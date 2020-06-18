This fucking guy:

For days, as coronavirus cases climbed across the state, Arizona’s Republican governor blocked local lawmakers from being able to mandate that residents wear masks. The mayors of Arizona’s largest cities went on national television and radio shows, pressing the governor, Doug Ducey, to give them the power to require mask-wearing in their cities if he was unwilling to mandate it statewide. Hundreds of Arizona medical professionals sent Ducey an open letter this week, outlining the evidence that masks save lives and asking him to require citizens to wear them. Partially bowing to pressure, Ducey announced on Wednesday that he would allow local governments to set their own mask-wearing regulations.

And there’s this:

Without any change in the state’s public health policies, the latest model from researchers at Arizona State University projected that Arizona hospitals could run out of hospital beds in late June or early July and have to shift into “surge status”, Humble said on Wednesday morning. “You should be honest with people: that comes with a different standard of care,” Humble said. While he did not mandate masks statewide, Ducey said that wearing a face mask was “an issue of personal responsibility” and that “every Arizonan” should wear one.

Surge status speaks for itself: unnecessary death, and medical professionals being run into the ground. Unlike cops in Atlanta, who are not answering 911 calls except for officer down in some sectors, physicians and nurses don’t have a cop-like union, so they’ll just work themselves to the bone because some Trump-fellating governor needed to impress the king before a big rally in his state.

But don’t let anyone tell you that the grim reaper doesn’t have a sense of humor: the Pinal County Sheriff who refused to enforce a stay-at-home order because of the constitushun was diagnosed with COVID. If doctors were like cops, they’d tell this asshole to GOMER and go home to choke to death in his own secretions.