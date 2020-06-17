Betty will probably chime in on this guy, but how can you be so wrong about something like this:

Yesterday, @GovRonDeSantis said 260 of 500 employees at a “central Florida airport” tested positive for #COVID19. That was alarming to hear and we’ve been working to confirm which airport. We now have clarification from @MCO about that number and it’s not exactly what it seems. pic.twitter.com/Buh99ZCiz9 — Lauren Seabrook (@LSeabrookWFTV) June 17, 2020

In case that print is too small to read, the actual number of positive cases of the 500 tested was 2 — not 260. The Flordia curve is ugly enough without DiSantis’ inability to convey information accurately:

By the way, that graph is from the New York Times, where James Bennett’s career died for our sins and will soon rise again and appear on Fox or OAN. The Times’ graphs are the best I can find, and I get them for free, so here you go. Also, yes, in my last post I should have specified that I was comparing the shape of the curve in Texas with New York State’s curve, not the absolute case counts, since nobody has had the number of cases or deaths that we had.