Social distancing support cat. pic.twitter.com/wTiwIX10ZR
— You Had One Job! (@_youhadonejob1) June 16, 2020
My dog does this every time we set the table and I cannot stress enough how much I respect her optimism pic.twitter.com/C3mym63pVK
— Jay Willis (@jaywillis) June 14, 2020
Okay fine, obviously the dinner in the first picture already happened but your lobbying/cyberbullying resulted in her getting a belated scoop of ice cream, congrats folks, you did it pic.twitter.com/LOUjzWlznt
— Jay Willis (@jaywillis) June 15, 2020
