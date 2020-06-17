Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Friends of the Reaper

There’s one very annoying reporter at Cuomo’s daily press conference who asks what I would call classic TV reporter questions. “Governor, we’re hearing from <representative of supposedly aggrieved group> and they’re saying that <some restriction is causing them inconvenience> — what do you want to say to them about that?” (The reason that I’m saying they’re TV reporter questions is that they are always phrased dramatically, and rely on outlier personal anecdotes.)

A few days ago, Cuomo called her out, saying that his answer is always going to be the same: inconvenience is better than death. Yesterday, for example, her question was about nursing home visitation, saying that a lot of the elderly are missing their main advocates because nobody is visiting. Cuomo allowed that she was right, but if your advocate can carry a disease that can kill you or other residents, they’re not much of an advocate, are they?

Anyway, the subtext of all of Cuomo’s responses is essentially that death is bad, and we want to take all reasonable measures to avoid it. Our entire New York re-opening plan is designed to do that. I’m afraid from what I saw this weekend, and read about this new case in Rochester, we may see an outbreak tied to chucklefucks in bars, but in general the formula of universal masking and limiting exposure in enclosed areas seems to be working well as we carefully re-open.

Contrast this with Greg Abbott down in Texas:

Although the numbers of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations are on the rise in Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott sought to reassure the state Tuesday, saying hospital beds remain plentiful and treatment options have improved.

Abbott aimed to put the increase in perspective, attributing Tuesday’s record high number of new COVID-19 cases — 2,622 — to certain counties reporting large batches of tests all at once, particularly from prisons and assisted living centers, which can skew statewide numbers.

He also gave no indication that the increase in cases and hospitalizations would slow the pace of reopening the state’s economy.

“As we continue the process of opening up Texas, as we continue to have Texans return to their job so they are able to earn a paycheck that will help them pay their bills and put food on their tables, we at the state level … remain laser focused on maintaining abundant hospital capacity,” Abbott said.

Death doesn’t matter as long as it doesn’t completely fill up the hospitals, because, as Abbott well knows, a lot of the people who are in those abundant hospitals are going to die, needlessly. Even though mayors of large cities in Texas are begging him to allow them to require masks, he’s refusing. That, and the amount of death and disease he’s willing to tolerate, make me want to puke:

Especially when we know that they could be like this with relatively minor inconvenience:

Also, to all the former New Yorkers who moved to Texas and Florida for the low taxes, hope you’re enjoying your unnecessary brush with death.

    1. 1.

      hells littlest angel

      Also, to all the former New Yorkers who moved to Texas and Florida for the low taxes, hope you’re enjoying your unnecessary brush with death.

      LOL. For a limited time only: liberty and death.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      PaulWartenberg

      The mayors of Texas need to revolt, make masks and social distancing more mandatory, challenge Abbott to his face – even literally if they have to – because the willingness of Abbott and his Republican lackeys to ENCOURAGE the spread of a lethal disease is a goddamn criminal offense.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Brachiator

      Although the numbers of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations are on the rise in Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott sought to reassure the state Tuesday, saying hospital beds remain plentiful and treatment options have improved.

      Texas is going to have to do more than just offer people a comfortable place to die.

      I still have family back in Texas, trying hard to deal with this bullshit.

      And remember that this is what Trump is trying hard to do for all of the country.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Gin & Tonic

      What’s the source of those graphics?

      Reply
    5. 5.

      eric

      @Brachiator: i would repeatedly and loudly ask why the governor’s mansion is still suspending tours if it is so fucking safe in texas.  that is a fucking gimme.  hit him often and hard.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Betty Cracker

      It’ll be interesting to see how it unfolds in FL now that a significant portion of the population has decided the danger is over. In mid-March, I thought we were heading toward one of the worst outbreaks in the country because Governor Slabhead was dithering along with President Shitbag.

      But a lot of folks figured shit out on their own and took precautions even before the business and public space closures. I don’t know that they’ll do it again, especially now that First Summer is here, which makes wearing a mask especially awful.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Marmot

      Also, to all the former New Yorkers who moved to Texas and Florida for the low taxes, hope you’re enjoying your unnecessary brush with death.

      I don’t get the Northeastern habit of reflexively bashing Texas directly in the face of those of us trying to change it. Seems like a dick move.

      Otherwise, I liked the post.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      rikyrah

      It's crazy that in the midst of a pandemic that is still raging Donald Trump was allowed to throw up his hands and walk away and leave everyone on their own. Let PBO have pulled this shit with Ebola.The curve for unqualified white men is real.— Wakandan Establishment Shill (@Kennymack1971) June 17, 2020

      Reply
    9. 9.

      low-tech cyclist

      inconvenience is better than death

      In the prescient words of Vampire Weekend, “I don’t wanna live like this, but I don’t wanna die.”

      Reply
    10. 10.

      low-tech cyclist

      the subtext of all of Cuomo’s responses is essentially that death is bad, and we want to take all reasonable measures to avoid it

      Hell yeah, that’s what I’ve been saying here over and over again, and y’all hate hearing it from me.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Boris Rasputin (the evil twin)

      A long, long time ago Grandpa Rasputin took Grigori and me aside and said, “Boys, death is unpleasant. Put it off as long as you can.” Another time he explained the Great Rule of Economics: Dead people are lousy customers, as they never buy anything after the funeral.

