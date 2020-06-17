Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

John Bolton Tells All – Maybe

by | 118 Comments

Peter Baker at the New York Times has a copy of John Bolton’s book about his time in the Trump administration. Baker shares some of the goodies with us.

There is the usual evidence that Trump is a fool:

Mr. Trump did not seem to know, for example, that Britain is a nuclear power and asked if Finland is part of Russia, Mr. Bolton writes. He came closer to withdrawing the United States from NATO than previously known. Even top advisers who position themselves as unswervingly loyal mock him behind his back. During Mr. Trump’s 2018 meeting with North Korea’s leader, according to the book, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo slipped Mr. Bolton a note disparaging the president, saying, “He is so full of shit.”

Also, Bolton is the smartest person in the room. This is standard Bolton.

The book confirms House testimony that Mr. Bolton was wary all along of the president’s actions with regard to Ukraine and that Mr. Trump explicitly linked the security aid to investigations involving Mr. Biden and Hillary Clinton. On Aug. 20, Mr. Bolton writes, Mr. Trump “said he wasn’t in favor of sending them anything until all the Russia-investigation materials related to Clinton and Biden had been turned over.” Mr. Bolton writes that he, Mr. Pompeo and Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper tried eight to 10 times to get Mr. Trump to release the aid.

On the one hand, Bolton seems like an unreliable narrator. He came to the post of National Security Advisor from a checkered career that usually involved pissing people off, liberals more than conservatives. On the other, he is very bright (a friend who briefed him confirms this) and, in his way, devoted to what he believes is the truth. Along with his penchant for warmongering, that includes a fair bit of political acumen.

He refused to testify in the impeachment hearings, and the Republicans covered for him in the trial. The only reason for that seems to be so that he could save the goodies for his book.

Good advice on how to read the book, and the many excerpts you will see from it over the coming week:

So how should one approach Bolton’s book?

The best answer is to treat the book—and its author—bloodlessly, as a source of information that needs to be evaluated with due consideration for the source but without an instinct to either valorize or condemn. Bolton has a story to tell. It is very likely a story worth hearing. To absorb it implies no heroism or redemption for the man. It is not an embrace. It is possible to hear his story while maintaining one’s disdain for his behavior. The relationship is transactional.

Update: Josh Dawsey at the Washington Post has a copy too!

Open thread!

    118Comments

    2. 2.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Apologies for going O/T at the top of the thread, but any minute now the Fulton County DA is going to announce whether, and what, charges he’ll bring against the cop who shot and killed Rayshard Brooks.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Ryan

      Well, Finland being a part of Russia is understandable.  For a Russian stooge.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      SiubhanDuinne

      As for Bolton, I don’t plan to buy his book — I really don’t like the fact that he refused to testify apparently solely so he could make money off of what he knew, and I don’t want to reward him with my money — but I agree that he probably really does have some good stories to tell, so I expect to read with avidity all the reviews and analyses that are guaranteed to appear over the next couple of weeks.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      jl

      I forget if it was a Josh Marshall tweet or an Onion headline, but Bolton is blaming Democrats for not impeaching Trump for stuff he kept secret and refused to divulge.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Jess

      This line from Elmore Leonard: Beautiful things happen when you plant the seeds of discord in a garden of assholes.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Krope, the Formerly Dope

      @Ryan:Also too, like you withhold government disaster assistance from a state led by a governor who disagrees with you…

      whether once or consistently.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Baud

      Bolton is finished in government. He doesn’t matter.  The only question is how this book can be used to defeat Trump and the Republicans.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      dr. bloor

      One should approach the book with the technological tools to digitize and release it into the wild as quickly and as far as possible, so we may bloodlessly assess Bolton’s information without boosting his sales numbers.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Capri

      Count me on Team Hard Pass

      Is there anything that sums up the current administration and GOP more than the fact he declined to help his country so that he could monetize what he knew.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Cheryl Rofer

      I’m not buying the book either. After a youthful enthusiasm for this kind of book, I realized that their value fades in months. So I don’t buy any of the transient political books.

      And this one in particular, because I don’t want to reward Bolton, and all the good stuff will come out on Twitter.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Kay

      @Nicole:

      Hard pass.

