Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

This is a big f—–g deal.

Yes we did.

Women: They Get Shit Done

Shock troops for the Unitarian Jihad.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

The Math Demands It!

Peak wingnut was a lie.

All your base are belong to Tunch.

A snarling mass of vitriolic vicious jackals

Han shot first.

We have all the best words.

Reality always wins in the end.

Lighten up, Francis.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

This blog is Obama’s Katrina.

I personally stopped the public option…

Shocking, but not surprising.

Wetsuit optional.

What fresh hell is this?

Hot Air and Ill Informed Banter

The house always wins.

Screw the Judean People’s Front. Splitters.

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / COVID-19 Coronavirus Update: Wednesday/Thursday, June 17-18

COVID-19 Coronavirus Update: Wednesday/Thursday, June 17-18

by | 4 Comments

This post is in: ,


My (puny little) home state (finally) crushes the curve –


(I haven’t gone past the front yard in three months now, but this is *still* cheering news!)

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Amir Khalid
  • mrmoshpotato
  • terben
  • 🐾BillinGlendaleCA

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    4Comments

    3. 3.

      terben

      From the Australian Dept of Health:

      ‘As at 3:00pm on 18 June 2020, a total of 7,391 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Australia, including 102 deaths and 6,877 have been reported as recovered from COVID-19.

      • Over the past week, there has been an average of 16 new cases reported each day. Of the newly reported cases, the majority have been from Victoria.
      • Of cases with a reported place of acquisition, 62% have recent international travel history, including over 1,300 cases associated with cruise ships.
      • To date, over 1,927,000 tests have been conducted nationally. Of those tests conducted 0.4% have been positive.’

      21 new cases today, 9 among quarantined travellers, with Victoria accounting for 18 of the total. There are 14 cases in hospital, but only two in ICU and on ventilators. Both of these cases are in Victoria.

      On the positive side, it is now 26 days since the last Covid-19 death in Australia.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Amir Khalid

      Malaysia’s daily numbers. 14 new cases: 11 from local infection comprising four Malaysians and seven non-Malaysians, three imported infections. Total 8,529 cases.

      127 more patients recovered and were discharged from hospital, total 8,000 recovered or 93.8% of all cases. Just 408 active and contagious cases remain: four are in ICU and no one is on a ventilator. No deaths for the fourth day in a row, total remains at 121 deaths. Infection fatality rate is 1.42%, case fatality rate 1.48%.

      We are still in a recovery phase of lockdown, scheduled to last until Merdeka Day (August 31).  If the daily numbers still look this good at that point, we might get a Recovery Movement Control Order 2 with further easing of restrictions, but I don’t expect announcement of an exit phase just yet.

      As a lifelong sportsball fan, I’ve learned not to celebrate a win before the final whistle. But unlike Prince Jared, I can tell when my team is not winning. The more I learn about how America is dealing with Covid-19, the more I fear for Americans.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.