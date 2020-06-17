Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Wednesday Morning Open Thread: Same Planet, Different Worlds

Wednesday Morning Open Thread: Same Planet, Different Worlds

Close enough, if the national attention doesn’t jinx it:

… “It’s time we elevate this,” Northam said of the June 19 commemoration. “Not just a celebration by and for some Virginians but one acknowledged and celebrated by all of us.”

The Democratic governor is giving every executive branch employee this Friday off as a paid holiday and will work with the legislature later this year to pass a law codifying Juneteenth as a permanent state holiday. The legislation is likely to pass the Democratic-controlled legislature with little trouble…

The announcement came less than two weeks after Northam announced he was ordering the removal of a statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee along Richmond’s prominent Monument Avenue. It is one of the country’s most iconic monuments to the Confederacy. Earlier this year, Northam signed legislation scrapping Lee-Jackson Day, a state holiday named after two Confederate generals…

Northam was joined Tuesday at his news conference by musician Pharrell Williams, who is from Virginia. Williams said Juneteenth deserves the same level of recognition and celebration as Independence Day.

“Here’s our day, and if you love us, it’ll be your day too,” Williams said.

In a statement, state House Republican Leader Todd Gilbert echoed the same sentiments.

“July 4th is the birthday of our nation, but Juneteenth is the day where it truly began to fulfill its promise of freedom for all,” Gilbert said. “For the first time since enslaved Africans landed at Jamestown in 1619, the chains of bondage were finally cast off.”…

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    98Comments

    3. 3.

      Gravenstone

      Gotta love the presumption that just because Trump steps on every rake in sight when he opens his mouth/tweets, that Biden would do the same. Granted, they’re assuming that their media supplicants will aid them in smearing Biden once he assumes a more public posture, and not without precedent.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Baud

      Poll: Voters oppose ‘Defund the Police’ but back major reforms

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Baud

      While I hope for a whopping Biden win in November, a lot of awful people will claim that Hillary should have won by the same amount, blaming her for their own misogyny and their decision to indulge in their own privilege rather than protect the country.

      It’s unfortunate that Trump didn’t kill a couple of thousand Americans in 2016, or maybe we would be in the mess.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Baud

      @Chyron HR:

      I’m told that “defund the police” makes Democrats look reasonable when they propose alternatives to it.  I’m going to go with that theory because it seems to be working.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      low-tech cyclist

      Another anniversary:

      June 17, 1972. Nine o’clock Saturday morning. Early for the telephone. Woodward fumbled for the receiver and snapped awake.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Brachiator

      From the “No shit, Sherlock” file.

      A group of 16 friends all tested positive for coronavirus after a night out at a recently reopened Florida bar. Three members of the group, who spoke to CNN’s Chris Cuomo Tuesday, said they want to remind the public that the pandemic is not over yet.

      And of course, no masks.

      The group had gathered for a friend’s birthday, they said. The bar was crowded, and no one was wearing masks.

      Government officials, take a bow.

      At the time, the virus was “out of sight, out of mind” since they didn’t know anyone who had contracted it and they heard from their mayor and governor that everything was fine, Erika Crisp said. But within days, they started getting sick.

      Why this will keep happening.

      Everyone in the group tested positive; and though some had flu like symptoms, none got seriously ill.

      It’s going to be a long summer. But like the Orange God Emperor says, “There are no cases if people don’t get tested.”

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Jinchi

      Forty-three percent of registered voters said they thought Trump would be a better steward of the economy than Biden, while 38% said Biden would be better.

      The last two Republican presidents lead America to fiscal disaster. The last two Democratic presidents lead America to prosperity.

      It’s amazing how deeply ingrained the idea is that any Americans still think Republicans are better than Democrats on the economy.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      SiubhanDuinne

      This WaPo headline made me laugh:

      Brothels in Greece reopen — with new 15 minute rule for customers

      I probably should have put it in the morning Covid-19 thread, huh?

      Reply
    26. 26.

      mrmoshpotato

      It is extremely funny that the God Emperor of internet dipshits is losing by double digits to a guy live streaming from his den.

      Good times.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Butter Emails

      @Jinchi:

      George Bush Senior also ended his only term in recession. Not nearly as bad as the past 2 morons and probably unavoidable due to factors at the time, but his response to it was a bit lacking.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Chyron HR: Silly Chyron!

      “Defund the police” is crystal clear.  And no, it does not mean to actually defund the police, but to reform police departments and take away their military-grade toys.

      See?  Clarity!

      Reply
    33. 33.

