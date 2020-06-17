On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. On the Road will continue, but it will be forever Alain’s. Submit Your Photos

🐾BillinGlendaleCA

Continuing south on US-395 to Lone Pine it was time to make a side trip for another visit to Mt. Whitney. Whitney Portal road starts in Lone Pine and makes it’s way though the Alabama Hills to the base of the Sierra. It then makes a climb up into the Sierra via a single switchback and heads up Lone Pine Creek canyon before reaching a relative flat area known as Whitney Portal. This is where the trail to Mt. Whitney begins.

There is also a campground and picnic area as well as a nice cascade where Lone Pine Creek falls from the upper elevations down into the canyon below. The one thing about Whitney Portal is that you can’t actually see Mt. Whitney, you have to back track about 1/2 a mile down the road before it comes into view.

The goal for this revisit was to drive further up Whitney Portal Road to get some better photos that I shot on my last visit in February. The road was closed at the beginning of the switchback that climbs into the Sierra, so I had to settle for some shots near a turnout just below that.