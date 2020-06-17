Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

Almost as fun as hiking the Appalachian Trail.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity.

What fresh hell is this?

Gastritis Broke My Calculator

Screw the Judean People’s Front. Splitters.

Our job is not to persuade Republicans but to defeat them.

Shocking, but not surprising.

Today in our ongoing national embarrassment…

We Survived Breitbartpocalypse!

I personally stopped the public option…

I thought we were promised Infrastructure Week

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

We have all the best words.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

Consistently wrong since 2002

Good luck with your asparagus.

The Math Demands It!

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

Yes we did.

A snarling mass of vitriolic vicious jackals

Naturally gregarious and alpha

Just a few bad apples.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

You are here: Home / Civil Rights / Criminal Justice / Shitty Cops / My God

My God

by | 59 Comments

This post is in: 

The cop who shot Rayshard Brooks at a Wendy’s in Atlanta was charged with felony murder today. If you’ve read about the case, Brooks, who was shot in the back, had gotten a Taser from one of the officers.

The cops knew who he was, they knew he was drunk, and they knew what he had in his hand was essentially a useless piece of plastic. Yet one of them shot him in the back. There was no justification to kill him even if he had a loaded Taser, but this is just an open-and-shut case of murder.

It may be an important detail that the DA in Atlanta is facing a runoff election against an opponent with a 2:1 fundraising advantage.

(via LGM — they just had a fundraiser and I chipped in, you can, too.)

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Angela
  • Barbara
  • Baud
  • Benw
  • CarolPW
  • Chetan Murthy
  • debbie
  • Elizabelle
  • Fleeting Expletive
  • germy
  • Gravenstone
  • gwangung
  • hueyplong
  • jeffreyw
  • Just Chuck
  • JWR
  • kindness
  • Krope, the Formerly Dope
  • Ksmiami
  • laura
  • Marcopolo
  • MomSense
  • Nora Lenderbee
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • Pangloss
  • piratedan
  • Redshift
  • rikyrah
  • Roger Moore
  • Sxjames
  • TaMara (HFG)
  • VOR
  • WaterGirl
  • Yutsano

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    59Comments

    2. 2.

      Chetan Murthy

      My God, indeed.  The things that are visited upon people who don’t deserve it.  The things.  The unspeakable things.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Elizabelle

      I’m glad to see the felony charges.

      In Richmond, VA, our police chief was fired yesterday.  Big issue with teargassing protesters a few nights before. Mayor Levar Stoney was pointed in saying he would conduct a nationwide search for a new chief.

      It is a culture issue, with many police departments, and chip chip chip away.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      debbie

      I know cops are blaming this on Brooks’s panicking. NPR reported that they think Brooks panicked because the officer forgot to advise him he was being arrested and just started handcuffing him.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Barbara

      @Elizabelle: I know people don’t want the link, but the NYT reported this morning on the prevalence of the use of tear gas on peaceful protesters.  It was a good article about how tear gas has been deployed in the past, how police seem to be using it as a first response when it hasn’t previously, and includes a quote about police departments trying to gaslight the public by referring to pepper spray as something other than tear gas.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Barbara

      @debbie: “Let’s shoot people if they panic” doesn’t inspire confidence.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      laura

      A semi- repeat from downstairs: Rayshard Brooks fell asleep in a drive thru. Not a crime. He’d spent most of Saturday preparing for a birthday for his young daughter – and was murdered on video. No one in his family will ever get over this. Not all the money in the world, not any prison sentence for his murderer and accomplice will ever undo the lasting damage, the pain, the sorrow.

      This same method of murder occurred in Solano County -between Sacramento and the Bay Area. A young man fell asleep in the drive through. A young Rap artist -He’d performed at a show and was likely headed home after a bite. The cops were called. They saw him asleep. They…..shot him to death right through his windshield. No charges. Justified because ……just because.

