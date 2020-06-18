Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

DACA reversal was arbitrary and capricious

47 Comments

 

SCOTUS has held that the termination of the DACA program was arbitrary and capricious:

 


 

I AM NOT A LAWYER.

I have spent enough time in health policy to have some awareness of the power of the Administrative Procedure Act (APA). The APA regulates the decision-making process for executive action in the US federal government. A big part of the APA is notice and comment where a new rule is proposed in draft form, interested stakeholders respond and then the government responds to all of the substantive points raised in comments. The government does not need to change policy in the response, they just have to show that they engaged in contemplating trade-offs and issues that the comments brought up. Most of my risk adjustment comments to the ACA regulatory rules are dealt with “We thank the commentators for XYZ, we disagree and won’t follow your advice” OR “We would like to do what you want us to do but we can’t do that for operational reasons as our computers were programmed in 1978…”

A rule struck down by APA arbitrary and capriciousness is not a ruling on the constitutionality or legality of the contents of the particular rule. It is merely a ruling on the process. Rescinding DACA is a legal option as long as the Trump administration follows the APA check list and goes through notice and comment with appropriate engagement and weighing of all relevant points. The SCOTUS ruling is a respite with the actual finality coming this November. A Biden administration will withdraw the rule. A second Trump administration would presumably be able to issue the rule with the appropriate boxes checked off in a facially plausible manner.

    47Comments

    2. 2.

      Krope, the Formerly Dope

      DACA reversal was arbitrary and capricious.

      APA standards notwithstanding, this is true of nearly everything Trump does.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Cermet

      So likely Robert’s joined the liberal wing so as to stick it to the orange cloud of gas; knowing full well this ruling is only temporary but he can thumb his nose at the rump without really compromising the power of the prsident’s office.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Baud

      I wonder if they’ll overturn Roe in the abortion case.  I find it hard to believe that the streak will continue.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Elizabelle

      Roberts wants to protect the integrity of the Court.  A bit late to see the danger, but …

      The 18th century called.  It wants Scalito back.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Omnes Omnibus

      Just an observation, the Court usually decides cases on the narrowest possible grounds.  Deciding on procedural grounds is a favorite method.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Immanentize

      @Baud
      Overturning Roe would cause much more disruption in the nation than overturning DACA.

      My guess is a splintered decision 4-2-3? Allowing states to mandate hospital privileges, but requiring valid non-barrier steps to doing so. But we shall see.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      PsiFighter37

      @Baud: I get the strong sense from Roberts that he has little to no interest in rocking the boat on hot-button social issues, and that he would very much prefer to focus on handing corporations wins instead.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      p.a.

      @Baud: before the election?  Assuming nat’l polls are accurate 60/40 ish pro-choice I think punt.  Another thumb in the eye of biblethumpers (at the risk of them sitting out the election), but there are myriad issues to stoke their hate and get out the fascist vote, and wait for any number of lawsuits to reach the SCOTUS after Nov 2020.

      ETA: I see your 10:40.  Yep.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Josie

      So once again, it seems that we are saved by the incompetence of these evil people.  Hopefully they will not be able to get it done legally before the election.  Yay for their stupidity, I guess.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Nora

      It used to be that the Supreme Court would rule on cases in the narrowest possible way, avoiding Constitutional issues whenever possible.  This court has not been really good at that (what exactly was the standing of the plaintiffs in the ACA cases?), but it’s good to see they still know how to decide cases that way.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @Baud:

      There’s no guessing how Roberts will rule.  He’s going to be damned reluctant to overturn major settled law that doesn’t touch on any of his personal pet issues, but he’s an asshole who leans right by preference and certainly has no empathy for women whatsoever.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      PsiFighter37

      @Josie: Even if they finished it, there is no doubt they would be sued again. So in all practicality, the election will decide if Dreamers stay or get deported.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Baud

      @Frankensteinbeck: Right. I can’t see anything that would kill off the GOP’s evangelical support faster than if Roe is upheld again, even in a weakened case.  Although it may not be the case currently before the court.  I think they’ll want to do it after the election.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @JPL: Executive orders are meant to fill spaces where Congress has not acted or to provide guidance on how an administration will interpret and enforce a law that is on the books.  An executive order cannot repeal a law.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Betty Cracker

      Justice Sotomayor states the obvious for the record:

      Thank you, Justice Sotomayor.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Immanentize

      @Elizabelle: I really don’t like the term “Scalito.”. It really mixes up two so very different justices.  I disagreed with Scalia on most things, agreed in a few, fought him constantly.  He was arrogant, shouty and harsh.  But he generally had a grounding for his opinions.  Alito is just a reactionary Trumper who is really a low quality hire (as Kay would say).  Did you ever see his comments on election day 2016?  The two don’t resemble each other at all.

      And “Scalito” is also vaguely anti-immigrant. But certainly better than just saying, “the Wops,” I suppose.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Another Scott

      @Baud: I guess it depends on how one defines “players”…

      Hehe.

      Cheers,
      Scott.
      (“Who generally dislikes the DH, but Ortiz was amazing in his prime.”)

      Reply

