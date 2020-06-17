Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I Think About the Onion A Lot

I Think About the Onion A Lot

by | 6 Comments

This post is in: 

Go for it Alabama:

Jackson Hospital pulmonologist William Saliski cleared his throat as he started describing the dire situation created by the coronavirus pandemic in Montgomery to its City Council before they voted on a mandatory mask ordinance. “It’s been a long day, I apologize,” he said.

“The units are full with critically-ill COVID patients,” Saliski said. About 90% of them are Black. He said hospitals are able to manage for now, but it’s not sustainable. “This mask slows that down, 95% protection from something as easy as cloth. … If this continues the way it’s going, we will be overrun.”

More doctors followed him to the microphone, describing the dead being carried out within 30 minutes of each other, and doctors being disturbed when people on the street ask them if the media is lying about the pandemic as part of a political ploy.

***

Instead, the council killed the ordinance after it failed to pass in a 4-4 tie, mostly along racial lines, with Councilman Tracy Larkin absent. Councilman Clay McInnis voted with three Black council members — Calhoun, Oronde Mitchell and Audrey Graham — in favor of the ordinance. Lyons, Charles Jinright, Richard Bollinger and Glen Pruitt voted against it.

A trio of doctors, who had waited hours to speak, got up and left the chamber in disgust. “Unbelievable,” Saliski said.

Welp.

I Think About the Onion A Lot

While I am not happy with the diminished wearing of masks in WV, I still see a lot of them, and people are, for the most part, keeping distance and being somewhat responsible here. Even seen a few stickers that say “Fucking follow the guidelines,” and I wonder how much of that played a part in things.

  • Boris Rasputin (the evil twin)
  • germy
  • Nicole
  • NotMax
  • TaMara (HFG)
  • TomatoQueen

    6Comments

    1. 1.

      TomatoQueen

      Finally. What?  oh yeah, experts saying fuckit let’s get some beer. Long overdue.

      Meanwhile, some of us are so desperate for proper football we’re watching Villa v Sheffield, without fans but with this weird piped-in crowd noise. 0-0 in the 70th minute.  As a TOON supporter I hate Villa fans so it’s nice not having to look at them, masks notwithstanding (they wouldn’t wear them I’m sure). John Terry, Known Asshole, is not wearing a mask.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      NotMax

      I still see a lot of them

      Wondering how much of that can be attributed to being in a college town.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Boris Rasputin (the evil twin)

      I’ve seen many strange, horrible things, but a city council that’s trying to put a whole city in the running for a Darwin Award is beyond special.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Nicole

      I just don’t understand.  I want to shout at the rest of the nation that NYC went through hell and why won’t you learn from what we went through?

      I have finally broken free of my addiction to the Cuomo daily briefings.   Though I appreciated him stressing over many weeks, that Covid-19 came to NY from Europe, not China, the fact that he says “China” exactly the same way fellow Queens boy Trump does would make my eye twitch every time I heard it.

      Reply

