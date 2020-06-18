I miss baseball. In early March, my sister and I had tickets to a spring training game between the Tampa Bay Rays and Detroit Tigers. We had recently begun to worry about the coronavirus in a non-abstract way back then and debated whether it was safe to go, then the game was canceled.

In the Before Times, when we all assumed there would be a normal baseball season and had a large field of primary candidates to consider, one argument for Biden’s candidacy was that he could put Florida in play. Few Dems were making that argument at the time, and most analysts wrote Florida off as a lost cause.

Not so much now. An article published yesterday in The Hill:

Biden seeks to beat Trump by winning Florida Joe Biden is making a big play for Florida, putting President Trump on defense in his own backyard in a must-win state for the White House. Trump won the perennial swing state in 2016 over Democrat Hillary Clinton by a little more than 100,000 votes, but Biden’s campaign believes he can put it back in the Democratic column given the Obama-Biden ticket’s victories in 2008 and 2012. Biden has consistently attacked Trump on his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic as cases have risen in Florida in recent days, sensing a key issue in the election could turn his way in the Sunshine State.

I think that’s a smart strategy. The bungled coronavirus response devastated Florida’s economy and put its millions of senior citizens in an especially precarious spot. The GOP’s extra-loud “sacrifice your gran to save the economy” strategy has been poorly received by the many grans who live here.

According to FiveThirtyEight, every poll conducted in the state since March 15 shows Trump losing to Biden. The average lead in the state’s polls right now is +6.9 for Biden.

In a recent Miami Herald op-ed, Biden made the case that given the incompetent response to the pandemic, we can’t trust Trump to handle any other crisis. It was well-timed because the possibility of disaster is always on Floridians’ minds during hurricane season, which started a couple of weeks ago and conveniently (for election purposes) ends on November 30:

“His failure to prepare our nation for this pandemic or take decisive action to curb its impact has opened the door to follow-on crises. Our communities are now dangerously vulnerable to new outside shocks and natural disasters, like hurricanes.”

Yep.

If Biden wins Florida and its 29 electoral votes, Trump would lose the presidency even if he holds Ohio, Pennsylvania, Arizona, North Carolina and Wisconsin. And if Trump loses those five states in addition to Florida — a prospect that is by no means unrealistic according to the data we have at this moment — we’re looking at the possibility of a beat-down.

Insert standard disclaimer about counting chickens here. I don’t take anything for granted. There will be lying, cheating, suppression and domestic and foreign shenanigans. Trump Mini-Me/Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is dragging his feet on election preparedness on his master’s behalf already.

That said, I’m encouraged by the Biden team’s decision to swing for the fences in Florida. A healthy country would eject Trump by a historic margin, say 400 electoral college votes. I don’t believe we are a healthy country; Trump wouldn’t be president now if we were.

But going for a beat-down is the right thing to do, especially if your campaign slogan is about restoring the soul of the nation. We have two viable political parties in this country, and one of them, diseased for decades, has gone full-metal psycho. A narrow victory over Trump is preferable to taking an L, obviously, but it wouldn’t be the “Come to Jesus” moment that Republicans — and America — desperately need.

I’ve not been fully on board with the “Biden is exactly the right man for this moment” takes because I think our challenges are complex and structural and will require extraordinary vision and commitment to overcome. That said, Biden does seem to have the ability to project baseline competence and not scare the shit out of suburbanites. That’s exactly what we need to expand the map of possibilities, which is what it will take to curb-stomp the GOP. In that sense, Biden really is a great fit.

So yeah, Florida. And what the hell, let’s make a play for Georgia and Texas too. The polling there right now says swinging for the fences in those states isn’t exactly fanciful either, so let’s do this thing.

Open thread.

[Biden photo source: Medium post]