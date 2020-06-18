Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – realbtl – British Columbia

On The Road – realbtl – British Columbia

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

On the Road will continue, but it will be forever Alain’s.

Introduction

I live about 40 miles from the west entrance to Glacier NP and about 90 miles from the BC border. I’ve found that in summer I can get away from the tourists by making a quick dash for the border, alas not this year. For many years I explored the back roads mostly by motorcycle but lately at 70+ preferring a convertible. Here are a few pictures I’ve collected over the years.

On The Road - realbtl - British Columbia 6

This is why they invented heated seats (not to mention real heaters as opposed to the puff of warm breath from my old TR4 or VWs).

On The Road - realbtl - British Columbia 5

Moraine Lake near Lake Louise. I had a friend along who had never seen the LL area. It’s pretty but very crowded, think Canada’s version of Yellowstone.

On The Road - realbtl - British Columbia 4

On the road from LL to Jasper, the Icefields Highway. This goes by the glacier that feeds the Columbia River to the west as well as flows to the north to Hudson’s Bay and into the Great lakes. Highly recommended.

On The Road - realbtl - British Columbia 3

On the road between LL and Field BC, home of my favorite restaurant, the Truffle Pig.

On The Road - realbtl - British Columbia 2

Yum.

On The Road - realbtl - British Columbia 1

From Revelstoke south you follow the chain of lakes/reservoirs of the Columbia River and the surrounding mountains spawn numerous small streams.

On The Road - realbtl - British Columbia

Wildlife. With my telephoto thankfully. One time I pulled into a rest stop in the car that I had used several times before on 2 wheels and saw a mama griz with 2 cubs about 15′ off the entrance road. Definitely glad I was in a car this time and the need was not too great.

    6Comments

    2. 2.

      Abnormal Hiker

      Slight correction: Melt water from the Columbia Icefield reaches the Pacific Ocean via the Columbia River, the Arctic Ocean via the Athabasca River, and Hudson Bay via the Saskatchewan River.  It does not drain via the Great Lakes

      Reply
    3. 3.

      MagdaInBlack

      When I was 9, 1967, my parents summer trip was traveling the Transcan thru that area. I have an album full of (Polaroid) pics very similar to these 😊 We camped the whole way, beautiful rough sites In the mountains, maintained by the govt.

      There was no Truffled Pig then. 😄

      Thank you for the memories 💖

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Mustang Bobby

      Stunning scenery, beautiful photography, yummy sandwich, and cool car. What’s not to like?

      Reply

