Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I showered with Rahm and all I got was this shitty blog.

The house always wins.

Hot Air and Ill Informed Banter

Usually wrong but never in doubt.

Not all heroes wear capes.

Shocking, but not surprising.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

Dinky Hocker Shoots Smack!

Yes we did.

Lighten up, Francis.

Reality always wins in the end.

We have all the best words.

This Blog Goes to 11…

The revolution will be supervised.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

Good luck with your asparagus.

Just a few bad apples.

We still have time to mess this up!

All your base are belong to Tunch.

Too inconsequential to be sued

Militantly superior in their own minds…

Wetsuit optional.

What fresh hell is this?

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Thursday Evening Open Thread: Sancho Panza Always Has the Most Fun

Thursday Evening Open Thread: Sancho Panza Always Has the Most Fun

by | 11 Comments

This post is in: , ,

I have no idea what the hell this game show is supposed to be, but give Gronk credit: The man commits to every bit, down to his last sequin.

(The tweet showed up on one of the political threads I follow, I swear.)

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Brendan in NC
  • Catherine D.
  • HumboldtBlue
  • Jay
  • MomSense
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • Tom Levenson
  • Wyatt Salamanca

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    11Comments

    4. 4.

      Catherine D.

      That’s hilarious. I think I must seek out the show.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      MomSense

      I’m a terrible person.  I read about Gaetz having an adult “son” and immediately thought the worst.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Jay

      "There is a reason these protests must be stopped…We have finally called their bluff; we are more peaceful without them, we are more organized than they are, we are more loyal to one another than we are to any cop." https://t.co/0XfeUCTLCP— It's Going Down (@IGD_News) June 18, 2020

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.