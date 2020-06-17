When you invade earth but you have to spend two weeks in quarantine. pic.twitter.com/9JXTW5XItU — You Had One Job! (@_youhadonejob1) June 12, 2020

U.S. coronavirus infections top 2.13 million, making up more than a quarter of global confirmed cases, according to Johns Hopkins University https://t.co/3FXLkt2QdL — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) June 17, 2020

COVID-19 updates 👇 🇮🇳India registers a jump of 2,000 deaths in a single day

🇵🇰Pakistan reports a record daily death toll of 140

🇦🇺Australia's borders likely to remain closed until 2021

🇯🇵Japan finds coronavirus in wastewater https://t.co/lBckkKNrMc pic.twitter.com/EuMyzQBq8M — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) June 17, 2020

Arizona, Florida, Oklahoma, Oregon and Texas all reported record increases in new COVID-19 cases after recording all-time highs last week https://t.co/ZDhCywsb4p pic.twitter.com/s2npDd2U4Z — Reuters (@Reuters) June 17, 2020

How long can Arizona sustain daily #Covid19 case increases in the 2,400 range?

The virus isn't gone, people. Acting like it is is asking for a whole lotta pain. https://t.co/pHItygUJme — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) June 17, 2020

New York: great #COVID19 news: "The state saw 1,538 hospitalizations & 25 deaths over the last 24 hrs & reached a 3-day average death rate of 24…

'That is something to celebrate … we went up the mountain and came down the mountain,' @NYGovCuomo said.https://t.co/Ew0N5GtJeU — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) June 16, 2020

𝐀𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐨𝐝𝐚𝐲, 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐬 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 #𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃𝟏𝟗 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟒 𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐡𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐧 𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝 𝐖𝐚𝐫 𝟏. We cannot become numb to the numbers. The actual magnitude is massive. pic.twitter.com/fGAneJExoC — Craig Spencer MD MPH (@Craig_A_Spencer) June 16, 2020

Masks 😷

"Mandating public use of face masks is assoc'ed w/a reduction in the #COVID19 daily growth rate…the average daily county-level growth rate decreases by…2.0%-points," w/21+ days after signing orders-to-mask.https://t.co/5NWuImVs8a — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) June 16, 2020

Beijing extends movement curbs to contain resurgent coronavirus https://t.co/MU5YlGgXrg pic.twitter.com/rbxI7bIcjP — Reuters (@Reuters) June 17, 2020

Coronavirus in Beijing: 27 neighbourhoods not allowed to leave as spike continues https://t.co/hutp5L0OZN — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) June 17, 2020

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called a slip-up that lost New Zealand its COVID-free status an ‘unacceptable failure,’ after two people with the coronavirus were allowed to move around the country https://t.co/Q8bXW3y5BI pic.twitter.com/18L8gcQjDZ — Reuters (@Reuters) June 17, 2020

Australia says borders likely to stay closed until 2021 https://t.co/FYmcUfui62 pic.twitter.com/rsAtLfgrYy — Reuters (@Reuters) June 17, 2020

Special disinfection tunnel set up to protect Russia's President Vladimir Putin from coronavirushttps://t.co/7wL61QEdAG pic.twitter.com/WpWNgeSC3L — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) June 17, 2020





Coronavirus: 'India's healthcare system failed my family' https://t.co/taPwsCUqmC — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) June 16, 2020

Pakistan shuts down districts in 20 cities as coronavirus infections risehttps://t.co/QoeW0xdPti pic.twitter.com/dwsHkdMJd6 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) June 16, 2020

"We still have a heavy fight": Iran has been the Mideast's hot spot for the pandemic but is only now seeing its highest single-day spikes in reported cases. Health experts worry a growing complacency among Iranians may further allow the virus to spread. https://t.co/Y0U9QZ0LuW — AP Middle East (@APMiddleEast) June 17, 2020

