Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Nevertheless, she persisted

All your base are belong to Tunch.

A snarling mass of vitriolic vicious jackals

I thought we were promised Infrastructure Week

Dinky Hocker Shoots Smack!

Shocking, but not surprising.

The revolution will be supervised.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

Yes we did.

We have all the best words.

The house always wins.

Good luck with your asparagus.

Reality always wins in the end.

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot

Han shot first.

We still have time to mess this up!

Women: They Get Shit Done

Our job is not to persuade Republicans but to defeat them.

This is a big f—–g deal.

Gastritis Broke My Calculator

Mission Accomplished!

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

Consistently wrong since 2002

This Blog Goes to 11…

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Swinging for the Fences

Swinging for the Fences

by | 82 Comments

This post is in: ,

Young Joe Biden awaiting a pitch
A young Vice President Joe Biden at bat in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

I miss baseball. In early March, my sister and I had tickets to a spring training game between the Tampa Bay Rays and Detroit Tigers. We had recently begun to worry about the coronavirus in a non-abstract way back then and debated whether it was safe to go, then the game was canceled.

In the Before Times, when we all assumed there would be a normal baseball season and had a large field of primary candidates to consider, one argument for Biden’s candidacy was that he could put Florida in play. Few Dems were making that argument at the time, and most analysts wrote Florida off as a lost cause.

Not so much now. An article published yesterday in The Hill:

Biden seeks to beat Trump by winning Florida

Joe Biden is making a big play for Florida, putting President Trump on defense in his own backyard in a must-win state for the White House.

Trump won the perennial swing state in 2016 over Democrat Hillary Clinton by a little more than 100,000 votes, but Biden’s campaign believes he can put it back in the Democratic column given the Obama-Biden ticket’s victories in 2008 and 2012.

Biden has consistently attacked Trump on his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic as cases have risen in Florida in recent days, sensing a key issue in the election could turn his way in the Sunshine State.

I think that’s a smart strategy. The bungled coronavirus response devastated Florida’s economy and put its millions of senior citizens in an especially precarious spot. The GOP’s extra-loud “sacrifice your gran to save the economy” strategy has been poorly received by the many grans who live here.

According to FiveThirtyEight, every poll conducted in the state since March 15 shows Trump losing to Biden. The average lead in the state’s polls right now is +6.9 for Biden.

In a recent Miami Herald op-ed, Biden made the case that given the incompetent response to the pandemic, we can’t trust Trump to handle any other crisis. It was well-timed because the possibility of disaster is always on Floridians’ minds during hurricane season, which started a couple of weeks ago and conveniently (for election purposes) ends on November 30:

“His failure to prepare our nation for this pandemic or take decisive action to curb its impact has opened the door to follow-on crises. Our communities are now dangerously vulnerable to new outside shocks and natural disasters, like hurricanes.”

Yep.

If Biden wins Florida and its 29 electoral votes, Trump would lose the presidency even if he holds Ohio, Pennsylvania, Arizona, North Carolina and Wisconsin. And if Trump loses those five states in addition to Florida — a prospect that is by no means unrealistic according to the data we have at this moment — we’re looking at the possibility of a beat-down.

Insert standard disclaimer about counting chickens here. I don’t take anything for granted. There will be lying, cheating, suppression and domestic and foreign shenanigans. Trump Mini-Me/Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is dragging his feet on election preparedness on his master’s behalf already.

That said, I’m encouraged by the Biden team’s decision to swing for the fences in Florida. A healthy country would eject Trump by a historic margin, say 400 electoral college votes. I don’t believe we are a healthy country; Trump wouldn’t be president now if we were.

But going for a beat-down is the right thing to do, especially if your campaign slogan is about restoring the soul of the nation. We have two viable political parties in this country, and one of them, diseased for decades, has gone full-metal psycho. A narrow victory over Trump is preferable to taking an L, obviously, but it wouldn’t be the “Come to Jesus” moment that Republicans — and America — desperately need.

