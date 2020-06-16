Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Word salad with all caps

We Survived Breitbartpocalypse!

Women: They Get Shit Done

This blog will pay for itself.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

Usually wrong but never in doubt.

Militantly superior in their own minds…

Naturally gregarious and alpha

Yes we did.

What fresh hell is this?

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

Shock troops for the Unitarian Jihad.

We can agree to disagree, but I’m right.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense.

I personally stopped the public option…

Mission Accomplished!

A snarling mass of vitriolic vicious jackals

We have all the best words.

This is a big f—–g deal.

No one could have predicted…

You are here: Home / Politics / Activist Judges! / Tuesday Morning Open Thread: Onward & Upward

Tuesday Morning Open Thread: Onward & Upward

by | 154 Comments

This post is in: , , , , ,

Somewhat overlooked yesterday in the celebration of the protection of LBGTQ rights under Title VII, but also important:


(Full details here.)

They may give it a catchy name, but it’s just doubling down on the BS:

Trump wants to run as the candidate of “law and order.” But one reason Trump 2020 is not analogous to Richard Nixon’s 1968 campaign — based on the same theme — is that Nixon wasn’t president while he exploited fear of violence in American cities during that volatile year. Nixon was campaigning against a chaos for which voters could not conceivably hold him responsible.

Trump, however, leads a nation roiled by protests and bursts of looting and violence. Trump’s aides say he needs to paint a picture of what a Biden presidency would look like. So, naturally, he grabs onto what he considers the most unappealing excesses of the left and tries to brand Biden with these images…

The Biden campaign’s response: “As he exacerbates crisis after crisis, Trump has stepped on his own message so much that he no longer even has one,” said Andrew Bates, Biden’s director of rapid response.

“Any politician who tear-gasses Americans peacefully exercising their First Amendment rights for a cynical photo-op, who defiles the Department of Justice by treating it as an extension of his re-election campaign, and who has leached untold millions off of taxpayers into his own pocket while still refusing to show them his own tax returns has no business saying that he stands for either ‘law’ or ‘order.'”…

On Planet Trump, Daddy needs a dopamine hit:

The rally will take place at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, which has a capacity of just under 20,000. The campaign says it is expecting a full house.

“It is a Trump rally, the arena will be packed,” said Tim Murtaugh, communications director for the Trump campaign. The BOK Center has canceled or postponed every other scheduled event through the end of July.

Campaign manager Brad Parscale tweeted on Monday that the campaign plans to check the temperature of everyone who enters the venue. They will also be providing hand sanitizer, and each attendee will receive a mask provided by the campaign, although they will not be required to wear it. Trump has notably declined to wear a mask in public…

There was a “meaningful increase” in cases of coronavirus last week in the city, according to the statement. As of Friday, there had been 1,443 total confirmed cases of coronavirus in Tulsa County, and 62 deaths.

Tulsa City-County Health Department Director Bruce Dart told the Tulsa World newspaper over the weekend that he wishes the campaign would push back the date of the event.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a key member of Trump’s coronavirus task force, specifically warned about the dangers of gatherings like the rally.

“When you’re in a large crowd, if you have the congregation of people that are much, much closer to each other, you definitely increase the risk that you will either acquire or spread infections,” Fauci said in an interview with CNN’s Wolf Blitzer Friday night.

Campaign officials tell CNN they have not considered postponing the rally and are actively exploring a second venue somewhere in Tulsa for the President to appear in person to satisfy those who were interested in seeing the President speak. During a roundtable at the White House on Monday, the President said that his campaign had secured a nearby venue that will allow for an additional 40,000 people to see him speak.

The campaign is actively encouraging as many people as possible to RSVP to attend. The RSVPs are not tickets, and a ticket is not required for admission. Entry into the rally is first come, first serve, and the campaign is expecting rallygoers to begin lining up outside the venue well in advance of the Saturday event.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Amir Khalid
  • Anya
  • artem1s
  • Barbara
  • Baud
  • beth
  • Betty
  • Betty Cracker
  • billcoop4
  • bluefoot
  • BruceFromOhio
  • Ceci n est pas mon nym
  • danielx
  • debbie
  • Denali
  • different-church-lady
  • dnfree
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • Emma from FL
  • Enhanced Voting Techniques
  • Feathers
  • Gin & Tonic
  • Immanentize
  • Jeffro
  • Jinchi
  • Kay
  • Ken
  • Kristine
  • Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes
  • lee
  • Matt McIrvin
  • Mike in NC
  • Miss Bianca
  • NotMax
  • O. Felix Culpa
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • Peale
  • PsiFighter37
  • PST
  • Punchy
  • Raven
  • rikyrah
  • satby
  • schrodingers_cat
  • SFAW
  • sheila in nc
  • Soprano2
  • StringOnAStick
  • Tenar Arha
  • thalarctosMaritimus
  • TS (the original)
  • yellowdog
  • zeecube
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    154Comments

    3. 3.

      debbie

      I heard yesterday that attendees would also have to answer questions about their health before getting in. If the questions are anything like the questions I was asked at the dentist’s office yesterday, the show will get started very, very late.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      danielx

      One can only hope he doesn’t stroke out on stage (he says piously).

