What a Fucking Maroon

by | 8 Comments

This post is in: 

Betty will probably chime in on this guy, but how can you be so wrong about something like this:

In case that print is too small to read, the actual number of positive cases of the 500 tested was 2 — not 260. The Flordia curve is ugly enough without DiSantis’ inability to convey information accurately:

By the way, that graph is from the New York Times, where James Bennett’s career died for our sins and will soon rise again and appear on Fox or OAN. The Times’ graphs are the best I can find, and I get them for free, so here you go. Also, yes, in my last post I should have specified that I was comparing the shape of the curve in Texas with New York State’s curve, not the absolute case counts, since nobody has had the number of cases or deaths that we had.

    8Comments

      TS (the original)

      Is Gov Cuomo the only governor giving a daily coronavirus report.  That is where I get my information. Today he was explaining about facts – not being red facts or blue facts. He is also congratulating his procedures to flatten the curve & criticising the administration & those states that are “opening up” while their death & hospitalisation figures grow.

      New York also has its lowest daily figures to date (since the upsurge) – with 17 deaths.  He is now criticising the feds for allowing the virus to enter NY from Europe, while doing nothing to help NY in the aftermath.

      Is he running for President 2024?

      Reply
      dmsilev

      Relatedly, Alexandra Petri has outdone herself, again:

      ‘The Greeks Are Gone from Troy for Sure,’ by Mike Pence

      Thanks to the leadership of King Priam and the courage and compassion of the Trojan people, our walled city is far stronger and even less pregnable than it was nine years ago, and we have won the fight against the Greeks. And if you doubt that, just look at this enormous and beautifully constructed wooden horse they have left for us, which is definitely not hollow and will absolutely not be filled with handpicked soldiers ready to pour out and devastate our city.

      The Laocoöns and Cassandras are full of negativity about this horse. At least, I think that was what Laocoön was saying before he was seized mid-sentence and crushed to death by sea serpents, along with his two sons! Probably a sign that what he was saying was not important. And when has Cassandra ever been right about anything?
      […]

      I know we have asked the Trojan people to make sacrifices, like not leaving this walled city because there were Greeks outside, something that, amazingly, a few people were unwilling to do but most of you have been great about. But the time for sacrifices is over, except in the sense that we need to make a literal sacrifice to thank the gods for their protection.

      Now is the time to bring in the horse and commemorate this achievement. We have defeated this visible enemy, which was also sometimes invisible because the gods are tricky.

      Look, we can test the horse, if you like, but I think testing just makes it more likely you will find out information that makes you unhappy, and that is the last thing we need in our moment of triumph. But sure, have Helen walk around the horse calling out in the voices of the Greeks’ loved ones, just in case! Knock yourself out! I am sure the worst is over.

      Reply
      download my app in the app store mistermix

      @feebog: The COVID tracking project has hospitalizations in tabular format.  They are definitely going up for FL:

      https://covidtracking.com/data/state/florida

      Texas’ page doesn’t have hospitalizations, but I looked at the raw data and they had some numbers there, so I don’t understand that.

      Reply