Dolly Parton: Y'all sumbitches need Jesus

I’ve not been fully on board with the “Biden is exactly the right man for this moment” takes because I think our challenges are complex and structural and will require extraordinary vision and commitment to overcome. That said, Biden does seem to have the ability to project baseline competence and not scare the shit out of suburbanites. That’s exactly what we need to expand the map of possibilities, which is what it will take to curb-stomp the GOP. In that sense, Biden really is a great fit.

So yeah, Florida. And what the hell, let’s make a play for Georgia and Texas too. The polling there right now says swinging for the fences in those states isn’t exactly fanciful either, so let’s do this thing.

Open thread.

[Biden photo source: Medium post]

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Adam L Silverman
  • Barbara
  • Baud
  • Betty Cracker
  • Calouste
  • CaseyL
  • catclub
  • cliosfanboy
  • danielx
  • dmsilev
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • Eljai
  • frosty
  • Gin & Tonic
  • hitchhiker
  • HumboldtBlue
  • James E Powell
  • Jeffro
  • JMG
  • joel hanes
  • Kay
  • Kent
  • Krope, the Formerly Dope
  • LuciaMia
  • Marcopolo
  • Mary G
  • MattF
  • MCA1
  • MisterForkbeard
  • mrmoshpotato
  • natem
  • PsiFighter37
  • Raven
  • raven
  • Redshift
  • rikyrah
  • Roger Moore
  • Rommie
  • Ruckus
  • sherparick
  • Soprano2
  • Stacib
  • TaMara (HFG)
  • The Moar You Know
  • the utter dregs
  • Tom Levenson
  • West of the Cascades

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    82Comments

    2. 2.

      Jeffro

      BC: If Biden wins Florida and its 29 electoral votes, Trump would lose the presidency even if he holds Ohio, Pennsylvania, Arizona, North Carolina and Wisconsin. And if Trump loses those five states in addition to Florida — a prospect that is by no means unrealistic according to the data we have at this moment — we’re looking at the possibility of a beat-down.

       

      If Biden wins Florida, he will almost surely have also won PA, AZ, and NC at a minimum.

      I have yet to see the latest estimates/polls but my best guess right now is that Biden is probably around 330-340 EVs if the election were held today.  It will not get better for trumpov.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Roger Moore

      A healthy country would eject Trump by a historic margin, say 400 electoral college votes.

      A healthy country would eject Trump by a margin of 538 votes in the electoral college. A president who has not just bungled response to a pandemic but actually encouraged destructive behavior that acts to spread it deserves to be expelled from office and ridden out of town on a rail.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Gin & Tonic

      If Biden could beat Trump in Florida now that Trump has (or at least attempted to) moved his “official residence” there, that would be so, so sweet.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      PsiFighter37

      I wouldn’t spend a dime in Texas. Let the folks organizing locally see if they can drag Biden over the finish line, but sinking money into 4 major media markets would be a colossal waste.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Eljai

      I like your prudent sense of optimism there, Betty.  I’m tired of the Michael Moore et al. takes that we can’t count Trump out because he’s a savvy salesman or something.  They give him credit for being more powerful than he actually is.  How about he’s a scared sack of shit who is very beatable?  Don’t be complacent, obvs.  As you say, the republicans will lie, cheat and steal.  But maybe we can be relentless, determined, diligent AND confident and beat this sorry piece of excrement into the ground.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      rikyrah

      There are over ONE MILLION PEOPLE who couldn’t vote in Florida in 2016 that can vote in 2020. Will some of them be MAGA folk?

      Sure.

      They will vote for the same muthaphuckas who:

      1. didn’t want them to get the right to vote back
      2. wanted to charge them a POLL TAX.

       

      But, I doubt the majority are. That’s over ONE MILLION NEW VOTER POOL.

