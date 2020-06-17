The cop who shot Rayshard Brooks at a Wendy’s in Atlanta was charged with felony murder today. If you’ve read about the case, Brooks, who was shot in the back, had gotten a Taser from one of the officers.
The cops knew who he was, they knew he was drunk, and they knew what he had in his hand was essentially a useless piece of plastic. Yet one of them shot him in the back. There was no justification to kill him even if he had a loaded Taser, but this is just an open-and-shut case of murder.
It may be an important detail that the DA in Atlanta is facing a runoff election against an opponent with a 2:1 fundraising advantage.
(via LGM — they just had a fundraiser and I chipped in, you can, too.)