      His name was Willie McCoy. He was shot 25 times.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      hueyplong

      Amazing how consistently the cops in all these cases, when caught red-handed, keep insisting on changing their stories to different excuses that are equally contradicted by the video evidence that the entire country can see.

      It’s such an infuriating arrogance.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Krope, the Formerly Dope

      @laura: The cops were called. They saw him asleep. They…..shot him to death right through his windshield. No charges. Justified because ……just because.

      His name was Willie McCoy. He was shot 25 times.

      Obviously a threat to the police officers, what if he had a chance to unleash his deadly dream powers?

      Can’t these people at least try to be public servants and not Judge Dredd LARPers?

      Reply
    13. 13.

      VOR

      I think it is the training. Police are told they have to be in command, they have to dominate every situation, so they get frustrated when someone doesn’t instantly obey. They aren’t taught to negotiate or de-escalate, they are told to order in a loud voice. Letting someone steal a piece of equipment and run off with it would be a defiance of their authority so it is an offense which cannot be tolerated.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Marcopolo

      Did you read the article you linked about the run-off election?  The current DA is facing these accusations (Howard is the current DA who is bringing the charges):

      With the race narrowing to two, the advantage clearly lies with Willis. She has a more than 2-to-1 fundraising advantage over Howard, who currently faces three civil lawsuits from female employees past and present alleging harassment. Also, the GBI is investigating Howard for use of a nonprofit to supplement his salary.

      I don’t think any of us should be jumping in to throw this guy campaign contributions.  Just because he is doing the right thing here doesn’t mean he is the best candidate for the position

      Edited because upon rereading your post I guess you were saying contribute to LGM, not the DA in the election.  My bad for not having the best reading comprehension. :)

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Krope, the Formerly Dope

      @Marcopolo: I don’t think any of us should be jumping in to throw this guy campaign contributions.  Just because he is doing the right thing here doesn’t mean he is the best candidate for the position.

      I wonder about how he handled other similar cases too.  Is he doing this now out of principle or to try to get community support?

      Reply
    16. 16.

      WaterGirl

      This is awful beyond words.  Fuck these cops who act like rabid dogs.

      Those tweets are confusing.  I feel like I need an Agatha Christie list of characters to know what’s going on here.

      • Rayshard Brooks, was shot in the back for stealing a taser that was no longer functional, and was then kicked, stepped on and for over 2 minutes was not given medical attention that might have saved his life.
      • Garrett Rolfe, shot Brooks twice and kicked him after the shooting, and denied Brooks medical attention.
      • Devin Brosnan, who stood on Brooks’ shoulders while he was on the ground “struggling for his life”, is   is denying he did anything wrong and is willing to testify against his buddy.
      • Paul Howard is the DA bringing charges.
      • Fani Willis, the former chief deputy prosecutor, is running against Paul Howard.
      • The sleepy law firm – LoRusso Law Firm – says the actions were justified.

      What did I miss about the DA that makes us think the other candidate for DA would be better?

      Ah Paul Howard currently faces three civil lawsuits from female employees past and present alleging harassment and the GBI is investigating Howard for use of a nonprofit to supplement his salary.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      rikyrah

      “More doctors followed him to the microphone, describing the dead being carried out within 30 minutes of each other, and doctors being disturbed when people on the street ask them if the media is lying about the pandemic as part of a political ploy.” https://t.co/quPnux44yc— Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) June 17, 2020

      Reply
    21. 21.

      debbie

      @Barbara:

      The mayor here outlawed the use of tear gas and pepper spray on peaceful protesters through an executive order. To be honest, I’d be surprised if cops obeyed it.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      kindness

      Far too many cops get kicks out of killing minorities.  Something is wrong in their heads.  Take the Milwaukee case where the cop kneeled on a prone compliant handcuffed suspect for almost 9 minutes.  He was sending a message, he wasn’t doing it to control the subject.  He knew he was being taped and he kept doing it.  These cops are putting their twisted egos in front of being a good cop and doing the job right.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Elizabelle

      An interesting article from 2015 by Seth Stoughton.  Harvard Law Review.
      Law Enforcement’s “Warrior” Problem
      No apparent paywall.  Seth Stoughton is interviewed from time to time on NPR and other outlets.  He was a police officer in Tallahassee, FL for five years, then law school at UVa, and now a law prof at the U of South Carolina School of Law in Columbia.  Really interesting guy.