      I just keep waiting for some form of accountability for these people and I never get it. It’s important to me. They’re never, ever punished. They just keep rolling along, getting richer and richer, while the country burns.
      It destroys your faith in the institutions that employ and promote them. It just has no connection whatever to merit. Bolton is bad- he’s a bad actor and he behaved terribly and yet here he is again, personally profiting.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      donnah

      With a tell-all, one should always consider the source. I was not a Bolton fan because he’s always presented himself as a know-it-all with some aggressive stances about global war. I didn’t like him then and I don’t like him now.

      I also wouldn’t buy his book because he played his hand poorly in the impeachment process and while we’ll never know if his testimony would have made a difference, he took a chance that it wouldn’t. He held back to boost his sales.

      I’ll read excerpts with interest but also with a grain of salt. I know that Trump is a piss-poor human and an unfit president, so that won’t be news. Everyone knows it. But some specifics will be interesting and might explain some of Trump’s actions and plans with Russia and China.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Crashman06

      I just don’t see how this will have any impact at all except giving us a few laughs. Setting aside Bolton’s unreliable narrator problem, everyone knows Trump is a clueless idiot. His supporters don’t care or think they can take advantage of it and his detractors don’t need more examples. What’s the point?

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Martin

      @dr. bloor: I can say with some experience with textbooks, googling “John Bolton The Room Where It Happened pdf” will almost certainly get you a useful result within a few days of publication.

      Since Simon and Schuster is also publishing Mary Trump’s book, buy that so they get at least some of the coin they deserve.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Kay

      I think Biden’s campaign can probably use the information about Trump and China.

      Just pick one or two of the scandals and flog the hell out of them. In that sense it might be somewhat useful to the country.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Yutsano

      I’m out of clicks at the FTFNYT so I’m going with the Dawsey write up. And REEEEEALLY fuck Bolton. He should have had the balls to at least go when the subpoena came down. Instead he’s spilling all this shit now. If Pelosi was the least bit vindictive she’d haul his butt into open session then have him be repeatedly asked why the House is having to pay for this information instead of him disclosing what he knew as a public servant. Then again she might, since he has no reason to fight it now.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      MattF

      Bolton has no friends and no allies– and apparently doesn’t believe he needs any. He might, after all, have to share credit with a friend or ally. It’s a zero-sum assumption– more for someone else means less for him. He’s smart, but hasn’t figured out that zero-sum assumptions will generally lead to zero-results.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Kay

      @Crashman06:

      The specifics of Trump’s interactions with China are bad, and since the Trump campaign plan is to tie Biden to China I think Joe Biden can use the information to harm Trump. But that’s all it’s good for.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      JWR

      @germy:

      The cop who killed Rayshard Brooks shot Jackie Jermaine Harris, another Black man, in 2015.

      Watching it live on broadcast TV. The decision on charges, (or none), about to be announced.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      mrmoshpotato

      John Bolton can go fuck himself all the way from here to Timbuktu. And they won’t want him, so he can continue to go fuck himself to the middle of one of the oceans. (His choice)

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Nicole

      @Kay:It destroys your faith in the institutions that employ and promote them. It just has no connection whatever to merit. Bolton is bad- he’s a bad actor and he behaved terribly and yet here he is again, personally profiting.

      Boy oh boy, do I hear you on that one.  I’ve become so bitter over the past years watching these terrible, terrible people tear apart the country and end up profiting by telling their story afterwards.  It really makes me angry.  No consequences whatsoever.  They fail upwards their whole lives.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Krope, the Formerly Dope

      @Yutsano: If Pelosi was the least bit vindictive she’d haul his butt into open session then have him be repeatedly asked why the House is having to pay for this information instead of him disclosing what he knew as a public servant.

      Republicans have no notion of patriotism or the public good.

      As far as his book, I used to read insider tell-all books like this, but nowadays I barely have the emotional strength to keep up with the daily news.  Next book I read will be for fun.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Cheryl Rofer

      @Kay: Trump encouraged Xi to build more concentration camps for Uighurs in Xinjiang. That should be useful for the campaign, and I’m sure there is more along the theme of “Trump sold America out.”

