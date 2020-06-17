Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Verified, but limited!

Almost as fun as hiking the Appalachian Trail.

Dinky Hocker Shoots Smack!

This blog is Obama’s Katrina.

How has Obama failed you today?

Peak wingnut was a lie.

Word salad with all caps

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

This is a big f—–g deal.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense.

Militantly superior in their own minds…

Reality always wins in the end.

An army of rabid, anonymous commenters

Good luck with your asparagus.

Our job is not to persuade Republicans but to defeat them.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity.

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

Lighten up, Francis.

Nevertheless, she persisted

An almost top 10,000 blog!

We are aware of all internet traditions.

The revolution will be supervised.

Gastritis Broke My Calculator

Usually wrong but never in doubt.

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / COVID-19 Coronavirus Update: Tuesday/Wednesday, June 16-17

COVID-19 Coronavirus Update: Tuesday/Wednesday, June 16-17

by | Leave a Comment

This post is in: ,


… Trial results announced on Tuesday showed dexamethasone, used since the 1960s to reduce inflammation in diseases such as arthritis, cut death rates by around a third among the most severely ill COVID-19 patients admitted to hospital…

Although the dexamethasone study’s results are preliminary, the researchers behind the project said it suggests the drug should immediately become standard care in severely stricken patients.

For patients on ventilators, the treatment was shown to reduce mortality by about one third, and for patients requiring only oxygen, mortality was cut by about one fifth, according to preliminary findings shared with WHO.

The benefit was only seen in patients seriously ill with COVID-19 and was not observed in patients with milder disease…

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

    Filtered Commenters

    No filtered commenters available.

      Settings




      Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

      Leave a Comment

      Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

      If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

      Clear Comment

      To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.