      Actually that would be a really bad scenario.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      beth

      @debbie: and we can rely on Trump fans to be truthful. After all, their idol sets such a good example.
      My daughter had the virus (recovering now) and never had a fever or cough…just saying.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      PsiFighter37

      Sounds like Kilgore Trout secretly likes the taste of shoe leather.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Punchy

      @debbie: I can imagine the questions…

      1) ever had this hoax virus that’s really just the flu?

      2) how much do you love Donny?  Bigly or super bigly?

      3) how many libtards have you threatened today with your oversized gun and undersized junk?

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Kay

      Chief Rodney Harrison
      @NYPDDetectives
      After a thorough investigation by the NYPD’s Manhattan South investigators, it has been determined that there was no criminality by shake shack’s employees.

      If you’re wondering, today’s false police report was about Shake Shack employees intentionally poisoning police officers.

      I’ve been looking to find ONE of these outlandish claims that turned out to be true. I’m still at “100% false”

      It’s a crime to file a false police report or make a false statement in a police report. Ordinary people are charged with this all across the country, every day, probably hundreds of them. A charge of “falsifying” (any of the many variants of the charge) is a serious problem for ordinary people, because it can affect their ability to borrow money, rent housing, or get a job. Will the officers responsible be charged?

      Reply
    11. 11.

      NotMax

      As a precaution, all ramps within a half mile in every direction to be removed or hidden from view.

      //

      Turning to the positive side, a 96-year-old gentlemen in NYC whom I know, hospitalized for over a month after suffering a stroke (found unconscious on the floor in his apartment) PLUS confirmed at the same time as having the virus is now back home.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Jeffro

      Did anyone see Dana Milbank’s column in the WaPo about how other countries are legitimately able to open back up, travel, and welcome travelers from other countries since they’ve done so well in crushing their Covid-19 numbers?  But not us, so we’re not welcome in those countries.

      It’s a ready-made Biden or Lincoln Project ad.  Especially since things are about to get so much worse in several states.

      ”So much for America First…”

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Baud

      @Kay

      Doesn’t NYPD have an internal affairs department? The TV cop shows make internal affairs look like the cops worst enemy.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Barbara

      I am sure there are some people who are predisposed like Trump to seize on any episode of looting or violence they can associate with a protest as a reason to escalate violence against citizens. No matter how much Trump wishes, however, it is not 1968, and his calls for law and order when people don’t feel viscerally threatened seem increasingly desperate. I can’t be the only person who thinks he is actively hoping for violence.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Kay:You beat me to it Kay, was just gonna post this. Gonna do it anyway.

      The Hoarse Whisperer
      @HoarseWisperer
      NYPD accused Shake Shack of poisoning police officers’ milk shakes. Walks it back 12 hours later.

      Inspiring confidence every day, these guys.

      Chief Rodney Harrison
      @NYPDDetectives
      · 3h
      After a thorough investigation by the NYPD’s Manhattan South investigators, it has been determined that there was no criminality by shake shack’s employees.
      Show this thread

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Kay

      @Baud:

      The milkshakes again. Remember the “concrete milkshakes”?

      Except that none of it was true. There’s no evidence that the milkshakes contained cement. The photos were fake. And the police got it all wrong, and in the process birthed a right-wing internet movement based on a falsehood.

      WTF with these liars and milkshakes? It’s not even an ordinary drink.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Barbara

      @Jeffro: Apparently neither Trump nor his supporters have considered the impact of reduced foreign commerce in every sense as an economic hit to the US that will not be offset for a long long time. The governor of Florida might have considered this but he really does seem to be an idiot.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      NotMax

      Nixon has become synonymous with “law and order” in ’68 but the way this codger remembers it that emanated more stridently and regularly from the George Wallace campaign.

      A large minority of Americans outside the South, even those who considered themselves moderate on race issues, began to wonder if perhaps the country needed a “law and order” leader like George Wallace. In contrast to Republican Richard Nixon’s slick, carefully-orchestrated campaign, George Wallace’s blunt outspokenness on the stump was appealing to many.
      [snip]
      …(At an October rally at Madison Square Garden, police had to rescue several black protesters who were surrounded by Wallace supporters chanting “Kill ‘em, kill ‘em, kill ‘em.”)… Source

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Baud

      @Kay: First they came for the half and half, and I said nothing because I drink my coffee black…..

       

      It’s all wheels within wheels, Kay.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      lee

      Little tidbit for this morning: Yesterday I was going back and forth on twitter with a green party supporter on the math behind FPTP voting and how a vote for the green party functionally supports Trump in competitive states. Overnight they threw a twit fit and pretty much outed themselves as a Trump supporter.

      That makes me wonder how many Trump supporters have decided to mask themselves as green party supporters.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      TS (the original)

      @Jeffro:

      But it doesn’t take much to get the virus back.

      New Zealand ends Covid-free run with two cases from UK

      The pair were released early from government quarantine and permitted to drive from the city of Auckland to Wellington, the capital – nearly 650km away – before being diagnosed or even tested, health officials said. ………   But the news of the women’s travel forced the government to suspend its policy of granting compassionate exemptions to its quarantine rules.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Kay: A week or so ago there was a picture going around Twitter of REAL LIVE GENUINE cement milkshakes!!! All the people who had dismissed these claims had to immediately retract!