      Apparently, the dimwits running Texas never heard these things.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      JCJ

      @Betty Cracker:

      This is interesting to me.  I was in Bangkok at the end of January and mask wearing was widespread.  I doubt that it is much warmer in Florida than it was in BKK at that time, and as the esteemed Amir Khalid has pointed out the weather in KL is Florida summer year round.  Why is it so much more difficult for Floridians to wear a mask in the heat than people in Bangkok?

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Crashman06

      @JCJ: I’m sure it’s uncomfortable in both places but from what I understand mask wearing in Southeast Asia is a common cultural occurrence. Not so here in the West.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      John S.

      @Betty Cracker: I don’t care what governor mini-Trump does. My family isn’t going out anywhere in South Florida unless we have to, and we are wearing masks when we do until the numbers show we’re doing better.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      catclub

      @Gin & Tonic: also, put the NY and texas numbers on the same graph, and NY still looks much worse.  MUCH worse.  Texas could still get worse and catch up, but so far…

      NY had 1000 deaths per day at peak.  Texas has 40?

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Betty Cracker

      @JCJ: I agree with @Crashman06 at #13 — wearing a mask in the heat sucks in every hot place, of course, but cultural factors come into play. Americans especially aren’t culturally conditioned to take action for the common good, and it doesn’t help that we have an idiot president, idiot political party and idiot propaganda networks telling people the virus is a hoax/overblown. I suspect that even people who initially took precautions will be lulled into a false sense of security by peer pressure.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      catclub

      @catclub: my theory is that the nursing home population in NY is VERY old and frail.  They are the ones who were too frail to move to Florida.

       

      (I am pretty sure that the theory is bogus, but it is mine.)

      Reply
    22. 22.

      low-tech cyclist

      @John S.:@Betty Cracker: I don’t care what governor mini-Trump does. My family isn’t going out anywhere in South Florida unless we have to, and we are wearing masks when we do until the numbers show we’re doing better.

      Since masks are there to protect others, my attitude is: if I go into a place and see unmasked people, I’m turning around and heading right back out.

      Of course, I’m up here in Maryland, and there are places I can buy groceries, hardware, etc. at that are stringent about masks.  I don’t know if you have that option down there these days.  (My wife and I travel to central FL regularly, but not since February for obvious reasons.)

      Reply
    23. 23.

      cmorenc

      “Leaders” like Abbott and Trump make everyone (including we progressives) worse people – I cannot help wishing Abbott catches such a severe-enough case of COVID-19 that he winds up hospitalized on a ventilator, desperately trying to catch enough breath to stay alive.  In my very worst moments, I find myself hoping that he flails and then fails at staying alive, while at the same time being rather disgusted with myself for feeling that way, even though I cannot help thinking how richly deserved such a fate would be for both of them.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      WaterGirl

      @Betty Cracker:  The Obama-hater that is one of my brother in law’s best friends – who lives in Florida – is coming to my Michigan sister’s  house on Thursday for a few days, and then the guys are heading out for their annual golf trip with 18 guys.

      My sister told me that Florida is doing well with COVID, so she is unconcerned.  When I questioned her, I learned that she believes this because they are wide open and have no restrictions.

      sigh.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      CaseyL

      At least one of the prematurely re-opened/never really shut down states (Arizona?) has already seen its ICU units overwhelmed, so it seems unlikely that the virus has become less lethal.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Barbara

      @Betty Cracker: I call a bit of BS.  Arizona, Florida and Texas are all the land of aggressive air conditioning.  So even if it is uncomfortable outside, it is unlikely to be uncomfortable inside, where the risk is greatest.  I’ve been to Arizona many times and no one is hanging around outside in June enjoying the weather.  They are inside enjoying the chilly air.  Eating spaces present their own risks, since you can’t eat while wearing a mask, but this is where physical distancing measures become more important, such as with reduced occupancy levels.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      download my app in the app store mistermix

      The point of the graphs is that our curve in New York was bent, and during the same time we were bending our curve.  Texas has not bent the curve.  It wasn’t to directly compare number of cases between New York and Texas.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Patricia Kayden

      Watching Republicans l, who aid and abet a white supremacist every day, say there’s no room for racism in the country is…interesting. No no. Not interesting. Insulting! That’s what I meant to type.— @tiffanydcross (@TiffanyDCross) June 17, 2020

      Reply
    30. 30.

      cleek

      @download my app in the app store mistermix:

      NY is still leading the nation per-capita – it has 20x the per-capita rate of TX. NJ, CT, MA aren’t far behind.

      NY is really not in a position to crow about its results.

      TX’s ‘curve’ is trending up, over three months. NY tore through that part of its curve in about 10 days.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      WereBear

      @CaseyL:

      At least one of the prematurely re-opened/never really shut down states (Arizona?) has already seen its ICU units overwhelmed, so it seems unlikely that the virus has become less lethal.

       
      It’s not just that. It’s also that the longer we put off people catching it, the better prepared we are when someone does get very sick.

      We all have, or know of, people who can’t leave home, or have it brought to them, or they risk death. And this will be the case until they get vaccinated.

      What about them? Why are Republicans determined to lower their odds of surviving?

      Reply