      NotMax

      @SiubhanDuinne

      Probably true story from the past passed down at one of the alma maters involved a group of students petitioning the Dean of Women to increase to 60 minutes from 30 the amount of time female students were allowed to have male visitors in their rooms.

      They asked, “What could they possibly do in 60 minutes they couldn’t in 30?”

      Her reply, “They could do it twice.”

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Lapassionara

      @low-tech cyclist: Thanks for the reminder. I happened to be in NYC that morning, and I saw the headline about a burglary at the Democratic HQ in the Watergate complex. It seemed strange to me at the time, and it was only the first of many strange headlines over the next two years.

      good morning, everyone.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Krope, the Formerly Dope

      @Jinchi: The last two Republican presidents lead America to fiscal disaster. The last two Democratic presidents lead America to prosperity.

      Trump portrayed the economy as horrible during the 2016 election while we were actually in a record-breaking period of job creation.   Then, before he had done a damn thing, he started taking credit for low unemployment and a soaring stock market.

      Do you think the people who bought into this beyond-cynical BS really care that Trump managed to crater the economy in 3 years?  They aren’t seriously answering the question.  They’re declaring loyalty.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      @NotMax: I’m still reading Erik Laron’s THE SPLENDID AND THE VILE about Churchill in WWII. I’m up to early 1940. Roosevelt is trying to pass the Lend-Lease Act while Churchill really wants the US to enter the war. It’s interesting to read about events while knowing how long he has to wait for that to happen.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      RSA

      It is extremely funny that the God Emperor of internet dipshits is losing by double digits to a guy live streaming from his den.

      I’m kind of gobsmacked about the strategy, “Please pay more attention to my opponent!”

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Butter Emails

      @mrmoshpotato:

      I think it’s bad framing, but it has its uses. As noted above, it gives cover to our politicians to go “wait a minute, defunding the police is a bad idea. We need police. Here’s a list of reforms (which are essentially what 90% of people mean when saying defund) ”

      I would also say that it’s becoming obvious that certain police departments do need to be disbanded and rebuilt.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      rikyrah

      My 22 year old grandson went to a party with about 30 people last week. No mask and no social distancing. He and 9 others have COVID-19. Tell the young people that think they are immune to this virus that it is real.— James Henderson (@JhendersonJames) June 16, 2020

      Reply
    45. 45.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @rikyrah:

      I love the ad — but why in the world do they call Trump’s unplanned visit to Walter Reed a “midnight run”? It took place in the middle of the afternoon. There’s no need for the good guys to layer in untruths like this just to make things sound even more sinister and clandestine than it already is.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Bruce K

      @SiubhanDuinne: Heh – hadn’t seen that in my perusal of Greek news. But on a related note, I discovered something that might give certain “very fine people” pause:

      Apparently now in Greece, if, through your own negligence, you cause the death of someone else by COVID-19, you can be imprisoned for up to ten years.

      If, through your own negligence, you cause the death of multiple people by COVID-19, you can be imprisoned for life.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Baud

      @RSA: I’m not gobsmacked by that at all.  Media attention on EMAILS! helped get Trump elected.  The media focusing on Biden can help make the conversation about Biden’s imperfections rather than Trump’s gross incompetence and manifest horribleness.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Butter Emails:

      I would also say that it’s becoming obvious that certain police departments do need to be disbanded and rebuilt. 

      And rebuilt.

      “Defund the police” doesn’t address this.  It’s a terrible slogan.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Brachiator

      @Jinchi:

      It’s amazing how deeply ingrained the idea is that any Americans still think Republicans are better than Democrats on the economy.

      Part of this recently was because Trump’s message was clear, even if it was phony and simplistic. “I’m going to save jobs, I’m going to bring jobs back to America, and I’m going to punish the foreign countries that stole your job. And then I’m going to cut your taxes.”

      I think that the Democrats need to emphasize Trump’s lies and failures. But I am not sure how they can best craft a simple, but honest message about the economy.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      NotMax

      @Dorothy A. Winsor

      I’m slowly working my way bit by bit through Second World War Diary – The War Day by Day, which is exactly that, a compendium of events on every single day in sequence, on Prime. Thus far have made it up to sometime in November 1941 so still a long way to go.

      Can be dry and rote but packed with info.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Bruce K

      @SiubhanDuinne: Point of order: the Lincoln Project people aren’t “the good guys” as such, and they’ve played fast and loose with the truth in the past in service of their own agenda (what sort of overlap is there between the Swift Boaters and the Lincoln Project, after all?); they’re Republicans, using Republican tactics, only this time it happens to align with the goals of the Good Guys.