      ONE MILLION NEW  VOTERS can change any ballgame.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      CaseyL

      I remember election night coverage in November 1980, when Reagan won state after state.  The newscast had a map of the US behind the anchor desk. Back then, GOP votes were coded in blue and Democratic votes were coded in red.

      The newscasters, watching the results come in, said “It looks like a suburban swimming pool,” as Regan blue swept from coast to coast.

      I want to see the US look “like a suburban swimming pool” again – this time, with Democratic victories sweeping from coast to coast.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      The Moar You Know

      The battlefield is white women.  How do you win that?

      Corona, Corona, Corona.  24/7.  Trump has no defense or excuses.  None.  It’s the bone spur on his Achilles heel.  BEAT THE SHIT OUT OF THAT WEAK SPOT.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      HumboldtBlue

      @rikyrah:

      That’s a great point, now the struggle is to actually have the cast a ballot and have it counted.

      And like everyone else, I too am optimistic even in the face of dire warnings from people who spend their time looking at polls and elections but I remember walking into the engineer’s studio angry as a motherfucker in June/July 2016 and talking to one of three liberals who worked in a wingnut space that Trump wasn’t very fucking funny anymore and the look of the polling was no longer a joke as well.

      And the latest ad from Biden echoes the sentiments Betty highlighted above, Biden is decent, competent and experienced and we’re gonna need all that and more come January.

      And yes, we need baseball back, I need the Phillies on in the background during our wonderful summer evenings.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      catclub

      over Democrat Hillary Clinton by a little more than 100,000 votes,

       

      grrr, no denominator.  is 100,000 votes 0.1%? 1%? 10%?   who knows.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Mary G

      I am ready to fight like a honey badger for every vote in every state and I dare to believe we can crush the Republican Party like a beer can in a recycling center.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Soprano2

      I feel you Betty, I miss baseball something fierce too. It doesn’t seem like summer because there’s no baseball. We’ve had quarter-season tickets to the Cardinal’s AA franchise here since the park opened in 2005, so I’m used to going to baseball games regularly. It’s so much fun to see the Cardinals of tomorrow today, as their tagline goes. There have been times when I watched the major league team that I could say “I saw that guy and that guy and that guy and that guy and that guy when they played in AA ball”.

      And yeah, Biden should try to compete in FL. Curb stomping Trump sounds like a good plan to me. I don’t think Republicans will learn anything from it, though, other than to double down on the hate and anger.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      catclub

      @CaseyL: Important economic note on the 1980 election.

      Economic growth that year was -5%  and looking at the correleation of that statistic and presidential elections, that fact alone is enough to conclude Carter had no chance.

      It is always different, but that is pretty good indicator.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Marcopolo

      A poll from KY finally dropped this morning.  Looks like there is a real race of for the D Senate nomination.  Apparently McGrath did not do well in the final debate & her response to why she initially sat out the KY BLM protests out was weak tea.  Particularly since the Brianna Taylor murder by cop happened in Louisville.

      4. If you plan to vote in the Democratic primary election for U.S. senator from Kentucky, who would you vote for? [Excluding response ‘I will not vote in the Democratic primary’]
      Charles Booker 44%
      Amy McGrath 36%
      Mike Broihier 4%
      Mary Ann Tobin 1%
      Someone else 4%
      Unsure 11%

      I’ll be watching the results next Tuesday.

      The bad news is that neither Booker or McGrath poll competitively against McConnell atm.  And the same goes for the Biden/Trump numbers.  KY is a very very red state.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      The Moar You Know

       

      grrr, no denominator.  is 100,000 votes 0.1%? 1%? 10%?   who knows.

      @catclub:  You could Google it.  I did.

      Per the Florida department of elections site:  total registered voters in FL:  13,731,883

      100,000 is .07% of the voters.  Minuscule.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      MisterForkbeard

      @Jeffro: Disagree – I think it’ll get better for Trump. Polls tighten as the election gets closer and people start coming off the fences.