Coronavirus: Violence mars Paris protest for health workers https://t.co/Nyi6b5oWnU — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) June 16, 2020

Sweden has made less progress than expected in achieving immunity to the coronavirus, according to its state epidemiologist https://t.co/iKVZqGmrhu — Bloomberg Markets (@markets) June 17, 2020

"a disdain for evidence, an obsession with centralised control, and the privileging of private over public interests." The disgrace of our 'Test and Trace' system in England brilliantly dissected by Dave McCoy. https://t.co/k847AfTptI — Anthony Costello (@globalhlthtwit) June 16, 2020

Public health experts have warned that Africa could become the next epicenter of the Covid-19 pandemic. The WHO said last week that confirmed cases in Africa had doubled in 18 days to reach 200,000; the first 100,000 took 98 days. https://t.co/KmKOCWXya9 — The New York Times (@nytimes) June 16, 2020

Doctors in Nigeria's public hospitals on strike over what they see as inadequate protective equipment and pay How vulnerable are health workers in Nigeria? https://t.co/wHSu0CftSH — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) June 17, 2020

"What’s happening in Brazil is unique on a global level. Despite soaring numbers, officials never implemented measures largely successful elsewhere in the world. There has been no national lockdown. No national testing campaign. No agreed-upon plan." https://t.co/1RqRdPWcSl — Oliver Stuenkel 🇧🇷 (@OliverStuenkel) June 17, 2020

Mexico's total coronavirus cases rise to 154,863 and 18,310 deaths https://t.co/g8uF2fwYYM pic.twitter.com/KRPhegBj3s — Reuters (@Reuters) June 17, 2020

"Testing newly symptomatic people should be top testing priority." — important thread from @DiseaseEcology. https://t.co/G7gk8beE9E — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) June 15, 2020

Researchers identify potent antibody cocktail with potential to treat #COVID19 https://t.co/gFtY99mlTx via @medical_xpress — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) June 17, 2020

The World Health Organization moves to update its guidelines on treating people stricken with COVID-19 after 'great news' in drug study https://t.co/LZJ7IbB0BO pic.twitter.com/HUkEljvszL — Reuters (@Reuters) June 17, 2020

… Trial results announced on Tuesday showed dexamethasone, used since the 1960s to reduce inflammation in diseases such as arthritis, cut death rates by around a third among the most severely ill COVID-19 patients admitted to hospital… Although the dexamethasone study’s results are preliminary, the researchers behind the project said it suggests the drug should immediately become standard care in severely stricken patients. For patients on ventilators, the treatment was shown to reduce mortality by about one third, and for patients requiring only oxygen, mortality was cut by about one fifth, according to preliminary findings shared with WHO. The benefit was only seen in patients seriously ill with COVID-19 and was not observed in patients with milder disease…

Show me the data: U.S. doctors skeptical of reported COVID breakthrough https://t.co/MCHPziKbKP pic.twitter.com/N9KcUqhjyh — Reuters (@Reuters) June 17, 2020

This is exciting news. My only caution — and I've separately tweeted lists of references — is that I've interviewed many #SARS 2003 survivors that have suffered permanent side effects from steroids used on them, including depression, listlessness, bone loss, weakness & NM-pain. https://t.co/NsT2Co7jwO — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) June 16, 2020

FDA decision to revoke waiver for malaria drugs to treat Covid-19 is "a Deep State blindside by bureaucrats who hate the administration they work for more than they’re concerned about saving American lives," Trump trade adviser @peternavarro45 tells me. https://t.co/0qDuRF34NA — Sheryl Gay Stolberg (@SherylNYT) June 17, 2020

Its true we are still in middle of 1st wave of COVID infxns, but in 21 states that wave is rising quickly. In many of those places, while we have more diagnostic testing, there are substantially increasing #s of COVID pts in hosp.s and ICUs. Very concerning. https://t.co/s3Fj8QVWz0 — Tom Inglesby (@T_Inglesby) June 16, 2020