      The Good Guys can honestly say that this wasn’t our doing; if the Lincoln Project had asked us, we’d have told them not to do that, but they’re going to war with you guys for their own reasons. 

      As for the GOP complaining that Biden’s not splashing himself all over the airwaves to distract from Trump’s follies: well, didn’t Napoleon once say to never interrupt an enemy when they’re making a mistake?

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      On the Supreme Court decision re LGBTQ job protection, one of the attorneys was interviewed on Pod Save America Monday. The Obama Bros asked if the attorney was surprised to see Gorsuch’s name on the decision, and he said he was more surprised to see Roberts’ because they’d tailored their argument for Gorsuch. They directed it straight to him.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Krope, the Formerly Dope

      @Jinchi: Except on the economic question, he’s polling better than the percentage of people who intend to vote for him.

      My guess is that’s the difference between the people who told pollsters they would vote for Trump and those who didn’t, but will vote for Trump in November.  I have a hard time believing 17% of voters will vote for someone other than Trump or Biden.  There are people right now who either cynically or ignorantly bought Trump’s line on the economy, will respond that they think Trump is better on the economy, but won’t yet state an intent to vote for him because he is being such an asshole.

      43% think Trump would be better for economy less 35% who already say they will vote for him, that’s up to 8% of voters.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Bruce K:

      @Spanky:

      Good point. I know perfectly well the LP folks are Republicans; I just need to remind myself of that fact more often. (And I still wish they hadn’t sullied an otherwise fine ad with an outright falsehood.)

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Brachiator

      @Baud:

      It’s hard because there isn’t as much consensus on our side on what needs to be done on economic policy.

      It’s not like the Democrats are going to have 3 people running for president. And there is no reason to cede any ground to the GOP. Trump ran on Jobs and the economy as much as he ran on immigration. The Democrats need to take this away from Trump.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Jinchi

      @mrmoshpotato:  “Defund the police” is crystal clear.

      Exactly this. You’ve got a winning argument when you get your critics to explain it to you. And “Defund” is the perfect response in a moment when police across the country are showing just how abusive they can be.

      So the protesters shout “Defund the Police” and their critics reply, ‘No. Let’s not defund them.  We should demilitarize the police and invest more in community services, instead.’

      The defund messaging is so powerful, they have people making the argument without even realizing it.

      With all respect to politicians worried about framing: what is their shorthand? “Reform” is meaningless enough that Trump can claim he did it, yesterday.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      db11

      @rikyrah: I have a slightly different take: I think that the conversation around ‘Defund the police’ has resulted in framing the expanded scope of change that’s required.

      It might be a terrible marketing slogan, but it’s been effective as a rhetorical device for expanding and shifting the Overton window on the issue of police violence — and that, because it requires deeper explanation than a simple soundbite.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      Krope, the Formerly Dope

      @Baud: From the article:

      Republicans, including President Donald Trump, are exploring reforms to policing

      Suuuuure they are…

      Reply
    69. 69.

      zhena gogolia

      @Baud:

      Ooh, I would pay to see that.

      People were posting clips of him running along with some protestors just recently — juxtaposed with The Ramp.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      TS (the original)

      The US election campaigning this year is beginning to look like the campaigns that happen in the rest of the world. TV/social media ads, limited outdoor events and lots of policies. Few politicians are going to be having trump style indoor events.

      Politicians having time to do their jobs rather than having to campaign & fund raise for much of their time. What an idea.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      db11

      @Jinchi:

      With all respect to politicians worried about framing: what is their shorthand? “Reform” is meaningless enough that Trump can claim he did it, yesterday.

      Exactly. (Black) BLM activists have warned that calls for reform will allow the powers-that-be to pay lip-service to the issue with a few cosmetic changes (which can be later rolled back when attention has shifted), in order to prevent substantive change.

      The over-pronounced worry about the slogan is yet another sign of the depth of the political PTSD of Democrats.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      eric

      I can remember recently reading frantic posts here that Biden needs to get out more…….hey………..wait a minute……..is that you Donald?

      Biden is doing the correct strategy.  He will appear live on tv with anyone that asks, so there is no way for the networks to say he is ducking attention.  This time, let Trump “enjoy” his free media.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      Served

      The caterwauling over “defund the police” continues on here as cities across the country are clawing back money from police budgets for the first time in decades. Sorry if you don’t like the slogan :'(

      Reply
    75. 75.

      mad citizen

      @Brachiator: Yup, the Reagan playbook of repeating a bald-faced lie as often as possible and some people eventually accept it as fact.  Trump’s “Don’t believe what you see on the news” a corollary.