      Those who are on Twitter might want to follow him.  He’s been on this issue for years.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      piratedan

      saw a Facebook post the other day from a ICU nurse that essentially stated, they’re trained to subdue agitated and often violent patients (and sometimes relatives) and manage to do so without the use of guns and tasers and without killing those that need to be restrained.  Unsure why the police can’t be trained to do the same.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      WaterGirl

      Who is the fundraiser for?  The current DA, who is under investigation?  Or the former deputy that is running against him?

      (Question answered: It’s a fundraiser for LGM.)

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Gravenstone

      Someone (maybe John) suggested shortly after the video of the shooting came out that the cop was embarrassed at being disarmed and decided that he was going to make the victim pay. Nothing we’ve learned since really runs counter to that assessment. Cop gets pissed, cop goes out of control and kills a man. All on fucking camera.

       

      There needs to be a very large number of former police officers when all is said and done. Far too many are showing they lack the temperament, the judgment or the self control needed for the job.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      germy

      Is it time for periodic testing for steroids? Like once a week before they’re allowed to start their workday?

      Reply
    32. 32.

      WaterGirl

      @Baud: The way it was written, it seemed like there was a fundraiser for one of the DA candidates.  Thanks for clarifying that.

      The implication in the sentence above that, though, seemed to be that we should kick in some money for the candidate who is at a financial disadvantage.  But that seems to be the current DA who is under investigation for other issues.

      Do I have that backwards, too?

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Redshift

      @Barbara:

      It was a good article about how tear gas has been deployed in the past, how police seem to be using it as a first response when it hasn’t previously

      I don’t have the link handy, but I saw posted on twitter the work of a criminal justice scholar about how police violence is significantly higher at police misconduct/police reform protests than at other kinds of protests. Not exactly a surprise, but it’s useful to know it can be backed up by actual statistics.

      (also — assholes!)

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Elizabelle

      @Yutsano:   That’s awful.   Misses the vote because of an upper respiratory illness.  ETA:  I wish so much someone could have brought him in for the vote.  It was that crucial.

      One man testified that he had lost 5 family members to COVID.  90% of the hospitalized patients are African American.

      From the first article:
      Montgomery City Council votes down mask ordinance, sends doctors out in disgust

      [White] Councilman Brantley Lyons questioned whether masks and six-foot distancing really helps. They do, the doctors replied. Lyons was unmoved. “At the end of the day, if an illness or a pandemic comes through we do not throw our constitutional rights out the window,” Lyons said.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Yutsano

      @debbie@germy: I keep forgetting to mention this so thank you. This has been a huge issue for quite some time. And it’s a part of why these situations are so hard to come down from. Maybe that explains why the Tennessee National Guard can just lay their shields down and there’s peace but cops are amped up to jump in. We need to test them all and get them arrested for illegal drug use.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Krope, the Formerly Dope

      @Baud: DEA Failed to Properly Consider Risks When Laundering Money for Drug Traffickers

      The Fast and the Furious Part 2?

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Pangloss

      It’s not training.

      Many studies have shown it’s not training. I have a lot of experience with cops (my father, my workplace for 7 years, friends, acquaintances, working in local government, familiarity with the hiring and training process, etc.) and I feel confident from anecdotal evidence that it’s not training.

