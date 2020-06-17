There’s one very annoying reporter at Cuomo’s daily press conference who asks what I would call classic TV reporter questions. “Governor, we’re hearing from <representative of supposedly aggrieved group> and they’re saying that <some restriction is causing them inconvenience> — what do you want to say to them about that?” (The reason that I’m saying they’re TV reporter questions is that they are always phrased dramatically, and rely on outlier personal anecdotes.)

A few days ago, Cuomo called her out, saying that his answer is always going to be the same: inconvenience is better than death. Yesterday, for example, her question was about nursing home visitation, saying that a lot of the elderly are missing their main advocates because nobody is visiting. Cuomo allowed that she was right, but if your advocate can carry a disease that can kill you or other residents, they’re not much of an advocate, are they?

Anyway, the subtext of all of Cuomo’s responses is essentially that death is bad, and we want to take all reasonable measures to avoid it. Our entire New York re-opening plan is designed to do that. I’m afraid from what I saw this weekend, and read about this new case in Rochester, we may see an outbreak tied to chucklefucks in bars, but in general the formula of universal masking and limiting exposure in enclosed areas seems to be working well as we carefully re-open.

Contrast this with Greg Abbott down in Texas:

Although the numbers of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations are on the rise in Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott sought to reassure the state Tuesday, saying hospital beds remain plentiful and treatment options have improved. Abbott aimed to put the increase in perspective, attributing Tuesday’s record high number of new COVID-19 cases — 2,622 — to certain counties reporting large batches of tests all at once, particularly from prisons and assisted living centers, which can skew statewide numbers. He also gave no indication that the increase in cases and hospitalizations would slow the pace of reopening the state’s economy. “As we continue the process of opening up Texas, as we continue to have Texans return to their job so they are able to earn a paycheck that will help them pay their bills and put food on their tables, we at the state level … remain laser focused on maintaining abundant hospital capacity,” Abbott said.

Death doesn’t matter as long as it doesn’t completely fill up the hospitals, because, as Abbott well knows, a lot of the people who are in those abundant hospitals are going to die, needlessly. Even though mayors of large cities in Texas are begging him to allow them to require masks, he’s refusing. That, and the amount of death and disease he’s willing to tolerate, make me want to puke:

Especially when we know that they could be like this with relatively minor inconvenience:

Also, to all the former New Yorkers who moved to Texas and Florida for the low taxes, hope you’re enjoying your unnecessary brush with death.