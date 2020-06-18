SCOTUS has held that the termination of the DACA program was arbitrary and capricious:

#SCOTUS rules against Trump administration in challenge to decision to end #DACA program, which allowed noncitizens brought to this country illegally as children to apply for protection from deportation, holding decision was arbitrary and capricious — SCOTUSblog (@SCOTUSblog) June 18, 2020





I AM NOT A LAWYER.

I have spent enough time in health policy to have some awareness of the power of the Administrative Procedure Act (APA). The APA regulates the decision-making process for executive action in the US federal government. A big part of the APA is notice and comment where a new rule is proposed in draft form, interested stakeholders respond and then the government responds to all of the substantive points raised in comments. The government does not need to change policy in the response, they just have to show that they engaged in contemplating trade-offs and issues that the comments brought up. Most of my risk adjustment comments to the ACA regulatory rules are dealt with “We thank the commentators for XYZ, we disagree and won’t follow your advice” OR “We would like to do what you want us to do but we can’t do that for operational reasons as our computers were programmed in 1978…”

A rule struck down by APA arbitrary and capriciousness is not a ruling on the constitutionality or legality of the contents of the particular rule. It is merely a ruling on the process. Rescinding DACA is a legal option as long as the Trump administration follows the APA check list and goes through notice and comment with appropriate engagement and weighing of all relevant points. The SCOTUS ruling is a respite with the actual finality coming this November. A Biden administration will withdraw the rule. A second Trump administration would presumably be able to issue the rule with the appropriate boxes checked off in a facially plausible manner.