      In many polls there’s still 10% of people who say they’re ‘undecided’. I think a large chunk of those are people who just don’t want to say they’re voting for Trump, or who aren’t paying attention now but will see a lot of republican/russian propaganda in Sept/October.

      That said, I do think that Biden’s going to do very well in terms of electoral college votes.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Ruckus

      @PsiFighter37:

      How is beating the fuck out of shitforbrains a loser? Biden is getting a lot of money thrown his way, really there is no reason to give up on most any state. South/North Dakota? OK.  Maybe WY. That’s it. Everything else is in play. And rubbing it in,  being vindictive, I don’t see that as a problem this time around.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      MisterForkbeard

      @Marcopolo: The matchup against McConnell surprises me – apparently the most recent poll puts McConnell ahead by 10+ points. The last polls I saw (early June) had him around +1 or +3.

      I wonder if that most recent poll is a real outlier, or if KY is genuinely just super happy with McConnell’s performance in the last couple weeks.

      I was also partial to McGrath – she’s super not ideal, but seems like a better choice in KY than a more liberal democrat. But if Booker wins he gets my wholehearted support, even if it’s a longshot against McConnell either way.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      sherparick

      @Roger Moore: A mentally healthy country with a moral ruling elite would have never have elected Trump. Three generations of upper class white males (Boomers, Gen X, and then Millenials) have been reading Ayn Rand, listening to Rush Limbaugh, and watching Fox News or their clones & related grifters these last 30 years and they have all become ignorant, narcissistic, sociopaths. Trump is just an exaggeration of a typical American businessman these days, not a freak. So even if Biden wins, we are far from out of the woods in this twilight struggle for the country and democracy.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      the utter dregs

      I’m missing baseball a lot less than would be normal. The Ricketts family (besides racist old Joe, Nebraska governor Pete is threatening to withhold relief funds for counties that require masks) has soured me on the Cubs and I don’t really have a backup.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      natem

      Oh this is a hoot:

      People familiar with his involvement said Rove has urged the Trump campaign to focus on defining the president’s plans for a second term, highlighting his challenger’s policy shortcomings and encouraging the president to moderate his tweets as much as possible.

      Yeah, good luck with getting President Tweety McShitter to curb his enthusiasm.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Calouste

      @The Moar You Know: Unfortunately it is an issue that affects women more than men, but it’s quite possible that kids still can’t go back to school in October because of the lack of response by the shitgibbon, where in many other countries they can.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Rommie

      One of the criticisms I’ve read about the 2016 campaign was ignoring MI/WI/PA and swinging for the fences in marginal states.  There’s no way, no way, Biden or his campaign makes that mistake a second time, barring deliberate sabotage.  So campaigning properly in the Midwest + the other swing states + some effort in a few marginal states?  That seems a sound strategy.  It’s also EXPENSIVE, which means I hope they have the cash to do it properly and not have to make decisions they may regret.  (And I’m feeling dirty talking about massive $$$ in elections – wish that would change!)

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Jeffro

      @Roger Moore:A healthy country would eject Trump by a margin of 538 votes in the electoral college.

       

      Hear, hear!  I know you’re writing in reference to the 2020 election but this should have been the case in 2016, and since it didn’t happen, OUT you go, Electoral College.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Calouste

      @natem: That’s actually the easy bit. The hard bit is to have him come up with plans. Although the media will of course present any slogan as a plan.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      HumboldtBlue

      This commentariat is very experienced on what it was like in the 60s and this Atlantic piece takes a look at what 2020 has in common with those socially and politically turbulent times.

      Paywall may be in effect:

      The ’60s watershed moments—the civil-rights campaigns in Birmingham and Selma, Alabama; Martin Luther King Jr.’s March on Washington and the anti-war March on the Pentagon; the outpouring of demonstrations following the shootings at Kent State—can seem in retrospect like towering peaks of transformative activism far beyond any contemporary experience. But history may look back on this period as a comparable transition in the nation’s politics and culture, driven primarily by the largest generation of young Americans since the baby boomers who flooded the streets decades ago.

