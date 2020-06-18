Endless propaganda. This is a taxpayer-funded show targeted at Pre-K children. It doesn’t need to be talking about sex or sexuality at all. https://t.co/YV3HUB5pCt — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 17, 2020

ted cruz now challenging big bird to wrestle dan bongino https://t.co/e71O5fhnl1 — kilgore trout, a ramp with no steps (@KT_So_It_Goes) June 17, 2020

He’s at that tricky age for a would-be GOP master debater. Too old to be classed as a Young Gun, too young to be a Grey Eminence (also, that beard: Euggh). And the younger Repub strivers — Cotton, Hawley, Gaetz — are as cruel and amoral as he ever was, but with no pretention to grace or civility.

(Also, I suspect his kids liked Sesame Street better than they ever liked Daddy.)

Just look how the crass social-media mob treated his last entirely earnest & principled defense of his comrades in the Party!

Hellboy actor Ron Perlman challenges Ted Cruz to $50,000 charity wrestling bout https://t.co/8OOhNlouc7 — Morgan Fairchild (@morgfair) June 16, 2020

It's probably worth noting that Ron Perlman is 70. — Jacob T. Levy (@jtlevy) June 15, 2020

Shit, Rhea Perlman could put Cruz on the deck. — Joe Mack (@om42koa) June 15, 2020

Noth8ng to see here, just a member of what is ostensibly the greatest deliberative body in the world engaging in high-minded public discourse. https://t.co/1EshvdPtk6 — Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) June 15, 2020

It’s weird to watch a guy who wouldn’t defend his wife or father play the tough guy https://t.co/5bqPuSCUHA — Michael Cohen (@speechboy71) June 15, 2020

Tailgunner Ted Cruz enlivened the electric Twitter machine for nearly 12 hours by getting in a wrangle with actor Ron Perlman in defense of Rep. Jim Jordan, the coatless nuisance from Ohio. https://t.co/lBep8OwXYr — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) June 15, 2020

Seriously, dude: You’re trying to gin up a feud with celebrity puppets?