truly unforgettable halftime show. pic.twitter.com/EjLmxcjjIY
— Game On! (@gameon) June 10, 2020
