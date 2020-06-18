Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

We still have time to mess this up!

How has Obama failed you today?

Naturally gregarious and alpha

Nevertheless, she persisted

The Math Demands It!

I personally stopped the public option…

This blog will pay for itself.

We Survived Breitbartpocalypse!

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

Dinky Hocker Shoots Smack!

A snarling mass of vitriolic vicious jackals

We have all the best words.

Usually wrong but never in doubt.

Just a few bad apples.

No one could have predicted…

This blog is Obama’s Katrina.

Almost as fun as hiking the Appalachian Trail.

Women: They Get Shit Done

Mission Accomplished!

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot

Consistently wrong since 2002

Word salad with all caps

Not all heroes wear capes.

This is a big f—–g deal.

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / Let’s Check In with the Death Eaters

Let’s Check In with the Death Eaters

by | 24 Comments

This post is in: 

This fucking guy:

For days, as coronavirus cases climbed across the state, Arizona’s Republican governor blocked local lawmakers from being able to mandate that residents wear masks.

The mayors of Arizona’s largest cities went on national television and radio shows, pressing the governor, Doug Ducey, to give them the power to require mask-wearing in their cities if he was unwilling to mandate it statewide.

Hundreds of Arizona medical professionals sent Ducey an open letter this week, outlining the evidence that masks save lives and asking him to require citizens to wear them.

Partially bowing to pressure, Ducey announced on Wednesday that he would allow local governments to set their own mask-wearing regulations.

And there’s this:

Without any change in the state’s public health policies, the latest model from researchers at Arizona State University projected that Arizona hospitals could run out of hospital beds in late June or early July and have to shift into “surge status”, Humble said on Wednesday morning.

“You should be honest with people: that comes with a different standard of care,” Humble said.

While he did not mandate masks statewide, Ducey said that wearing a face mask was “an issue of personal responsibility” and that “every Arizonan” should wear one.

Surge status speaks for itself: unnecessary death, and medical professionals being run into the ground. Unlike cops in Atlanta, who are not answering 911 calls except for officer down in some sectors, physicians and nurses don’t have a cop-like union, so they’ll just work themselves to the bone because some Trump-fellating governor needed to impress the king before a big rally in his state.

But don’t let anyone tell you that the grim reaper doesn’t have a sense of humor: the Pinal County Sheriff who refused to enforce a stay-at-home order because of the constitushun was diagnosed with COVID. If doctors were like cops, they’d tell this asshole to GOMER and go home to choke to death in his own secretions.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • azlib
  • Barbara
  • cain
  • Calouste
  • Comrade Scrutinizer
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • Enhanced Voting Techniques
  • germy
  • Gin & Tonic
  • mad citizen
  • Matt McIrvin
  • MattF
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • PsiFighter37
  • Sab
  • satby
  • terraformer
  • WereBear

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    24Comments

    3. 3.

      terraformer

      I saw a great tweet this morning from a user in Kiev, and sadly, I couldn’t agree more:

      America’s culture wars are so advanced that this country managed to make *the existence of a global pandemic that has killed more than 100,000 Americans* a matter of political opinion. What an utter failure of a country.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Comrade Scrutinizer

      @Enhanced Voting Techniques: I wonder if “defunding” (a really dumb tag for something else entirely) should be retired and the focus shifted to taming police unions. I’m normally very pro-union, but those fuckmooks are just gangs of gunthugs posing as something else.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      MattF

      I think it’s important to keep in mind that these guys are getting their happy places massaged by emulating Donald Fucking Trump. It’s a feature of authoritarian regimes– the Leader is surrounded and supported by a cloud of little Leaders.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      mad citizen

      @terraformer: It’s a devastating tweet, thanks for sharing.  My chemtrail/QAnon sister-in-law was at our house yesterday (fortunately just stopping to go out with my wife) and my wife innocently asks about her lack of mask/whether she wears one.  Response “I don’t believe any of it, you’ll never convince me it’s real, etc.”  Just such utter BS.  Then she talks about being sick for 3 weeks a few months ago, lost sense of taste/smell for a week, etc.  She thinks she had it then.  The schizophrenic nature of these people is beyond belief.