      It’s the culture.  It’s the fact that the preferred pools from which police are drawn have been traditionally– and are even more so now– places where white supremacists recruit and thrive.  It’s that police unions are mostly headed by people who are violently-oriented, who want to hide incrimination by association with white supremacist or white power or neo-Nazi groups because a growing chunk of their members need that protection, and it results in a vicious cycle.  It’s the macho man and tough guy ethos that permeates the ranks, and the baggage that comes with the stereotypes that fit that image.  It’s giving preference to former military, the fact that the forces are militarized and the nature of a lot of recent US military experience being accrued by supressing local occupied populations .  It’s the fact that in promotions and other rewards, certain metrics are emphasized that not only don’t relate to de-escalation, they promote hostility (e.g. ticketing or arrest quotas, stop and frisk, etc.).  Allowing cops to live outside of jurisdictions…. qualified immunity… etc.

      “Training” is a nice CYA for administrators and mayors and local government. It’s not going to make a significant difference if the cops are white supremacists, racists, bullies, gun nuts, neo-Nazis, conspiracy theorists, etc.  It won’t matter if all the misconduct is secret, if communications officers are lying in press releases while hoping no one had a camera recording, and if cops are allowed to get away with lying for others to cover crimes.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Baud

      @Pangloss: Perhaps it’s more accurate to say it can’t be training alone.  It’s hard to imaging a situation in which good training isn’t helpful, even if it isn’t sufficient.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Fleeting Expletive

      Trevor Noah did a terrific explication on 6-15 of the arrest of Rayshard Brooks, about the stupidity of armed cops sent to deal with a passed-out drunk.  He or another late-night guy showed the full interaction where the cop was administering the field sobriety test.  He was really, really overdoing it, the follow-my-finger exercise, and Raychard was “complying as if his life depended on it”, and it went on for many minutes.  He probably made him follow his finger ten times.  I believe that in those moments of looking into each other’s eyes the cop formulated the intent to kill that man, perceiving insolence in his deliberate compliance.  That cop so wanted to bust his chops and couldn’t. Seems obvious that Brooks tore away from him when the handcuffs came out, probably perceiving that the mortal threat was right then upon him.  What wretchedness.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Pangloss

      @Baud: Training isn’t a bad thing, but it’s used the same way as “retraining the workforce” is offered as the key to ending high regional unemployment.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Pangloss: Culture comes from the training.  Not all of the training comes in a classroom.  Stories told by senior colleagues are training.  What your partner and the people in the locker room tell you about how things work in the “real world” is training.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Ksmiami

      @Omnes Omnibus: True story, my old town in Michigan had a Canadian as Chief of Police and he focused his force on de-escalation and community involvement- it was heaven despite the Mayo

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Redshift

      @Pangloss: Yeah, better training is going to be necessary for whatever remains after we fix the main problems, but poor training isn’t the primary problem, so better training isn’t the primary solution.

      We have to get the white supremacists out to have police departments that function for public safety. It’s not going to be easy; there may be no other way to do it than disbanding forces and making everyone reapply with thorough checks for that by an independent authority.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Nora Lenderbee

      @Barbara:

      It was a good article about how tear gas has been deployed in the past, how police seem to be using it as a first response when it hasn’t previously,

      IWhen you find  roaches in your kitchen, you grab the bug spray immediately and exterminate them. The police are treating the protestors like vermin.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Roger Moore

      @gwangung:

      It’s the culture. Burn the whole thing down.

      Absolutely.  The whole culture has been driven by the “law enforcement” ethos.  It encourages the police to see everything they do as dealing with crime and criminals, even when they’re supposed to be helping someone in distress.  It’s no coincidence that we see the police kill people during welfare checks; they wind up treating them no differently from hunting down a fugitive.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      CarolPW

      @Omnes Omnibus: Daughters of the American Revolution eligiable, probably Daughters of the Confederacy too (fuck them). Wagon train to California. No Canada, mayo on burgers. Actually, mayo on almost anything except most sweets.

      ETA no Belgian either.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.