      I think some of this will be useful in figuring out what is going on with other countries, for those of us who follow such things closely.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Krope, the Formerly Dope

      @Cheryl Rofer: That should be useful for the campaign, and I’m sure there is more along the theme of “Trump sold America out.”

      Promoting persecution of religious and ethnic minorities all over the world, Trump sure knows his brand.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      JMG

      All the top stories in the book will be revealed in the public domain, so why buy it. All political memoirs have the same two titles. It’s either “How I Did It!” or “If Only They’d Listened to Me.”

      Reply
    38. 38.

      laura

      The whole saving it for my book/personal profit from Bolton or a passel of reporters is bullshit. Not one dime.

      It cannot come as any kind of surprise to anyone that Bolton had multiple opportunities to divulge what he knew. Instead he hid behind the wide ass of Mitch McConnell and so the president was not tried and removed for his actions in Ukraine and probably every other nation because a shakedown artist shakesdown whenever an opportunity presents itself. Trump is a brokeass joke. His organization is broke. His adult children’s boo’s are on the payroll of the campaign. They’re the griftiest fucks imaginable. And all of it is A-OK by the republican party Full Stop.

      Bolton book bargain bin

      And while Baud may be right about Bolton’s government career being over, I’ll eat a bug if he isn’t the darling of the green room on “all the shows.”

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Martin

      @Crashman06: The goal isn’t to peel off 100% of Trumps supporters. 3% and he loses the election. That’s all it takes. A lot of GOP voters are worried that this election is a choice between winning the next 4 years while losing the next 40, and losing the next 4 years and having a shot down the road. Bolton represents the long game, and some GOP voters play the long game.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      mrmoshpotato

      More like this, please.

      I will gladly RT tweets shaming John Bolton. He’s an underhanded, non-patriotic asshole, for profiting off a book,instead of telling the truth for free, and under oath. He’s the scum skimmed off the top of a gas station parking lot puddle, riddled with condoms and cigarette butts— Noel (@Frogerta) June 17, 2020

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Krope, the Formerly Dope

      @laura: The whole saving it for my book/personal profit from Bolton or a passel of reporters is bullshit. Not one dime.

      Withholding information pertinent to national security for the sake of monetizing it should be a crime.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Martin

      @laura: The House begged him to testify and he refused, because dumping the book contents in open testimony would have hurt sales. He should be tried for contempt of Congress.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      MisterForkbeard

      I’ll echo everyone else here: No need to buy the Bolton book. He’s profiting off a book instead of doing his actual patriotic duty and testifying when it could have made a difference.

      If you feel the need to get a tell-all get Mary Trump’s book, but even that isn’t something I’m hugely comfortable with.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Barbara

      The headline of Dawsey article:

      Trump asked China’s Xi to help him win reelection, according to Bolton book

      So I think we now know why Trump is so pissed at China.  And trying to undermine Biden by calling him weak on China or whatever the gambit is — it really is projection every day in every way, isn’t it?

      Reply
    48. 48.

      david

      The idea that John Bolton testifying at the impeachment trials would have changed even one solitary vote is laughable. The Dems knew they had the votes in the House; the GOP knew they had the 52 locked up in the Senate. Bolton not being there meant nothing; Bolton being there would have meant nothing. There was no “difference” to be made. And, quite frankly, there’s nothing he can say in his book that will mean a thing.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Barbara

      Trump wanted to pull out of NATO putatively over money:

      Bolton tried to stop Trump from delivering the threat, and became even more alarmed when Trump told him, “Do you want to do something historic?”

      It has a Dr. Strangelove kind of quality, “Do you want to do something historic?”

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Cheryl Rofer

      Reply
    52. 52.

      JoyceH

      @Cheryl Rofer: “I’m not buying the book either. After a youthful enthusiasm for this kind of book, I realized that their value fades in months. So I don’t buy any of the transient political books.”