      Re: the 1990-91 recession, that one screwed me up for sure, but Bush the elder doesn’t shoulder much of the blame, in my opinion, but as stated here, I suppose he could have reacted.  It was a very short recession (https://www.frbsf.org/economic-research/files/93-2_34-48.pdf).  That said, of course I still have no use for Bush the elder or Bush the incurious lesser.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      mad citizen

      @NotMax: These are great.  I have some individually-wrapped camel balls in my house right now.  I believe I brought them back from Vietnam last year in the before times.

      Reply
    80. 80.

      Jinchi

      @Krope, the Formerly Dope: I have a hard time believing 17% of voters will vote for someone other than Trump or Biden.

      That’s not what the poll says. Most of the truly undecided will either pick one of the two candidates, or decide not to vote at all. If this poll was completely accurate and 48% voted Biden, 35% Trump and the rest stayed home, the final tally would be Biden 58%, Trump 42%. And we’d all be shaking our heads at how inaccurate polling is.

      Reply
    82. 82.

      Immanentize

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: One interesting note to the case — R.G. and G.R. — is that when the Chief Justice (Roberts) is in the majority, he assigns who writes the opinion. (Also true when the Chief is in the minority — whoever is the most senior on the other side assigns that opinion).

      That means one of two things: either Roberts originally was on the majority and assigned the case to Gorsuch (a super smart move if true). Or, Bryer assigned Gorsuch and then Roberts decided to later join the majority after reading a draft opinion (smart but not as smart). I’m going with the first explanation — that Roberts was always in the majority.

      Reply
    83. 83.

      Kay

      @TS (the original):

      TV/social media ads, limited outdoor events and lots of policies. Few politicians are going to be having trump style indoor events.

      Agree that if this causes us to rethink how we do campaigns it’s a good thing. Our political campaigns suck. Voters hate them. That seems important to me- that the people the campaigns are supposedly for hate them.

      Reply
    85. 85.

      Baud

      @db11:

      The over-pronounced worry about the slogan is yet another sign of the depth of the political PTSD of Democrats.

      Since most Dems (including Biden) aren’t adopting it as their own, few are “worried” about the slogan. There is worry that the slogan becomes a litmus test for a small percentage of voters, the way “Medicare For All” has.

      Reply
    86. 86.

      eric

      @Immanentize: Most likely: Roberts asked Gorsuch how he would vote, if not clear from the conference.  At which point, Roberts wanted nothing to do with an Alito-like spittle-filled opinion, or Kavanaugh’s “yeah for gays, boo for the Constitution” salvo.  Because this is likely never getting undone, Alito gets this opinion in the chapter following Taney.

      Reply
    88. 88.

      Kay

      @TS (the original):

      There’s a variety of campaign-haters who are just annoying- “they’re all the same, I am so world-weary and sophisticated” but there’s a larger group who genuinely hate the whole thing. They do this kind of pleading “I vote and I know they have to campaign but this is AWFUL” – I mean, if you’re spending a billion dollars supposedly to “reach” people should they hate it? Is it possible it could be done differently where they wouldn’t hate it so much?

      Reply
    89. 89.

      MattF

      @SiubhanDuinne: That Lincoln Project ad will run once on FOX. It is aimed at Trump, personally. I wouldn’t put it past them to put a deliberate inaccuracy in the ad to provoke a bonkers response from Trump.

      Reply
    90. 90.

      Elizabelle

      And:  Aunt Jemima bites the dust.  Pepsi owns the brand now, and they admit the branding is based on a racial stereotype.

      Since1889.

      Reply
    93. 93.

      Immanentize

      For all the worriers about “Refund the Police” how about Refund Guns.  That’s really what most Defund folks want.  Shrink the armed faction of police forces to a nub so small it can be drowned in a bathtub.

      But no one can really get away with “Defund Guns,” can they? People in overly policed communities know exactly what people are saying when they say, Defund Police.

      “Were you there when they crucified my Lord” is not a question regarding whether you have an alibi in the year zero.

      Reply
    96. 96.

      Zzyzx

      @db11: that only works if we’re (meaning the Left as a whole) smart enough to not attack the people who are saying “don’t defund the police but…” as sellouts.

      Reply
    98. 98.

      cmorenc

      @mrmoshpotato

      “Defund the police” is crystal clear. And no, it does not mean to actually defund the police, but to reform police departments and take away their military-grade toys.

      “Defund the police” is among all-time most stupidly awful, counter-productive ways to frame an important issue. Far better to have framed it as “public safety “.

      Reply

