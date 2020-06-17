Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Two different epidemic curves

The US is having a consistent plateau of 20,000-25,000 new COVID cases per day. However the location of those cases are moving. The Northeast has effectively crushed the epidemic spread. The Great Lakes is making progress. The South and Sunbelt however are heating up. One of the metrics that is useful to look at to determine spread is how many days does case count double? At the start of the epidemic, doublings were happening every three to six days. No state is at that pace; thanksfully. However there is massive differences between the fastest and slowest doubling states:

Arizona has the fastest current doubling time in America at just over 2 weeks. At current pace, Arizona will quadruple its case count in a month. Even if there was a magic wand waved that stopped transmission this afternoon, Arizona would see a 20% increase in cases over the course of the week as there is a multi-day lag between when people get infected and when people are tested. There is no magic wand. There are smart public health measures and harm minimization techniques including wide spread mask wearing that can slow spread down.

New York got crushed in March and April. However aggressive lock-downs and wide spread changes in social behavior have produced massive changes in disease spread. Now case count will double in a year. New York’s hospitals have a fighting chance to now accommodate any unexpected surge or reasonably expected non-COVID disasters.

The April-May story was a Northeast and Pacific Northwest story. The June-July story will be a Sunbelt story.

    1. 1.

      Kosh III(

      Sadly the southern states are controlled by Trump worshippers who are not taking the needed precautions.  Expect many more deaths in the region due to their stupidity.
      I popped into a big box in an affluent mostly white and R(egressive) part of town, few masks on customers, NONE on staff.

    2. 2.

      dr. bloor

      Our species will vanish because we refuse to learn that Mother Nature doesn’t care whether or not we believe in her power.

    3. 3.

      TK_1

      Take it from me, it’s a bad time to live in a deep red state. Lot of these people are not only ignoring the harm reduction strategies, oftentimes they’re aggressively ignoring them and seemingly priding themselves on doing so. Scary days ahead.

    4. 4.

      low-tech cyclist

      Never mind – wrong thread

    6. 6.

      wvng

      A few days ago the republican governor of Arizona, in a statement where he said he would not issue an order requiring masking, said we have to learn to live with this disease. Yes, and living with it means masking if you want to not have a lot of dead people. This really isn’t that complicated.

    7. 7.

      wvng

      @TK_1: Here in Hardy County, WV, starting to get amused looks and stink eye for wearing a mask.  I expect that to turn hostile pretty soon.

      On the positive side, we did have an “I Can’t Breathe” march last Friday that went off without difficulty … after police shut down a “protectors of Hardy County” plan to put snipers on rooftops to shoot looters.

    8. 8.

      Jeffery

      The snow birds are now leaving Arizona taking it home with them wherever they live.

    10. 10.

      MomSense

      My poor dad and stepmom are stuck in Florida.  I sent them a photo of us our walking and they asked if everyone here is wearing masks.  Apparently that is NOT the case in Florida.

      Also assholes “from away” are coming to Maine to vacation and I am not confident they are following the 2 week mandated quarantine.

    15. 15.

      Amir Khalid

      @🐾BillinGlendaleCA:

      I wouldn’t risk death for a can of Coke Light Lemon, let alone a glass of iced tea.

      Seriously, I wouldn’t consider easing lockdown with infections rising like that. And I wouldn’t do it without a plan for keeping people safe. Masks, hygiene, social distancing, the works. Remove two of every three restaurant tables, rope off the bar and make people order drinks from their table, that sort of thing. It’s just crazy not to do that.

    16. 16.

      bluefoot

      Massachusetts has been doing well lately, but if the colleges open up in the fall it’s going to get ugly.  The population of Greater Boston goes up by something like 40% during the school year.  That’s a lot of people coming from all over the country.  Sheer numbers means we’ll see a big increase in cases, even if everyone wears masks, practices social distancing (which IMO isn’t really possible on a college campus), etc.  I expect we’re  going to be back to stay-at-home orders by October.

    17. 17.

      Ohio Mom

      Yesterday I had my annual exam. My internist is a part-time administrator at the hospital and that is taking up all her time during the pandemic so I saw another doctor in the practice.

      Who kept scolding me, “You’re very high risk (for COVID)” after I told her Ohio Dad is going on a business trip to Las Vegas at the end of the week. “So is he!” was all I could answer.

      I promised I would turn the master bedroom and bath over to him for two weeks after his return and camp out in the guest room. But the rest of quarantining Ohio Dad in this little ranch is going to be a challenge.

      I guess I will keep all the windows open all the time, and enjoy Cincinnati’s summer humid temps of 90+ in the comfort of my home.

      P.S. He’ll be in a warehouse every day, it’s not like he’s going to the Strip or other touristy places.

      Wish us luck!

    18. 18.

      Mike J

      There may be more to come in the PNW, but the growth seems to be in the rural counties over on the dry side of the mountains. Yakima and Franklin counties bot had more new caes earlier this week than Seattle did.

    19. 19.

      Amir Khalid

      @Ohio Mom:

      Remind Ohio Dad not to risk joining in after-work socialising over beers or dinner.

      ETA: and to get tested — when he comes back, and post-quarantine too if possible.

    21. 21.

      Barbara

      @wvng: I would like any insight into whether elderly people in Arizona — a significant share of the population, especially the voting share —  are having any kind of epiphany over their evidently rather low status within the Republican political ecosystem.  Wearing masks around other people is EASY.

    23. 23.

      Aziz, light!

      This is all part of the plan for November. Unsafe conditions in the toss-up states. People with brains in their heads stay home; Trump voters vote.

    28. 28.

      Uncle Cosmo

      Transmission probability will be low for people who get outside & stay outside – even at bars & restaurants so long as they eat & drink on the terrace. That may last till High Summer in its full thermonuclear & megahumid glory hits, with the associated stampede to take refuge in the A/C – enclosed areas with social proximity & (in all probability) recirculated atmosphere (what bar or restaurant owner is going to pay more than s/he has to to cool down hot humid air from the outside?) Toss in a “super-spreader” or two & the virus will be celebrating for months on end.

      I would guess that ‘Rona In The ‘Zona will be especially nasty – lots of old folks & a High Summer climate that anywhere south of Flagstaff is essentially unendurable without omnipresent A/C.

    29. 29.

      artem1s

      @bluefoot:

      but if the colleges open up in the fall it’s going to get ugly.

      Great Lakes regions are going to get set back by students returning this fall from Red States.  We have outbreaks already in Ohio high schools that have opened up football practice. Our campus is considering a lot of options, even cohort learning for undergrads so they can manage spread if there are outbreaks on campus.  No word yet about how they expect to manage intake of students.  If everyone will be required to have an entrance physical, quarantine period, participate in testing and tracking?  But all of it will be for naught if the sportsball teams are running around the country infecting each other every frigging week. The NCAA is going to kill us all.