      I’m not going to buy it either, but I think this book’s value is more than the usual revelations. The added impact is the effect it’s going to have on Trump himself. The news that all of his closest aides and advisers talk about him behind his back, and in a disparaging manner, is going to make him crazier and more paranoid than he already is.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      JWR

      OT Warrants issued in the killing of Rayshard Brooks. Damn straight! One of the cops actually stood on the body instead of rendering medical assistance.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      eric

      I am not sure that there is anything stopping the House from calling him to testify under oath about the contents of the book after it is in the public domain.  There should not be any claim of executive privilege.  You get to air the Lincoln Project commercials with sworn testimony rather than an excerpt from a for-profit book.  Seems like a win fucking win for Biden to me

      Reply
    62. 62.

      joel hanes

      @Yutsano:

      Pelosi [could] haul his butt into open session

      I believe that Bolton has taken the position that he won’t work with the (Democratic) House, even to the extent of refusing House subpoenas — he claims that he would have told all to the (Republican) Senate had they called him as a witness, but alas!  as they did not, he had no choice but to allow the conviction/removal trial to fail.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      JMG

      @Betty: Bolton is arrogant enough to have thought that while Trump was dumb, he, Bolton, could easily manipulate him. He didn’t account for Trump’s narcissism.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      Martin

      @david: That is to grossly miss the point of an investigation or trial. The point is to get the truth out. Maybe it wouldn’t have changed any votes – maybe it would have lead to an expanded investigation with more witnesses.

      But to have Bolton accuse the House of malpractice for not expanding charges which he himself had evidence for while  refusing to honor a subpoena, and then to profit off of both sides of the situation – not testifying and then criticizing the House for not having him testify – is complete bullshit.

      The truth always matters, even when the jury is corrupt. Some would say especially when the jury is corrupt, because how else do you show the jury is corrupt?

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Cheryl Rofer

      @JoyceH: Look for very active tweeting.

      @Betty: Bolton’s intellectual capacity is impressive, I’ve been told by people who have interacted with him. He also comes with a large stock of arrogance, which can propel people into bad decisions.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      laura

      @JWR: I believe the legal term of art is “The guy who stood on the victim as he died to ensure he died instead of rendering aide” cut a deal/is cooperating.

      The victim had spent the day preparing for his little girl’s birthday party the next day. That’s a lasting memory that no one in his family will ever get over. Not money, not the passage of time, just the pain of living with the needless murder of an irreplaceable loved one and the constant reminder that his murder was videotaped and available for viewing.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      Baud

      @laura:

      the constant reminder that his murder was videotaped and available for viewing.

      Which is sadly the only reason there’s a possibility for justice.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      zhena gogolia

      @raven:

      In your previous comment, I thought you were saying that Bolton accused Trump of murder, and I’m like, “I’d better get over to WaPo stat!”

      Reply
    70. 70.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Miss Bianca:

      Eleven counts total, including felony murder. Other charges include aggravated assault, criminal damage to property, and violations to his oath of office.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      dmsilev

      @Cheryl Rofer:

      The book is bloated with self-importance, even though what it mostly recounts is Bolton not being able to accomplish very much. It toggles between two discordant registers: exceedingly tedious and slightly unhinged.
      Still, it’s maybe a fitting combination for a lavishly bewhiskered figure whose wonkishness and warmongering can make him seem like an unlikely hybrid of Ned Flanders and Yosemite Sam.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      Nora Lenderbee

      So Bolton supplies no meaningful new information and reveals himself to be exactly as we suspected?

      Reply
    74. 74.

      SFAW

      @david:

      The idea that John Bolton testifying at the impeachment trials would have changed even one solitary vote is laughable.

      First of all, I have no doubt that Susan Collins would have become even more concerned, and she would have furrowed her brow even more deeply. Just before voting to acquit, of course.

      Second, I agree that the actual conviction/acquittal vote would likely not have changed. But had Bolton displayed any kind of patriotism or ethics, the ones who voted to acquit would have had a “heavier lift” this November. They already have the Murderer-in-Chief/Racist-in-Chief hanging around their necks. Having the Traitor-in-Chief — based on the (hypothetical) Bolton testimony — as well, might have led some not-completely-nuts RWMF voters to either peel off, or perhaps stay home. Hopefully in KY and SC; Moscow Mitch would really find it to be an albatross. [Although I think he’ll still win.]

      Reply
    75. 75.