      Enormous differences separate the two periods. But they may ultimately prove united by the magnitude of the change they impose.

      The 1960s saw the emergence of social movements around civil rights, opposition to the Vietnam War, feminism, Mexican American activism, and environmentalism, as well as the first stirrings of gay rights. The past decade has seen youth-led movements around climate change, gun control, immigration, and inequities of gender (#MeToo) and race (Black Lives Matter).

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Barbara

      @MisterForkbeard: Traditionally, “undecideds” break for the challenger not the incumbent. That’s why being under 50 is considered ominous for an incumbent.  Many rules seem to be broken where Trump is concerned but it’s unlikely that everyone in that undecided camp will end up voting for Trump.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Jeffro

      @MisterForkbeard: vs at least another 100k dead from Covid, continued reporting on how trumpov let China slide because he was trying to get their aid in getting re-elected, the upcoming book by his niece, his taxes possibly becoming public, and above all else, his continued public mental and physical deterioration.

      I factored all that in against polls tightening and still gave a net boost to Biden across the next 4.5 months.  “Jeffro math” ;)

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Marcopolo

      @MisterForkbeard: I don’t live in KY but I was rooting for McGrath (though telling all my friends to send their money elsewhere) until I learned about and then saw Booker’s kickoff video.  That was about a little over a month ago.  Since then I’ve paid a little more attention to the race.  What I’ve seen is that Booker is just a better politician/communicator than McGrath & he has a great positive message.  I honestly never expected McGrath would beat McConnell and don’t know which is the better matchup now but I do know who I’d want as my Senator (if I lived in KY) if he could be beaten.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      MisterForkbeard

      @natem:

      highlighting his challenger’s policy shortcomings

      Republicans want an election about policy? I don’t think they’ve thought this through.

      “Having policy” isn’t exactly a policy shortcoming, especially when most of the country agrees with those policies. You can contrast this with Trump, who basically just wants to fuck with minorities and keep the gravy train rolling for republicans.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      MisterForkbeard

      @Jeffro@Barbara: These are both fair points.

      A few weeks ago I made the point that Trump can’t just be consistently awful, he has to get worse for his polls to remain at the low point they are. Typically Republicans get embarrassed about him for a week or two and then go back to him. The stuff he did that embarrassed them in 2017 doesn’t worry them at all in 2020.

      His incumbent status and the ongoing clusterfuck that is COVID is not going to help him here and may constitute “getting worse”. I do still expect the polls to tighten, but maybe it won’t be very much. And I hope they widen more.

      @Marcopolo: Booker is a much better Dem, agreed. If he could beat McConnell I’d be all over it. Same with McGrath, though – McConnell is so bad that anyone, even a shitbird normal republican would be a vast improvement.

      But do we really think America could handle two black dudes named Booker in the Senate? This may be a bridge too far. :)

      Reply
    46. 46.

      natem

      @Calouste:

      Indeed, Trump doesn’t have the stamina to stick with the “Hey, your policy sucks because…” because he can’t help himself. He will always end up showing his ass on prime time.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      JMG

      Florida is one of the biggest states in the Union and its last six presidential elections have been very close. Not campaigning there would be insane for either party.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      James E Powell

      “There are two reasons that Biden is leading in the polls in Florida right now: He’s not Donald Trump and he’s not Hillary Clinton,” said Barry Edwards, a professor at the University of Central Florida’s School of Politics, Security and International Affairs.