      Until somebody explained that those were concrete samples from a construction site, used to test the properties of the cured concrete. It seemed difficult to convince some people of this.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Slava [email protected]
      As someone who has suffered from race-based anti-semitism, it bothers the shit out of me when people refer to Ivanka Trump as Jewish just because her kids had a bar-mitzvah.
      Ivanka is the most goyishe person in history. She is what happens when you add a vagina to a Nazi poster.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      rikyrah

      So,

      The doctor called about me going in for a mammogram.

      I was supposed to get it in March, but….

       

      I have a family issue with breast cancer. Been pretty vigilant about getting tested.

       

      But, I am terrified of going into the office 🥺🥺

       

      I don’t know. I don’t see it getting better-COVID 19, and I don’t want to put it off. I am paranoid about it until I get the results back.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Amir Khalid

      @debbie:

      Say the hall has 10 entrances, and answering the questionnaire delays entry into the hall by 20 seconds. My very rough calculations say 19,000 people (assuming Trump sells the place out) will need around ten more hours to get in and find their places.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      Four years ago, I could go anywhere in the world, and did, frequently. That’s been retrenching every year since, and now, I can’t even go to Canada. Were I to lose my passport to a fire, I couldn’t get it replaced.

      Four years ago, my working-class clientele could readily pay for my services, and my credit lines would never seize up due to exterior events. I can’t say that now – gross revenues are way off compared to 2016.

      Four years ago, I didn’t have to worry daily about the steps my government was taking to make my life more expensive and awful.

      Four years ago, while race relations weren’t perfect, we had a government willing to listen to those harmed by injustice and could be expected to move toward an albeit slow, but just solution.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Feathers

      As someone who reads lots of mysteries and tried my hand at writing one, I must say the bleach accusation sounded strange. Bleach/chlorine is caustic, so the effects are felt immediately, starting with a burning of the mouth and throat. You don’t get sick, you are injured. It’s instant, so the first cop would be in pain immediately. Why the fuck would the other two then drink their shakes?

      Apologies if wrong. My copy of A Writer’s Guide to Poisons didn’t make the cut last time I moved.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Kay

      @Matt McIrvin:

      I saw that. The protestors carefully noted the mix ratios on the side of the samples.

      You have to WANT to believe these claims. They fall apart under the slightest scrutiny.

      I think it’s pathetic that police have to invent these threats – it seems clear to me the objective is to make the job look more dangerous. “Falsifying”, although a misdemeanor, is one of the charges that follow people for years. People go to jury trial on it because their lawyers tell them not to plead or it will become an issue on every rental application, loan application, or job interview. Understandably. The charge is essentially “this person is a liar and cannot be trusted to provide accurate information”

      Reply
    40. 40.

      NotMax

      @rikyrah

      I am terrified of going into the office

      Perhaps I’m naive but seems if there’s anyplace that’s going to be super vigilant about safeguards, it’s a doctor’s office.

      (Real doctors that is, not the Dolt 45 quacks.)

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Jeffro

      @TS (the original): Right…but when you’ve ‘flattened the curve’ right into the ground, you can test/trace/isolate these things, no sweat.

      But not here, where we have long since failed our “marshmallow test”.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Amir Khalid

      @rikyrah:

      Go. Wear a mask, keep a social distance from others, mind your personal hygiene, but GO. Our other health issues are not taking a break for the pandemic, and we shouldn’t take a break from dealing with them.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Kay

      @Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes:

      My son is freaked out that the US passport is a red flag. He can’t leave Denmark without extraordinary effort and Danes can. His employer regularly sends him to Berlin and now it’s an issue, but just for him, as an American.

      I think this is a big story. The Trump Administration is a long decline for the US, but they’ll be a jerking lurch downward periodically and this is one of those times. Every couple of months we drop a couple pegs all at once.

      Low quality hires. It all comes back to that. You can’t fix it unless you get rid of them. It will never be good as long as the people involved are so bad.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @NotMax: Depends on the Doctor I think. My recent ER experience was good. The follow up Doc appt, mixed. Good social distancing but the Nurse Practitioner was maskless.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Jeffro

      @Barbara: Yes – foreign commerce, Americans’ inability to travel to much of the world without having to quarantine for 14 days, the impact on K-12 schools, seniors realizing that they are essentially sheltering in place in definitely, all of it.

      If properly laid at trumpov’s feet all summer and fall, we just might get him down to that fabled 27% support.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Kay

      High-risk countries such as the U.S. may be banned entry from many countries until a later date.

      Reality keeps intruding on the Trump Administration. His problem is that while a lot of people ARE invested in perpetuating and promoting his lies, many, many more people are not. And they won’t.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      OzarkHillbilly

      John O’[email protected]
      You want a statue ? Here’s a statue !!

      This in #Växjö, #Sweden commemorates the day of 13 April 85 when local housewife Danuta Danielsson whopped Neo Nazi Seppo Seluska with her handbag. She became a local hero.

      Danuta’s mother was a survivor in #Auschwitz.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Kay

      @Jeffro:

      I think most of major media and the Trump Administration are way too optimistic on the economy. The federal supports helped a lot, but you can’t get past the fact that for that three months a lot of people and companies weren’t making any money. I feel like once again we have forgotten what an economy is. Apparently it’s difficult to stay tethered to some basic facts, like people have to MAKE money.  It has to come from somewhere.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Julia Ioffe
      @juliaioffe
      “I fought for your freedom!” says man calling the cops on two people exercising their first amendment right to freedom of speech and assembly.