       

      After all of this, I hope the voting rate among nurses and doctors this time is 90% or above.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @Comrade Scrutinizer: “Defund” is on target because that’s what’s going to happen win or lose is what’s going to happen if these police forces don’t get their shit together; turning urban areas back into ’80s style combat zones is just going to kill the tax base that pays for these idiots salaries and pensions. There is the shinning example of the corpse of the city of Detroit for anyone who wants to ride the racists train into the ground.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      WereBear

      It’s one thing to make up your own facts when the population who clings to the lies will deal with this reality clash on their own. In such cases they hit the wall without help, and barely reach their own social circle. Even then, cognitive dissonance kicks in, and they will blame the victim so they can continue to believe the lies.

      But that’s not the case when it’s a pandemic. As terrible as it is, that might be the only reality clue that’s big enough to make a dent in our current crop of Trump cultists.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Matt McIrvin

      I am so mad on behalf of all my friends/family in Arizona, who are just utterly dismayed and terrified about this. Everyone could see what we went through in the Northeast back in the early spring, and instead of taking it as a warning, the people in charge decided it was proof that they were better than us.

      Meanwhile in Massachusetts we’re still taking this fairly seriously and now our new case rate is lower than the national average and still dropping.

      This is not necessarily a red/blue state thing–I don’t understand what the deal is in California either. I think it’s a “whether you were hit hard already” thing, Americans being as bullheaded as they are.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Calouste

      @Enhanced Voting Techniques: You’d think that the police would be happy to see the back of a guy so incompetent that he had a weapon stolen from him by someone he was trying to arrest, thereby putting his colleague who was there at risk as well, but apparently that is not what it is all about. They’re all bad apples.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Matt McIrvin

      …It’s almost as if there’s a kind of social/behavioral herd immunity that, for people raised in US culture, can only be maintained for any length of time if the rate of COVID infection hits a certain level, around 100-200 cases per million per day. And it probably decays

      Louisiana is a worrying case, since they actually had an early wave on the level of the Northeast, beat it down pretty quickly, and are now having a second wave.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      PsiFighter37

      Got lucky and found a nice AirBnB on a farm in New Hampshire and will be spending all of next week up there. They are the only state in NE taking a more “lax” approach – no mandatory self-quarantine on arrival, but you need to have quarantined at your home prior to arriving. It certainly assumes folks will be more responsible, so it will be interesting how it turns out. We will be around Portsmouth – not a huge city by any means, so I anticipate we will be able to social distance and be okay.

      Arizona seems like they are well and truly fucked. Hope it aids in turning the state bluer faster now that Ducey has fucked up big time.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Barbara

      Slightly OT.  I seem to have made my way onto a number of Republican email lists — all begging for money.  The newest is a “personal message” from Nikki Haley, telling me that Thom Tillis is being outraised in North Carolina and polling data puts his victory “within the margin of error.”  Maybe I should see this as a contrarian sign and contribute to his opponent.  I mean, seriously, how did I get onto their mailing list?

      Reply
    18. 18.

      PsiFighter37

      @Barbara: I think Tillis could be in real trouble. Roy Cooper is going to sail to reelection, and I would venture to guess that Biden is leading in the state as well.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Sab

      @mad citizen: I know it’s family, but why is your wife going out with a person who won’t wear a mask?

      We won’t let our kids in the house any more. Two of them work essential jobs with exposure to the public. The third one behaves irresponsibly. So we wave at them through the front door.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Matt McIrvin

      @PsiFighter37: NH has been doing all right by mostly trying to keep out infected people from Massachusetts. But Mass. is beating this down enough that in a couple of weeks the situation may be reversed, with more general infection in NH. (Maybe not, new cases are declining in NH too.)

      Reply
    23. 23.

      cain

      @Enhanced Voting Techniques:

      And what happens when they reach their physical limits of what their bodies can take?

      They get screamed at for not doing their jobs and that it’s all their fault that people are dying – or – they realize any break means people will die. Horrible.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      azlib

      Ducey is basically a pawn of the AZ Chamber of Commerce.  He does not do anything without their approval. I have this on good authority from a lobbyist friend of mine. He is getting pounded daily by the local paper, though. His basic take is as long as we have hospital capacity (which is running out now) AZ is okay. The head of Banner Health (one of the big hospital chains here) has raised the alarm about hospital capacity, but to little effect.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.