From local news station KOCO-5:

The Oklahoma Supreme Court today heard arguments on whether to step in and delay Saturday’s rally in Tulsa for President Donald Trump that is expected to draw tens of thousands of people.

Attorneys Clark Brewster and Paul DeMuro filed a lawsuit arguing that holding the rally as scheduled would endanger public health.

“A perfect storm for over-the-top disease transmission,” DeMuro said.

He said COVID-19 cases in Tulsa and across the state have dramatically increased since June 1.

“This is not a question of whether additional people will be affected and dying in Tulsa, it’s just a question of how many,” he said…

Attorneys for the BOK Center and its management company agreed that the rally ill-advised but said the contract they have with the Trump campaign leaves them no wiggle room.

“We don’t argue that the CDC classifies events like this as the highest possible risk,” one of the arena’s attorneys said.

But, he said, the campaign and arena have the legal right to hold the rally…

The court will meet tomorrow to discuss the request.