      Taylor Lorenz
      @TaylorLorenz
      · Jun 8
      What’s the name for a male Karen

      I’m gonna go with Richard.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      @Kay:

      Wife thinks it’ll be at least a year, maybe two, before we’re allowed back in Australia and New Zealand.

      Timelines on entries to Caribbean countries keep getting pushed back, and with stringent testing, numbers of booked passengers won’t support resuming flights – and Caribbean travel has always been assumed to be the first sector to resume.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Kristine

      @rikyrah: I had my rescheduled screening last week. I had to wear a mask. My temp was checked, and I was asked the usual list of questions. They eliminated the changing room step—I changed in the examination room. Tech wore a mask as well.

      iirc, you’re in the Chicago area? My exam clinic is part of North Shore. I’m guessing the others are just as thorough. You could call first—if you haven’t already—and ask about their procedure. Best wishes.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      thalarctosMaritimus

      @rikyrah:

      In addition to Amir’s excellent advice, see if you can get the first appointment of the day.

      Other people won’t have touched the surfaces yet that day. It may not be a huge difference, but it certainly can’t hurt.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      dnfree

      @Kay: from what I read, the shakes tasted like bleach and the officers were taken to the hospital. The investigation showed no “criminality”. It’s entirely possible that something went wrong in the dishwashing process or that a step was skipped. Remember the old Murphy’s Law corollary, never attribute to malice that which is adequately explained by stupidity. Or that’s how I remember it, anyway.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Kay

      @rikyrah:

      He’s bored in Denmark. I could have told him that. He belongs in Chicago. It’s the perfect city for him. When you find your home, stay there!

      I miss him. I hope they move back.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Kay

      I’m on a school council and we’re looking at the Covid wreckage. 20% of our students stopped participating in distance learning a month into it. Teachers “lost” many students- their phone contact numbers didn’t work. No one said it but it will be clustered in the low income 50%- the students who were behind to start with.

      Absolute disaster.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      PsiFighter37

      @Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes: Australia and NZ – almost certainly won’t be until 2021 at earliest. The governments there will have to do something about screening / tracing if they want to capture the Southern summer season, or else pass decent stimulus to support folks who will have far fewer visitors.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      dnfree

      @rikyrah:  Medical offices seem pretty safe and conscientious right now. I was supposed to have a blood test in an urgent care facility in March, with no appointment, and I wouldn’t do it. I got it done in May and they were making appointments, checking you in the parking lot, and escorting you into the building through one door and out through a different door. No one at all in the waiting room—you wait in your car until called and are taken directly to an exam room.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      Anya

      @debbie: I saw on twitter that they’ll also take their temperatures. They’ve been hyping the plague rally so much and calming millions of people signed up for it. The vulgarian must need major ego boost. His sagging poll numbers must be causing him to be even more erratic and needy than before.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      @PsiFighter37:

      ScottyfromMarketing never has been accused of being real smart, and to me, demonstrates that sort of smug white boy grudge from having been sacked from Tourism Australia nearly 15 years ago from multiple financial frauds. He’s practically a character from Rake.  Besides being a Trumpist evangelical, hes also too stupid to understand good fiscal policy.

      I figure New Zealand will support their vendors well.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      dnfree

      On the temperature checking, it’s a myth that everyone’s normal temperature is near 98.6 F. Mine runs significantly lower than that, in the 97 range or even lower. So if you take my temperature and it shows 99, I have a fever but I would be allowed in. My whole family is like this, and I don’t think it’s rare.

      At one place I went, the thermometer they used on my forehead just said “lo”, on multiple tries. The woman kept looking at the thermometer as if it had broken, and I told her it was probably correct.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      StringOnAStick

      I sent my passport in for renewal in mid February, I wonder if I’ll ever get it back?   Obviously I won’t be using it anytime soon but I want back, I feel nervous without it.  At the time I sent it, I figured I was just being super cautious since it didn’t expire until this coming November; now I’m wondering if I’ll have it back by then. It’s put a big kink in my plan to change my last name (after 16 years I want to honor my husband’s family for many reasons) because I’ll have to send it off again, so that project is on hold.

      Reply
    77. 77.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      @NotMax: I like hearing about old people who recover from the virus because our odds are bad. Mr DAW says our odds of getting it are low but if we do, it’s bad.

      @lee: “twit fit”   LOL

      @yellowdog: As I recall, air conditioning can spread the virus in a confined space.

      @rikyrah: I also had one postponed from March and got it two weeks ago. I had it at the hospital outpatient clinic and they took great care to keep patients masked and separated. I saw other patients only as I walked past the changing rooms. I’d been worried too, but the results were negative and it’s a load off my mind. I hope that’s what happens for you too.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      zeecube

      @rikyrah: Schedule your appointment first slot in the morning.  I went in last week for an MRI.  All employees wearing masks and gloves. While the equipment and room is disinfected between each procedure, it’s likely cleanest at start of day and you as first patient.  As for office visits, my physician’s office is only allowing 1 patient in the building at a time.  (I wait in the car/outside until called in.) No one in the waiting room.

