Trump’s campaign warned in late spring that his juggernaut political operation — the “Death Star,” he called it — was about to start “pressing FIRE” for the first time… The Death Star attack did not have the intended effect. My story w @ZekeJMillerhttps://t.co/FA8Fj0A5Ok — Steve Peoples (@sppeoples) June 16, 2020

Brad Parscale doesn’t seem much of a propaganda maven, without the supervision of the GRU and the eager assistance of America’s best-known Media Village Idiots:

President Donald Trump’s campaign manager warned in late spring that his juggernaut political operation — the “Death Star,” he called it — was about to start “pressing FIRE” for the first time. What followed was a massive investment in television and online advertising designed to demonstrate the true might of Trump’s reelection team. The Republican’s campaign poured nearly $24 million into paid advertising focused largely on six battleground states in the seven-week period from the last week in April through the first week of June, according to spending data obtained by The Associated Press. The Death Star attack did not have the intended effect. Some recent polls suggest a dip in Trump’s standing and a majority of Americans believe the country is headed in the wrong direction. And nearly two months after Trump first unleashed his advertising tsunami, there are signs that his inability to demonstrate consistent leadership through multiple national crises has neutralized one of the best advertising campaigns money can buy…

Last week, Trump made a big deal out of hiring the hilariously pro-Trump outfit McLaughlin & Associates last week to counter his tanking poll numbers. Today their model gave him his worst approval numbers since Flynn pleaded guilty. pic.twitter.com/Nr4gmhXQyc — Zeddy (@Zeddary) June 17, 2020

prosecuting your own daughter, harsh but fair https://t.co/ie9BlK4qG0 — kilgore trout, a ramp with no steps (@KT_So_It_Goes) June 17, 2020

Campaign’s gonna blame it on Parscale (or Jarvanka); Jarvanka (via favored court stenographer Haberman) is gonna blame it on a lousy candidate…

In a recent meeting with his top political advisers, President Trump was impatient as they warned him that he was on a path to defeat in November if he continued his incendiary behavior in public and on Twitter. Days earlier, Mr. Trump had sparked alarm by responding to protests over police brutality with a threat that “when the looting starts, the shooting starts.” Mr. Trump pushed back against his aides. “I have to be myself,” he replied, according to three people familiar with the meeting. A few hours later, he posted on Twitter a letter from his former personal lawyer describing some of the protesters as “terrorists.” In those moments, and in repeated ones since then, the president’s customary defiance has been suffused with a heightened sense of agitation as he confronts a series of external crises he has failed to contain, or has exacerbated, according to people close to him. They say his repeated acts of political self-sabotage — a widely denounced photo-op at a church for which peaceful protesters were forcibly removed, a threat to use the American military to quell protests — have significantly damaged his re-election prospects, and yet he appears mostly unable, or unwilling, to curtail them… …[T]he president is acting trapped and defensive, and his self-destructive behavior has been so out of step for an incumbent in an election year that many advisers wonder if he is truly interested in serving a second term. Rather than focus on plans and goals for another four years in office, Mr. Trump has been wallowing in self-pity about news coverage of him since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, people who have spoken with him said. He has told advisers that no matter what he does, he cannot get “good” stories from the press, which has often been his primary interest. “These people,” Mr. Trump has growled to advisers about reporters, throwing an expletive between the two words… Aides acknowledged that he has always had difficulty controlling his behavior, which goes far beyond the bounds of traditional presidential conduct. His penchant for using racist language — such as the tweet about shooting looters — is something that has long defined and undercut his presidency. But his recent behavior and remarks, and his inability to move beyond them, strike advisers as different from his usual aberrations…

You can’t fire me — I quit!

We should be so lucky…