GOP Stupidity Open Thread: Countdown to Trump's Tulsa Rally

GOP Stupidity Open Thread: Countdown to Trump’s Tulsa Rally

19 Comments

From local news station KOCO-5:

The Oklahoma Supreme Court today heard arguments on whether to step in and delay Saturday’s rally in Tulsa for President Donald Trump that is expected to draw tens of thousands of people.

Attorneys Clark Brewster and Paul DeMuro filed a lawsuit arguing that holding the rally as scheduled would endanger public health.

“A perfect storm for over-the-top disease transmission,” DeMuro said.

He said COVID-19 cases in Tulsa and across the state have dramatically increased since June 1.

“This is not a question of whether additional people will be affected and dying in Tulsa, it’s just a question of how many,” he said…

Attorneys for the BOK Center and its management company agreed that the rally ill-advised but said the contract they have with the Trump campaign leaves them no wiggle room.

“We don’t argue that the CDC classifies events like this as the highest possible risk,” one of the arena’s attorneys said.

But, he said, the campaign and arena have the legal right to hold the rally…

The court will meet tomorrow to discuss the request.

The Big Name Media actors are already cranky:

(Of *course* it was a stunt for twitter likes…)

GOP Stupidity Open Thread: Countdown to Trump's Tulsa Rally

(Clay Jones via GoComics.com)

  • Benw
  • dmsilev
  • hells littlest angel
  • Honus
  • Ken
  • lamh36
  • Lapassionara
  • Martin
  • Mousebumples
  • namekarB
  • scottinnj
  • ThresherK
  • Yutsano

    19Comments

    4. 4.

      Martin

      @lamh36: Saturday. Tomorrow is Juneteenth. You probably didn’t know that, most people don’t. Trump made the day famous.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Ken

      It was postponed to Saturday out of “respect for Juneteeth”, which many are taking to mean “no one was signing up for Friday”.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Mousebumples

      It was going to be tomorrow (Friday) but they rescheduled for … Reasons. (“respect for the anniversary” was the lip service claim they made

      Edit – Ken beat me to it.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      scottinnj

       

      “Supporters of President Donald Trump amassed outside the arena in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Thursday, two days before he is scheduled to hold a campaign rally expected to draw at least 100,000 people.”

      I may be wrong but if I were betting….I’d take the under on the 100,000 attendance figure.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Martin

      @Ken: I think people were signing up just fine. I think the Secret Service sent their black agent in to tell Trump why his rally was going to get burned to the fucking ground if he held it on Friday.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      dmsilev

      @lamh36: Saturday. Because someone explained to Trump that holding a rally on Juneteenth was a really bad idea if he hoped to maintain even a shred of plausible deniability on the whole “I’m a flaming racist” thing.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Ken

      @dmsilev: He wants it full so he can claim there are four times as many people outside. If fewer show up, I predict they’ll pack everyone into one section and point the cameras there.

      Reply

