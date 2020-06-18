Emergency room doctor & poisoning specialist here to say that masks do not reduce oxygen or cause poisoning and have not led to ER visits. pic.twitter.com/tarqHnyjBO — Ryan Marino (@RyanMarino) June 16, 2020

If people could get over their selfishness and ignorance and wear masks in public there is a very high likelihood we could actually reduce the number of people with respiratory issues, low oxygen saturations, and emergency room visits for the same. — Ryan Marino (@RyanMarino) June 16, 2020

“Stabilizing” at 20,000 new covid cases per day would have been seen – rightly – as a public health failure just three months ago. https://t.co/TFqMv5uWJV — Dan Diamond (@ddiamond) June 17, 2020

Leaked CDC document contradicts Pence claim that U.S. coronavirus cases 'have stabilized' https://t.co/9jeez1QSi8 pic.twitter.com/7WdEyiA0Zj — Yahoo News (@YahooNews) June 17, 2020

US deaths from Covid-19, more than 117,000 today, have now exceeded US deaths in World War I, 116,516—a war in which more American personnel died from disease than combat. — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) June 17, 2020

June 17th, the US and #COVID19

Some people would call it a plateau.

Others will call it the 1st wave.

It is now at 80 days of >20,000 new cases/day

It is off the chart. It's a log scale.

The only country in the world

And now it's up-sloping. pic.twitter.com/RVo4M1BecG — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) June 17, 2020

Whites account for 77% of the American population, for context. White infection rate is 36%. (credit goes to Erin Stokes of @CDCgov for sifting through massive amounts of data to get this right.) https://t.co/anm51uAXx1 — Alexander Nazaryan (@alexnazaryan) June 17, 2020

New coronavirus cases surged in Oklahoma, Texas, Arizona and elsewhere while Florida Governor Ron DeSantis rejected the idea that reopening his state too soon was the reason behind its spike https://t.co/DPzYi4sIo0 pic.twitter.com/OejeLBWShY — Reuters (@Reuters) June 18, 2020

California, you in danger girl. ?? pic.twitter.com/PsezsRxvdb — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) June 16, 2020

We are testing a ton. 80k tests. Now I look at hospitalizations. California still looks ok there. That is where Texas, Arizona and North Carolina are in trouble. Hospitalizations — Heather Wetzler?? (@heatherwetzler) June 16, 2020

Newsom defends widescale California reopening as positive tests continue to climb https://t.co/mHXdLc9O1h pic.twitter.com/kOQXurLCIM — Alexander Nazaryan (@alexnazaryan) June 17, 2020

Requiring masks 'political hazard' as COVID-19 surges in California breadbasket https://t.co/EcTqErMFmc pic.twitter.com/zyelYjIzDP — Reuters (@Reuters) June 18, 2020

Even correcting for the weird one-time spike of inmate cases, Texas yesterday hit an all-time high of new coronavirus cases at 2,622… …until today, when we set a new record of 3,129. pic.twitter.com/3iNPHQFIfl — delrayser (@delrayser) June 17, 2020

*This* is that “small government” they’re always banging on about? https://t.co/wdFyYCs12k — Peter Wolf (@peterawolf) June 17, 2020





" @OrangeCoFL has added more than 100 new cases every day for the last 6 days. The highest was Monday with 186 cases. @OCFLMayor Demings said many of those [COVID] cases were traced back to bars and nightclubs." https://t.co/JMirPmzMFB — Rep. Carlos G Smith (@CarlosGSmith) June 17, 2020

One church, 236 covid cases. https://t.co/9vYd8YT2tw — Tim Dickinson (@7im) June 17, 2020

My (puny little) home state (finally) crushes the curve –

It took a long damn while but this is a gratifying thread. https://t.co/IusB59hkzK — Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) June 17, 2020



(I haven’t gone past the front yard in three months now, but this is *still* cheering news!)

China reports 28 new coronavirus cases in mainland https://t.co/HxyPPt5a9G pic.twitter.com/DzxiwwxQ50 — Reuters (@Reuters) June 18, 2020

PHOTO GALLERY: A first-person view inside Beijing's coronavirus tests. https://t.co/3Zf0uTOXgN — The Associated Press (@AP) June 18, 2020

China says it must improve hygiene in wholesale food markets after Beijing outbreak https://t.co/9OM7kyeXYl pic.twitter.com/NADgj5EZUo — Reuters (@Reuters) June 18, 2020

New coronavirus cases in New Zealand rattle public confidence https://t.co/efjqQlXL7s pic.twitter.com/aes1lSUgQ5 — Reuters (@Reuters) June 18, 2020

UK says China and Russia trying to exploit coronavirus crisis https://t.co/n085F3WDAW pic.twitter.com/nPQv9outG9 — Reuters (@Reuters) June 18, 2020

Germany is reporting more than 650 coronavirus cases linked to a large meatpacking plant. It's a significant regional spike for a country that has recorded nationwide infections in the low hundreds lately. https://t.co/d9yXHBBK4P — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) June 17, 2020

Paulinho Paiakan: Amazon indigenous chief dies of coronavirus https://t.co/XbABO5Z5xS — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) June 18, 2020

Mexico reports 4,930 new coronavirus cases, 770 more deaths https://t.co/Jap9ZpoVbK pic.twitter.com/l3HlwuQ9Or — Reuters (@Reuters) June 18, 2020

WHO halts trial of hydroxychloroquine in COVID-19 patients https://t.co/DKSviO4bZv pic.twitter.com/DWcw9sujYa — Reuters (@Reuters) June 18, 2020

Japanese researchers confirm coronavirus testing in sewers as possible outbreak warning system https://t.co/D54vACN2V5 pic.twitter.com/cDlKgG8YEw — Reuters (@Reuters) June 17, 2020

“The federal government rose to the challenge and this is a great success story” –@jaredkushner https://t.co/zaYdPk7i6v — Jason Sparks (@sparksjls) June 17, 2020

By the end of the week, more people will have died since Kushner said this stupid fucking shit than had died when he said it. https://t.co/D9hIh7IvMa — David Waldman-1, of Yorktown LLC™ (@KagroX) June 17, 2020

100,000+ dead. Talk to doctors, not Sparkle Pants. https://t.co/H8wSbxlYpv — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) June 16, 2020