      Reply
    79. 79.

      BruceFromOhio

      @rikyrah: MrsFromOhio has been there and done that. Got the port scar she doesn’t hide. She’s had two office visits in the last month, including a mammogram. The screening was very thorough, and everyone (including her) was masked. She was also concerned about close contact in closed spaces. Afterwards, she said her only real challenge was finding a bathroom, as most of the offices in the medical building were closed, and the office she visited did not have guest facilities available.

      Reply
    81. 81.

      dnfree

      Why do we have to use the names of actual people to characterize white privilege?  The other day in an online comment I pointed out a factual error to someone, because I’m a very fact-oriented person, and to me it makes a difference. The other party then accused me of nitpicking and not caring about the larger issue of white privilege and asked if she could get me a manager. It can become a facile response.

      Reply
    82. 82.

      PsiFighter37

      @Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes: Morrison is a tool. The Australian Labour Party is almost as incompetent as their British counterparts – the constant backstabbing between Rudd and Gilliard cost them dearly.

      That said, I wonder how many people became slightly nervous about visiting Australia given the fires from last time.

      Reply
    83. 83.

      Soprano2

      @Feathers: A long time ago I had a co-worker who accidentally ate some lye in an ice cream sundae because the dishes were incorrectly stored below where the soap powder was stored. She knew immediately something was wrong because her tongue and throat were burning caustically. So yeah, they would have known immediately something was wrong.

      Reply
    86. 86.

      Ken

      @Amir Khalid: Say the hall has 10 entrances, and answering the questionnaire…

      You have just put more thought into the logistics of this rally than anyone involved, guaranteed.

      No, I take that back. The venue may have considered it, but since

      1. They know how the toddler-in-chief will react if they point out any problems; and
      2. This is the only income they’ve had for three months, and likely for the next three or more (it being difficult, outside certain demographics, to find 20,000 people stupid enough to crowd into an arena during a pandemic);

      I expect they decided to keep quiet and take the money.  Though if the Trump campaign sticks to its usual standards, it may be some time before they are paid.

      Reply
    87. 87.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      @StringOnAStick: I sent my passport in for renewal in mid February,

      Me too. That was for a trip that was to be taking place right now. We would have been in Leipzig this week.

      My wife’s came back ridiculously fast, just two weeks later.

      Mine was showing as “In Progress” forever on the online status check. But now it shows as “Not Found”, which as you might imagine has me slightly worried. My old passport which they have, has expired by now.

      There’s an email contact and I actually got a response telling me my application is in the system, but I’d feel better if I didn’t keep seeing that “Not Found” message.

      Also I don’t have a Real ID, never bothered since I had the passport. That may eventually become kind of an issue.

      Reply
    90. 90.

      Mike in NC

      @Barbara: Trump is just itching to shoot some unarmed demonstrators like they did at Kent State (Nixon called them ‘bums’). It’s just a matter of time since Fat Bastard has picked “Law and Order” as a lifeline. Could be as soon as Saturday when he holds his Tulsa hate rally.

      P.S. – Local newspaper today reporting that many local restaurants that reopened around Memorial Day are closing again because many employees are testing positive for the virus.

      Good times.

      Reply
    91. 91.

      O. Felix Culpa

      Cheryl Rofer wrote about the removal of the Oñate statue in Rio Arriba yesterday. That was followed by protests in Albuquerque last night and attempts to remove another Oñate statue there. The New Mexico Civil Guard – a rightwing group – showed up and someone got shot. Our Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s response:

      “Although we are still learning more about the situation, I am horrified and disgusted beyond words by the reports of violence at a protest Monday night in Albuquerque,” Lujan Grisham said late Monday in a statement. “The heavily armed individuals who flaunted themselves at the protest, calling themselves a ‘civil guard,’ were there for one reason: To menace protesters, to present an unsanctioned show of unregulated force. To menace the people of New Mexico with weaponry — with an implicit threat of violence — is on its face unacceptable; that violence did indeed occur is unspeakable.”

      https://www.abqjournal.com/1466626/one-man-shot-during-protest-in-old-town-albuquerque.html

      Reply
    93. 93.

      sheila in nc

      @Amir Khalid:

      @rikyrah: I just had mine. Good protocols. Prescreening by phone. When I arrived, they didn’t like my homemade mask, so they gave me a new surgical mask. Hand sanitizer at the door and two thirds of the seats in the large waiting room blocked off to keep everyone distant. No shared dressing room, just a quick change in the actual exam room, which is resanitized after each patient. Everyone masked. I had no worries.

      Reply
    94. 94.

      Amir Khalid

      @dnfree:

      We discussed this in a thread here not long ago. 98.6°F is the conversion from a worldwide notional norm of 37°C. It’s perfectly normal to have a resting body temperature slightly below that; many people do. I myself usually test at around 35°C to 36°C at the supermarket entrance

      Reply
    96. 96.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      @Mike in NC: Someone cleverer than me could probably write a verse to “Blowing in the Wind” to capture these oh-so-predictable moments.

      How many ICU beds does it take, before they believe it’s for real?

      Reply
    97. 97.

      PST

      @rikyrah:

      Even brilliant ppl say dumb things.

