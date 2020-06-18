Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Schadenfreud Open Thread: Ted Cruz Is DESPERATE

Late Night Schadenfreud Open Thread: Ted Cruz Is DESPERATE

by | 13 Comments

He’s at that tricky age for a would-be GOP master debater. Too old to be classed as a Young Gun, too young to be a Grey Eminence (also, that beard: Euggh). And the younger Repub strivers — Cotton, Hawley, Gaetz — are as cruel and amoral as he ever was, but with no pretention to grace or civility.

(Also, I suspect his kids liked Sesame Street better than they ever liked Daddy.)

Just look how the crass social-media mob treated his last entirely earnest & principled defense of his comrades in the Party!

Seriously, dude: You’re trying to gin up a feud with celebrity puppets?

    13Comments

      trollhattan

      Holy crap, Ron Perlman is 70? [checks] I’m-a going on the Ron Perlman diet in the morning.

      Texas, just keep embarrassing yourself. That’s about all you’ve got.

      Yutsano

      I swear this exact sequence of events happened last year. Sesame Street has been tweeting about Pride since they got an account. Maybe it’s different players every year.

      Yutsano

      And I’m just going to get this out right now: I have lost a lot of respect for Slava. He went down to a dark place that you really don’t want to go down with him if you want to keep your sanity intact. Especially with this moment and the treatment of Ethiopian Jews. Just had to get that out there.

      Kent

      To my shame I will confess to having once voted for Ted Cruz.

      It was the 2012 primary election and I was living in Waco. There were no contested races in the Dem primary so I asked for the GOP primary ballot as you are free to do in TX to do a little creative ratfucking.

      Cruz was running against David Dewhurst, who was the Lt. Governor and more or less a younger version of John Cornyn. Very old money establishment Texas-style GOP who was clearly the establishment favorite. Ted Cruz was this creepy frenetic guy full of flop sweat and smarminess that seemed much less electable than Dewhurst so I voted for him. But Texans refuse to be ratfucked when there is a GOP on the ballot, especially in 2012 which was peak anti-Obama tea party in Texas.

      Not that my vote ever made any difference. But still.

      I also once voted for Ted Stevens when I was living in Alaska and somehow this completely unhinged John Birch type woman escaped through the Dem primary to challenge him. Couldn’t bring myself to vote Green which was the other choice as I was still butt hurt by 2000.

      trollhattan

      @Achrachno:

      I’ll be the happiest jackal in Jackaltown if Texas goes blue. But until they get rid of Abbott, Abbott lite, and Cruz, and give Cornyn’s seat to a Dem they are dead to me.

      Another Scott

      In other news, AlJazeera:

      Putin’s rating is collapsing as anger grows in Russia
      Putin is losing popular support. Now Russians are going to take politics into their own hands.

      Roman Dobrokhotov by Roman Dobrokhotov

      Could Vlad actually lose?

      Dictatorships always seem very stable, until they aren’t.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Duane:

      Conservatives have always been at war with Sesame Street. After all these years they can’t make peace with an imaginary place. 

      They need to puff some of the magic dragon and chill the fuck out.

      Msb

      I agree that Ted’s beard is awful, but suspect that without it he would have no jawline, as he seems to have put on a good deal of weight. Too much bacon cooked around the gun barrel, perhaps. Seriously, I hope the weight gain isn’t health-related.