      This describes several states where Biden currently has a lead. I might amend it to say he’s not Donald Trump and he’s not a woman.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Adam L Silverman

      VP Biden has to consistently be ahead of the President in Florida by 10% in order to win Florida by 1%. He’s only polling above the President within the margin of error in Wisconsin, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The election will be decided in states where Biden’s lead is within the margin of error. The battlefield is the electoral college. Texas is not in play. Neither is Georgia. Florida, Wisconsin, Ohio, and Pennsylvania, because Biden’s lead is within the margin of error, may be in play. Or he may be losing by 1 to 4 points. Act as if he is.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Barbara

      @HumboldtBlue: Interesting article, especially the following:

      There was widespread agreement, however, on one point: By 88% to 11%, Americans want the government to negotiate the prices of coronavirus treatments with the pharmaceutical industry. That sentiment cuts across party lines.

      That should give Democrats a significant opening.  This is one of those issues where the allegiance of Republicans to donors is increasingly at odds with the views of ordinary people, regardless how they usually vote.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Gin & Tonic:

      1) He hasn’t moved his official residence there. He is prohibited from doing so by local zoning laws.

      2) Until or unless the Biden campaign and the Florida Democrats get out and work for the Puerto Rican vote in Florida, all you’re going to get is the same result that Bill Nelson got against Rick Scott. Scott and his people spent every day engaging with this community, Nelson and his people and the Florida Democrats didn’t. Scott won.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      danielx

      @HumboldtBlue:

      All true. A lot of what the Republican Party has become in the last sixty years amounts to one long hysterical scream of rage against the Sixties, and it continues today. Trump’s base would prefer to go back to the golden, never-existed paradise of the Fifties, when every white male had a decent paying job for the asking and women, children, n****rs and sp**s knew their place and by god kept to it, or else. And those are the ones who wouldn’t prefer the 1850s.

      However…assuming (fingers crossed and a lot of hard work) Trump is beaten like a rented mule on November 3rd, CANNOT WAIT for reports of the tantrum he will throw on election night. When the music stops and undeniable reality hits him in the face like a big lemon meringue pie…

      The Bunker overdubs will be epic.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      hitchhiker

      Baseball is part of summer, but it turns out you don’t have to wait on greedy owners to sort their shit out. They’re playing in South Korea, live games with announcers and commentary but no crowds. Our youtubetv subscription lets us watch, and it’s great. Good players who know the game, that lazy feel interrupted every so often by a brilliant moment or a tense one.

      I may never give money to MLB again, and I’ve been doing that since the Detroit Tigers won the pennant in 1968.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      MCA1

      100% agree that Biden should be putting a lot of time and resources in FL.  Its 29 EV’s plus just one of MI, PA or WI is enough to win.  The most obvious path to victory for Biden is: hold Clinton-won states and reverse that Midwestern trio, but taking just one of them and Florida is probably the second clearest.  And as a bonus, Florida offers the clearest path to a sizeable EC victory with over 300 EV’s.

      As it stands right now, Ohio, North Carolina, and Iowa are all in play, and it’ll take more polling for me to trust it, but possibly even Texas.  No recent state polling out of Georgia, but as of several months ago Drumpf was up 7 or 8 there, and his support erosion since April has been in that range, and Georgia’s seen some unique issues in recent weeks that might help Democrats, as well.  And Arizona is looking more and more like it’s not only in play, but in the Biden column for the moment.

      Agree with all of Betty’s concerns about voter suppression, ongoing foreign interference and other shenanigans.

      A lot of people are also worried about how much faith to put into polling right now, but I’m not as concerned about that, frankly.  Maybe it’s wishful thinking or confirmation bias, but we should keep in mind that polls weren’t really that far off in 2016 and the better pollsters have since adjusted their models to hopefully be better this time around.  It’s also worth noting that (a) Biden’s national polling lead is larger than Clinton’s was at this point in ’16, (b) his lead is larger in the majority of the swing states than hers was at this time 4 years ago, and (c) most importantly, in June of 2016 the Republican Party had not yet coalesced behind Trump.  That’s actually a huge difference between then and now: pre-GOP Convention there was still a lot of consternation within the party about their candidate, and a ton of people had not yet come back into the tent.  Contrast that with right now, where soft Republican support seems to be falling away from the incumbent, and he is not going to be pulling in a lot of independents with a “sure, what the Hell, could shake things up” vote.  He’s a known quantity with horrible approval ratings and two ongoing national crises that he’s massively mismanaged.  So while there will be some gullible cult members pulled back in when Biden’s demonized as a horrible socialist and Trump’s ad campaign gets going full speed, I’m reasonably confident that that number is a lot lower than the number of people who got comfortable as the party rallied around Trump in 2016 and convinced them he’d be controlled by the Republican establishment.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      joel hanes