      I appreciate that way of thinking about Tribe’s remark. I don’t agree with his opinion that his friend and colleague Warren is the best veep choice, but it’s not an outrageous statement. He was consistently clear about how good the African American women on the short list are, and he apologized promptly and without weasel words for using the term cosmetic. I can hardly believe the virulence of the many tweets calling him a racist. Fifty years of good work, such as on one of the briefs for the great new decision on employment discrimination against gay and trans people, doesn’t go up in a puff of smoke with one dumb statement. Tribe is one of the good guys, someone whose brain we need for the next five months.

      Reply
    102. 102.

      PST

      @rikyrah:

      But, I am terrified of going into the office 🥺🥺

      I had to make four doctor visits Thursday and Friday. I was very impressed with the way these were handled, both at Northwestern Memorial and IBJI. I mention this because I think we are both in Chicago, so it may be a little bit reassuring. All the visits were crappy for one reason or another, but at least I felt safe from contagion. I believe our state, our city, and our medical institutions have handled the COVID-19 crisis as well as anyplace in the country.

      Reply
    103. 103.

      Jeffro

      @Kay:I feel like once again we have forgotten what an economy is. Apparently it’s difficult to stay tethered to some basic facts, like people have to MAKE money.  It has to come from somewhere.

       

      Agreed.  They act like 13% unemployment is no big deal, or that 60%+ of the population dialing way back on going out to eat, shop, vacation won’t be a huge hit once the ‘relief’ stops (which it’s about to).

      Getting our act together for 6-8 weeks this summer, seriously locking down nationwide, getting everyone to wear masks indoors – the cost of that would have been minuscule compared to the money already spent, much less the feeble growth we’re going to have for at least a year.  V-shaped recovery – NOT

      Reply
    104. 104.

      NotMax

      @Ceci n est pas mon nym

      Also I don’t have a Real ID, never bothered since I had the passport.

      If your DMV is open and anywhere near up to speed, you should be able to go in (or make an appointment to go in), with acceptable documents, and update your driver’s license with the magic gold star.

      Reply
    105. 105.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @dnfree: Why do we have to use the names of actual people to characterize white privilege?

      Because “middle class or above white woman who simultaneously abuses and is unaware of her privilege” takes too long to type.

      Reply
    106. 106.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      Something I’ve been noticing this week, all the fight seems to have gone out from Trump.  Bullys for you, when the victim fights back the bully rolls up and cowers.

      Reply
    110. 110.

      TS (the original)

      @rikyrah:

      Close the borders.

      Force Everyone arriving to do a 14 day quarantine before they are allowed into the general public

      Which is what they were doing in NZ – and then for compassionate reasons they broke the rule. IF we are going to recover from this virus taking over our lives it needs 100% rules that are followed. Even where it has been eliminated – if the rules are broken, back it comes. The plane carrying the ladies to NZ touched down in my state of Australia – which is also almost covid-free but not doing as well as New Zealand.

      It is hard to imagine when the US will be able to declare itself covid-free – although I did listen to Cuomo yesterday (or maybe the day before) and he was congratulating NY (and himself) on how their numbers continue to go down, while many other states are going up.

      Reply
    111. 111.

      Amir Khalid

      Some good news from Britain. Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford has succeeded in persuading PM Boris Johnson to extend into the summer school holidays a free lunch voucher programme for poor children. BoJo had extended the programme for the Easter break, but wasn’t going to extend it again at the end of the school year. Rashford, who grew up in a poor family himself, has been raising money during the pandemic to provide food aid to poor families.

      Reply
    112. 112.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Amir Khalid: I’ve long thought of that as the prime example of fake precision, where the number of decimal places retained gives a misleading impression of how precise the value is.

      Reply
    114. 114.

      Tenar Arha

      @OzarkHillbilly: I’ll never make common cause with her because of her disgusting enabling of fascism, but she’s 100% Jewish. She did the full conversion mikvah & everything else. She’s Jewish. Her kids are 100% Jewish, & they could even become Israeli citizens if they wanted to be treated as doubly jumped up parvenus. (Because even if American Jewish people have layers of problems around conversion, Israelis are infinitely worse as they don’t view all conversions as valid).

      ETA The second part of being a parvenu is she’s inescapably DJT’s daughter now.

      Reply
    118. 118.

      Jinchi

      @Barbara: I can’t be the only person who thinks he is actively hoping for violence.

      He’s not just hoping, he has literally ordered it. He was very proud of ‘dominating’ the protesters outside the White House when he went for his short stroll across the street to hold a bible.

      Reply
    119. 119.

      TS (the original)

      @Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes:

      He’s practically a character from Rake.  Besides being a Trumpist evangelical, hes also too stupid to understand good fiscal policy.

      Describes him so well. he actually did well with the financial aid/stimulus at the beginning of COVID-19 but is now desperate to withdraw all the financial aid and open up the country.  He is wildly annoyed with the states that still have control at their borders re other states & attacks their premiers non stop.  He wants interstate & interNZ tourism sooner rather than later – which could well cause both countries grief.

      I think the opening up of business/activities in Australia is going too fast so  can’t imagine what is happening in the US. Can only hope that Trump’s rally/rallies wake a few more state governors up about what he is doing to the country.