      Betty Cracker

      It’s hard to tell what the Trump campaign’s strategy for attacking Biden is because they’re all over the place: Biden is senile and yet a corrupt mastermind, he’s pro-crime bill and yet a radical socialist who will defund cops, blah blah blah. But to the extent that they have a plan, painting Biden as soft on China was part of it, so if Bolton’s book makes that harder to pull off, good.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      Baud

      @Betty Cracker

      they’re all over the place:

      Microtargeting to different sets of voters. The crime bill attack, for example, is aimed at discouraging progressive voters, while defund the cops is to turn out GOP voters.

      Reply
    79. 79.

      laura

      @dmsilev: Dana Carvey does a wicked impression of Bolton. My impression is that he’s a too clever by half and considers himself the be the smartest man in the room regardless of the room and that he’s had a raging war boner for Iran since forever and has been thwarted in his efforts to gin up said war accross multiple administrations.

      Reply
    81. 81.

      SFAW

      @Betty Cracker:

      Yeah, the “feckless mastermind tyrant Dem president” thing is one of their go-to attacks. They did it with President Obama as well. The RWMF base is too fucking stupid to understand that it’s self-contradictory.

      Reply
    83. 83.

      trollhattan

      @Baud:

      My hunch is body cameras will become popular with “civilians” since cops never seem to have theirs turned on.

      The revolution is being televised.

      Reply
    85. 85.

      Barbara

      @Martin: Bullshit is a nice way to put it.  What it shows first and foremost is that far from being patriotic, Bolton is keen to show that he is still playing in the Republican end of the swimming pool.  That’s why he would have testified if subpoenaed by the Republican controlled Senate, but not the Democratic controlled House.  Castigating the House for not going far enough in its process but keeping mum on what happened in the Senate.  He is worse than even I thought he was and that’s saying something.

      Reply
    87. 87.

      Baud

      @trollhattan:

      I can see cameras becoming a standard feature in cars.

      Apple is supposed to be trying to make augmented reality eyewear a thing.  Perhaps that will also be a source 9f evidence.

      Reply
    90. 90.

      West of the Rockies

      @Martin:

      You are correct.  The Bolton book may lead to Trump losing a few hundred votes here, a couple thousand there.  Another 50,000 Covid deaths will cost him more still. His Lafayette Square fiasco and infirm West Point appearance and everything else that happens will damage him.

      He will lose.  He has about 200 days of power and freedom and adulation left. And then his life will fade to ash and ruin.

      Reply
    91. 91.

      Jeffro

      @trollhattan: the proliferation of cellphone cameras as a major factor in all of the recent police brutality incidents, leading to all the protests, has only been mentioned once or twice that I’ve seen.

      I know it’s everyone’s ‘new normal’ and kind of has been for some time, but it really is what has made the difference here, both in terms of the initial deaths like Floyd’s that sparked the protests, and the revulsion people are feeling when seeing all these police departments go in and crack heads.

      Reply
    92. 92.

      Betty Cracker

      Regarding the charges against the Atlanta cops, do any of our resident lawyers think a prosecutor can make that charge stick? .

      Reply
    95. 95.

      Rand Careaga

      @donnah:

      while we’ll never know if his testimony would have made a difference

      Spoiler: It wouldn’t have. Trump could have raped and strangled an entire daycare center on the Senate floor an hour before the vote, and Lisa Murkowski might have voted “present.” Susan Collins would have furrowed her brow very deeply indeed before she voted to acquit.

      Glad I could clear this up for you.

      Reply
    96. 96.

      Roger Moore

      @Crashman06:

      Setting aside Bolton’s unreliable narrator problem, everyone knows Trump is a clueless idiot.

      There is a difference between knowing someone is a clueless idiot and getting the details of what they’ve done.  For example, we know Trump sucks up to dictators, but it’s still shocking that he endorsed Xi jinping’s decision to build concentration camps in Xinjiang.

      Reply
    98. 98.

      catclub

      @Kay: They’re never, ever punished. They just keep rolling along, getting richer and richer, while the country burns.

       

      I am pretty sure that Elliot Abrams is back in the State Department.

