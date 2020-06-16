Somewhat overlooked yesterday in the celebration of the protection of LBGTQ rights under Title VII, but also important:

Trump loses effort to overrule state “sanctuary city” efforts. States can continue to refuse to be conscripted into helping ICE and CBP with deportation sweeps. https://t.co/dyemqmkaZH — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) June 15, 2020



(Full details here.)

Joe Biden pulled in $81 million for his election effort in the month of May, a massive sum that shows the extent to which Democrats have unified behind the former vice president as he seeks to defeat Republican President Donald Trump. https://t.co/mnHStwzChb — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) June 16, 2020

Please say Death Star… please say Death Star… https://t.co/Yz4Dp2YOxP — Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) June 15, 2020

They may give it a catchy name, but it’s just doubling down on the BS:

… Trump wants to run as the candidate of “law and order.” But one reason Trump 2020 is not analogous to Richard Nixon’s 1968 campaign — based on the same theme — is that Nixon wasn’t president while he exploited fear of violence in American cities during that volatile year. Nixon was campaigning against a chaos for which voters could not conceivably hold him responsible. Trump, however, leads a nation roiled by protests and bursts of looting and violence. Trump’s aides say he needs to paint a picture of what a Biden presidency would look like. So, naturally, he grabs onto what he considers the most unappealing excesses of the left and tries to brand Biden with these images… The Biden campaign’s response: “As he exacerbates crisis after crisis, Trump has stepped on his own message so much that he no longer even has one,” said Andrew Bates, Biden’s director of rapid response. “Any politician who tear-gasses Americans peacefully exercising their First Amendment rights for a cynical photo-op, who defiles the Department of Justice by treating it as an extension of his re-election campaign, and who has leached untold millions off of taxpayers into his own pocket while still refusing to show them his own tax returns has no business saying that he stands for either ‘law’ or ‘order.'”…

No social distancing, masks optional: Here is what President Trump's Tulsa rally will look like https://t.co/GbmdZh9rEQ pic.twitter.com/AJDtLOqQaq — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) June 15, 2020

On Planet Trump, Daddy needs a dopamine hit:

…The rally will take place at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, which has a capacity of just under 20,000. The campaign says it is expecting a full house. “It is a Trump rally, the arena will be packed,” said Tim Murtaugh, communications director for the Trump campaign. The BOK Center has canceled or postponed every other scheduled event through the end of July. Campaign manager Brad Parscale tweeted on Monday that the campaign plans to check the temperature of everyone who enters the venue. They will also be providing hand sanitizer, and each attendee will receive a mask provided by the campaign, although they will not be required to wear it. Trump has notably declined to wear a mask in public… There was a “meaningful increase” in cases of coronavirus last week in the city, according to the statement. As of Friday, there had been 1,443 total confirmed cases of coronavirus in Tulsa County, and 62 deaths. Tulsa City-County Health Department Director Bruce Dart told the Tulsa World newspaper over the weekend that he wishes the campaign would push back the date of the event. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a key member of Trump’s coronavirus task force, specifically warned about the dangers of gatherings like the rally. “When you’re in a large crowd, if you have the congregation of people that are much, much closer to each other, you definitely increase the risk that you will either acquire or spread infections,” Fauci said in an interview with CNN’s Wolf Blitzer Friday night. Campaign officials tell CNN they have not considered postponing the rally and are actively exploring a second venue somewhere in Tulsa for the President to appear in person to satisfy those who were interested in seeing the President speak. During a roundtable at the White House on Monday, the President said that his campaign had secured a nearby venue that will allow for an additional 40,000 people to see him speak. The campaign is actively encouraging as many people as possible to RSVP to attend. The RSVPs are not tickets, and a ticket is not required for admission. Entry into the rally is first come, first serve, and the campaign is expecting rallygoers to begin lining up outside the venue well in advance of the Saturday event.