      Reply
    120. 120.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Betty: Never having drank bleach, I have no idea what it tastes like. Absent any immediate reactions my initial response would be, “This tastes kinda funny.” Unless it tasted horrific of course.

      Reply
    121. 121.

      Jinchi

      @Ken: A possibility, if they don’t fill up those 20,000 seats.

      That would be hilarious considering they’ve claimed to have had  800,000 tickets ordered.

      Reply
    122. 122.

      Denali

      My son lives and works in Hungary(I know) and we cannot visit him or our two granddaughters. This is a situdation  we never anticipated in 2007 when he first went there to work and Hungary was a new member of the EU and looking for economic boosts. The future simply cannot be imagined. We are updating our will, and he is the executor- a task he simply could not fulfill right now.

      Reply
    124. 124.

      Kay

      Benjy Sarlin
      @BenjySarlin
      ·1h
      The sponsor of the poll is the Trump-inflected publication American Greatness
      Quote Tweet
      Political Polls
      @Politics_Polls
      · 2h
      #Florida:
      Biden 50% (+10)
      Trump 40%
      .
      #Michigan:
      Biden 50% (+13)
      Trump 37%
      .#MIsen:
      Peters (D-inc) 47% (+12)
      James (R) 35%
      TIPP/American Greatness 6/9-12

      Cannot catch a break even with his own (gross) outlet who call themselves “American Greatness”

      These people. Just the name clues you in they’re horrible.

      Reply
    125. 125.

      Barbara

      @Jeffro: More to the point, the inability of people to travel to warm and/or interesting places in the U.S. — from the UK to Florida or from France to Yellowstone and the Arches.  I was struck by how many French people I ran into when I visited those places. Even people who never travel frequently count on others traveling to where they live and work.Whether it’s Las Vegas or the Grand Canyon no one is going to visit if the price is a 14 day quarantine on the back end.  And that’s not even counting the impact on foreign investment.

      ETA: If you want to visit the Rockies this year from somewhere foreign, maybe you will go to Jasper or Banff in Canada instead.  I sometimes can’t believe how many people in the US take so much for granted.

      Reply
    126. 126.

      Ken

      @Jinchi: Tulsa’s population is 200,000 and Oklahoma’s 4 million.  Somebody’s messing with the numbers. I suspect a combination of people falsely registering to troll the event, and the usual lies from anything associated with Trump.

      If they do have over 40 times as many tickets ordered as there are seats, are they telling visitors that when new tickets are ordered?  Silly question of course, since the point of their website is to gather names of potential donors.

      Reply
    127. 127.

      Tenar Arha

      @OzarkHillbilly: LOL True. Sorry. I’m just making sure that all us jackals understand converts are 100% Jewish.

      (Unfortunately Slava is being openly wrong on the Twitter, which means their mentions are already full from airing their wrong doctrinal opinion.  Especially bc if they say Ivanka isn’t Jewish how do you think POC converts  get treated?)

      Reply
    128. 128.

      Kay

      Chad Loder
      @chadloder
      ·Jun 14
      There was a hatchet right next to a portable wood stove with kindling.
      The “meat cleaver” was in a knife block with the other cooking utensils.
      The rocks were amethyst crystals.
      The “clubs” were literally juggling clubs.
      @ColumbusPolice
      are professional liars.

      I love that the rocks on the hippie bus were “amethyst crystals”.

      Reply
    129. 129.

      NotMax

      @Barbara

      Didn’t occur to me before but there used to be several companies which specialized in bringing foreign youngsters to the U.S. to work as summer camp counselors.

      Dunno if there are still as many but for any left I imagine this year’s business isn’t enough to keep the lights on.

      Reply
    130. 130.

      Betty Cracker

      @rikyrah: & @PST: Not anywhere near Chicago, but this morning, I took care of the first routine medical appointment that has come up for us since the quarantine began: taking Badger in for his shots, etc. I was worried about it but came away impressed by the processes they had in place to keep everything sanitized, minimize contact, etc. I assume medical facilities for humans are at least as diligent if not more so! Badger looked worried, but we’re fine! :)

      Tuesday Morning Open Thread: Onward & Upward

      Reply
    132. 132.

      artem1s

      @lee:

      That makes me wonder how many Trump supporters have decided to mask themselves as green party supporters.

      It’s rampant in Ohio. the Green Party is left over Ron Paul and Dennis Kucinich supporters who favored those candidates because they essentially were silent on race relations and womens’ rights. And big on the things that matter most to those white males left standing around after the 60/70’s civils rights movement wound down – no draft; more weed; free college for them; let the states decide everything else.  Their platforms were designed to attract privileged white kids with a modicum of college education.  Just smart enough to know how to use the internet and market to donors just like them. Too dumb to understand that those platforms were designed by lifelong politicians who would never stick their necks out enough to lose their seats – big on sound bites and no substance whatsoever.  And their small donor grift goes on and on and on as they fail time after time to win any delegates in their Presidential campaigns.  The national Green Party has been a joke since Nadar who invented the long con Presidential campaign grift; who got a little too greedy for the limelight in 2000 and stuck us with a never ending chain of con men and Steins ready and willing to take up the ’cause’ and keep the grift going.

      Reply
    133. 133.

      Jinchi

      @Ken: I suspect a combination of people falsely registering to troll the event, and the usual lies from anything associated with Trump.