      @MisterForkbeard:

      [Trump must]  get worse for his polls to remain at the low point

      Trump has only four tactics:

      1. Ridicule opponent
      2. Double down on mistakes
      3. Declare victory
      4. Abandon the field and attack something else (distract)

      He will get worse.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      danielx

      @MisterForkbeard:

      Republicans want an election about policy? I don’t think they’ve thought this through.

      Clearly.

      Trump doesn’t have policies, which require thought. Instead of policies he has impulses, invariably ugly, and instead of thoughts he has neurons which occasionally, soggily collide with each other.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      MattF

      @natem: That’s bullshit, and Rove knows it. He’s recommending a list of things that everyone knows Trump cannot and will not do. It’s a smoke bomb– meant to distract the enemy.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      catclub

      @The Moar You Know: You could Google it. I did.

       

      Of course I could, that is not my point.  My point was the lazy author putting up a number with no context.

      My other point is that most readers who are not obsessive readers of BJ will NOT google it.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Krope, the Formerly Dope

      @James E Powell: This describes several states where Biden currently has a lead. I might amend it to say he’s not Donald Trump and he’s not a woman.

      Women who aren’t Hillary Clinton typically haven’t been on the receiving end of a 30 year defamation campaign in the media.  Yes, misogyny plays a role, but Hillary definitely had some resistance that was specific to her as a person.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      natem

      @MattF:

      Yeah I told you, that piece is a riot. The best part is the next paragraph Rove denies actually being involved with the campaign 🤣🤣🤣

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Redshift

      I also can’t agree that things won’t get better for Trump, because the polls always tighten as election day approaches. That’s not for several months, but we should remember it and not freak out. (And if it doesn’t happen, he’s in for a world of hurt.)

      No complacency, I know if you’re five points up, fight like you’re ten points down, but I’m liking our chances.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Redshift

      @MattF:

      It’s a smoke bomb– meant to distract the enemy. 

      Or meant to make him look like a smart pundit when Trump inevitably doesn’t do any of that (even if it’s blindingly obvious he never would.)

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Stacib

      @the utter dregs: I’m with you on the Cubs, and before these past couple years, I would have never imagined not watching every pitch from spring training through the end of their season.  I have loved this team over 50 years, and I’m pissed the Ricketts have screwed that up.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      Kay

      Donald J. Trump
      @realDonaldTrump
      · 5h
      Biden got failing grades and polls on his clueless handling of the Swine Flu H1N1. It was a total disaster, they had no idea what they were doing. Among the worst ever!

      Biden does something to him. Even the insults are stale and oddly…irrelevant.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      Krope, the Formerly Dope

      @Redshift: No complacency, I know if you’re five points up, fight like you’re ten points down, but I’m liking our chances.

      Even if winning could still be assured, get out there and vote.  Every office counts, especially in a redistricting year.

      Don’t just beat them, BURY them.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      MisterForkbeard

      @natem: So basically Gaetz let somebody else live with him for a few years and now wants to pretend he has a black ‘son’ for political gain? Nice.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      Kay

      Julie Tsirkin
      @JulieNBCNews
      ·56m
      Grassley officially co-introduces his bipartisan bill protecting Inspectors General with Gary Peters.
      “It’s clear congress can’t rely on any WH to get it right so we need to change the law…”
      The bill is co-sponsored by 8 other Senators, including Collins, Romney & Portman.