      Reply
    100. 100.

      Ruckus

      @Kay
      All of this. Evil is no longer accountable. Theft, corruption, bigotry, total incompetence, rancid self serving economics, political views out of the most vile times in history, ignoring the political job they ran for by all of the above… Yep you are right evil is no longer accountable.

      Reply
    102. 102.

      catclub

      @Miss Bianca: charges of felony murder, is what I just heard. WOW, they are not fucking around with this one.

       

       

      … but a year from now, case gets thrown out? for reasons? We shall see.

      Reply
    103. 103.

      Barbara

      I think the House should subpoena Bolton specifically to ask him to explain the “other” impeachable offenses they should have been investigating.

      Reply
    104. 104.

      Ken

      Secretary of State Mike Pompeo slipped Mr. Bolton a note disparaging the president

      Well, that should make the next cabinet meeting fun.

      Reply
    105. 105.

      jonas

      I could never figure out for the life of me why Trump even appointed Bolton NSA in the first place. Bolton was the quintessential neocon hawk. There hasn’t been a part of the world he didn’t think we should bomb and occupy just to show we can. Trump loves the jingoistic bluster and the occasional show of force, to be sure, but his instinct is to avoid protracted conflict or major military commitments, mostly because he can’t control events — waging war isn’t “making a deal” — and the generals running it would get more attention than him. As near as I can figure, someone (Jared? Kelly?) told him making Bolton a prominent adviser would “own the libs” or something. I doubt Trump even knew who he was.

      Reply
    106. 106.

      JPL

      Candidate trump made clear that he had no problems dealing with dictators, so the support for concentration camps didn’t surprise me at all.    I did find it odd that he thought Finland might be part of Russia.

      OT If you are looking for something to stream, Bordertown is good.

      Reply
    108. 108.

      Krope, the Formerly Dope

      @jonas: waging war isn’t “making a deal”

      Not that he truly seeks to make deals with other countries either.  He expects negotiating partners to accept one-sided terms that only benefit the US a select segment of the US.

      Reply
    109. 109.

      jonas

      @Barbara: Bolton is keen to show that he is still playing in the Republican end of the swimming pool.

      That’s my take as well. He knows what side his bread is buttered on. Or rather, maybe he *thinks* he knows. Right now, Republicans hate him for (further) exposing the president as a corrupt moron. Never Trumpers can’t forgive him for staying silent during the impeachment. He’s gonna be in a lonely place for a while. And deservedly so.

      Reply
    110. 110.

      Geminid

      @Miss Bianca: Thank you for your post about the Custer March. I looked up Custer County’s 2016 vote totals: 67% Trump, 26% Clinton. I live in a red county, but it’s nothing like that.. Your march may not change people’s minds, but it may make them think. Those that can think.      And that was some good journalism on your part.

      Reply
    111. 111.

      Barbara

      @jonas: It’s a think tank play — the organizations that are made up of unelected people who are probably horrified by Trump but too beholden to the Republican Party to make an actual fuss.  Especially in the area of national security.

      Reply
    112. 112.

      catclub

      here’s another wackdoodle trump wants to nominate for the #3 post at Defense.

       

      and my question is not “why did Trump nominate him?”  it is “How the fuck did this guy have a 28 year service career that ended with a distinguished service medal???”

      Reply
    114. 114.

      jonas

      @david: I agree there is no way Bolton’s testimony would have changed the vote, but it certainly would have added another degree of shamelessness to each acquittal. We would have known (potentially) that the Ukraine call was not an exception, but that Trump was *routinely* using US foreign policy, and sometimes undermining the US’s position, to advance his own personal political interests. It would have been damaging.

      Reply
    116. 116.

      Calouste

      @JPL: Finland was part of Russia for about 100 years until 1917. I’m sure the shitgibbon’s boss thinks that things should be like they were in those days. Cf. the Crimea.

      Reply
    118. 118.

      piratedan

      gotta admire the hurbis that it takes to blame the Dems for actually going forward and impeaching the President and then refusing to answer the subpeona to help cement the case and then blame them for not getting the job done.  Can see where the example for the ‘Not My Responsibility” administration gets it blueprint.

      Reply