      I suspect it’s so that Trump can claim to have had rallies with ‘nearly a million’ people.

      Reply
    134. 134.

      NotMax

      @Jinchi

      “There’s over a million more people lined up outside who we couldn’t fit in.”

      Count on it. (Camera shot shows parking lot with a few random knots of people milling about.)

      Reply
    135. 135.

      Barbara

      @Betty Cracker: My vet makes you stand outside (or sit in your car, I just happen to walk) and they come out and take your pet inside with them and then bring them back out when they are done.  No one is allowed in.  They will call you on your cellphone if you want to be “present.”  Maybe the fact that one of the owners is from New Zealand has had an impact.  And of course, they or their staff could have medical issues that I would not have any idea about.

      Reply
    136. 136.

      PST

      @Betty Cracker: When I took Bernie in for shots a couple of weeks ago only pets were allowed in. We made the transfer out on the sidewalk, with masks. Good thing Bernie loves the vet, but she still jumped up and put her paws on my shoulders when she came out, something she’s never done before (fortunately).

      Reply
    137. 137.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @artem1s: If the Green Party wants to be seen as a serious party, they should start running candidates for election in local races on local issues in cities that would be friendly to them.  They could run to left of Democrats in cities like Madison, WI where the majority of voters are well to the left of center.  The fact that they don’t is a sign.

      Reply
    138. 138.

      Betty Cracker

      @Barbara: & @PST: We had that option too. When we set up the appointment last week, the vet asked me to call from the parking lot when we arrived and said they could take Badger in and return him to the car when they were done or that I could come in with him as long as I wore a mask.

      I opted to accompany him. He tends to act up at the vet’s, and I figured my presence would be a comfort. I didn’t encounter anyone but the vet and the tech, both wearing masks. It felt really safe to me, the way they handled it.

      Reply
    139. 139.

      Miss Bianca

      @Omnes Omnibus: San Miguel County (where Telluride is) had one Green Party elected official – County Commissioner Art Goodtimes, poet, raconteur, mushroom festival devotee. And a good public servant, from all I can tell, altho’ like most other Greens he ran to cranky anti-Democrat BS during the ’16 election, which made me lose a bit of respect for him (but then, I lost even more respect for so many white lefties round about that time). Certainly, however, I give him props for being the only Green I’ve ever met who actually did the work of running for local office, and then did the actual work of governing.

      Reply
    140. 140.

      bluefoot

      @OzarkHillbilly: Some people call that a “Chad.”  But I think we should go with “Brett” as the male Karen, like Brett Kavanaugh.  His entitlement, and his reaction when questioned is the epitome of that sort of attitude.

       

      ETA: I see billcoop4 got there before I did.

      Reply
    146. 146.

      Peale

      @Matt McIrvin: It’s just silliness. This idea that there needs to be secret manufacturing sites for things to hurl at policemen in cities. Like there’s ever a brick and rock or even a tomato shortage. But that’s what we’ve come to. You can have almost any number of automatic weapons and explosives in a cache and not much can be done. But loose bricks sink ships.

      Reply
    148. 148.

      artem1s

      @Enhanced Voting Techniques:

      This is Trump people, you really think they will actually do that or just hand prefilled form to hand in?

      They probably will have an online form when you RSVP.  no actual questions on site.  In any case, I have never been to a political rally that didn’t start a good hour after getting in the hall.  Usually that time is filled with music and lower level pols speaking about the main candidate.  If they actually have a screening it’s only going to mean people inside packed together for an even longer period.  And you know that Vain Asshat isn’t going to make an appearance until the hall is packed. They’ve weaponized their Super Spreader event.

      Reply
    149. 149.

      Gin & Tonic

      @schrodingers_cat: In normal circumstances you don’t, but many countries have travel/quarantine restrictions based on where you’re coming from or what country you’re a national of.

      Ukraine, for instance, doesn’t normally require a visa of US passport holders, but now they have entry restrictions based on each country’s *per-capita* rate of infection. The US, unsurprisingly, is in the world’s top 5. So if I were to enter with a US passport I’d have to quarantine, and they have very firm checks on that.

      So, yes, a US passport is in many cases a liability now.

      Reply
    150. 150.

      Jeffro

      @Immanentize:It seems I will be ordered to teach f2f this fall semester.  I am not happy at all.

       

      If you have any sort of condition that would make you higher-risk that the general population, and medical documentation of that condition, your institution almost certainly has to let you teach remotely or work in some other capacity.  Everyone’s legal offices (whether in higher ed or K-12) are going into overdrive trying to get this across to policy makers.

      Good luck.

      Reply
    151. 151.

      Jeffro

      @Barbara: Yes.  As a country, for potential vacationers, we have all the appeal of a cruise ship right now.  It’s sad.

      It’s the Covid-19 equivalent of what trumpov & Co did to our extremely lucrative foreign college student influx.  But then again, it’s no surprise – everything trumpov touches turns to crap.

      Reply
    152. 152.

      schrodingers_cat

      NY primary for Eliot Engel   is going to be interesting. HRC just endorsed him while his challenger was endorsed by  AOC, BS and EW.

      Another test for the roses and the so called “progressives” we will see if they can green tea party their way in the leadership.

      *Sits by the sidelines with a huge bowl of popcorn

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.