      I just feel like they’re hedging their bets in a way they didn’t before. They are starting to think he might lose.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      Kent

      @PsiFighter37: I wouldn’t spend a dime in Texas. Let the folks organizing locally see if they can drag Biden over the finish line, but sinking money into 4 major media markets would be a colossal waste.

      A 50 state strategy isn’t about running up the score in the electoral college. It’s about building local organizations and winning down-ballot races as well. If a major investment in Texas means that the GOP loses or comes close to losing its majority in either chamber of the state legislature that would be absolutely HUGE going into redistricting for the decade of the 2020s. And more Dem judges will make real meaningful differences in the lives of millions of Texans when it comes to things like criminal justice and police reform.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      dmsilev

      Actual headline just now, proving once again we’re in a really shitty timeline:

      Facebook removes Trump ads with symbol once used by Nazis to designate political prisoners

      In its online salvo against antifa and “far-left mobs,” President Trump’s reelection campaign displayed a marking the Nazis once used to designate political prisoners in concentration camps. A red inverted triangle was first used in the 1930s to identify Communists, and was applied as well to Social Democrats, liberals, Freemasons and other members of opposition parties. The badge forced on Jewish political prisoners, by contrast, featured a yellow triangle overlaid by a red triangle.

      In response to queries from The Washington Post, Facebook on Thursday afternoon deactivated ads that included the inverted red triangle. The red symbol appeared in paid posts sponsored by Trump and Vice President Pence, as well as by the “Team Trump” campaign page.

      “Too overtly Nazi for Facebook” is an impressive achievement of sorts.

      Reply
    77. 77.

      Krope, the Formerly Dope

      @Kay: Biden got failing grades and polls on his clueless handling of the Swine Flu H1N1. It was a total disaster, they had no idea what they were doing. Among the worst ever!

      Oh yeah, I remember how awful that was.  We were slow to act and had to shut down the whole economy. Over a hundred thousand people died in just a few short months…wait, sorry, I’m being told that’s how the COVID response has been this year.  Honest mistake.

      Also, I’m always confused when they blame the VP for administration policies.  The VP barely has any official power.  This especially bugs me with the Ukraine thing.  Yes, Biden was involved, but he was acting in a diplomatic capacity for policy that he didn’t put into place himself.

      Reply
    79. 79.

      TaMara (HFG)

      I’m optimistic enough that my meager campaign donations are going to flip the senate. If Hickenlooper can stop screwing up, he’s a shoo-in, so I’ll focus on longer shots.

      I think Biden has this. I read an interesting take today that by October, if Trump’s numbers are as awful or worse than they are now, he’ll be a shadow candidate. His narcissism will not allow him to face losing badly. He’ll be out crafting his “I only lost because of bad people” message. And if he does lose, he’ll check out completely and spend the next three months “out of the office”

      Reply
    80. 80.

      Krope, the Formerly Dope

      @Kay:“It’s clear congress can’t rely on any WH to get it right so we need to change the law…”
      The bill is co-sponsored by 8 other Senators, including Collins, Romney & Portman.

      Wonder if they can get enough together to override the inevitable veto.

      @TaMara (HFG): He’ll be out crafting his “I only lost because of bad people” message.

      First and foremost himself, followed by those he hired.

      Reply
    81. 81.

      dmsilev

      @Kay: As attack lines go, that one is remarkably incoherent. Biden gets a failing grade for how he handled swine flu, so what does that mean about Trump given that COVID-19 has killed ten times as many Americans and still is far from over?

      Reply
    82. 82.

      Kay

      @Redshift:

       because the polls always tighten as election day approaches.

      I just throw out polls that are “48 to 38” or thereabouts because come on- there aren’t that many undecideds. They’re lying and they will come home to Trump. I only look at 50 +.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.